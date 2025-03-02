X!

Galerii: Briti muusikaauhindadel pälvis viis preemiat Charli XCX

Muusika
Briti muusikaauhindade suurim võitja oli Charli XCX, kes lahkus galalt viie preemiaga
Muusika

Laupäeva õhtul jagati Londonis välja Briti muusikaauhinnad ehk BRIT Awards, õhtu suurim võitja oli Charli XCX, kes võitis nii aasta artisti, aasta loo kui ka aasta albumi preemiad. Briti muusikaauhindu jagati tänavu välja 45. korda.

Aasta artist

Charli XCX
Beabadoobee
Central Cee
Dua Lipa
Fred Again
Jamie xx
Michael Kiwanuka
Nia Archives
Rachel Chinouriri
Sam Fender

Aasta ansambel

Ezra Collective
Bring Me The Horizon
Coldplay
The Cure
The Last Dinner Party

Aasta album

Charli XCX "Brat"
The Cure "Songs Of A Lost World"
Dua Lipa "Radical Optimism"
Ezra Collective "Dance, No One's Watching"
The Last Dinner Party "Prelude to Ecstasy"

Aasta lugu

Charli XCX featuring Billie Eilish "Guess"
Artemas "i like the way you kiss me"
The Beatles "Now And Then"
BL3SS x CamrinWatsin (feat. bbyclose) "Kisses"
Central Cee (feat. Lil Baby) "BAND4BAND"
Chase & Status / Stormzy "Backbone"
Coldplay "feelslikeimfallinginlove"
Dua Lipa "Training Season"
Ella Henderson (feat. Rudimental) "Alibi"
JADE "Angel Of My Dreams"
Jordan Adetunji "KEHLANI"
KSI (feat Trippie Redd) "Thick Of It"
Myles Smith "Stargazing"
Sam Ryder "You're Christmas To Me"
Sonny Fodera/Jazzy/D.O.D "Somedays"

Parim uus tulija

The Last Dinner Party
English Teacher
Ezra Collective
Myles Smith
Rachel Chinouriri

Aasta rahvusvaheline artist

Chappell Roan
Adrianne Lenker
Asake
Benson Boone
Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Kendrick Lamar
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
Tyler, The Creator

Aasta rahvusvaheline ansambel

Fontaines D.C.
Amyl and The Sniffers
Confidence Man
Future & Metro Boomin
Linkin Park

Aasta rahvusvaheline lugu

Chappell Roan "Good Luck, Babe!"
Benson Boone "Beautiful Things"
Beyoncé "Texas Hold 'Em"
Billie Eilish "Birds of a Feather"
Djo "End of Beginning"
Eminem "Houdini"
Hozier "Too Sweet"
Jack Harlow "Lovin On Me"
Noah Kahan "Stick Season"
Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen) "I Had Some Help"
Sabrina Carpenter "Espresso"
Shaboozey "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"
Taylor Swift (feat. Post Malone) "Fortnight"
Teddy Swims "Lose Control"
Tommy Richman "Million Dollar Baby"

Parim rock-artist

Sam Fender
Beabadoobee
The Cure
Ezra Collective
The Last Dinner Party

Parim hip-hop-artist

Stormzy
Central Cee
Dave
Ghetts
Little Simz

Parim tantsumuusika artist

Charli XCX
Becky Hill
Chase & Status
Fred again
Nia Archives

Parim pop-artist

Jade
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Lola Young
Myles Smith

Parim RnB-artist

Raye
Cleo Sol
Flo
Jorja Smith
Michael Kiwanuka

Tõusev täht

Myles Smith
Elmiene
Good Neighbours

Rahvusvahelise läbimurde auhind

Sabrina Carpenter

Aasta laulukirjutaja

Charli XCX

Aasta produtsent

AG Cook

Toimetaja: Kaspar Viilup

