Selgusid Briti filmiauhindade nominendid, enim nominatsioone kogus "Düün"

Jane Campioni vesternisugemetega psühholoogiline draama "The Power of the Dog", kus peaosas astub üles Benedict Cumberbatch, kogus kaheksa nominatsiooni. Kenneth Branagh'i isiklikel kogemustel põhinev mustvalge "Belfast" teenis kuus nominatsiooni ja Daniel Craigi viimane Bondi-film "Surm peab ootama" sai viis nominatsiooni, sealhulgas parima Briti filmi kategoorias. Viis nominatsiooni teenisid ka filmid "Licorice Pizza" ja "West Side Story".

Parim film

"Belfast"

"Don't Look Up"

"Dune"

"Licorice Pizza"

"The Power of the Dog"

Parim Briti film

"After Love"

"Ali & Ava"

"Belfast"

"Boiling Point"

"Cyrano"

"Everybody's Talking About Jamie"

"House of Gucci"

"Last Night in Soho"

"No Time to Die"

"Passing"

Parim naispeaosa

Lady Gaga ("House of Gucci")

Alana Haim ("Licorice Pizza")

Emilia Jones ("Coda")

Renate Reinsve ("The Worst Person in the World")

Joanna Scanlan ("After Love")

Tessa Thompson ("Passing")

Parim meespeaosa

Adeel Akhtar ("Ali & Ava")

Mahershala Ali ("Swan Song")

Benedict Cumberbatch ("The Power of the Dog")

Leonardo DiCaprio ("Don't Look Up")

Stephen Graham ("Boiling Point")

Will Smith ("King Richard")

Parim naiskõrvalosatäitja

Caitríona Balfe ("Belfast")

Jessie Buckley ("The Lost Daughter")

Ariana DeBose ("West Side Story")

Ann Dowd ("Mass")

Aunjanue Ellis ("King Richard")

Ruth Negga ("Passing")

Parim meeskõrvalosatäitja

Mike Faist ("West Side Story")

Ciarán Hinds ("Belfast")

Troy Kotsur ("Coda")

Woody Norman ("C'mon C'mon")

Jesse Plemons ("The Power of the Dog")

Kodi Smit-McPhee ("The Power of the Dog")

Parim režissöör

Aleem Khan ("After Love")

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi ("Drive My Car")

Audrey Diwan ("Happening")

Paul Thomas Anderson ("Licorice Pizza")

Jane Campion ("The Power of the Dog")

Julia Ducournau ("Titane")

Silmapaistev debüüt Briti stsenaristilt, režissöörilt või produtsendilt

"After Love" – Aleem Khan (stsenarist/lavastaja)

"Boiling Point" – James Cummings (stsenarist), Hester Ruoff (produtsent) [kaasstsenarist Philip Barantini ja kaasprodutsent Bart Ruspoli]

"The Harder They Fall" – Jeymes Samuel (stsenarist/lavastaja) [kaastsenarist Boaz Yakin]

"Keyboard Fantasies" – Posy Dixon (stsenarist/lavastaja), Liv Proctor (produtsent)

"Passing" – Rebecca Hall (stsenarist/lavastaja)

Parim animafilm

"Encanto"

"Flee"

"Luca"

"The Mitchells vs the Machines"

Parim kohandatud stsenaarium

Sian Heder ("Coda")

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi ("Drive My Car")

Denis Villeneuve ("Dune")

Maggie Gyllenhaal ("The Lost Daughter")

Jane Campion ("The Power of the Dog")

Parim stsenaarium

Aaron Sorkin ("Being the Ricardos")

Kenneth Branagh ("Belfast")

Adam McKay ("Don't Look Up")

Zach Baylin ("King Richard")

Paul Thomas Anderson ("Licorice Pizza")

Parim operaatoritöö

"Dune"

"Nightmare Alley"

"No Time to Die"

"The Power of the Dog"

"The Tragedy of Macbeth"

Tõusva tähe publikuauhind

Ariana DeBose

Harris Dickinson

Lashana Lynch

Millicent Simmonds

Kodi Smit-McPhee

Parim dokumentaalfilm

"Becoming Cousteau"

"Cow"

"Flee"

"The Rescue"

"Summer of Soul"

Parim võõrkeelne film

"Drive My Car"

"The Hand of God"

"Parallel Mothers"

"Petite Maman"

"The Worst Person in the World"

Parim kostüümikujundus

"Cruella"

"Cyrano"

"Dune"

"The French Dispatch"

"Nightmare Alley"

Parim grimm

"Cruella"

"Cyrano"

"Dune"

"The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

"House of Gucci"

Parim originaalmuusika

"Being the Ricardos"

"Don't Look Up"

"Dune"

"The French Dispatch"

"The Power of the Dog"

Parim montaaž

"Belfast"

"Dune"

"Licorice Pizza"

"No Time to Die"

"Summer of Soul"

Parim kujundus

"Cyrano"

"Dune"

"The French Dispatch"

"Nightmare Alley"

"West Side Story"

Parim heli

"Dune"

"Last Night in Soho"

"No Time to Die"

"A Quiet Place Part II"

"West Side Story"

Parimad eriefektid

"Dune"

"Free Guy"

"Ghostbusters: Afterlife"

"The Matrix Resurrections"

"No Time to Die"

Parim Briti lühianimatsioon

"Affairs of the Art"

"Do Not Feed the Pigeons"

"Night of the Living Dread"

Parimad osatäitjad

"Boiling Point"

"Dune"

"The Hand of God"

"King Richard"

"West Side Story"

Võitjad selguvad 13. märtsil Londonis Royal Albert Hallis toimuval galal.