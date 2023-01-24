Selgusid Oscarite nominendid, "Kõik, kõikjal ja korraga" kogus 11 nominatsiooni

Nominentide täispikk nimekiri:

Parim film

"Läänerindel muutuseta" ("All Quiet on the Western Front")

"Avatar: vee olemus" ("Avatar: The Way of Water")

"Inisherini hinged" ("The Banshees of Inisherin")

"Elvis"

"Kõik, kõikjal ja korraga" ("Everything Everywhere All At Once")

"Fabelmanid" ("The Fabelmans")

"Tar"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

"Kurbuse kolmnurk" ("Triangle of Sadness")

"Naised räägivad" ("Women Talking")

Parim meeskõrvalosatäitja

Brendan Gleeson filmis "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Brian Tyree Henry filmis "Causeway"

Judd Hirsch filmis "The Fabelmans"

Barry Keoghan filmis "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Ke Huy Quan filmis "Everything Everywhere All At Once"

Parim naiskõrvalosatäitja

Angela Bassett filmis "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Hong Chau filmis "The Whale"

Kerry Condon filmis "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Jamie Lee Curtis filmis "Everything Everywhere All At Once"

Stephanie Hsu filmis "Everything Everywhere All At Once"

Parim kostüümidisain

"Babylon"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Elvis"

"Everything Everywhere All At Once"

"Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris"

Parim originaalmuusika

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Babylon"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Everything Everywhere All At Once"

"The Fabelmans"

Parim lühianimatsioon

"The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse"

"The Flying Sailor"

"Ice Merchants"

"My Year of Dicks"

"An Ostrich Told Me The World is Fake and I Believed It"

Parim lühifilm

"An Irish Goodbye"

"Ivalu"

"Le Pupille"

"Night Ride"

"The Red Suitcase"

Parim heli

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"The Batman"

"Elvis"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

Parim võõrkeelne film

"All Quiet on The Western Front"

"Close"

"Argentina, 1985"

"EO"

"A Quiet Girl"

Parim meespeaosatäitja

Austin Butler filmis "Elvis"

Colin Farrell filmis "The Banshees"

Brendan Fraser filmis "The Whale"

Paul Mescal filmis "Aftersun"

Bill Nighy filmis "Living"

Parim naispeaosatäitja

Kate Blanchett filmis "Tar"

Ana de Armas filmis "Blonde"

Andrea Riseborough filmis "To Leslie"

Michelle Williams filmis "The Fabelmans"

Michelle Yeoh filmis "Everything Everywhere All At Once"

Parim animafilm

"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"

"Marcel The Shell With Shoes On"

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"

"The Sea Beast"

"Turning Red"

Parim operaatoritöö

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Bardo: The Chronicles of a Handful of Truths"

"Elvis"

"Empire of Light"

"Tar"

Parim lavastaja

Martin McDonagh filmiga "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Daniel Kwan ja Daniel Scheinert filmiga "Everything Everywhere All At Once"

Steven Spielberg filmiga "The Fabelmans"

Todd Field filmiga "Tar"

Ruben Östlund filmiga "Triangle of Sadness

Parim dokumentaalfilm

"All That Breathes"

"All The Beauty and the Bloodshed"

"Fire of Love"

"A House Made of Splinters"

"Navalny"

Parim lühidokumentaal

"The Elephants Whisperers"

"Haulout"

"How Do You Measure a Year?"

"The Martha Mitchell Effect"

"Stranger at the Gate"

Parim grimm

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"The Batman"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Elvis"

"The Whale"

Parimad eriefektid

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"The Batman"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

Parim kohandatud stsenaarium

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

"Living"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

"Women Talking"

Parim originaalstsenaarium

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Everything Everywhere All At Once"

"The Fabelmans"

"Tar"

"Triangle of Sadness"

Parim laul

"Applause" filmist Tell It Like a Woman"

"Hold My Hand" filmist "Top Gun: Maverick"

"Left Me Up" filmist "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Naatu Naatu" filmist "RRR"

"This Is a Life" filmist "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Parim kunstnikutöö

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"Babylon"

"Elvis"

"The Fabelmans"

Parim montaaž

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Elvis"

"Everything Everywhere All At Once"

"Tar"

"Top Gun: Maverick"