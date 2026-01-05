USA filmikriitikud valisid aasta parimaks filmiks "Üks võitlus teise järel"

USA filmikriitikute ühing National Society of Film Critics valis läinud aasta parimaks filmiks Paul Thomas Andersoni märuli "Üks võitlus teise järel".

Pühapäeva õhtul toimunud Critics Choice Awards galal kuulutati möödunud parimaks filmiks "Üks võitlus teise järel" ("One Battle After Another"). Lisaks parima filmi tiitlile pälvis Paul Thomas Anderson oma töö eest ka parima režissööri auhinna. Samuti sai "Üks võitlus teise järel" parima adapteeritud stsenaariumi auhinna.

Filmidest viis enim – kokku neli – auhindu koju Netflixi toodetud "Frankenstein". Sellele järgnevad "Patused" ("Sinners") ja "Üks võitlus teise järel" kolme auhinnaga. "F1" film ja "Kpop Demon Hunters" viisid koju kaks preemiat.

Sarjadest sai enim tunnustusi Netflixi lühisari "Adolescence", mis viis koju neli auhinda: parim lühisari ning parim meespeaosa, meeskõrvalosa ja naiskõrvalosa lühisarjas.

Kolm auhinda viisid koju draamasari "The Pitt" ja komöödia "The Studio".

Näitlejakategooriates võitis Timothée Chalamet parima meespeaosa auhinna rolli eest filmis "Marty Supreme", parimaks naispeaosatäitjaks tunnistati Jessie Buckley filmi "Hamnet" eest. Kõrvalosade kategoorias pälvisid auhinnad Jacob Elordi ("Frankenstein") ja Amy Madigan ("Weapons").

Lühisarjade näitlejaauhinnad läksid Sarah Snookile ("All Her Fault") ning Erin Dohertyle, Stephen Grahamile ja Owen Cooperile (kõik sarjast "Adolescence").

Draamasarjade kategoorias tunnustati näitlejatöö eest Noah Wyle'i ja Katherine LaNasat sarjast "The Pitt", Tramell Tillmani sarjast "Severance" ning Rhea Seehorni sarjast "Pluribus".

Parima komöödiasarja auhinna võitis "The Studio". Sama sarja näitlejad Seth Rogen ja Ike Barinholtz pälvisid ka näitlejaauhinna. Lisaks tunnustati Jean Smarti ("Hacks") ja Janelle Jamesi ("Abbott Elementary").

FILMID

Parim film

"Bugonia" (Focus Features)

"Frankenstein" (Netflix)

"Hamnet" (Focus Features)

"Jay Kelly" (Netflix)

"Marty Supreme" (A24)

"One Battle After Another" (Warner Bros.)

"Sentimental Value" (Neon)

"Sinners" (Warner Bros.)

"Train Dreams" (Netflix)

"Wicked: For Good" (Universal Pictures)

Parim režissöör



Paul Thomas Anderson, "One Battle After Another" (Warner Bros.)

Ryan Coogler, "Sinners" (Warner Bros.)

Guillermo del Toro, "Frankenstein" (Netflix)

Josh Safdie, "Marty Supreme" (A24)

Joachim Trier, "Sentimental Value" (Neon)

Chloé Zhao, "Hamnet" (Focus Features)

Parim meespeaosa

Timothée Chalamet, "Marty Supreme" (A24)

Leonardo DiCaprio, "One Battle After Another" (Warner Bros.)

Joel Edgerton, "Train Dreams" (Netflix)

Ethan Hawke, "Blue Moon" (Sony Pictures Classics)

Michael B. Jordan, "Sinners" (Warner Bros.)

Wagner Moura, "The Secret Agent" (Neon)

Parim naispeaosa

Jessie Buckley, "Hamnet" (Focus Features)

Rose Byrne, "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You" (A24)

Chase Infiniti, "One Battle After Another" (Warner Bros.)

Renate Reinsve, "Sentimental Value" (Neon)

Amanda Seyfried, "The Testament of Ann Lee" (Searchlight Pictures)

Emma Stone, "Bugonia" (Focus Features)

Parimaks naispeaosatäitjaks tunnistati Jessie Buckley filmi "Hamnet" eest Autor/allikas: Scanpix/AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Parim meeskõrvalosa

Benicio del Toro, "One Battle After Another" (Warner Bros.)

Jacob Elordi, "Frankenstein" (Netflix)

Paul Mescal, "Hamnet" (Focus Features)

Sean Penn, "One Battle After Another" (Warner Bros.)

Adam Sandler, "Jay Kelly" (Netflix)

Stellan Skarsgård, "Sentimental Value" (Neon)

Parim naiskõrvalosa

Elle Fanning, "Sentimental Value" (Neon)

Ariana Grande, "Wicked: For Good" (Universal Pictures)

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, "Sentimental Value" (Neon)

Amy Madigan, "Weapons" (Warner Bros.)

Wunmi Mosaku, "Sinners" (Warner Bros.)

Teyana Taylor, "One Battle After Another" (Warner Bros.)

Parim originaalstsenaarium

Noah Baumbach ja Emily Mortimer, "Jay Kelly" (Netflix)

Ronald Bronstein ja Josh Safdie, "Marty Supreme" (A24)

Ryan Coogler, "Sinners" (Warner Bros.)

Zach Cregger, "Weapons" (Warner Bros.)

Eva Victor, "Sorry, Baby" (A24)

Eskil Vogt ja Joachim Trier, "Sentimental Value" (Neon)

Parim adapteeritud stsenaarium

Paul Thomas Anderson, "One Battle After Another" (Warner Bros.)

Clint Bentley ja Greg Kwedar, "Train Dreams" (Netflix)

Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don McKellar ja Jahye Lee, "No Other Choice" (Neon)

Guillermo del Toro, "Frankenstein" (Netflix)

Will Tracy, "Bugonia" (Focus Features)

Chloé Zhao ja Maggie O'Farrell, "Hamnet" (Focus Features)

Parim noor näitleja

Everett Blunck, "The Plague" (Independent Film Company)

Miles Caton, "Sinners" (Warner Bros.)

Cary Christopher, "Weapons" (Warner Bros.)

Shannon Mahina Gorman, "Rental Family" (Searchlight Pictures)

Jacobi Jupe, "Hamnet" (Focus Features)

Nina Ye, "Left-Handed Girl" (Netflix)

Õudusfilm "Patused" pälvis kolm auhinda Autor/allikas: Scanpix/REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Parim rollijaotus

Nina Gold, "Hamnet" (Focus Features)

Douglas Aibel ja Nina Gold, "Jay Kelly" (Netflix)

Jennifer Venditti, "Marty Supreme" (A24)

Cassandra Kulukundis, "One Battle After Another" (Warner Bros.)

Francine Maisler, "Sinners" (Warner Bros.)

Tiffany Little Canfield ja Bernard Telsey, "Wicked: For Good" (Universal

Pictures)

Parim komöödia

"The Ballad of Wallis Island" (Focus Features)

"Eternity" (A24)

"Friendship" (A24)

"The Naked Gun" (Paramount)

"The Phoenician Scheme" (Focus Features)

"Splitsville" (Neon)

Parim animatsioon

"Arco" (Neon)

"Elio" (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

"In Your Dreams" (Netflix)

"KPop Demon Hunters" (Netflix)

"Little Amélie or the Character of Rain" (Gkids)

"Zootopia 2" (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Parim võõrkeelne film

"Belén" (Amazon MGM Studios)

"It Was Just an Accident" (Neon)

"Left-Handed Girl" (Netflix)

"No Other Choice" (Neon)

"The Secret Agent" (Neon)

"Sirāt" (Neon)

Parim kunstnikutöö

Kasra Farahani ja Jille Azis, "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" (Marvel Studios)

Tamara Deverell ja Shane Vieau, "Frankenstein" (Netflix)

Fiona Crombie ja Alice Felton, "Hamnet" (Focus Features)

Jack Fisk ja Adam Willis, "Marty Supreme" (A24)

Hannah Beachler ja Monique Champagne, "Sinners" (Warner Bros.)

Nathan Crowley ja Lee Sandales, "Wicked: For Good" (Universal Pictures)

Parim operaatoritöö

Claudio Miranda, "F1" (Apple Original Films)

Dan Laustsen, "Frankenstein" (Netflix)

Łukasz Żal, "Hamnet" (Focus Features)

Michael Bauman, "One Battle After Another" (Warner Bros.)

Autumn Durald Arkapaw, "Sinners" (Warner Bros.)

Adolpho Veloso, "Train Dreams" (Netflix)

Parim kostüümikunst

Kate Hawley, "Frankenstein" (Netflix)

Malgosia Turzanska, "Hamnet" (Focus Features)

Lindsay Pugh, "Hedda" (Amazon MGM Studios)

Colleen Atwood ja Christine Cantella, "Kiss of the Spider Woman" (Lionsgate / Roadside Attractions)

Ruth E. Carter, "Sinners" (Warner Bros.)

Paul Tazewell, "Wicked: For Good" (Universal Pictures)

Parim montaaž

Kirk Baxter, "A House of Dynamite" (Netflix)

Stephen Mirrione, "F1" (Apple Original Films)

Ronald Bronstein ja Josh Safdie, "Marty Supreme" (A24)

Andy Jurgensen, "One Battle After Another" (Warner Bros.)

Viridiana Lieberman, "The Perfect Neighbor" (Netflix)

Michael P. Shawver, "Sinners" (Warner Bros.)

Parim trikikunst

Stephen Dunlevy, Kyle Gardiner, Jackson Spidell, Jeremy Marinas, Jan Petřina, Domonkos Párdányi ja Kinga Kósa-Gavalda, "Ballerina" (Lionsgate)

Gary Powell, Luciano Bacheta ja Craig Dolby, "F1" (Apple Original Films)

Wade Eastwood, "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" (Paramount Pictures)

Brian Machleit, "One Battle After Another" (Warner Bros.)

Andy Gill, "Sinners" (Warner Bros.)

Giedrius Nagys, "Warfare" (A24)

Parim grimm ja soeng

Flora Moody ja John Nolan, "28 Years Later" (Sony Pictures)

Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel ja Cliona Furey, "Frankenstein" (Netflix)

Siân Richards, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine ja Shunika Terry, "Sinners" (Warner Bros.)

Kazu Hiro, Felix Fox ja Mia Neal, "The Smashing Machine" (A24)

Leo Satkovich, Melizah Wheat ja Jason Collins, "Weapons" (Warner Bros.)

Frances Hannon, Mark Coulier ja Laura Blount, "Wicked: For Good" (Universal Pictures)

Ulmedraama "Franknstein" viis koju neli auhinda, fotol parima meeskõrvalosatäitja auhinna pälvinud Jacob Elordi Autor/allikas: Scanpix/AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Parim helikujundus

Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta ja Gareth John, "F1" (Apple Original Films)

Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern ja Greg Chapman, "Frankenstein" (Netflix)

Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio ja Tony Villaflor, "One Battle After Another" (Warner Bros.)

Chris Welcker, Benny Burtt, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker, Felipe Pacheco ja David V. Butler, "Sinners" (Warner Bros.)

Laia Casanovas, "Sirāt" (Neon)

Mitch Low, Glenn Freemantle, Ben Barker, Howard Bargroff ja Richard Spooner, "Warfare" (A24)

Parimad visuaalefektid

Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon ja Daniel Barrett, "Avatar: Fire and Ash" (20th Century Studios)

Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, Robert Harrington, Nicolas Chevallier, Eric Leven, Edward Price ja Keith Dawson, "F1" (Apple Original Films)

Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets ja José Granell, "Frankenstein" (Netflix)

Alex Wuttke, Ian Lowe, Jeff Sutherland ja Kirstin Hall, "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" (Paramount Pictures)

Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter ja Donnie Dean, "Sinners" (Warner Bros.)

Stephane Ceretti, Enrico Damm, Stéphane Nazé ja Guy Williams, "Superman" (Warner Bros.)

Parim originaallugu

Hans Zimmer, "F1" (Apple Original Films)

Alexandre Desplat, "Frankenstein" (Netflix)

Max Richter, "Hamnet" (Focus Features)

Daniel Lopatin, "Marty Supreme" (A24)

Jonny Greenwood, "One Battle After Another" (Warner Bros.)

Ludwig Göransson, "Sinners" (Warner Bros.)

Parim laul

"Drive", Ed Sheeran, John Mayer ja Blake Slatkin, "F1" (Apple Original Films)

"Golden", Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24 ja Teddy, "KPop Demon Hunters" (Netflix)

"I Lied to You", Raphael Saadiq ja Ludwig Göransson, "Sinners" (Warner Bros.)

"Clothed by the Sun", Daniel Blumberg, "The Testament of Ann Lee" (Searchlight Pictures)

"Train Dreams", Nick Cave ja Bryce Dessner, "Train Dreams" (Netflix)

"The Girl in the Bubble", Stephen Schwartz, "Wicked: For Good" (Universal Pictures)

TELEVISIOON

Parim draamasari

"Alien: Earth" (FX)

"Andor" (Disney+)

"The Diplomat" (Netflix)

"Paradise" (Hulu)

"The Pitt" (HBO Max)

"Pluribus" (Apple TV+)

"Severance" (Apple TV+)

"Task" (HBO Max)

Parim komöödiasari

"Abbott Elementary" (ABC)

"Elsbeth" (CBS)

"Ghosts" (CBS)

"Hacks" (HBO Max)

"Nobody Wants This" (Netflix)

"Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu)

"The Righteous Gemstones" (HBO Max)

"The Studio" (Apple TV+)

Parim lühisari

"Adolescence" (Netflix)

"All Her Fault" (Peacock)

"Chief of War" (Apple TV+)

"Death by Lightning" (Netflix)

"Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy" (Peacock)

"Dope Thief" (Apple TV+)

"Dying for Sex" (FX on Hulu)

"The Girlfriend" (Prime Video)

Netflixi lühisarja "Adolescence" tunnistati nelja auhinnaga Autor/allikas: Scanpix/ REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni

Parim televisioonile tehtud film

"Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy" (Peacock)

"Deep Cover" (Prime Video)

"The Gorge" (Apple TV+)

"Mountainhead" (HBO Max)

"Nonnas" (Netflix)

"Summer of '69" (Hulu)

Parim meespeaosa draamasarjas

Sterling K. Brown, "Paradise" (Hulu)

Diego Luna, "Andor" (Disney+)

Mark Ruffalo, "Task" (HBO Max)

Adam Scott, "Severance" (Apple TV+)

Billy Bob Thornton, "Landman" (Paramount+)

Noah Wyle, "The Pitt" (HBO Max)

Parim meespeaosa komöödiasarjas

Adam Brody, "Nobody Wants This" (Netflix)

Ted Danson, "A Man on the Inside" (Netflix)

David Alan Grier, "St. Denis Medical" (NBC)

Danny McBride, "The Righteous Gemstones" (HBO Max)

Seth Rogen, "The Studio" (Apple TV+)

Alexander Skarsgård, "Murderbot" (Apple TV+)

Parim meespeaosa lühisarjas või telefilmis

Michael Chernus, "Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy" (Peacock)

Stephen Graham, "Adolescence" (Netflix)



Brian Tyree Henry, "Dope Thief" (Apple TV+)

Charlie Hunnam, "Monster: The Ed Gein Story" (Netflix)

Matthew Rhys, "The Beast in Me" (Netflix)

Michael Shannon, "Death by Lightning" (Netflix)

Parim naispeaosa draamasarjas

Kathy Bates, "Matlock" (CBS)

Carrie Coon, "The Gilded Age" (HBO Max)

Britt Lower, "Severance" (Apple TV+)

Bella Ramsey, "The Last of Us" (HBO Max)

Keri Russell, "The Diplomat" (Netflix)

Rhea Seehorn, "Pluribus" (Apple TV+)

Parim naispeaosa komöödiasarjas

Kristen Bell, "Nobody Wants This" (Netflix)

Natasha Lyonne, "Poker Face" (Peacock)

Rose McIver, "Ghosts" (CBS)

Edi Patterson, "The Righteous Gemstones" (HBO Max)

Carrie Preston, "Elsbeth" (CBS)

Jean Smart, "Hacks" (HBO Max)

Parim naispeaosa lühisarjas või telefilmis

Jessica Biel, "The Better Sister" (Prime Video)

Meghann Fahy, "Sirens" (Netflix)

Sarah Snook, "All Her Fault" (Peacock)

Michelle Williams, "Dying for Sex" (FX on Hulu)

Robin Wright, "The Girlfriend" (Prime Video)

Renée Zellweger, "Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy" (Peacock)

Parim meeskõrvalosa draamasarjas

Patrick Ball, "The Pitt" (HBO Max)

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show" (Apple TV+)

Ato Essandoh, "The Diplomat" (Netflix)

Wood Harris, "Forever" (Netflix)

Tom Pelphrey, "Task" (HBO Max)

Tramell Tillman, "Severance" (Apple TV+)

Parim meeskõrvalosa komöödiasarjas

Ike Barinholtz, "The Studio" (Apple TV+)

Paul W. Downs, "Hacks" (HBO Max)

Asher Grodman, "Ghosts" (CBS)

Oscar Nuñez, "The Paper" (Peacock)

Chris Perfetti, "Abbott Elementary" (ABC)

Timothy Simons, "Nobody Wants This" (Netflix)

Komöödiasari "The Studio" viis koju kolm auhinda, fotol parima komöödiasarjas mängiva meespeaosatäitja auhinna saanud Seth Rogen Autor/allikas: Scanpix/ REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni

Parim meeskõrvalosa lühisarjas või telefilmis

Owen Cooper, "Adolescence" (Netflix)

Wagner Moura, "Dope Thief" (Apple TV+)

Nick Offerman, "Death by Lightning" (Netflix)

Michael Peña, "All Her Fault" (Peacock)

Ashley Walters, "Adolescence" (Netflix)

Ramy Youssef, "Mountainhead" (HBO Max)

Parim naiskõrvalosa draamasarjas

Nicole Beharie, "The Morning Show" (Apple TV+)

Denée Benton, "The Gilded Age" (HBO Max)

Allison Janney, "The Diplomat" (Netflix)

Katherine LaNasa, "The Pitt" (HBO Max)

Greta Lee, "The Morning Show" (Apple TV+)

Skye P. Marshall, "Matlock" (CBS)

Parim naiskõrvalosa komöödiasarjas

Danielle Brooks, "Peacemaker" (HBO Max)

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks" (HBO Max)

Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary" (ABC)

Justine Lupe, "Nobody Wants This" (Netflix)

Ego Nwodim, "Saturday Night Live" (NBC)

Rebecca Wisocky, "Ghosts" (CBS)

Parim naiskõrvalosa lühisarjas või telefilmis

Erin Doherty, "Adolescence" (Netflix)

Betty Gilpin, "Death by Lightning" (Netflix)

Marin Ireland, "Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy" (Peacock)

Sophia Lillis, "All Her Fault" (Peacock)

Julianne Moore, "Sirens" (Netflix)

Christine Tremarco, "Adolescence" (Netflix)

Parim animasari

"Bob's Burgers" (Fox)

"Harley Quinn" (HBO Max)

"Long Story Short" (Netflix)

"Marvel Zombies" (Disney+)

"South Park" (Comedy Central)

"Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" (Disney+)

Parim võõrkeelne sari

"Acapulco" (Apple TV+)

"Last Samurai Standing" (Netflix)

"Mussolini: Son of the Century" (MUBI)

"Red Alert" (Paramount+)

"Squid Game" (Netflix)

"When No One Sees Us" (HBO Max)

Parim jutusaade

"The Daily Show" (Comedy Central)

"Hot Ones" (YouTube)

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (ABC)

"Late Night With Seth Meyers" (NBC)

"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" (CBS)

"Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" (Bravo)

Jimmy Kimmel viis koju parima jutusaate auhinna. Autor/allikas: Scanpix/ REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni

Parim komöödia-erisaade

"Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life" (HBO Max)

"Caleb Hearon: Model Comedian" (HBO Max)

"Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things" (Netflix)

"Marc Maron: Panicked" (HBO Max)

"Sarah Silverman: PostMortem" (Netflix)

"SNL50: The Anniversary Special" (NBC)

Parim meelelahutussaade