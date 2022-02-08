Selgusid Oscarite nominendid, "The Power of the Dog" kogus 11 nominatsiooni

28. märtsil jagatakse Los Angeleses 94. korda välja Ameerika filmiakadeemia auhinnad ehk Oscarid. Teisipäeval avaldati veebiülekande vahendusel nominendid, Jane Campioni film "The Power of the Dog" kogus 11 nominatsiooni kümnes eri kategoorias. Eesti kaastootmisel valminud film "Kupee nr 6" parima võõrkeelse filmi nominentide hulka ei jõudnud.

Nominentide täispikk nimekiri:

Parim film

"Belfast"

"Coda"

"Don't Look Up"

"Drive My Car"

"Dune"

"King Richard"

"Licorice Pizza"

"Nightmare Alley"

"The Power of the Dog"

"West Side Story"

Parim meeskõrvalosatäitja

Ciaran Hinds rolli eest filmis "Belfast"

Troy Kotsur rolli eest filmist "Coda"

Jesse Plemons rolli eest filmis "The Power of the Dog"

J.K. Simmons rolli eest filmis "Being the Ricardos"

Kodi Smit-McPhee rolli eest filmis "The Power of the Dog"

Parim naiskõrvalosatäitja

Jessie Buckley rolli eest filmist "The Lost Daughter"

Judi Dench rolli eest filmis "Belfast"

Kirsten Dunst rolli eest filmis "The Power of the Dog"

Aunjanue Ellis rolli eest filmis "King Richard"

Ariana DeBose rolli eest filmis "West Side Story"

Parim kostüümidisain

"Cruella"

"Cyrano"

"Dune"

"Nightmare Alley"

"West Side Story"

Parim originaalmuusika

"Don't Look Up", helilooja Nicholas Britell

"Dune", helilooja Hans Zimmer

"Encanto", heliloojad Lin-Manuel Miranda ja Germaine Franco

"Parallel Mothers", helilooja Alberto Iglesias

"The Power of the Dog", helilooja Jonny Greenwood

Parim lühianimatsioon

"Affairs of the Art", režissöörid Joanna Quinn ja Les Mills

"Bestia", režissöör Hugo Covarrubias

"Boxballet", režissöör Anton Dyakov

"Robin Robin", režissöörid Daniel Ojari ja Michael Please

"The Windshield Wiper", režissöör Alberto Mielgo

Parim lühifilm

"The Dress"

"The Long Goodbye"

"On My Mind"

"Please Hold"

"Ala Kachuu - Take and Run"

Parim heli

"Belfast"

"Dune"

"No Time To Die"

"The Power of the Dog"

"West Side Story"

Parim võõrkeelne film

"Drive My Car"

"Flee"

"The Hand of God"

"Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom"

"The Worst Person in the World"

Parim meespeaosatäitja

Javier Bardem rolli eest filmis "Being the Ricardos"

Benedict Cumberbatch rolli eest filmis "The Power of the Dog"

Andrew Garfield rolli eest filmis "tick, tick... BOOM!"

Will Smith rolli eest filmis "King Richard"

Denzel Washington rolli eest filmis "The Tragedy of Macbeth"

Parim naispeaosatäitja

Jessica Chastain rolli eest filmis "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

Olivia Colman rolli eest filmis "Lost Daughter"

Penelope Cruz rolli eest filmis "Parallel Mothers"

Nicole Kidman rolli eest filmis "Being the Ricardos"

Kristen Stewart rolli eest filmis "Spencer"

Parim animafilm

"Encanto"

"Flee"

"Luca"

"The Mitchells vs The Machines"

"Raya and the Last Dragon"

Parim operaatoritöö

"Dune"

"Nightmare Alley"

"The Tragedy of Macbeth"

"West Side Story"

Parim lavastaja

Kenneth Branagh ("Belfast")

Ryusuke Hamaguchi ("Drive My Car")

Paul Thomas Anderson ("Licorice Pizza")

Jane Campion ("The Power of the Dog")

Steven Spielberg ("West Side Story")

Parim dokumentaalfilm

"Flee"

"Summer of Soul"

"Writing With Fire"

"Ascension"

"Attica"

Parim lühidokumentaal

"Audible"

"Lead Me Home"

"The Queen of Basketball"

"When We Were Bullies"

"Thee Songs"

Parim grimm

"Coming 2 America"

"Cruella"

"Dune"

"The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

"House of Gucci"

Parimad eriefektid

"Dune"

"Free Guy"

"No Time To Die"

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"

"Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Parim kohandatud stsenaarium

"Coda"

"Drive My Car"

"Dune"

"The Lost Daughter"

"The Power of the Dog"

Parim originaalstsenaarium

"Belfast"

"Don't Look Up"

"King Richard"

"Licorice Pizza"

"The Worst Person in the World"

Parim laul

"Be Alive" filmist "King Richard"

"Dos Oruguitas" filmist "Encanto"

"Down to Joy" filmist "Belfast"

"No Time to Die" filmist "No Time to Die"

"Somehow You Do" filmist "Four Good Days"

Parim kunstnikutöö

"Dune"

"Nightmare Alley"

"The Power of the Dog"

"The Tragedy of Macbeth"

"West Side Story"

Parim montaaž

"Don't Look Up"

"Dune"

"King Richard"

"The Power of the Dog"

"tick, tick...BOOM!"