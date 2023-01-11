Selgusid Kuldgloobuste võitjad, enim auhindu pälvis "Inisherini hinged"

Sarjadest võidutsesid "Abbott Elementary" ja "Valge lootos".

Täispikk nimekiri võitjatest:

Parim draamafilm

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"Elvis"

"The Fabelmans"

"Tár"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

Parim komöödiafilm

"Babylon"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

"Triangle of Sadness"

Parim režissöör

James Cameron ("Avatar: The Way of Water")

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert ("Everything Everywhere All at Once")

Baz Luhrmann ("Elvis")

Martin McDonagh ("The Banshees of Inisherin")

Steven Spielberg ("The Fabelmans")

Parim stsenaarium

"Tár" — Todd Field

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" — Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

"The Banshees of Inisherin" — Martin McDonagh

"Women Talking" — Sarah Polley

"The Fabelmans" — Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushne

Parim meespeaosa draamafilmis

Austin Butler ("Elvis")

Brendan Fraser ("The Whale")

Hugh Jackman ("The Son")

Bill Nighy ("Living")

Jeremy Pope ("The Inspection")

Parim naispeaosa draamafilmis

Cate Blanchett ("Tár")

Olivia Colman ("Empire of Light")

Viola Davis ("The Woman King")

Ana de Armas ("Blonde")

Michelle Williams ("The Fabelmans")

Parim naispeaosa komöödiafilmis

Lesley Manville ("Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris")

Margot Robbie ("Babylon")

Anya Taylor-Joy ("The Menu")

Emma Thompson ("Good Luck to You, Leo Grande")

Michelle Yeoh ("Everything Everywhere All at Once")

Parim meespeaosa komöödiafilmis

Diego Calva ("Babylon")

Daniel Craig ("Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery")

Adam Driver ("White Noise")

Colin Farrell ("The Banshees of Inisherin")

Ralph Fiennes ("The Menu")

Parim meeskõrvalosa filmis

Brendan Gleeson ("The Banshees of Inisherin")

Barry Keoghan ("The Banshees of Inisherin")

Brad Pitt ("Babylon")

Ke Huy Quan ("Everything Everywhere All at Once")

Eddie Redmayne ("The Good Nurse")

Parim naiskõrvalosa filmis

Angela Bassett ("Black Panther: Wakanda Forever")

Kerry Condon ("The Banshees of Inisherin")

Jamie Lee Curtis ("Everything Everywhere All at Once")

Dolly De Leon ("Triangle of Sadness")

Carey Mulligan ("She Said")

Parim draamasari

"Better Call Saul" (AMC)

"The Crown" (Netflix)

"House of the Dragon" (HBO)

"Ozark" (Netflix)

"Severance" (Apple TV+)

Parim komöödiasari

"Abbott Elementary" (ABC)

"The Bear" (FX)

"Hacks" (HBO Max)

"Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu)

"Wednesday" (Netflix)

Parim meespeaosa draamasarjas

Jeff Bridges ("The Old Man")

Kevin Costner ("Yellowstone")

Diego Luna ("Andor")

Bob Odenkirk ("Better Call Saul")

Adam Scott ("Severance")

Parim naispeaosa draamasarjas

Emma D'Arcy ("House of the Dragon")

Laura Linney ("Ozark")

Imelda Staunton ("The Crown")

Hilary Swank ("Alaska Daily")

Zendaya ("Euphoria")

Parim naispeaosa komöödiasarjas

Quinta Brunson ("Abbott Elementary")

Kaley Cuoco ("The Flight Attendant")

Selena Gomez ("Only Murders in the Building")

Jenna Ortega ("Wednesday")

Jean Smart ("Hacks")

Parim meespeaosa komöödiasarjas

Donald Glover ("Atlanta")

Bill Hader ("Barry")

Steve Martin ("Only Murders in the Building")

Martin Short ("Only Murders in the Building")

Jeremy Allen White ("The Bear")

Parim meeskõrvalosa telesarjas

John Lithgow ("The Old Man")

Jonathan Pryce ("The Crown")

John Turturro ("Severance")

Tyler James Williams ("Abbott Elementary")

Henry Winkler ("Barry")

Parim naiskõrvalosa telesarjas

Elizabeth Debicki ("The Crown")

Hannah Einbinder ("Hacks")

Julia Garner ("Ozark")

Janelle James ("Abbott Elementary")

Sheryl Lee Ralph ("Abbott Elementary")

Parim lühisari

"Black Bird" (Apple TV+)

"Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" (Netflix)

"The Dropout" (Hulu)

"Pam & Tommy" (Hulu)

"The White Lotus" (HBO)

Parim meespeaosa lühisarjas

Taron Egerton ("Black Bird")

Colin Firth ("The Staircase")

Andrew Garfield ("Under the Banner of Heaven")

Evan Peters ("Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story")

Sebastian Stan ("Pam & Tommy")

Parim naispeaosa lühisarjas

Jessica Chastain ("George and Tammy")

Julia Garner ("Inventing Anna")

Lily James ("Pam & Tommy")

Julia Roberts ("Gaslit")

Amanda Seyfried ("The Dropout")

Parim naiskõrvalosa lühisarjas

Jennifer Coolidge ("The White Lotus")

Claire Danes ("Fleishman Is in Trouble")

Daisy Edgar-Jones ("Under the Banner of Heaven")

Niecy Nash-Betts ("Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story")

Aubrey Plaza ("The White Lotus")

Parim meeskõrvalosa lühisarjas

F. Murray Abraham ("The White Lotus")

Domhnall Gleeson ("The Patient")

Paul Walter Hauser ("Black Bird")

Richard Jenkins ("Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story")

Seth Rogen ("Pam & Tommy")

Parim filmimuusika

"The Banshees of Inisherin" — Carter Burwell

"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" — Alexandre Desplat

"Women Talking" — Hildur Guðnadóttir

"Babylon" — Justin Hurwitz

"The Fabelmans" — John Williams

Parim mitte-ingliskeelne film

"All Quiet on the Western Front" (Saksamaa)

"Argentina, 1985" (Argentiina)

"Close" (Belgia)

"Decision to Leave" (Lõuna-Korea)

"RRR" (India)

Parim originaallaul filmis

"Carolina" filmist "Where the Crawdads Sing" (Taylor Swift)

"Ciao Papa" filmist "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" (Roeben Katz, Guillermo del Toro)

"Hold My Hand" filmist "Top Gun: Maverick" (Lady Gaga, BloodPop)

"Lift Me Up" filmist "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" (Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler)

"Naatu Naatu" filmist "RRR" (Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj)

Parim animafilm

"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"

"Inu-Oh"

"Marcel the Shell With Shoes On"

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"

"Turning Red"