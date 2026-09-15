Emmydel võidutses Apple'i uus õuduskomöödia "Widow's Bay"
14. septembril jagati Los Angeleses 78. korda Emmy auhindu. Suurima võitjana lahkus Apple'i toodetud "Widow's Bay", mille lõpptulemuseks jäi 14 auhinda.
78. Emmy auhinnagala kulges suuresti "Widow's Bay" tähe all. Apple TV+ värske õuduskomöödia võitis parima komöödiasarja auhinna ning lisaks tunnustati selle näitlejaid Matthew Rhysi, Kate O'Flynni ja Stephen Rooti. Kokku kogus sari tänavu 14 Emmyt, mis on komöödiasarja rekord.
Matthew Rhys sai õhtu ühe kõige tähelepanuväärsema tulemusega hakkama: ta võitis parima meespeaosatäitja Emmy nii komöödiasarja "Widow's Bay" kui ka lühisarja "The Beast in Me" eest. Sellega sai temast esimene meesnäitleja, kes on võitnud samal aastal kaks peaosatäitja Emmyt.
Komöödiasarja naispeaosatäitja auhinna võitis "Hacksi" näitleja Jean Smart, kelle jaoks oli see juba viies järjestikune võit selles kategoorias. Sellega jõudis ta näitlejate rekordini, mida jagavad temaga Cloris Leachman ja Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
Draamakategooriates jätkas võidukäiku "The Pitt", mis pälvis teist aastat järjest parima draamasarja auhinna. Noah Wyle kordas samuti mullust võitu parima meespeaosatäitjana.
2026. aasta Emmy võitjad
Parim draamasari
"The Pitt"
"The Diplomat"
"The Gilded Age"
"A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms"
"Paradise"
"Pluribus"
"Slow Horses"
"Your Friends & Neighbors"
Parim komöödiasari
"Widow's Bay"
"Abbott Elementary"
"The Bear"
"Hacks"
"Margo's Got Money Troubles"
"Nobody Wants This"
"Only Murders in the Building"
"Shrinking"
Parim lühi- või antoloogiasari
"DTF St. Louis"
"All Her Fault"
"The Beast in Me"
"Beef"
"Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette"
Parim naispeaosatäitja draamasarjas
Rhea Seehorn, "Pluribus"
Carrie Coon, "The Gilded Age"
Chase Infiniti, "The Testaments"
Keri Russell, "The Diplomat"
Zendaya, "Euphoria"
Parim meespeaosatäitja draamasarjas
Noah Wyle, "The Pitt"
Sterling K. Brown, "Paradise"
Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"
Mark Ruffalo, "Task"
Rufus Sewell, "The Diplomat"
Parim naiskõrvalosatäitja draamasarjas
Allison Janney, "The Diplomat"
Taylor Dearden, "The Pitt"
Fiona Dourif, "The Pitt"
Katherine LaNasa, "The Pitt"
Sepideh Moafi, "The Pitt"
Julianne Nicholson, "Paradise"
Karolina Wydra, "Pluribus"
Parim meeskõrvalosatäitja draamasarjas
Tom Pelphrey, "Task"
Patrick Ball, "The Pitt"
Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"
Shawn Hatosy, "The Pitt"
Gerran Howell, "The Pitt"
Jack Lowden, "Slow Horses"
Carlos-Manuel Vesga, "Pluribus"
Parim külalisnaisnäitleja draamasarjas
Shailene Woodley, "Paradise"
Brittany Allen, "The Pitt"
Tal Anderson, "The Pitt"
Tina Ivlev, "The Pitt"
Miriam Shor, "Pluribus"
Merritt Wever, "The Gilded Age"
Parim külalismeesnäitleja draamasarjas
Ernest Harden Jr., "The Pitt"
Colman Domingo, "Euphoria"
Jeff Hiller, "Pluribus"
Jeff Kober, "The Pitt"
Jonathan Pryce, "Slow Horses"
Bradley Whitford, "The Diplomat"
Parim naispeaosatäitja komöödiasarjas
Jean Smart, "Hacks"
Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"
Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"
Elle Fanning, "Margo's Got Money Troubles"
Lisa Kudrow, "The Comeback"
Parim meespeaosatäitja komöödiasarjas
Matthew Rhys, "Widow's Bay"
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, "Wonder Man"
Steve Carell, "Rooster"
Jason Segel, "Shrinking"
Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"
Parim naiskõrvalosatäitja komöödiasarjas
Kate O'Flynn, "Widow's Bay"
Dale Dickey, "Widow's Bay"
Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"
Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"
Michelle Pfeiffer, "Margo's Got Money Troubles"
Megan Stalter, "Hacks"
Jessica Williams, "Shrinking"
Parim meeskõrvalosatäitja komöödiasarjas
Stephen Root, "Widow's Bay"
Colman Domingo, "The Four Seasons"
Paul W. Downs, "Hacks"
Harrison Ford, "Shrinking"
Nick Offerman, "Margo's Got Money Troubles"
Michael Urie, "Shrinking"
Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"
Parim külalisnaisnäitleja komöödiasarjas
Betty Gilpin, "Widow's Bay"
Leslie Bibb, "Hacks"
Jamie Lee Curtis, "The Bear"
Cherry Jones, "Hacks"
Laurie Metcalf, "Hacks"
Kaitlin Olson, "Hacks"
Lauren Weedman, "Hacks"
Parim külalismeesnäitleja komöödiasarjas
Rob Reiner, "The Bear"
Michael J. Fox, "Shrinking"
Brett Goldstein, "Shrinking"
Hamish Linklater, "Widow's Bay"
Christopher McDonald, "Hacks"
Connor Storrie, "Saturday Night Live"
Parim naispeaosatäitja lühisarjas
Sally Field, "Remarkably Bright Creatures"
Claire Danes, "The Beast in Me"
Carey Mulligan, "Beef"
Sarah Pidgeon, "Love Story"
Sarah Snook, "All Her Fault"
Parim meespeaosatäitja lühisarjas
Matthew Rhys, "The Beast in Me"
Riz Ahmed, "Bait"
Jason Bateman, "Black Rabbit"
Charlie Hunnam, "Monster: The Ed Gein Story"
Oscar Isaac, "Beef"
Parim naiskõrvalosatäitja lühisarjas
Linda Cardellini, "DTF St. Louis"
Dakota Fanning, "All Her Fault"
Laurie Metcalf, "Monster: The Ed Gein Story"
Joy Sunday, "DTF St. Louis"
Yuh-Jung Youn, "Beef"
Constance Zimmer, "Love Story"
Parim meeskõrvalosatäitja lühisarjas
David Harbour, "DTF St. Louis"
Jason Bateman, "DTF St. Louis"
Richard Gadd, "Half Man"
Richard Jenkins, "DTF St. Louis"
Charles Melton, "Beef"
Nick Offerman, "Death by Lightning"
Parim režii draamasarjas
"Slow Horses," Saul Metzstein ("Scars")
"The Gilded Age," Salli Richardson Whitfield ("My Mind is Made Up")
"Paradise," Hanelle M. Culpepper ("Exodus")
"The Pitt," Noah Wyle ("12 P.M.")
"Pluribus," Vince Gilligan ("We Is Us")
"Task," Salli Richardson Whitfield ("Out Beyond Ideas of Wrongdoing and Rightdoing, There is a River")
Parim stsenaarium draamasarjas
"Pluribus," Vince Gilligan ("We Is Us")
"The Diplomat," Peter Ackerman and Debora Cahn ("Amagansett")
"The Pitt," Kirsten Pierre-Geyfman and R. Scott Gemmill ("1:00 P.M.")
"The Pitt," Valerie Chu ("12:00 P.M.")
"Slow Horses," Will Smith ("Scars")
"Task," Brad Ingelsby ("A Still Small Voice")
Parim režii komöödiasarjas
"Widow's Bay," Hiro Murai ("Welcome To Widow's Bay!")
"Abbott Elementary," Randall Einhorn ("Ballgame")
"The Bear," Christopher Storer ("Bears")
"The Chair Company," Andrew DeYoung ("Life Goes By Too (expletive) Fast, It Really Does.")
"Hacks," Lucia Aniello ("Hacks")
"The Ms. Pat Show," Mary Lou Belli ("Give It Arrest")
Parim stsenaarium komöödiasarjas
"Widow's Bay," Katie Dippold ("Welcome To Widow's Bay!")
"Abbott Elementary," Quinta Brunson ("Team Building")
"The Chair Company," Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin ("Life Goes By Too (expletive) Fast, It Really Does.")
"The Comeback," Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow ("Valerie Does It All")
"Hacks," Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky ("Hacks")
"Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat," Anthony King ("Mergers and Acquisitions")
Parim režii lühi- või antoloogiasarjas või telefilmis
"DTF St. Louis," Steven Conrad
"Beef," Jack Schreier ("It Will Stay This Way and You Will Obey")
"Beef," Lee Sung Jin ("Oh, the Comfort, the Inexpressible Comfort")
"Black Rabbit," Jason Bateman ("The Black Rabbits")
Parim stsenaarium lühi- või antoloogiasarjas või telefilmis
"DTF St. Louis," Steven Conrad
"All Her Fault," Megan Gallagher ("Episode 8")
"The Beast in Me," Gabe Rotter and Daniel Pearle ("Sick Puppy")
"Beef," Lee Sung Jin ("All the Things We're Never Going to Have")
"Death By Lightning," Mike Makowsky
Parim telefilm
"Remarkably Bright Creatures"
"Heads of State"
"Miss You, Love You"
"People We Meet on Vacation"
"Jack Ryan: Ghost War"
Parim varieteesari
"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"
"The Daily Show"
"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"
"Saturday Night Live"
Parim stsenaarium varieteesarjale
"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"
"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"
Kõikide võitjatega saab tutvuda siin.
Toimetaja: Karmen Rebane