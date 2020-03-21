Suri kantrimuusik Kenny Rogers

Perekond teatas sotsiaalmeedias, et Rogers suri reede õhtul rahulikult oma kodus.

21. augustil 1938 Texases Houstonis sündinud Rogers jättis rohkem kui kuuskümmend aastat väldanud karjääri vältel Ameerika muusikaajalukku suure jälje. Tema paljude edetabelitesse jõudnud lugude seas on näiteks "The Gambler," "Lady," "Islands In The Stream," "Lucille," "She Believes In Me," ja "Through the Years".

Rogers on võitnud palju auhindu, muu hulgas kolmel korral Grammy.

Muusiku matused toimuvad koroonapandeemia tõttu tagasihoidlikult pereringis.

The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25PM at the age of 81. Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family. https://t.co/adxAgiMW2s pic.twitter.com/nggWiiotMT