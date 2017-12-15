Aasta albumid 2017. Isiklikud edetabelid

Mihkel Robam

1 Nine Inch Nails "Add Violence" (The Null Corporation)

2 Empathy Test "Safe from Harm" (Empathy Test)

3 Mt. Wolf "Aetherlight" (CRC Music)

4 Ki:Theory "Silence" (Kringer Records)

5 SOHN "Rennen" (4AD)

6 Moby & The Void Pacific Choir "More Fast Songs About the Apocalypse" (Little Idiot)

7 Djustin "Voyagers" (Labrador)

8 Blaudzun "Jupiter (Part II)" (V2 Records Benelux)

9 The National "Sleep Well Beast" (4AD)

10 Max Richter "Three Worlds: Music from Woolf Works" (Deutsche Grammophon)

11 Pia Fraus "Field Ceremony" (Seksound)

12 The xx "I See You" (Young Turks)

13 Fink "Resurgam" (R'COUP'D)

14 CHVRN "Drowned" (The Playground Records)

15 Lorein "Złamania" (Mystic)

16 ODESZA "A Moment Apart" (Counter)

17 Hiatus "All The Troubled Hearts" (Lucky Thunder)

18 Cut Copy "Haiku From Zero" (Astralwerks)

19 Pnau "Changa" (etcetc)

20 Lustre "Still Innocence" (Nordvis)

Andres Noormets

1. balmorhea – clear language (western vinyl)

2. do make say think – stubborn presistent illusions (constellation)

3. juana molina – halo (grammed discs)

4. idle sound – respite – ep (idle sound)

5. monk parker – crown of sparrows (grand jury)

6. baby copperhead – the serpent and the sparrow (tin angel)

7. janek murd – eluring (eesti pops)

8. lowercase noises – the swiss illness (lowercase noises)

9. colleen – a flame my love, a frequency (thrill jockey)

10. hidden orchestra – dawn chorus (tru thoughts)

11. pia fraus – field ceremony (seksound)

12. mogwai – every country´s sun (rock action)

13. roomet jakapi/mart soo – ärkvelsilm (improtest)

14. senseless hearts – senseless hearts – ep (senseless hearts)

15. benzokai & tont – rap music rocks – ep (serious serious)

16. noveller – a pink sunset for no one (fire)

17. mining dust – mining dust – ep (mining dust)

18. benjamin clementine – I tell a fly (behind)

19. ryuichi sakamoto – async (commons)

20. brian eno – reflection (warp)

Tauno Vahter



1 War on Drugs - A Deeper Understanding

2 Lorde - Melodrama

3 Kasabian - For Crying Out

4 St Vincent - Masseduction

5 The xx - I See You

6 Arcade Fire - Everything Now

7 Wolf Parade - Cry Cry Cry

8 The New Pornographers - Whiteout Conditions

9 The National - Sleep Well Beast

10 Noel Gallagher´s High Flying Birds - Who Built The Moon

11 Erki Pärnoja - Efterglow

12 Queens of the Stone Age - Villains

13 Wolf Alice - Visions of a Life

14 LCD Soundsystem - American Dream

15 Indochine - 13

16 Caro Emerald - Emerald Island

17 Nicole Atkins - Goodnight Rhonda Lee

18 Charlotte Gainsbourg - Rest

19 Imelda May - Life Love Flesh Blood

20 Baustelle - L´amore e la violenza



Henry Kõrvits

1. XXXTentacion - Revenge (Empire)

2. Ghostbath - Starmouner (Nuclear Blast)

3. Migos - Culture (Atlantic)

4. Run the Jewels - Run The Jewels3 (RTJ Inc.)

5. Code Orange - Forever (Roadrunner)

6. 21Savage - ISSA (Epic Records)

7. Jaden Smith - Syre (Roc Nation)

8. Weezer - Pacific Daydream (Atlantic)

9. Queens of the Stone Age - Villain (Matador)

10. Miley Cyrus - Younger Now (RCA)

11. Miguel – War & Leisure (RCA)

Oliver Lomp

1. Wolf Alice – “Visions Of A Life” (RCA)

2. Vince Staples - “Big Fish Theory” (Def Jam)

3. Queens of the Stone Age - “Villains" (Matador)

4. Power Trip - “Nightmare Logic” (Southern Lord Records)

5. King Krule - “OOZ”

6. War on Drugs - "A Deeper Understanding" (Atlantic) -

7. Trad.Attack - "Kullakarva" (ise välja antud)

8. Robert Plant - “Carry Fire” (Nonesuch)

9. Kendrick Lamar - “Damn” (Aftermath)

10. The Body - “No One Deserves Happyness” (Thrill Jockey)

11. Marilyn Manson - "Heaven Upside Down" (Loma Vista)

12. Nevesis - "Pink Magnet Masters" (ise välja antud)

13. Converge - “They Dusk in Us” (Epitaph)

14. St. Vincent - “Masseduction” (Loma Vista)

15. Jlin - Black Origami (Planet Mu)



16. Lana Del Rey - “Lust For Life" (Polydor)

17. Japanese Breakfest - “Soft Sounds From Another Planet” (Dead Oceans Records)

18. Andy Hug - “Genius Loci” (ise välja antud)

19. Lorde - “Melodrama” (Republic)

20. kohta jagavad:

-Creeper - “Eternity, In Your Arms” (Warner Bros)

-Sampha - “Process” (Yound Turks)

-Oxbow - “The Thin Black Duke” (Hydra Head)

Tiit Kusnets

1.-20. Monty Adkins «A Year at Usher’s Hill» (Eilean)

1.-20. Afous D’Afous «Tenere» (Sahel Sounds)

1.-20. Theo Bleckmann «Elegy» (ECM)

1.-20. Sylvain Chauveau & chant 1450 Renaissance Ensemble «Echoes of Harmony: Early Music Reworked» (Sub Rosa)

1.-20. Nadah El Shazly «Ahwar» (Nawa)

1.-20. Robert Haigh «Creatures of the Deep» (Unseen Worlds)

1.-20. Harriet Tubman «Araminta» (Sunnyside)

1.-20. Jacaszek «Kwiaty» (Ghostly International)

1.-20. Roomet Jakapi & Mart Soo «Ärkvelsilm» (Improtest)

1.-20. Maimu Jõgeda «Pühendus» (Maimu Jõgeda)

1.-20. Mari Kalkun «Ilmamõtsan» (Mari Kalkun)

1.-20. Hannu Karjalainen «A Handful Of Dust Is A Desert» (Karaoke Kalk)

1.-20. Los Pirañas «La Diversión Que Hacía Falta En Mi País» (Staubgold)

1.-20. Luka Productions «Fasokan» (Sahel Sounds)

1.-20. N-qia «fantasica» (Noble)

1.-20. Rubyfruit «Half Moon» (Rubyfruit)

1.-20. Kira Skov/ Maria Faust «In The Beginning» (Stunt)

1.-20. Sugasi Ken «UkabazUmorezU» (RVNG Intl)

1.-20. Siobhan Wilson «There Are No Saints» (Song, By Toad Records)

1.-20. Nils Økland Band «Lysning» (Hubro)

Siim Boikov

1.

Kamasi Washington "Harmony of Difference" (Young Turks)

2.-4.

Courtney Pine "Black Notes from the Deep" (Freestyle Records)

Kelly Lee Owens "Kelly Lee Owens" (Smalltown Supersound)

The xx "I See You" (Young Turks)

5.-10.

Bicep "Bicep" (Ninja Tune)

Charlotte Gainsbourg "Rest" (Because Music)

Jamiroquai "Automaton" (Virgin EMI)

Kelela "Take Me Apart" (Warp)

Miljardid "Kunagi läänes" (Universal)

Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings "Soul of a Woman" (Daptone)

11.-20.

Brian Reitzell "American Gods OST" (Milan)

Call Super "Arpo" (Houndstooth)

Forest Swords "Compassion" (Ninja Tune)

Gorillaz "Humanz" (Parlophone)

Hauschka "What If" (City Slang, Temporary Residence Limited)

Laurel Halo "Dust" (Hyperdub)

Oneohtrix Point Nevef "Good Time OST" (Warp)

Slowdive "Slowdide" (Dead Oceans)

Sparks "Hippopotamus" (BMG)

Thundercat "Drunk" (Brainfeeder)

Janar Veermick

1. 2 Chainz "Pretty Girls Like Trap Music" (Def Jam Recordings)

2. Wiley ‎"Godfather" (CTA Records)

3. Drake ‎"More Life: A Playlist By October Firm" (Young Money Entertainment, Cash Money Records)

4. Blue Iverson ‎"Hotep" (Deviation)

5. Arcade Fire ‎"Everything Now" (Sonovox Records)

6. Arop "P.O.E.G" (Grammilinn Records)

7. Actress ‎"AZD" (Ninja Tune)

8. Ca$h Out ‎"Different" (Bases Loaded Records)

9. 21 Savage ‎"Issa Album" (Slaughter Gang, Epic)

10. Billy Woods ‎"Known Unknowns" (Backwoodz Studioz)

11. Future Islands ‎"The Far Field" (4AD)

12. Joanne Robertson & Dean Blunt ‎"Wahalla" (Textile Records)

13. Stormzy ‎"Gang Signs & Prayer" (#Merky Records)

14. Peaking Lights ‎"The Fifth State Of Consciousness"(Two Flowers Records)

15. The Brian Jonestown Massacre ‎"Don't Get Lost" (A Records)

16. Kendrick Lamar ‎"Damn" (Interscope)

17. Hype Williams ‎"Rainbow Edition" (Big Dada Recordings)

18. Krikor Kouchian ‎"Pacific Alley" (L.I.E.S)

19. Radio Slave ‎"Feel The Same" (REKIDS)

20. The Younger Lovers ‎"Young Brothers" (Southpaw Records)

Margus Haav

1. Kendrick Lamar – „DAMN.“ (Aftermath/Interscope)

2. The xx - „I See You“ (Young Turks)

3. Cigarettes After Sex - „Cigarettes After Sex“ (Partisan Records)

4. Genka / Paul Oja - „Mixtape No 1“ (Legendaarne Records)

5. Arca – „Arca“ (XL Recordings)

6. Visible Cloaks – „Reassemblage“ (RVNG)

7. Sampha – „Process“ (Young Turks)

8. Thundercat – „Drunk“ (Brainfeeder)

9. Trad.Attack! - „Kullakarva“ (Trad.Attack! Music)

10. Protomartyr - „Relatives in Descent“ (Domino Records)

11. Queens of the Stone Age – „Villains“ (Matador)

12. Bing & Ruth - „No Home of the Mind“ (4AD)

13. Kelly Lee Owens – „Kelly Lee Owens“ (Smalltown Supersound)

14. Portico Quartet - „Art in the Age of Automation“ (Gondwana Records)

15. Baxter Dury - „Prince of Tears“ (Heavenly Recordings)

16. Penguin Cafe - „The Imperfect Sea“ (Erased Tapes)

17. Djerro - „Aye Candiez“ (Eesti Pops)

18. Future Islands - „The Far Field“ (4AD)

19. The National - „Sleep Well Beast“ (4AD)

20. Forest Swords - „Compassion“ (Ninja Tune)

Arpo Vatsel

1. Slowdive "Slowdive" (Dead Oceans)

2. Pia Fraus "Field Ceremony" (Seksound)

3. Delay Trees "Let Go" (Soliti)

4. Airiel "Molten Young Lovers" (Shelflife)

5. Mogwai "Every Country's Sun" (Temporary Residence Limited)

6. Erki Pärnoja "Efterglow" (Erik Lindström Music)

7. Eyre Llew "Atelo" (SR)

8. The National "Sleep Well Beast" (4AD)

9. Turnover "Good Nature" (Run for Cover Records)

10. Lights & Motion "Dear Avalanche" (Deep Elm Records)

11. Soon, She Said "The First Casualty Of Love Is Innocence" (Monopsone)

12. Panda Riot "Infinity Maps" (SR)

13. Manchester Orchestra "A Black Mile to the Surface" (Loma Vista

Recordings)

14. Beck "Colors" (Capitol Records)

15. Ride "Weather Diaries" (Wichita Recordings)

16. Mew "Visuals" (PIAS Recordings)

17. Life on Venus "Encounters" (SR/Shelflife)

18. Blankenberge "Radiogaze" (SR)

19. Deafcult "Auras" (Hobbledehoy Record Co.)

20. Hundredth "Rare" (Hopeless)

Taavi-Peeter Liiv

1.-20 Arca 'Arca' (XL Recordings)

1.-20 Ariel Pink 'Dedicated to Bobby Jameson' (Mexican Summer)

1.-20 Sampha ‘Process’ (Young Turks)

1.-20 Laurel Halo ‘Dust’ (Hyperdub)

1.-20 Björk ‘Utopia’ (One Little Indian)

1.-20 Call Super ‘Arpo’ (Houndstooth)

1.-20 Blue Iverson ‘Hotep’ (Self Released)

1.-20 Protomartyr ‘Relatives in Descent’ (Domino)

1.-20 King Krule ‘The OOZ’ (XL Recordings)

1.-20 Kettenkarussell ‘Insecurity Guard’ (Giegling)

1.-20 Tyler, the Creator ‘Flower Boy’ (Columbia)

1.-20 Moses Sumney ‘Aromanticism’ (Jagjaguwar)

1.-20 Four Tet ‘New Energy’ (Text)

1.-20 Mount Kimbie ‘Love What Survives’ (Warp)

1.-20 Grizzly Bear ‘Painted Ruins’ (RCA)

1.-20 Dj Sports ‘Modern Species’ (Firecracker)

1.-20 Lutto Lento ‘Dark Secret World’ (Where To Now?)

1.-20 Red Axes ’The Beach Goths’ (Garzen)

1.-20 Forest Swords ‘Compassion’ (Ninja Tune)

1.-20 Lapalux ‘Ruinism’ (Brainfeeder)

Kaspar Viilup

1. The xx "I See You" (Young Turks)

2. Vince Staples "Big Fish Theory" (Def Jam)

3. Sampha "Process" (Young Turks)

4. Jlin "Black Origami" (Planet Mu)

5. 12EEK Monkey "Xibalba Spa" (Legendaarne)

6. Photay "Onism" (Astro Nautico)

7. Slowdive "Slowdive" (Dead Oceans)

8. Julie Byrne "Not Even Happiness" (Basin Rock)

9. DJ Seinfeld "Time Spent Away From U" (Lobster Theremin & Meda Fury)

10. Oneohtrix Point Never "Good Time OST" (Warp)

11. Sully "Escape" (Keysound)

12. Jacques Greene "Feel Infinite" (LuckyMe)

13. Kelela "Take Me Apart" (Warp)

14. Kendrick Lamar "DAMN." (Aftermath)

15. The National "Sleep Well Beast" (4AD)

16. Nite Jewel "Real High" (Gloriette)

17. Miljardid "Kunagi läänes" (Universal)

18. Four Tet "New Energy" (Text)

19. Lorde "Melodrama" (Universal)

20. The War on Drugs "A Deeper Understanding" (Atlantic)

Tõnu Karjatse

1 Mari Kalkun “Ilmamõtsan” (ise välja antud)

2 Slowdive “Slowdive” (Dead Oceans)

3 Janek Murd “Eluring” (Eesti Pops)

4 King Krule “Ooz” (XL)

5 Blanck Mass “World Eater” (Sacred Bones)

6 Zeal & Ardor “Devil is Fine” (Radicalis)

7 Godspeed You! Black Emperor “Luciferian Towers” (Constellation)

8 Kendrick Lamar “Damn” (Aftermath/Interscope)

9 Sleaford Mods “English Tapes” (Rough Trade)

10 Ariel Pink “Dedicated to Bobby Jameson” (Kemalo)

11 Morrissey “Low in High School” (BMG)

12 Shitkid “Fish” (PNKSLM)

13 Shabazz Palaces “Quazarz: Born on a Gangster Star”/ “Quazarz vs The Jealous Machines” (Sub Pop)

14 Anjou “Epithymia” (kranky)

15 Diamanda Galas “At Saint Thomas the Apostle Harem” / “All the Way” (Diamanda Galas)

16 Kamasi Washington “Harmony of Difference” (Dom Chi No LLC)

17 Mount Kimbie “Love What Survives” (Warp)

18 Kedr Livanski “Ariadna” (2MR)

19 Chelsea Wolfe “Hiss Spun” (Sargent House)

20 Tyler The Creator “Flower Boy” (Columbia)

Ahto Külvet

1 Misha Panfilov Sound Combo "En Route" - Funk Night Records

2 Estrada Orchestra "Jazzbeatjäätis" - Stereophonic

3 Maryn E. Coote ‎ "Maskeraad" - Peoples Potential Limited

4 Viktor’s Joy “I Used to Be Clean” - Grainy Records

5 Ruutu Poiss ‎"Ruutu Poiss EP" - International Major Label ‎

6 Edmund Hõbe “Free Range Derangement” (ise välja antud)

7 Mothell "Attack of the Cyber Octopuses" OST - Chaosmonger Studio

8 Pia Fraus “That’s Not All” - SekSound

9 The Werg "The Werg" - (ise välja antud)

10 EiK “Uinak” - (ise välja antud)

11 Haldi Välimäe “Raba” - Mortimer Snerd

12 Janek Murd “Eluring” - Eesti Pops

13 Tartu Popi ja Roki Instituut "Sfääride muusika" - Minty Leaf

14 Eplik / Randalu ‎"Lahkhelid" - Mortimer Snerd

15 Tallinn Winter Quartet ‎"Music For Healing Kidney Stones" - Trash Can Dance

16 The Scorpios ‎"The Scorpios" - Afro7 Records

17 Djerro “Aye Candiez” - Eesti Pops

18 Post Horn "Pacific" - MKDK

19 Kara-Lis Coverdale "Grafts" - Boomkat Editions

20 Kaido Kirikmäe “Rawberry Files” - Ambifunk

Koit Raudsepp

1. Miljardid “Kunagi läänes” (Universal)

2. DND “Kõikide haiguste ravi” (Gramophonetree)

3. XX “I See You”

4. Fever Ray “Plunge” (Rabid)

5. Run The Jewels “Run The Jewels 3” (Run The Jewels)

6. Kelly Lee Owens “Kelly Lee Owens” (Western Vinyl)

7. Songhoy Blues “Resistance” (Transgressive)

8. 12 EEK Monkey “Xibalba spa” (Legendaarne)

9. Kosmikud “Sügis sanatooriumis (Viska Mulda)

10. Arop “P.O.E.G.

11. Wrongtom Meets The Ragga Twins “In Time” (Tru Thoughts)

12. Arcade Fire “Everything Now” (Sony)

13. LCD Soundsystem “American Dream”

14. Nevesis “Pink Magnet Masters” (ise)

15. Lorde “Melodrama” (Universal)

16. Kölsch “1989” (Kompakt)

17. Paradise Lost “Medusa” (Nuclear Blast)

18. Migos “Culture” (Quality Control)

19. Nyrok City “Loojangule vastu” (ise)

20. Beth Ditto “Fake Sugar” (Myra’s Child)

Bertil Tüvi

1. Visible Cloaks "Reassemblage" (RVNG Intl.)

2. Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith "The Kid" (Western Vinyl)

3. Sufjan Stevens • Nico Muhly • Bryce Dessner • James McAlister "Planetarium" (4AD)

4. Johnny Jewel "Windswept" (Italians Do It Better)

5. Sparks "Hippopotamus" (BMG)

6. Ariel Pink "Dedicated To Bobby Jameson" (Mexican Summer)

7. John Maus "Screen Memories" (Ribbon Music)

8. Juju & Jordash "Sis-Boom-Bah!" (Dekmantel)

9. Vermont "II" (Kompakt)

10. King Krule "The Ooz" (XL Records)

11. Max Richter "Three Worlds: Music From Woolf Works" (Deutsche Grammophon)

12. Ryuichi Sakamoto "Async" (Commmons)

13. Wanderwelle "Lost In A Sea Of Dreams" (Silent Season)

14. Fleet Foxes "Crack-Up" (Nonesuch)

15. The Fresh & Onlys "Wolf Lie Down" (Sinderlyn)

16. Mary Ocher "The West Against The People" (Klangbad)

17. Slowdive "Slowdive" (Dead Oceans)

18. Drums "Abysmal Thoughts" (Anti-)

19. Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile "Lotta Sea Lice" (Matador)

20. Jonny Nash "Eden" (Melody As Truth)

Iiris Viirpalu

1) Four Tet „New Energy“ – selle albumiga muudab üks kaasaja tuntumaid ja andekamaid elektroonikuid oma stiili veidi harmoonilisemaks. Võrreldes varasemate kauamängivatega annab siin enam tooni vokaal ja meloodia, kuid alles on ka kõrvu paitavad elektroonilised kaskaadid.

2) Cut Copy „Haiku From Zero“ – Cut Copy tuntud headuses: energia, süntesaator ja tantsima sundiv rütm. Üksi kodus tantsides koristamise muusika näiteks.

3) Cigarettes After Sex „Cigarettes After Sex“ – melanhoolne ja ilus, meeldejäävalt sametise ja unistav-nukra vokaaliga kulg, justkui monokroomsus, milles teravam silm eristab peidetud nüansse.

4) LCD Soundsystem „American Dream“ – see album on korraga nii sotsiaalpoliitiline sõnavõtt kui ka kõrgekvaliteediline muusikakogumik. Energiaga laetud ja jõudu täis.

5) Bonobo „Migration“ – mitmekülgne ja -kihiline album täis erinevaid meeleolusid ja vokaliste, kelle kaasategemine muudab iga pala veelgi nauditavamaks. Rännakuline ja meditatiivne helijada, vaheldumisi unest erksusse raputavate rütmimustritega.

6) The National „Sleep Well Beast“ – poeetiline raskusjõud, värvilt vahest terashall album, tänu millele tõestab bänd jälle, kuidas sünge võib haarata oma iluga. Kes oleks võinud arvata, et lugu pealkirjaga „The Day I Die“ helikeelelt nõnda kerge ja kaunis võiks olla…

7) Miljardid „Kunagi läänes“ – minu maitse järgi vaieldamatult parim kodumaine album aastal 2017. Nii mängulised sõnad kui helikeel lisavad suure pagasi kohalikku indiemuusikasse. Ammu pole kuulnud kaasaega nii tabavalt ja ühteaegu minimalistlikult kirjeldavat lugu kui „Kunagi läänes“.

8) King Krule „The OOZ“ – äravahetamatu kähisev ja unelev vokaal, jazzilik helikeel, miraaži meenutavalt voolavad kitarrikäigud ja kajad – kõik see moodustab ühe aasta huvitavaima ja omanäolisema albumi, mis toob kõvasti rikkust kaasaja muusikamaastikule.

9) Nick Murphy „Missing link“ EP – esitajanime ja käekirja muutnud Chet Faker jätkab veidi eklektilisemal, tooremal ja jõulisemal lainel, kuid sama meeldejäävalt, meenutades kohati ka Radiohead’i.

10) Kelela „Take me Apart“ – paljutõotavalt värske, samas RnB traditsioone selgelt kandev joon uue põlvkonna RnB hääle debüütalbumil. Kelela hääl on ebamaiselt pehme ja sume oma madala tämbri ja õrritava tonaalsusega.

11) Homeshake „Fresh air“ – suurepärane valik kas kulgemiseks taustale või süvenemiseks. Esmapilgul pretensioonitu, mida rohkem kuulata, seda eklektilisem, värskem ning rohkelt sujuvust ja olemismõnu toob endassegi.

12) Björk „Utopia“ – elegantne ja tugev album, inimliku sisuga, kajavaid koopaid ja avarat merd kujutlusse toov helikaskaad.

13) Future Islands „The Far Field“ – vana hea Future Islands, väärt album, kuid mitte tunduvalt eristuv või senistest kvaliteedi poolest üle.

14) Hundred Waters „Communicating“ – habras, õhuline, korraga nii lainena peale tulev kui ka aeglaselt taanduv. Heliluule.

15) Oddisee „The Iceberg“ – minu jaoks aasta räpialbum: Oddisee ei jookse ka uuel albumil lati alt läbi, vaid on endiselt intelligentne, hea maitsega ja stiilne sõna- ja biidimaag, kes pöörab fookuse oma kodumaa poliitilisele olukorrale. Äramärkimist väärib instrumentaalid sisemänginud live-band, mis annab kogu albumile tänu sellele hip-hopimaastikul eristuva kõla.

16) inc. no world „Living“ EP – instrumentaalne RnB, mis mängib blues’i ja maailmamuusika piiriga, avades vendade Aged’ide talenti eelnevatest lugudest tempokamalt. Sel EP-l pole nad enam nii pehmed ja sumedad kui varem, samas jätkatakse musikaalsuse ja harmooniataotlusega.

17) Talaboman „The Night Land“ – kaks pead on ikka kaks pead, nii ka muusikas. John Talabot ja Axel Boman on pannud seljad kokku ja tulemuseks album, mille saatel vabalt hommikutundidel tantsida. Kulgemiseks vast parim „Safe changes“, tummisemaks öiseks ja kiiremaks sammuks „Loser’s hymn“.

18) Deradoorian „Eternal Recurrence“ – vokaal, mis vallutab tasa, otsekui udu. Lisaks kaunid eeterlikud meloodiad.

19) Arca „Arca“ – enamgi teiste artistide produtsendina ja DJ-na tuntud elektroonilise muusika võlur Arca on tulnud samanimelise albumiga, mis demonstreerib Arca vokaalset võimekust. Tulnud et jääda. Tuleviku muusika.

20) Photay „Onism“- kirju paletiga, kohati nurgeline elektroonika. Sellelt albumilt pärineb ka aasta üks lemmikumaid palu - sametine „Outré Lux“.

Sten Teppan

1. Lexsoul Dancemachine - Sunny Holiday In Lexico (Lexsoul Dancemachine)



2. Sten Olle - Kaustik (Sten Olle)



3. Kosmikud - Sügis sanatooriumis (Kosmikud)



4. OMD - The Punishment of Luxury (White Noise)



5. Miljardid - Kunagi läänes (Universal)



6. Arcade Fire - Everything Now (Columbia)



7. Rag'n'Bone Man - Human (Columbia)



8. DND - Kõikide haiguste ravi (DND)



9. Take That - Wonderland (Polydor)



10. Trad. Attack - Kullakarva (Trad. Attack)



11. Ed Sheeran - Divide (Asylum)



12. Erki Pärnoja - Efterglow (Erki Pärnoja)



13. Pentatonix - PTX, Vol. IV - Classics (RCA)



14. Depeche Mode - Spirit (Columbia)



15. Curly Strings - Hoolima



16. Sõpruse puiestee - Selle suve nägu (Sõpruse puiestee)



17. Morrissey - Low in High School (BMG)



18. Hedvig Hanson - Talvine soojus (Hedvig Hanson)



19. Põhja-Tallinn - Alati olemas (Põhja-Tallinn)



20. Kalle Sepp & Locomotiiv - Mäng (Kalle Sepp & Locomotiiv)

Tauno Maarpuu

1. John Maus “Screen Memories” (Ribbon Music)

2. Ariel Pink “Dedicated To Bobby Jameson” (Mexican Summer)

3. Sean Nicholas Savage “Yummycoma” (Arbutus Records)

4. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard “Polygondwanaland” (Self-released)

5. Hullu Ruusu “Hullu Ruusu” (Helmi Levyt)

6. Neuronphase “212” (Self-released)

7. Ratkiller “Meltdown Of The Highest Order” (Pudru Kuul)

8. Ratkiller “Dreamhammer” (Rotifer Cassettes)

9. Tont “Vaba vesi” (Trash Can Dance)

10. Djerro “Aye Candiez” (Eesti Pops)

11. The Bats “The Deep Set” (Flying Nun Records)

12. Centre Électronique Muusa “An Evening With Muusa” (RR GEMS)

13. RSKSD “RSKSD” (Trash Can Dance)

14. Draama-Helmi “Draama-Helmi ihmisten ilmoilla” (Self-released)

15. Yves Tumor “Experiencing The Deposit Of Faith” (Self-released)

16. Godflesh “Post Self” (Avalanche Recordings)

17. Genka / Paul Oja “Mixtape nr. 1” (Legendaarne Records)

18. Xiu Xiu “Forget” (Polyvinyl Record Company)

19. Pia Fraus “Field Ceremony” (SekSound, Shelflife Records)

20. Estrada Orchestra “Jazzbeatjäätis” (Stereophonk)

Kaido Kirikmäe

1.Brian Eno "Reflections" / Warp

2.Biosphere "Petrified Forest" / Biophon records

3. Haldi Välimäe "Raba" / Mortimer Snerd

4. Actress " AZD" / Ninja Tune

5.Ryuichi Sakamoto "async" / Milan records

6.Ben Frost "The Centre Cannot Hold" / Mute

7.Nevesis "Pink Magnet Masters" / Nevesis

8..Lawrence English "Walker Harris English"

9.Tütarlastekoor "Ellerhein "Valguse laulud" / "Kullo"

10. Kara-Lis Coverdale "Grafts" / Boomkat

11.Three Free Radicals "Travelogue" / Improtest

13.The Caretaker "Everywhere at the end of the Time"

14.Temples "Volcano" / Heavenly records

15. Stereo Hypnosis & Futuregrapher "Toqqissivoq" / Möller records

16. Varg "Nordic Flora Series Pt.3" / Northern Electronics

17.Algorütmid "wondering o" / Algorütmid

18.Thomas Köner & Jana Winderen " Cloitre" / Touch

19.Janek Murd "Eluring" / Janek Murd

20.Claire M. Singer "Fairge" / Touch

Erkki Tero

1. Arca - Arca (XL Recordings)

2. Sampha - Process (Young Turks)

3. Grails - Chalice Hymnal (Temporary Residence Limited)

4. The Bug vs Earth - Concrete Desert (Ninja Tune)

5. Noveller - A Pink Sunset For No One (Fire Records)

6. Bing & Ruth - No Home Of The Mind (4AD)

7. Carsten Jost - Perishable Tactics (Dial)

8. Gaussian Curve - The Distance (Music From Memory)

9. Vermont - II (Kompakt)

10. Caterina Barbieri - Patterns Of Cunciousness (Important Records)

11. Juju & Jordash - Sis-Boom-Bah! (Dekmantel)

12. Actress - AZD 2LP (Ninja Tune)

13. Rainforest Spiritual Enslavement - Ambient Black Magic 2xLP (Hospital Productions)

14. Taavi Tulev & Kristjan Raidna - AB (Detroit Underground)

15. Ancestral Voices - Divination (Horo)

16. Four Tet - New Energy (Text Records)

17. Dauwd - Theory Of Colours LP (Technicolour)

18. Claude Speed - Infinity Ultra 2xLP (Planet Mu)

19. Neuronphase - 212 (Neuronphase)

20. Superpitcher - The Golden Ravedays (Hippie Dance)

Maarja Merivoo-Parro

1. Maria Faust & Kira Skov "In The Beginning" (Stunt Records)

2. Adrian Younge "The Electronique Void (Black Noise)" (Sony)

3. Taavi Tulev / Kristjan Raidna "AB" (Detroit Underground)

4. Viktor's Joy "I Used To Be Clean" (Grainy Records)

5. Pia Fraus "Field Ceremony" (Seksound)

6. Erki Pärnoja "Efterglow"

7. Paramore "After Laughter" (Fueled by Ramen)

8. Miljardid "Kunagi läänes" (Universal)

9. Marcy Darcy "Marcy Darcy" (Love The Door)

10. Djerro "Aye Candiez" (Eesti Pops)

11. Nevesis "Pink Magnet Masters" (672225 Records DK)

12. Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith "The Kid" (Western Vinyl)

13. The War On Drugs "A Deeper Understanding" (Atlantic)

14. Benjamin Clementine "I Tell A Fly" (Virgin EMI)

15. ekke "Klangfabermodular" (Detroit Underground)

16. Paul Weller "A Kind Revolution" (Parlophone)

17. Cigarettes After Sex "Cigarettes After Sex" (Partisan)

18. Susanne Sundför "Music For People In Trouble" (Bella Union)

19. Kosmikud "Sügis sanatooriumis"

20. Wolf Alice "Visions of a Life" (Dirty Hit)

Madis Järvekülg

1. Sampha „Process” (Young Turks)

2. Ryuichi Sakamoto „async” (Milan)

3. Arca „Arca” (XL)

4. (Sandy) Alex G „Rocket” (Domino)

5. Forest Swords „Compassion” (Ninja Tune)

6. Moses Sumney „Aromanticism” (Jagjaguwar)

7. Bibio „Phantom Brickworks” (Warp)

8. Kelela „Take Me Apart” (Warp)

9. Visible Cloaks „Reassemblage” (RVNG Intl.)

10. Lapalux „Ruinism” (Brainfeeder)

11. Organ Tapes „Words Fall To Ground” (Creamcake)

12. Broken Social Scene „Hug of Thunder” (Arts & Crafts)

13. Shabazz Palaces „Quazarz: Born on a Gangster Star” (Sub Pop)

14. SZA „CTRL” (Top Dawg Entertainment/ RCA)

15. Four Tet „New Energy” (Text)

16. Thundercat „Drunk” (Brainfeeder)

17. Milo „Who Told You To Think??!!?!?!?!” (Ruby Yacht)

18. Oxbow „Thin Black Duke” (Hydra Head)

19. Kendrick Lamar „DAMN.” (Interscope/ Top Dawg Entertainment)

20. Daniel Brandt „Eternal Something” (Erased Tapes)

Asko Astmäe

1 Vince Staples – Big Fish Theory (Def Jam)

2 Mac DeMarco – This Old Dog (Captured Tracks)

3 Kelela – Take Me Apart (Warp)

4 Kendrick Lamar – DAMN. (Aftermath)

5 12 EEK Monkey – Xibalba Spa (Legendaarne)

6 Sampha – Process (Young Turks)

7 GoldLink – At What Cost (RCA)

8 Drake – More Life (OVO Sound/Young Money)

9 Wiki – No Mountains in Manhattan (XL)

10 Tyler, the Creator – Flower Boy (Columbia)

11 LCD Soundsystem – American Dream (Columbia)

12 Future – HNDRXX (Epic)

13 Brockhampton – Saturation II (Empire)

14 Thundercat – Drunk (Brainfeeder)

15 Jay-Z – 4:44 (Roc Nation)

16 Joey Bada$$ - ALL-AMERIKKKAN BADA$$ (Cinematic)

17 2 Chainz – Pretty Girls Like Trap Music (Def Jam)

18 Ariel Pink – Dedicated to Bobby Jameson (Mexican Summer)

19 King Krule – The OOZ (XL)

20 Big K.R.I.T. – 4eva Is a Mighty Long Time (Multi Alumni/BMG)

Meelis Ojasild

1 Ariel Pink "Dedicated To Bobby Jameson" (Mexican Summer)

2 The Heliocentrics "A World Of Masks" (Soundway)

3 Seekersinternational ‎"RaggaPreservationSociety" (Sneaker Social Club)

4 Jane Weaver "Modern Kosmology" (Fire Records)

5 Jlin "Black Origami" (Planet Mu)

6 Dasher "Sodium" (Jagjaguwar)

7 The Brian Jonestown Massacre "Don't Get Lost" (A Records)

8 LCD Soundsystem "American Dream" (DFA)

9 Alexandria "Cut Of Cloth" (Self-released)

10 Oneohtrix Point Never "Good Time OST" (Warp)

11 Forest Swords "Compassion" (Ninja Tune)

12 Maryn E Coote "Maskeraad" (Peoples Potential Unlimited)

13 Milo "Who Told You To Think??!!?!?!?!" (Ruby Yacht)

14 Thundercat "Drunk" (Brainfeeder)

15 Lexsoul Dancemachine "Sunny Holiday In Lexico" (Self-released)

16 Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah "Diaspora" (Ropeadope Records)

17 Ahmad Jamal "Marseille" (Jazz Village)

18 Neuronphase "212" (Self-released)

19 Krikor Kouchian "Pacific Alley" (L.I.E.S.)

20 Teengirl Fantasy "8AM" (Planet Mu)

Sander Mölder

1. Jlin - Black Origami (Planet Mu)

2. Acid Pauli - BLD (Ouie)

3. Nick Hakim - Green Twins (ATO records)

4.Tennis - Yours Conditionally (Mutually Detrimental)

5. Beach Fossils - Somersault (Bayonet Records)

6. Washed Out - Mister Mellow (Stones Throw)

7. Vulfpeck - Mr. Finish Line (Vulf Records)

8. Erki Pärnoja - Efterglow

9. Sampha - Process (Young Turks)

10. Charlotte Gainsbourg - Rest (Because Music)

11. Photay - Onism (Astro Nautico)

12. Thundercat - Drunk (Stones Throw)

13. Miljardid - Kunagi Läänes (Universal Music Group)

14. Bonobo - Migration (Ninja Tune)

15. Kelela - Take Me Apart (Warp)

16. Four Tet - New Energy (Text)

17. Lexsoul Dancemachine - Sunny Holiday in Lexico

18. Feist - Pleasure (Polydor)

19. Mac Demarco - This Old Dog (Captured Tracks)

20. Penguin Cafe - The imperfect Sea (Erased Tapes)

Siim Kera

1 Kelly Lee Owens - “Kelly Lee Owens” (Smalltown Supersound)

2 Lorde – “Melodrama” (Lava/Republic)

3 Litku Klemetti – “Juna kainuuseen” (Luova Records)

4 Bedwetter – “Volume 1: Flick Your Tongue Against Your Teeth and Describe the Present.” (ise välja antud)

5 Paramore – “After Laughter” (Fueled by Ramen)

6 Remo Drive - “Greatest Hits” (ise välja antud)

7 Kendrick Lamar - “DAMN.” (Top Dawg)

8 水曜日のカンパネラ – “Superman” (Warner Music)

9 Genka/Paul Oja – “Mixtape nr. 1” (Legendaarne Records)

10 Charli XCX – “Number 1 Angel” (Asylum)

11 Vince Staples – “Big Fish Theory” (Def Jam)

12 Sandy (Alex G) – “Rocket” (Domino)

13 12EEK monkey - “Xibalba spa” (Legendaarne Records)

14 Japandroids - “Near to the Wild Heart of Life” (Anti-)

15 Migos – “Culture” (Atlantic)

16 Converge - “The Dusk in Us” (Epitaph Records)

17 SZA - “Ctrl” (Top Dawg)

18 At the Drive-in - “In•ter a•li•a” (Rise Records)

19 Tyler, the Creator – “Flower Boy” (Columbia)

20 Lana Del Rey - “Lust for Life” (Polydor)

Erni Kask

1 The XX - I See You (Young Turks)

2 Bonnie Prince Billy - Best Troubador (Drag City)

3 Arop - P.O.E.G. (Grammilinn)

4 Silver Sepp - Rohtumised (Ise?)

5 Kira Skov + Maria Faust - In The Beginning (Stunt Records)

6 LCD Soundsystem - American Dream (DFA)

7 Alt J - RELAXER (Infectious)

8 Tricky - unniform (False Idols)

9 Ariel Pink - Dedicated To Bobby Jameson (Mexican Summer)

10 Broken Social Scene - Hug of Thunder (Arts & Crafts)

11 Dirty Projectors - Dirty Projectors (Domino)

12 Vootele Ruusmaa - Audioluule reisipäevik (Ise?)

13 DND - Kõikide haigiste ravi (Gramophonetree Records)

14 Morrisey - Low In High School (BMG)

15 HUNT - Fragments of... (Ise?)

16 Kendrick Lamar - DAMN. (Top Dawg)

17 Arcade Fire - Everything Now (Sonovox)

Andrei Liimets

1-2. Trad.Attack! - Kullakarva

1-2. DND - Kõikide haiguste ravi

3. The War on Drugs - A Deeper Understanding

4. Viktor's Joy - I Used to Be Clean

5. The National - Sleep Well Beast

6. Everything Everything - A Fever Dream

7. Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - Who Built the Moon?

8. The xx - I See You

9. Alvvays - Antisocialites

10. Paramore - After Laughter

11. Kendrick Lamar - Damn.

12. St. Vincent - Masseduction

13. Wolf Parade - Cry Cry Cry

14. Aimee Mann - Mental Illness

15. Queens of the Stone Age - Villains

16. Sõpruse Puiestee - Selle suve nägu

17. Hiss Golden Messenger - Hallelujah Anyhow

18. Beck - Colors

19. Songhoy Blues - Resisténce

20. Cut Copy - Haiku from Zero

Silvia Urgas

1. SZA „Ctrl“ (Top Dawg)

2. Lorde „Melodrama“ (Lava/Republic)

3. Vince Staples „Big Fish Theory“ (Def Jam)

4. Kendrick Lamar „DAMN.“ (Top Dawg)

5. Kelela „Take Me Apart“ (Warp Records)

6. (Sandy) Alex G „Rocket“ (Domino)

7. Thundercat „Drunk“ (Brainfeeder)

8. 12EEK Monkey „Xibalba Spa“ (Legendaarne)

9. Mura Masa „Mura Masa“ (Polydor)

10. Lana Del Rey „Lust for Life“ (Polydor)

11. St. Vincent „Masseduction“ (Loma Vista)

12. Miguel „War & Leisure“ (RCA)

13. Kelly Lee Owens „Kelly Lee Owens“ (Smalltown Supersound)

14. Lil Peep „Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 1“ (First Access)

15. Sampha „Process“ (Young Turks)

16. Drake „More Life“ (OVO Sound)

17. Young Thug „Beautiful Thugger Girls“ (Atlantic)

18. Migos „Culture“ (Atlantic)

19. LCD Soundsystem „American Dream“ (DFA Records)

20. Tyler the Creator „Flower Boy“ (Columbia)

Risto Kozer

1. Zed Bias “Different Response” (Exit)

2. Neuronphase “212” (Bandcamp)

3. Ariel Pink “Dedicated to Bobby Jameson” (Mexican Summer)

4. Ikonika “Distractions” (Hyperdub)

5. Joanne Robertson & Dean Blunt “Wahalla” (Textile Records)

6. Andres Roots “Mono” (Roots Art Records)

7. Dj Python “Dulce Compañia” (Incienso)

8. Actress “AZD” (Ninja Tune)

9. Dua Lipa “Dua Lipa” (Warner Bros. Records)

10. Migos “Culture” (Quality Control Music)

11. Madteo “Confessions of a Permanent Alien Opium Beater” (Origin Peoples)

12. Hate “Tremendum” (Napalm Records)

13. Future “Future” (Freebandz Entertainment)

14. Carl Craig “Versus” (Infiné)

15. Pia Fraus “Field Ceremony” (SekSound)

16. Omar Souleyman “To Syria, With Love” (Mad Decent)

17. Hype Williams “Rainbow Edition” (Big Dada Recordings)

18. Luurel Varas “Leisure Time” (Crash Symbols)

19. Lil Yachty “Teenage Emotions” (Quality Control Music)

20. LCD Soundsystem “American Dream” (DFA)

Valner Valme

1. Four Tet „New Energy“ (Text)

2. Lee Gamble „Mnestic Pressure“ (Hyperdub)

3. Lapalux „Ruinism“ (Brainfeeder)

4. Lindstrom „It’s Alright Between Us As It Is“ (Smalltown Supersound)

5. 12EEK Monkey „Xibalba Spa“ (Legendaarne)

6. Call Super „ARPO“ (Houndstooth)

7. DJERRO „Aye Candiez“ (Eesti Pops)

8. Kelly Lee Owens „Kelly Lee Owens“ (Smalltown Supersound)

9. Hype Williams „Rainbow Edition“ (Big Dada)

10. JLIN „Black Origami“ (Planet Mu)

11. Oneohtrix Point Never „Good Life“ (Warp)

12. Radio Slave „Feel The Same“ (Rekids)

13. Ikonika „Distractions“ (Hyperdub)

14. Ariel Pink „Dedicated To Bobby Jameson“ (Mexican Summer)

15. Arcade Fire „Everything Now“ (Columbia)

16. The xx „I See You“ (Young Turks)

17. Charlotte Gainsbourg „Rest“ (Because)

18. Liima „1982“ (City Slang)

19. Maya Jane Coles „Take Flight“ (BMG)

20. The War On Drugs „A Deeper Understanding“ (Atlantic)

Edmund Hõbe

1 Colleen "A Flame My Love, A Frequency"

2 Phlox "Keri"

3 King Krule "The Ooz"

4 Charlotte Gainsbourg "Rest"

5 K. A. Smith "The Kid"





Rein Fuks



01. Slowdive “Slowdive” (Dead Oceans)

02. Cigarettes After Sex 'Cigarettes After Sex'(Partisan Records)

03. Spinning Coin “Permo” (Geographic)

04. Auburn Lull “Hypha” (Azure Vista)

05. Quaeschning & Schnauss “Synthwaves” (Azure Vista)

06. The War on Drugs “A Deeper Understanding” (Atlantic)

07. Ariel Pink “Dedicated To Bobby Jameson” (Mexican Summer)

08. King Krule “The OOZ” (XL Recordings)

09. Mac DeMarco “This Old Dog” (Captured Tracks)

10. Sun Kil Moon / Jesu “30 Seconds To The Decline Of Planet Earth” (Caldo Verde)

11. Erki Pärnoja “Efterglow” (Erik Lindström Music)

12. Mogwai “Every Country's Sun” (Rock Action)

13. Bjork “Utopia” (One Little Indian)

14. Airiel "Molten Young Lovers" (Shelflife)

15. She Sir "Rival Island" (Shelflife)

16. Ulrich Schnauss & Jonas Munk “Passage” (Azure Vista)

17. Billow Observatory “II: Plains/Patterns” (Azure Vista)

18. Sacred Paws “Strike a Match” (Chemikal Underground)

19. R. Stevie Moore, Jason Falkner “Make It Be” (Bar/None Records)

20. Memory Drawings “The Nearest Exit” (Zozaya Records)



Merit Maarits



1. Mac DeMarco – This Old Dog (Captured Tracks)

2. Paramore – After Laughter (Fueled by Ramen)

3. Kendrick Lamar – Damn (Top Dawg Entertainment)

4. Carla dal Forno – The Garden EP (Blackest Ever Black)

5. Fever Ray – Plunge (Rabid Records)

6. Mount Kimbie – Love That Survives (Warp)

7. Charlotte Gainsbourg – Rest (Because)

8. LCD Soundsystem – American Dream (DFA Records/Columbia)

9. Sampha – Process (Young Turks)

10. Thundercat – Drunk (Brainfeeder)

11. Vince Staples – Big Fish Theory (Def Jam Recordings)

12. Ryan Adams – Prisoner (Blue Note Records)

13. Slowdive – Slowdive (Dead Oceans)

14. Kelela – Take Me Apart (Warp Records Limited)

15. Elbow – Little Fictions (Polydor)



Kristo Rajasaare

The War On Drugs „A Deeper Understanding“ (Atlantic)

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard „Flying Microtonal Banana“ (Heavenly)

Tinariwen „Elwan“ (Wedge)

Mark Lanegan Band „Gargoyle“ (Heavenly)

Thundercat „Drunk“ (Brain Feeder)

Ghostpoet „Dark Days + Canapes“ (PIAS)

The Moonlandingz „Interplanetary Class Classics“ (Transgressive)

Moon Duo „Occult Architecture Vol. 1“ (Sacred Bones)

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard „Murder of the Universe“ (Heavenly)

Tamikrest „Kidal“ (Glitter Beat)

Oumou Sangare „Mogoya“ (No Format!)

John Maus „Screen Memories“ (Ribbon Music)

Kelley Stoltz „Que Aura“ (Castle Face)

Tony Allen „The Source“ (Decca)

Sampha „Process“ (Young Turks)

Oh Sees „Orc“ (Castle Face)

Sleaford Mods „English Tapas“ (Rough Trade)

Temples „Volcano“ (Heavenly)

Sinkane „Life and Livin’ It“ (City Slang)

Orchestral Manoeuvers In The Dark „The Punishment Of Luxury“ (White Noise)