Ekraaninäitlejate gildi näitlejaauhinnad pälvisid Chadwick Boseman ja Viola Davis
Ekraaninäitlejate gildi (Screen Actors Guild, SAG) auhinnagalal tunnustati möödunud aasta parimaid ja see annab hea ülevaate, millised linateosed võidutsevad suure tõenäosusega peagi toimuval Oscarite galal.
FILMIAUHINNAD
Parim meespeaosatäitja
VÕITJA: Chadwick Boseman ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom")
Riz Ahmed ("Sound of Metal")
Anthony Hopkins ("The Father")
Gary Oldman ("Mank")
Steven Yeun ("Minari")
Parim naispeaosatäitja
VÕITJA: Viola Davis ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom")
Amy Adams ("Hillbilly Elegy")
Vanessa Kirby ("Pieces of a Woman")
Frances McDormand ("Nomadland")
Carey Mulligan ("Promising Young Woman")
Parim naiskõrvalosatäitja
VÕITJA: Youn Yuh-Jung ("Minari")
Maria Bakalova ("Borat Subsequent Moviefilm")
Glenn Close ("Hillbilly Elegy")
Olivia Colman ("The Father")
Helena Zengel ("News of the World")
Parim meeskõrvalosatäitja
VÕITJA: Daniel Kaluuya ("Judas and the Black Messiah")
Chadwick Boseman ("Da 5 Bloods")
Sacha Baron Cohen ("The Trial of the Chicago 7")
Jared Leto ("The Little Things")
Leslie Odom, Jr. ("One Night in Miami")
Parim näitlejatekooslus
VÕITJA: "The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Netflix)
"Da 5 Bloods" (Netflix)
"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" (Netflix)
"Minari" (A24)
"One Night in Miami" (Amazon Studios)
Parimad trikid
VÕITJA: "Wonder Woman 1984"
"Da 5 Bloods"
"Mulan"
"News of the World"
"The Trial of the Chicago 7"
TELEAUHINNAD
Parim meesnäitleja komöödiasarjas
VÕITJA: Jason Sudeikis ("Ted Lasso")
Nicholas Hoult ("The Great")
Dan Levy ("Schitt's Creek")
Eugene Levy ("Schitt's Creek")
Ramy Youssef ("Ramy")
Parim naisnäitleja komöödiasarjas
VÕITJA: Catherine O'Hara ("Schitt's Creek")
Christina Applegate ("Dead to Me")
Linda Cardellini ("Dead to Me")
Kaley Cuoco ("The Flight Attendant")
Annie Murphy ("Schitt's Creek")
Parim näitlejatekooslus komöödiasarjas
VÕITJA: "Schitt's Creek"
"Dead to Me"
"The Flight Attendant"
"The Great"
"Ted Lasso"
Parim naispeaosa telefilmis või lühiseriaalis
VÕITJA: Anya Taylor-Joy ("The Queen's Gambit")
Cate Blanchett ("Mrs. America")
Michaela Coel ("I May Destroy You")
Nicole Kidman ("The Undoing")
Kerry Washington ("Little Fires Everywhere")
Parim meespeaosa telefilmis või lühiseriaalis
VÕITJA: Mark Ruffalo ("I Know This Much Is True")
Bill Camp ("The Queen's Gambit")
Daveed Diggs ("Hamilton")
Hugh Grant ("The Undoing")
Ethan Hawke ("The Good Lord Bird")
Parim naisnäitleja draamasarjas
VÕITJA: Gillian Anderson ("The Crown")
Olivia Colman ("The Crown")
Emma Corrin ("The Crown")
Julia Garner ("Ozark")
Laura Linney ("Ozark")
Parim meesnäitleja draamasarjas
VÕITJA: Jason Bateman ("Ozark")
Sterling K. Brown ("This Is Us")
Josh O'Connor ("The Crown")
Bob Odenkirk ("Better Call Saul")
Rege-Jean Page ("Bridgerton")
Parim näitlejatekooslus draamasarjas
VÕITJA: "The Crown"
"Better Call Saul"
"Bridgerton"
"Lovecraft Country"
"Ozark"
Parimad trikid komöödia- või draamasarjas
VÕITJA: "The Mandalorian"
"The Boys"
"Cobra Kai"
"Lovecraft Country"
"Westworld"
Toimetaja: Kaisa Potisepp
Allikas: Variety