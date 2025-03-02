Galerii: Briti muusikaauhindadel pälvis viis preemiat Charli XCX
Laupäeva õhtul jagati Londonis välja Briti muusikaauhinnad ehk BRIT Awards, õhtu suurim võitja oli Charli XCX, kes võitis nii aasta artisti, aasta loo kui ka aasta albumi preemiad. Briti muusikaauhindu jagati tänavu välja 45. korda.
Aasta artist
Charli XCX
Beabadoobee
Central Cee
Dua Lipa
Fred Again
Jamie xx
Michael Kiwanuka
Nia Archives
Rachel Chinouriri
Sam Fender
Aasta ansambel
Ezra Collective
Bring Me The Horizon
Coldplay
The Cure
The Last Dinner Party
Aasta album
Charli XCX "Brat"
The Cure "Songs Of A Lost World"
Dua Lipa "Radical Optimism"
Ezra Collective "Dance, No One's Watching"
The Last Dinner Party "Prelude to Ecstasy"
Aasta lugu
Charli XCX featuring Billie Eilish "Guess"
Artemas "i like the way you kiss me"
The Beatles "Now And Then"
BL3SS x CamrinWatsin (feat. bbyclose) "Kisses"
Central Cee (feat. Lil Baby) "BAND4BAND"
Chase & Status / Stormzy "Backbone"
Coldplay "feelslikeimfallinginlove"
Dua Lipa "Training Season"
Ella Henderson (feat. Rudimental) "Alibi"
JADE "Angel Of My Dreams"
Jordan Adetunji "KEHLANI"
KSI (feat Trippie Redd) "Thick Of It"
Myles Smith "Stargazing"
Sam Ryder "You're Christmas To Me"
Sonny Fodera/Jazzy/D.O.D "Somedays"
Parim uus tulija
The Last Dinner Party
English Teacher
Ezra Collective
Myles Smith
Rachel Chinouriri
Aasta rahvusvaheline artist
Chappell Roan
Adrianne Lenker
Asake
Benson Boone
Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Kendrick Lamar
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
Tyler, The Creator
Aasta rahvusvaheline ansambel
Fontaines D.C.
Amyl and The Sniffers
Confidence Man
Future & Metro Boomin
Linkin Park
Aasta rahvusvaheline lugu
Chappell Roan "Good Luck, Babe!"
Benson Boone "Beautiful Things"
Beyoncé "Texas Hold 'Em"
Billie Eilish "Birds of a Feather"
Djo "End of Beginning"
Eminem "Houdini"
Hozier "Too Sweet"
Jack Harlow "Lovin On Me"
Noah Kahan "Stick Season"
Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen) "I Had Some Help"
Sabrina Carpenter "Espresso"
Shaboozey "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"
Taylor Swift (feat. Post Malone) "Fortnight"
Teddy Swims "Lose Control"
Tommy Richman "Million Dollar Baby"
Parim rock-artist
Sam Fender
Beabadoobee
The Cure
Ezra Collective
The Last Dinner Party
Parim hip-hop-artist
Stormzy
Central Cee
Dave
Ghetts
Little Simz
Parim tantsumuusika artist
Charli XCX
Becky Hill
Chase & Status
Fred again
Nia Archives
Parim pop-artist
Jade
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Lola Young
Myles Smith
Parim RnB-artist
Raye
Cleo Sol
Flo
Jorja Smith
Michael Kiwanuka
Tõusev täht
Myles Smith
Elmiene
Good Neighbours
Rahvusvahelise läbimurde auhind
Sabrina Carpenter
Aasta laulukirjutaja
Charli XCX
Aasta produtsent
AG Cook
