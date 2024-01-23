Selgusid Oscarite nominendid, "Oppenheimer" kandideerib 13 kategoorias

Lisaks "Oppenheimerile" kogusid enim nominatsoone Yorgos Lanthimose "Vaesekesed" (11 nominatsiooni), Martin Scorsese "Lillekuu tapjad" (10 nominatsiooni) ja Greta Gerwigu "Barbie" (8 nominatsiooni).

Samal ajal jäi aga "Barbie" ilma nominatsioonidest kahes põhikategoorias: Margot Robbie ei pälvinud nominatsiooni naispeaosa kategoorias ning Greta Gerwig ei ole nomineeritud parima režissööri auhinnale. Ka Soome režissöör Aki Kaurismäki jäi oma värske filmiga "Langenud lehed" ilma parima rahvusvahelise filmi nominatsioonist.

Parima lühianimatsiooni lõppvalikusse ei jõudnud ka Eesti lühianimatsioonid "Eeva" (Lucija Mrzljak, Morten Tšinakov) ja "Koerkorter" (Priit Tender), mis toodi välja shortlist'is.

Nominentide täispikk nimekiri:

Parim film

"American Fiction"

"Langemise anatoomia" ("Anatomy of a Fall")

"Barbie"

"Mahajäänud" ("The Holdovers")

"Lillekuu tapjad" ("Killers of the Flower Moon")

"Maestro"

"Oppenheimer"

"Eelmised elud" ("Past Lives")

"Vaesekesed" ("Poor Things")

"Huvivöönd" ("The Zone of Interest")

Parim naispeaosatäitja

Anette Bening filmis "Nyad"

Lily Gladstone filmis "Lillekuu tapjad" ("Killers of the Flower Moon")

Sandra Hüller filmis "Langemise anatoomia" ("Anatomy of a Fall")

Carey Mulligan filmis "Maestro"

Emma Stone filmis "Vaeseksed" ("Poor Things")

Parim meespeaosatäitja

Bradley Cooper filmis "Maestro"

Colman Domingo filmis "Rustin"

Paul Giamatti filmis "Mahajäänud" ("The Holdovers")

Cillian Murphy filmis "Oppenheimer"

Jeffrey Wright filmis "American Fiction"

Parim lavastaja

Justine Triet filmiga "Langemise anatoomia" ("Anatomy of a Fall")

Martin Scorsese filmiga "Lillekuu tapjad" ("Killers of the Flower Moon")

Christopher Nolan filmiga "Oppenheimer"

Yorgos Lanthimos filmiga "Vaesekesed" ("Poor Things")

Jonathan Glazer filmiga "Huvivöönd" ("The Zone of Interest")

Parim montaaž

"Langemise anatoomia" ("Anatomy of a Fall")

"Mahajäänud" ("The Holdovers")

"Lillekuu tapjad" ("Killers of the Flower Moon")

"Oppenheimer"

"Vaesekesed" ("Poor Things")

Parim laul

Ryan Gosling "I'm Just Ken" filmist "Barbie"

Jon Batiste "It Never Went Away" filmist "American Symphony"

Osage Tribal Singers "Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)" filmist "Lillekuu tapjad" ("Killers of the Flower Moon"

Billie Eilish "What Was I Made For" filmist "Barbie"

Becky G" The Fire Inside" filmist "Flamin' Hot"

Parim heli

"Looja" ("The Creator")

"Maestro"

"Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" ("Võimatu missioon: surmav otsus - osa I")

"Oppenheimer"

"Huvivöönd" ("The Zone of Interest")

Parim kohandatud stsenaarium

"American Fiction"

"Barbie"

"Oppenheimer"

"Vaesekesed" ("Poor Things")

"Huvivöönd" ("The Zone of Interest")

Parim originaalstsenaarium

"Langemise anatoomia ("Anatomy of a Fall")

"Mahajäänud" ("The Holdovers")

"Maestro"

"Mai ja detsember" ("May December")

"Eelmised elud" ("Past Lives")

Parimad eriefektid

"Looja" ("The Creator")

"Godzilla Minus One"

"Galaktika valvurid Vol. 3" ("Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3")

"Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" ("Võimatu missioon: surmav otsus - osa I")

"Napoleon"

Parim originaalmuusika

"American Fiction", helilooja Laura Karpman

"Indiana Jones ja saatuse seier" ("Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"), helilooja John Williams

"Lillekuu tapjad" ("Killers of the Flower Moon"), helilooja Robbie Robertson

"Oppenheimer", helilooja Ludwig Göransson

"Vaesekesed" ("Poor Things"), helilooja Jerskin Fendrix

Parim kunstnikutöö

"Barbie"

"Lillekuu tapjad" ("Killers of the Flower Moon")

"Napoleon"

"Oppenheimer"

"Vaesekesed" ("Poor Things")

Parim lühianimatsioon

"Letter to a Pig", rež: Tal Kantor

"Ninety-Five Senses", rež-id: Jared Hess, Jerusha Hess

"Our Uniform", rež: Yegane Moghaddam

"Pachyderme", rež: Stéphanie Clément

"War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko"

Parim lühidokumentaal

"The ABCs of Book Banning", rež-id: Trish Adlesic, Nazenet Habtezghi, Sheila Nevins

"The Barber of Little Rock", rež-id: John Hoffman, Christine Turner

"Island in Between", rež: S. Leo Chiang

"The Last Repair Shop", rež-id: Kris Bowers, Ben Proudfoot

"Nai Nai & Wài Pó", rež: Sean Wang

Parim rahvusvaheline film

"Io Capitano", rež: Matteo Garrone

"Täiuslikud päevad" ("Perfect Days"), rež: Wim Wenders

"Society of the Snow", rež: J.A. Bayona

"Õpetajate tuba" (" Das Lehrerzimmer"), rež: Ilker Çatak

"Huvivöönd" ("The Zone of Interest"), rež: Jonathan Glazer

Parim kostüümidisain

"Barbie"

"Lillekuu tapjad" ("Killers of the Flower Moon")

"Napoleon"

"Oppenheimer"

"Vaesekesed" ("Poor Things")

Parim grimm

"Golda"

"Maestro"

"Oppenheimer"

"Vaesekesed" ("Poor Things")

"Society of the Snow"

Parim operaatoritöö

"El Conde"

"Lillekuu tapjad" ("Killers of the Flower Moon")

"Maestro"

"Oppenheimer"

"Vaesekesed" ("Poor Things")

Parim lühifilm

"The After", rež: Misan Harriman

"Invincible", rež: Vincent René-Lortie

"Knight of Fortune", rež: Lasse Lyskjær Noer

"Red, White and Blue", rež: Nazrin Choudhury

"The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar", rež: Wes Anderson

Parim dokumentaalfilm

"Bobi Wine: The People's President", rež-id: Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp

"The Eternal Memory", rež: Maite Alberdi

"Four Daughters", rež: Kaouther Ben Hania

"To Kill a Tiger", rež: Nisha Pahuja

"20 päeva Mariupolis" ("20 Days in Mariupol"), rež: Mstyslav Chernov

Parim naiskõrvalosatäitja

Emily Blunt filmis "Oppenheimer"

Danielle Brooks filmis "The Color Purple"

America Ferrera filmis "Barbie"

Jodie Foster filmis "Nyad"

Da'vine Joy Randolph filmis "Mahajäänud" ("The Holdovers")

Parim meeskõrvalosatäitja

Sterling K. Brown filmis "American Fiction"

Robert De Niro filmis "Lillekuu tapjad" ("Killers of the Flower Moon")

Robert Downey jr filmis "Oppenheimer"

Ryan Gosling filmis "Barbie"

Mark Ruffalo filmis "Mahajäänud" ("The Holdovers")

Parim animafilm

"The Boy and the Heron", rež: Hayao Miyazaki

"Elemental", rež: Peter Sohn

"Nimona", rež-id: Nick Bruno, Troy Quane

"Robot Dreams", rež: Pablo Berger

"Ämblikmees: üle kogu multiversumi" ("Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse")