ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
kultuur

Suri kantrimuusik Kenny Rogers ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Muusika
Kenny Rogers
Kenny Rogers Autor/allikas: Joel Ryan/AP/Scanpix
Muusika

Kantrimuusik ja helilooja Kenny Rogers suri 81 aasta vanuselt oma kodus, teatas tema perekond.

Perekond teatas sotsiaalmeedias, et Rogers suri reede õhtul rahulikult oma kodus.

21. augustil 1938 Texases Houstonis sündinud Rogers jättis rohkem kui kuuskümmend aastat väldanud karjääri vältel Ameerika muusikaajalukku suure jälje. Tema paljude edetabelitesse jõudnud lugude seas on näiteks "The Gambler," "Lady," "Islands In The Stream," "Lucille," "She Believes In Me," ja "Through the Years".

Rogers on võitnud palju auhindu, muu hulgas kolmel korral Grammy.

Muusiku matused toimuvad koroonapandeemia tõttu tagasihoidlikult pereringis.

Toimetaja: Karin Koppel

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
Kommentaare ei ole.
Oled sisseloginud kui {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Logi välja / Muuda kontot
Sisselogimine ebaõnnestus.

Pole veel kasutajat/unustasid salasõna

Nimi võib olla kuni 32 tähemärki pikk
Kommentaar võib olla kuni 600 tähemärki pikk
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Samal teemal

KRIISIJUTUKE
Värsked artiklid
09:50

Georg Otsa 100. sünniaastapäev: ERR-i arhiivikaadrid armastatud lauljast

08:52

Suri kantrimuusik Kenny Rogers

20.03

Marko Matvere: Georg Ots oskas hästi mõtet edasi anda

20.03

Valner Valme raamatusoovitused: lõbus ajalugu, lõbus matus, tõsine sürrealism

20.03

Tallinna Keskraamatukogu avas e-raamatukogud kõigile Eesti elanikele

20.03

Rahvusooper Estonia tegi Georg Otsa 100. sünniaastapäeval videoläkituse

20.03

Tartu Uus Teater näitab teatriigatsuse leevendamiseks salvestusi lavastustest

20.03

Kriisijutuke | Mikk Pärnits. Eesti, ela igavesti!

20.03

Arvamus. Meie aja usulisest kriisist haridusmõtlemises

20.03

Anni Martin. Kas ideoloogilise identiteedita Maarjamäe memoriaal?

klassikaraadio
R2 nädala plaat
LOETUMAD
17.03

Suri Vene kirjanik Eduard Limonov

20.03

Tallinna Keskraamatukogu avas e-raamatukogud kõigile Eesti elanikele

08:52

Suri kantrimuusik Kenny Rogers

19.03

Hirvo Surva: me ei saa jätta koorijuhte kõrvale

20.03

Arvamus. Meie aja usulisest kriisist haridusmõtlemises

20.03

Valner Valme raamatusoovitused: lõbus ajalugu, lõbus matus, tõsine sürrealism

19.03

Loomeinimesed esinevad üha enam interneti vahendusel

20.03

Kultuuriportaali koroonaleevendus | Miguel Llanso ulmefilm "Jeesus juhatab sind kiirteele"

20.03

Anni Martin. Kas ideoloogilise identiteedita Maarjamäe memoriaal?

20.03

Eesti keeles ilmus George R. R. Martini debüütromaan

KIRJANDUSPREEMIA NOMINENDID
KÄSITÖÖRAADIO "SILT VILTU"
Maarja varia
AUTAHVLID 2019
MUUSEUMID
VAATA JÄRELE
kuula "lifti"
Tähtis plaat
GALERII
Kultuurisaated
PIKEM JUTUAJAMINE
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: