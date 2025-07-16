Selgusid tänavused Emmyde nominendid

"Severance" kogus kokku 27 nominatsiooni, nende hulgas ka parima nais- ja meespeaosatäitja nominatsiooni Adam Scottile ja Britt Lowerile. Sellele järgnevad "The Penguin" 24 nominatsiooniga ning "The White Lotus", mis kogus 23 nominatsiooni.

13 nominatsiooni pälvis psühholoogiline krimidraama "Adolescence". Muuhulgas on sarjas mänginud 15-aastane Owen Cooper nomineeritud parima meeskõrvalosatäitja auhinnale lühi- või antoloogiasarjas kategoorias. Võidu korral saab temast kõigi aegade noorim meesnäitlejast Emmy-võitja.

Emmy auhindade tseremoonia toimub 14. septembril Los Angeleses.

Parim draamasari

"Andor" (Disney+)

"The Diplomat" (Netflix)

"The Last of Us" (HBO Max)

"Paradise" (Hulu)

"The Pitt" (HBO Max)

"Severance" (Apple TV+)

"Slow Horses" (Apple TV+)

"The White Lotus" (HBO Max)

Parim komöödisari

"Abbott Elementary" (ABC)

"The Bear" (Hulu)

"Hacks" (HBO Max)

"Nobody Wants This" (Netflix)

"Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu)

"Shrinking" (Apple TV+)

"The Studio" (Apple TV+)

"What We Do in the Shadows" (Hulu)

Parim lühi- või antoloogiasari

"Adolescence" (Netflix)

"Black Mirror" (Netflix)

"Dying for Sex" (Hulu)

"Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" (Netflix)

"The Penguin" (HBO Max)

Parim meespeaosatäitja draamasarjas

Sterling K Brown - "Paradise" (Hulu)

Gary Oldman - "Slow Horses" (Apple TV+)

Pedro Pascal - "The Last of Us" (HBO Max)

Adam Scott - "Severance" (Apple TV+)

Noah Wyle - "The Pitt" (HBO Max)

Parim naispeaosatäitja draamasarjas

Kathy Bates - "Matlock" (CBS)

Sharon Horgan - "Bad Sisters" (Apple TV+)

Britt Lower - "Severance" (Apple TV+)

Bella Ramsey - "The Last of Us" (HBO Max)

Keri Russell - "The Diplomat" (Netflix)

Parim meespeaosatäitja komöödiasarjas

Adam Brody - "Nobody Wants This" (Netflix)

Seth Rogen - "The Studio" (Apple TV+)

Jason Segel - "Shrinking" (Apple TV+)

Martin Short - "Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu)

Jeremy Allen White - "The Bear" (Hulu)

Parim naispeaosatäitja komöödiasarjas

Uzo Aduba - "The Residence" (Netflix)

Kristen Bell - "Nobody Wants This" (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson - "Abbott Elementary" (ABC)

Ayo Edebiri - "The Bear" (Hulu)

Jean Smart - "Hacks" (HBO Max)

Parim meespeaosatäitja lühi- või antoloogiasarjas

Colin Farrell - "The Penguin" (HBO Max)

Stephen Graham - "Adolescence" (Netflix)

Jake Gyllenhaal - "Presumed Innocent" (Apple TV+)

Bryan Tyree Henry - "Dope Thief" (Apple TV+)

Cooper Koch - "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" (Netflix)

Parim naispeaosatäitja lühi- või antoloogiasarjas

Cate Blanchett - "Disclaimer" (Apple TV+)

Meghan Fehy - "Sirens" (Netflix)

Rashidah Jones - "Black Mirror" (Netflix)

Cristin Milioti - "The Penguin" (HBO Max)

Michelle Williams - "Dying for Sex" (Hulu)

Parim naiskõrvalosatäitja draamasarjas

Patricia Arquette - "Severance" (Apple TV+)

Carrie Coon - "The White Lotus" (HBO Max)

Katherine LaNasa - "The Pitt" (HBO Max)

Julianne Nicholson - "Paradise" (Hulu)

Parker Posey - "The White Lotus" (HBO Max)

Natasha Rothwell - "The White Lotus" (HBO Max)

Aimee Lou Wood - "The White Lotus" (HBO Max)

Parim meeskõrvalosatäitja draamasarjas

Zach Cherry - "Severance" (Apple TV+)

Walton Goggins - "The White Lotus" (HBO Max)

Jason Isaacs - "The White Lotus" (HBO Max)

James Marsden - "Paradise" (Hulu)

Sam Rockwell -"The White Lotus" (HBO Max)

Tramell Tillman - "Severance" (Apple TV+)

John Turturro - "Severance" (Apple TV+)

Parim naiskõrvalosatäitja komöödiasarjas

Liza Colón-Zayas - "The Bear" (Hulu)

Hannah Einbinder - "Hacks" (HBO Max)

Kathryn Hahn - "The Studio" (Apple TV+)

Janelle James - "Abbott Elementary" (ABC)

Catherine O'Hara - "The Studio" (Apple TV+)

Sheryl Lee Ralph - "Abbott Elementary" (ABC)

Jessica Williams - "Shrinking" (Apple TV+)

Parim meeskõrvalosatäitja komöödiasarjas

Ike Barinholtz - "The Studio" (Apple TV+)

Colman Domingo - "The Four Seasons" (Netflix)

Harrison Ford - "Shrinking" (Apple TV+)

Jeff Hiller - "Somebody Somewhere" (HBO Max)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - "The Bear" (Hulu)

Michael Urie - "Shrinking" (Apple TV+)

Bowen Yang - "Saturday Night Live" (NBC)

Parim naiskõrvalosatäitja lühi- või antoloogiasarjas

Erin Doherty - "Adolescence" (Netflix)

Ruth Negga - "Presumed Innocent" (Apple TV+)

Deirdre O'Connell - "The Penguin" (HBO Max)

Chloë Sevigny - "Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story" (Netflix)

Jenny Slate - "Dying For Sex" (Hulu)

Christine Tremarco - "Adolescence" (Netflix)

Parim meeskõrvalosatäitja lühi- või antoloogiasarjas

Javier Bardem - "Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story" (Netflix)

Bill Camp - "Presumed Innocent" (Apple TV+)

Owen Cooper - "Adolescence" (Netflix)

Rob Delaney - "Dying For Sex" (Hulu)

Peter Sarsgaard - "Presumed Innocent" (Apple TV+)

Ashley Walters - "Adolescence" (Netflix)

