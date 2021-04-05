Ekraaninäitlejate gildi näitlejaauhinnad pälvisid Chadwick Boseman ja Viola Davis

FILMIAUHINNAD

Parim meespeaosatäitja

VÕITJA: Chadwick Boseman ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom")

Riz Ahmed ("Sound of Metal")

Anthony Hopkins ("The Father")

Gary Oldman ("Mank")

Steven Yeun ("Minari")

Parim naispeaosatäitja

VÕITJA: Viola Davis ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom")

Amy Adams ("Hillbilly Elegy")

Vanessa Kirby ("Pieces of a Woman")

Frances McDormand ("Nomadland")

Carey Mulligan ("Promising Young Woman")

Parimaks naisnäitlejaks pärjatud Viola Davis võttis auhinna vastu koos abikaasa Julius Tennoniga Autor/allikas: SCANPIX

Parim naiskõrvalosatäitja

VÕITJA: Youn Yuh-Jung ("Minari")

Maria Bakalova ("Borat Subsequent Moviefilm")

Glenn Close ("Hillbilly Elegy")

Olivia Colman ("The Father")

Helena Zengel ("News of the World")

Parim meeskõrvalosatäitja

VÕITJA: Daniel Kaluuya ("Judas and the Black Messiah")

Chadwick Boseman ("Da 5 Bloods")

Sacha Baron Cohen ("The Trial of the Chicago 7")

Jared Leto ("The Little Things")

Leslie Odom, Jr. ("One Night in Miami")

Parim näitlejatekooslus

VÕITJA: "The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Netflix)

"Da 5 Bloods" (Netflix)

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" (Netflix)

"Minari" (A24)

"One Night in Miami" (Amazon Studios)

Parimad trikid

VÕITJA: "Wonder Woman 1984"

"Da 5 Bloods"

"Mulan"

"News of the World"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

TELEAUHINNAD

Parim meesnäitleja komöödiasarjas

VÕITJA: Jason Sudeikis ("Ted Lasso")

Nicholas Hoult ("The Great")

Dan Levy ("Schitt's Creek")

Eugene Levy ("Schitt's Creek")

Ramy Youssef ("Ramy")

Parim naisnäitleja komöödiasarjas

VÕITJA: Catherine O'Hara ("Schitt's Creek")

Christina Applegate ("Dead to Me")

Linda Cardellini ("Dead to Me")

Kaley Cuoco ("The Flight Attendant")

Annie Murphy ("Schitt's Creek")

Parim näitlejatekooslus komöödiasarjas

VÕITJA: "Schitt's Creek"

"Dead to Me"

"The Flight Attendant"

"The Great"

"Ted Lasso"

Parim naispeaosa telefilmis või lühiseriaalis

VÕITJA: Anya Taylor-Joy ("The Queen's Gambit")

Cate Blanchett ("Mrs. America")

Michaela Coel ("I May Destroy You")

Nicole Kidman ("The Undoing")

Kerry Washington ("Little Fires Everywhere")

Parima naispeaosaga telefilmis või lühiseriaalis pärjati Anya Taylor-Joy peaosa eest menukas sarjas "The Queen's Gambit" Autor/allikas: SCANPIX

Parim meespeaosa telefilmis või lühiseriaalis

VÕITJA: Mark Ruffalo ("I Know This Much Is True")

Bill Camp ("The Queen's Gambit")

Daveed Diggs ("Hamilton")

Hugh Grant ("The Undoing")

Ethan Hawke ("The Good Lord Bird")

Parim naisnäitleja draamasarjas

VÕITJA: Gillian Anderson ("The Crown")

Olivia Colman ("The Crown")

Emma Corrin ("The Crown")

Julia Garner ("Ozark")

Laura Linney ("Ozark")

Parim meesnäitleja draamasarjas

VÕITJA: Jason Bateman ("Ozark")

Sterling K. Brown ("This Is Us")

Josh O'Connor ("The Crown")

Bob Odenkirk ("Better Call Saul")

Rege-Jean Page ("Bridgerton")

Jason Bateman pärjati parimaks meesnäitleja draamasarjas rolli eest seriaalis "Ozark" Autor/allikas: SCANPIX/Reuters

Parim näitlejatekooslus draamasarjas

VÕITJA: "The Crown"

"Better Call Saul"

"Bridgerton"

"Lovecraft Country"

"Ozark"

Parimad trikid komöödia- või draamasarjas

VÕITJA: "The Mandalorian"

"The Boys"

"Cobra Kai"

"Lovecraft Country"

"Westworld"