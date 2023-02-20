Briti filmiauhindade jagamisel võidutses Edward Bergeri "Läänerindel muutuseta"

Parim film

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Elvis"

"Everything Everywhere All At Once"

"Tár"

Parim režissöör

Edward Berger "All Quiet on the Western Front"

Martin McDonagh "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Park Chan-Wood "Decision to Leave"

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert "Everything Everywhere All At Once"

Todd Field "Tár"

Gina Prince-Bythewood "The Woman King"

Parim naispeaosa

Cate Blanchett "Tár"

Viola Davis "The Woman King"

Danielle Deadwyler "Till"

Ana de Armas "Blonde"

Emma Thompson "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande"

Michelle Yeoh "Everything Everywhere All At Once"

Parim meespeaosa

Austin Butler "Elvis"

Colin Farrell "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Brendan Fraser "The Whale"

Daryl McCormack "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande"

Paul Mescal "Aftersun"

Bill Nighy "Living"

Tõusev täht

Emma Mackey

Aimee Lou Wood

Daryl McCormack

Naomi Ackie

Sheila Atim

Parim Briti film

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Aftersun"

"Brian and Charles"

"Empire of Light"

"Good Luck to You, Leo Grande"

"Living"

"Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical"

"See How They Run"

"The Swimmers"

"The Wonder"

Parim Briti lühianimatsioon

"The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse"

"Middle Watch"

"Your Mountain Is Waiting"

Parim kostüümikujundus

"Elvis"

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Babylon"

"Amsterdam"

"Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris"

Parim grimm

"Elvis"

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"The Batman"

"Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical"

"The Whale"

Parim produktsioonidisain

"Babylon"

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"The Batman"

"Elvis"

"Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio"

Parim dokumentaalfilm

"Navalny"

"All That Breathes"

"All the Beauty and the Bloodshed"

"Fire of Love"

"Moonage Daydream"

Parim Briti lühifilm

"An Irish Goodbye"

"The Ballad of Olive Morris"

"Bazigaga"

"Bus Girl"

"A Drifting Up"

Parim stsenaarium

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Everything Everywhere All At Once"

"The Fabelmans"

"Tar"

"Triangle of Sadness"

Parim originaalmuusika

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Everything Everywhere All At Once"

"Babylon"

"Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio"

Parimad eriefektid

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

"Everything Everywhere All At Once"

"The Batman"

Parim heli

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Elvis"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

"Tár"

Parim animafilm

"Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio"

"Marcel The Shell With Shoes On"

"Puss In Boots: The Last Wish"

"Turning Red"

Silmapaistev debüüt Briti stsenaristilt, režissöörilt või produtsendilt

Charlotte Wells "Aftersun"

Georgia Oakley, Helen Sifre "Blue Jean"

Marie Liden "Electric Malady"

Katy Brand "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande"

Maia Kenworthy "Rebellion"

Parim kujundus

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Elvis"

"The Batman"

"Empire Of Light"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

Parim montaaž

"Everything Everywhere All At Once"

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Elvis"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

Parim casting

"Elvis"

"Aftersun"

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Everything Everywhere All At Once"

"Triangle of Sadness"

Parim võõrkeelne film

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Argentina, 1985"

"Corsage"

"Decision to Leave"

"The Quiet Girl"

Parim naiskõrvalosatäitja

Kerry Condon "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Angela Bassett "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Hong Chau "The Whale"

Dolly De Leon "Triangle of Sadness"

Jamie Lee Curtis "Everything Everywhere All At Once"

Carey Mulligan "She Said"

Parim meeskõrvalosatäitja

Barry Keoghan "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Brendan Gleeson "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Ke Huy Quan "Everything Everywhere All At Once"

Eddie Redmayne "The Good Nurse"

Albrecht Schuch "All Quiet on the Western Front"

Micheal Ward "Empire of Light"

Parim kohandatud stsenaarium

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Living"

"The Quiet Girl"

"She Said"

"The Whale"