Aasta parimad albumid 2020. Isiklikud edetabelid

Aasta parimate albumite edetabel sündis järgmiste isiklike edetabelite alusel (toodud juhuslikus järjekorras):

Fred Jürgens

1. Fiona Apple "Fetch the Bolt Cutters" (Epic)

2. Porridge Radio "Every Bad" (Secretly Canadian)

3. Open Mike Eagle "Anime, Trauma and Divorce" (Auto Reserve)

4. Dehd "Flower of Devotion" (Fire Talk)

5. Róisín Murphy "Róisín Machine" (Skint)

6. Moses Sumney "græ" (Jagjaguwar)

7. Jessie Ware "What's Your Pleasure?" (PMR)

8. Code Orange "Underneath" (Roadrunner)

9. Crack Cloud "Pain Olympics" (Meat Machine)

10. X "ALPHABETLAND" (Fat Possum)

11. Kali Uchis "Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞" (Universal/Interscope)

12. Joshua Redman "RoundAgain" (Nonesuch)

13. Run the Jewels "RTJ4" (Jewel Runners/BMG)

14. The Avalanches "We Will Always Love You" (Modular)

15. Laura Marling "Song for Our Daughter" (Chrysalis)

16. Christian Lee Hutson "Beginners" (Anti-)

17. Dogleg "Melee" (Triple Crown)

18. Megan Thee Stallion "Good News" (1501 Certified/300 Entertainment)

19. Humanist "Humanist" (Ignition)

20. Emma Ruth Rundle & thou "May Our Chambers Be Full" (Sacred Bones)

Kristo Rajasaare

1. Tony Allen & Hugh Masekela "Rejoice" (World Circuit)

2. Fontaines D.C. "A Hero's Death" (Partisan)

3. Khruangbin "Mordechai" (Dead Oceans)

4. Nicolas Godin "Concrete and Glass" (Because Music)

5. Baxter Dury "The Night Chancers" (Play It Again Sam)

6. Sault "Untitled (Black Is)" (Forever Living Originals)

7. Nubya Garcia "SOURCE" (Concord Jazz)

8. Les Amazones d'Afrique "Amazones Power" (Real World)

9. Psychedelic Furs "Made of Rain" (Cooking Vinyl)

10. Mark Lanegan "Straight Songs Of Sorrow" (Heavenly)

11. Keleketla! "Keleketla!" (Ahead Of Our Time)

12. Jarv Is "Beyond the Pale" (Rough Trade)

13. Rose City Band "Summerlong" (Thrill Jockey)

14. Ghostpoet "I Grow Tired But Dare Not Fall Asleep" (Play It Again Sam)

15. Thundercat "It Is What It Is" (Warp)

16. Paris Jackson "wilted" (Republic)

17. Tamikrest "Tamotait" (Glitterbeat)

18. Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever "Sideways to New Italy" (Sub Pop)

19. Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs "Viscerals" (Rocket)

20. Songhoy Blues "Optimisme" (Transgressive)

Tauno Vahter

1. Taylor Swift "folklore" (Republic)

2. Fiona Apple "Fetch the Bolt Cutters" (Epic)

3. The Strokes "The New Abnormal" (RCA)

4. Sault "Untitled (Rise)" (Forever Living Originals)

5. U.S. Girls "Heavy Lift" (4AD)

6. Lianne La Havas "Lianne La Havas" (Warner)

7. Perfume Genius "Set My Heart on Fire Immediately" (Matador)

8. Mart Avi "Vega Never Sets" (Porridge Bullet)

9. Grimes "Miss Anthropocene" (4AD)

10. Maustetytöt "Eivät enkelitkään lenna ilman siipiä" (Is This Art!/Playground Music)

11. Nada Surf "Never Not Together" (Barsuk)

12. Pvris "Use Me" (Warner)

13. Holy Motors "Horse" (Wharf Cat)

14. Yves Tumor "Heaven to a Tortured Mind" (Warp)

15. Maria Faust Sacrum Facere "Organ" (Stunt)

16. Dream Wife "So When You Gonna..." (Lucky Number)

17. Georgia "Seeking Thrills" (Domino)

18. Ghostpoet "I Grow Tired But Dare Not Fall Asleep" (Play It Again Sam)

19. Sibyl Vane "Duchess" (Playground Music)

20. Anett "Morning After" (ise välja antud)

Tiit Kusnets

1.–20. Ai Aso "The Faintest Hint" (Ideologic Organ)

1.–20. Olivier Alary & Johannes Malfatti "u, i" (FatCat)

1.–20. William Basinski "Lamentations" (Temporary Residence)

1.–20. Bob Dylan "Rough And Rowdy Ways" (Columbia)

1.–20. Bill Fay "Countless Branches" (Dead Oceans)

1.–20. "Intonarumori: Ieri ed Oggi. New and old compositions for Luigi Russolo's intonarumori" (ReR Megacorp)

1.–20. Kruglov-Sooäär Quartet "Tchaikovsky" (ArtBeat)

1.–20. Lawrence Lek "AIDOL" (Hyperdub)

1.–20. Liquidarlo Celuloide "Anamnesis" (Buh)

1.–20. Meitei "Kofū" (Kitchen. Label)

1.–20. The Necks "Three" (ReR Megacorp)

1.-20. Mingo Rajandi Quintet "To Be!" (Avarus)

1.–20. Tobias Tammearu Trio "Bivium" (Tobias Tammearu)

1.–20. Silvia Tarozzi "Mi specchio e rifletto" (Unseen Worlds)

1.–20. Thumbscrew "The Anthony Braxton Project" (Cuneiform)

1.–20. David Toop "Apparition Paintings" (Room40)

1.–20. The Viaduct Tuba Trio "Plays The Music Of Bill Wells" (Bison)

1.–20. Voice & Strings & Timpani "Voice & Strings & Timpani" (Hubro)

1.–20. Wire "Mind Hive" (Pinkflag)

1.–20. Ytomo "Vacant" (Someone Good)



Tanel Matsalu

1. Cindy Lee "What's Tonight To Eternity" (W.25th)

2. KeiyaA "Forever, Ya Girl" (Forever)

3. Sign Libra "Sea To Sea" (Rvng Intl.)

4. Sam Gendel "Satin Doll" (Nonesuch)

5. Jaga Jazzist "Pyramid" (Brainfeeder)

6. Maria Minerva "Soft Power" (100% Silk)

7. Centre El Muusa ‎"Centre El Muusa" (Sulatron)

8. Moodymann "Taken Away" (KDJ)

10. Dan Deacon "Mystic Familiar" (Domino)

11. Arca "KiCk i" (XL)

12. Actress "Karma & Desire" (Ninja Tune)

13. Pia Fraus "Empty Parks" (Seksound)

14. King Krule "Man Alive!" (XL)

16. HUNT / New Mysterians "Split" (This & That Tapes)

17. The Orb "Abolition Of The Royal Familia" (Cooking Vinyl)

18. Maarja Nuut & Ruum "World Inverted" (Õunaviks)

19. Mart Avi "Vega Never Sets" (Porridge Bullet)

20. Trent Hawkins "5" (Trash Can Dance)



Ivar Murd

1. Mart Avi "Vega Never Sets" (Porridge Bullet)

2. Vera Vice "Vera Versa" (ise välja antud)

3. P'tit Belliveau "Greatest Hits Vol. 1" (Bonsound Records)

4. Jay Electronica "A Written Testimony" (Roc Nation)

5.–6. Maarja Nuut & Sun Araw "Fantasias for Violin & Guitar" (MIDA)

5.–6. Maarja Nuut & Ruum "World Inverted" (Õunaviks)

7. Sidney van Nieuwaal "Een Half Boeket van een Stel" (ise välja antud)

8. Carlos Niño & Friends "Actual Presence" (Anandamide)

9. Maria Minerva "Soft Power" (100% Silk)

10. Joey Anderson "Rainbow Doll" (Avenue 66)

11. Nazar "Guerilla" (Hyperdub)

12. Beatrice Dillon "Workaround" (PAN)

13. Wayne Phoenix "soaring wayne phoenix story the earth" (Halycon Veil)

14. Centre El Muusa "Centre El Muusa" (Sulatron-records)

15. Gil-Scott Heron "We're New Again (A Reimagining By Mayaka McCraven) (XL)

16. Jeff Parker "Suite for Max Brown" (International Anthem)

17. Soft Power "Brink Of Extinction" (RR GEMS)

18. Holy Motors "Horse" (Wharf Cat)

19. Guedra Guedra "Son of Sun E.P" (On the Corner)

20. Argo Vals "In Loving Memory Of" (Vaiguviiul)



Tõnu Karjatse

1. U.S. Girls "Heavy Light" (4AD)

2. King Krule "Man Alive!" (XL)

3. Einstürzende Neubauten "Alles in Allem" (Potomak)

4. Mart Avi "Vega Never Sets" (Porridge Bullet)

5. Arca "KiCk i" (XL)

6. Bohren & Der Club of Gore "Patchouli Blue" (Play It Again Sam)

7. Selofan "Partners in Hell" (Fabrika)

8. Maarja Nuut, Ruum "World Inverted" (Õunaviks)

9. Aigar Vals "Imperaator" (ise välja antud)

10. Princess Nokia "Everything is Beautiful"/"Everything Sucks" (Platoon)

11. Idles "Ultra Mono" (Partisan)

12. Fontaines D.C. "A Hero's Death" (Partisan)

13. Yaeji "What We Drew 우리가 그려왔던" (XL)

14. Holy Motors "Horse" (Wharf Cat)

15. Porridge Radio "Every Bad" (Secretly Canadian)

16. Morrissey "I Am Not a Dog on a Chain" (BMG)

17. Molchat Doma "Monument" (Sacred Bones)

18. Armand Hammer "Shrines" (Backwoodz Studios)

19. Maria Minerva "Soft Power" (100% Silk)

20. Leslie Da Bass "20 L" (ise välja antud)

21. Manna "Manna" (Light Camels)

22. Thee Ohsees/Osees "Protean Treat" (Castle Face)

23. White Hills "Splintered Metal Sky" (White Hills)

24. Biran Eno, Roger Eno "Mixing Colours" (Deutsche Grammophon)

Andres Noormets

1. Shabason, Krgovich & Harris "Philadelphia" (Idée Fixe)

2. RG Lowe "Life of the Body" (Western Vinyl)

3. Tom Misch, Yussef Dayes "What Kinda Music" (Beyond The Groove, Blue Note)

4. This Will Destroy You "Vespertine" (Dark Operative)

5. Tricky "Fall to Pieces" (False Idols)

6. Ansatz der Maschine "Burial Songs" (ise välja antud)

7. The Soft Pink Truth "Shall We Go on Sinning So That Grace May Increase?" (Thrill Jockey)

8. Mogwai "ZeroZeroZero" (Rock Action)

9. Perfume Genius "Set My Heart on Fire Immediately" (Matador)

10. Argo Vals "In Loving Memory Of" (Playground Music)

11. Roger Eno, Brian Eno "Mixing Colours" (Deutsche Grammophon)

12. Wolfredt "Tides" (Moment Of Collapse)

13. Son Lux "Tomorrows II" (City Slang)

14. Holy Motors "Horse" (Wharf Cat)

15. Michael A. Muller "Lower River Reworks" (1631 Recordings)

15. Woodkid "S16" (Island)

16. Ólafur Arnalds "Some Kind of Peace" (Decca)

17. Oneohtrix Point Never "Magic Oneohtrix Point Never" (Warp)

18. Beatrice Dillon "Workaround" (PAN)

19. Maarja Nuut ja Ruum "World Inverted" (Õunaviks)

20. Nils Frahm "Empty" (Erased Tapes)

Erni Kask

1. Tricky "Fall to Pieces" (False Idols)

2. Mari Kalkun "Õunaaia album" (Aigu Om)

3. Holy Motors "Horse" (Wharf Cat)

4. Markus Robam "Whitewash" (ise välja antud)

5. Everything Everything "Re-Animator" (Infinity Industries, AWAL)

6. Fleet Foxes "Shore" (Anti-)

7. Taavi-Peeter Liiv "Absurd" (ise välja antud)

8. The Weeknd "After Hours" ( XO, Republic)

9. Manna "Manna" (Light Camels)

10. Moses Sumney "Græ" (Jagjaguwar)

11. Jarv Is "Beyond the Pale" (Rough Trade)

12. The Killers "Imploding The Mirage" (Island)

13. James Blake "Before" (Republic, Polydor)

14. Phoebe Bridges "Punisher" (Dead Oceans)

15. Jarek Kasar "K R I B U K R a B U" (Eesti Syntesaatori Muuseum, Vaiguviiul)

16. Trad.Attack! "Make Your Move" (Made In Baltics)

17. Taylor Swift "Folklore" (Republic)

18. Noah Cyrus "The End of Everything" (Columbia)

19. NYC Milky Band "Our Gurus" (BMM)

20. Beatrice Dillon "Workaround" (PAM)

Tauno Maarpuu

1. The Microphones "Microphones in 2020" (P.W. Elverum & Sun, Ltd)

2. Carcass "Despicable" EP (Nuclear Blast)

3. Mart Avi "Vega Never Sets" (Porridge Bullet)

4. Rosita Luu "Samettisuu" (Helmi Levyt)

5. Kalevi Suopursu "Yksin yksiössä" (Helmi Levyt / Jukan Musiikki)

6. Gary Olson "Gary Olson" (Tapete)

7. Moodymann "Taken away" (KDJ)

8. Auscultation "III" (100% Silk)

9. Misha Panfilov Sound Combo "Days As Echoes" (Funk Night)

10. Tont "Džunglirada" (Trash Can Dance)

11. Kalli Talonpoika "Dogs' Paws" (Trash Can Dance)

12. Lambchop "Trip" (City Slang)

13. Han Sotofett & Jaakko Eino Kalevi with Andres Lõo "Jazzsomdub" (Sex Tags Amfibia)

14. Seksihullut "Vain unessa kärsimys loppuu" (Joteskii Groteskii / Arska Porista)

15. Amuri "Amuri" (Helmi Levyt)

16. Maustetytöt "Eivät enkelitkään ilman siipiä lennä" (Is it Art!)

17. Maria Faust Sacrum Facere "Organ" (Stunt)

18. Maarja Nuut and Sun Araw ‎"Fantasias For Violin And Guitar" (MIDA)

19. Joanne Robertson "Painting stupid girls" (World Music)

20. Boyracer "On a Promise" (Emotional Response)



Oliver Lomp

1. The Avalanches "We Will Always Love You" (Astralwerks)

2. Clipping "Visions Of Bodies Being Burnt" (Sub Pop)

3. Run The Jewels "RTJ4" (BMG)

4. Ólafur Arnalds "Some Kind of Peace" (Decca)

5. Sault "Untitled (Rise)" (Forever Living Originals)

6. Caribou "Suddenly" (Merge)

7. Yaeji "What We Drew 우리가 그려왔던" (XL)

8. Deftones "Ohms" (Reprise)

9. Khurangbin "Mordechai" (Dead Oceans)

10. Metrik "Ex Machina" (Hospital Records)

11. Actress "Karma & Desire" (Ninja Tune)

12. Róisín Machine "Róisín Machine" (Skint)

13. Bob Dylan "Rough and Rowdy Ways" (Columbia)

14. Dream Wife "So When You Gonna..." (Lucky Number)

15. Moby "All Bisible Objects" (Mute)

16. The Weeknd "After Hours" (Republic)

17. Marilyn Manson "We Are Chaos" (Loma Vista)

18. Songhoy Blues "Optimsme" (Fat Possum)

19. Alexandra Savior "The Archer" (30th Century)

20. Nicolas Jaar "Telas" (Other People)

Margus Haav

1. Jarek Kasar "K R I B U K R a B U" (Eesti Syntesaatori Muuseum, Vaiguviiul)

2. Maria Faust Sacrum Facere "Organ" (Stunt, Sundance Music)

3. Run the Jewels "RTJ4" (Jewel Runners, BMG)

4. Perfume Genius "Set My Heart on Fire Immediately" (Matador)

5. Salem "Fires On Heaven" (ise välja antud)

6. Nubya Garcia "Source" (Concord Jazz)

7. Future Islands "As Long As You Are" (4AD)

8. Gorillaz "Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez" (Gorillaz Partnership / Parlophone)

9. Berwyn – "Demotape/Vega" (Heritage)

10. Bert On Beats "Nine" (Mindnote)

11. Tom Misch, Yussef Dayes "What Kinda Music" (Beyond The Groove / Blue Note)

12. Yaeji "What We Drew 우리가 그려왔던" (XL)

13. King Krule "Man Alive!" (XL)

14. J Hus "Big Conspiracy" (Black Butter)

15. Tintura ja Arno Tamm "Kaugel üksi võõra rahva hulgas" (ise välja antud)

16. Tame Impala "The Slow Rush" (Island, Modular)

17. Omar Apollo "Apolonio" (Warner)

18. Steve Spacek "Houses" (Black Focus)

19. Trad.Attack! "Make Your Move" (Made In Baltics)

20. Oscar Jerome "Breathe Deep" (ise välja antud)

Edmund Hõbe

1.–5. Caribou "Suddenly" (Merge)

1.–5. Thundercat "It Is What It Is" (Brainfeeder)

1.–5. Lyra Pramuk "Fountain" (Bedroom Community)

1.–5. Kutiman "Wachaga" (Siyal)

1.–5. Centre El Muusa "Centre El Muusa" (Sulatron)

6.–10. Nicolas Jaar "Cenizas" (Other People)

6.–10. Jarv Is "Beyond the Pale" (Rough Trade)

6.–10. Matthew Tavares & Leland Whitty "Visions" (Mr Bongo)

6.–10. Jeff Parker "Suite for Max Brown" (International Anthem)

6.–10. Misha Panfilov Sound Combo "Days as Echoes" (Funk Night)

Koit Raudsepp

1. Khruangbin "Mordechai" (Dead Oceans)

2. Fontaines D.C. "A Hero's Death" (Partisan)

3. Miljardid "Ma luban, et ma muutun" (Made In Baltics)

4. Kelly Lee Owens "Inner Song" (Smalltown Supersound)

5. Kosmikud "Morbiit" (Viska Mulda)

6. Run The Jewels "RTJ4" (Jewel Runners)

7. The Strokes "The New Abnormal" (RCA)

8. Deftones "Ohms" (Reprise)

9. jonas.f.k "buda.01" (Tiks)

10. Lil Uzi Vert "Eternal Atake" (Atlantic)

11. Caribou "Suddenly" (City Slang)

12. Anett "Morning After" (ise välja antud)

13. Idles "Ultra Mono" (Partisan)

14. Kirot "Südameta, Kaptenisillalt" (Legendaarne)

15. Tame Impala "The Slow Rush" (Modular, Island)

16. Trad.Attack! "Make Your Move" (Made In Baltics)

17. Lexsoul Dance Machine "Lexplosion II" (Funk Embassy)

18. Manna "Manna" (Light Camels)

19. Juur "Flux" Juur (Playground)

20. Megan Thee Stallion "Good News" (1501 Certified

Andrei Liimets

1. Bob Dylan "Rough and Rowdy Ways" (Columbia)

2. Trad.Attack! "Make Your Move" (Made In Baltics)

3. Mari Jürjens "Omaenese ilus ja veas" (ise välja antud)

4. Pvris "Use Me" (Warner)

5. HAIM "Women In Music, Pt. III" (Columbia)

6. Songhoy Blues "Optimisme" (Transgressive)

7. DND "Kesköine" (Gramophonetree)

8. Sault "Untitled (Black Is)" (Forever Living Originals)

9. Fleet Foxes "Shore" (Anti-)

10. Sibyl Vane "Duchess" (Playground)

11. Phoebe Bridgers "Punisher" (Dead Oceans)

12. Idles "Ultra Mono" (Partisan)

13. John Anderson "Years" (Easy Eye Sound, BMG)

14. Beach Bunny "Honeymoon" (Mom+Pop)

15. Bombay Bicycle Club "Everything Else Has Gone Wrong" (Mmm...)

16. The Beths "Jump Rope Gazers" (Carpark)

17. MisterWives "Superbloom" (Fueled By Ramen)

18. Erki Pärnoja "Leva" (Erik Lindström, Playground)

19. Wolfredt "Tides" (Moment Of Collapse)

20. Algiers "There Is No Year" (Matador)



Jon Mikiver

1.-5. Naked Giants "The Shadow" (New West)

1.-5. Fuzz "III" (In The Red)

1.-5. Psychedelic Porn Crumpets "The Terrors" EP (What Reality?)

1.-5. Run The Jewels "RTJ4" (Jewel Runners)

1.-5. Slift "Ummon" (Vicious Circle)

6. Idles "Ultra Mono" (Partisan)

7. Slift "Ummon" (Vicious Circle)

8. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard "K.G." (KGLW)

9. Kadavar "The Isolation Tapes" (Robotor)

10. Saturna "Atlantis" (ise välja antud)

11. Stiff Richards "State of Mind" (Legless)

12. Frankie & The Witch Fingers "Monsters Eating People Eating Monsters..." (Greenway)

13. Anett "Morning After" (ise välja antud)

14. Miljardid "Ma luban, et ma muutun" (Made In Baltics)

15. Mother's Cake "Cyberfunk!" (Mother's Cake)

16. jonas.f.k. "buda.01" (Tiks)

17. Trad.Attack! "Make Your Move" (Made In Baltics)

18. Songhoy Blues - Optimisme - Transgressive Records

19. nublu "Café Kosmos" (ise välja antud)

20. Osees "Protean Threat "(Castle Face)

Siim Boikov

1. Buscabulla "Regresa" (Domino)

2. Mart Avi "Vega Never Sets" (Porridge Bullet)

3. Laura Groves "A Private Road" (Bella Union)

4.–10. Andrea "Ritorno" (Ilian Tape)

4.–10. DJ Python "Mas Amable" (Incienso)

4.–10. Jessie Ware "What's Your Pleasure?" (PMR, Virgin EMI, Universal)

4.–10. Mari Jürjens "Omaenese ilus ja veas" (ise välja antud)

4.–10. Pillikud "Metsaunelm" (Playground)

4.–10. Tame Impala "The Slow Rush" (Modular, Island)

4.–10. U.S. Girls "Heavy Light" (4AD)

11.–20. Actress "Karma & Desire" (Ninja Tune)

11.–20. Dark0 "ZERO2" (YEAR001)

11.–20. Grimes "Miss Anthropecene" (4AD)

11.–20. Kelly Lee Owens "Inner Song" (Smalltown Supersound)

11.–20. Leslie Da Bass "20 L" (ise välja antud)

11.–20. Manna "Manna" (Light Camels)

11.–20. Maria Minerva "Soft Power" (100% Silk)

11.–20. Marie Davidson & L'Œil Nu "Renegade Breakdown" (Ninja Tune)

11.–20. Miljardid "Ma luban, et ma muutun" (Made In Baltics)

11.–20. Trad.Attack! "Make Your Move" (Made In Baltics)

Tiia Teder

1. Nick Cave "Idiot Prayer (Nick Cave Alone at Alexandra Palace)" (Bad Seed)

2. Cyrillus Kreek, Vox Clamantis, Jaan-Eik Tulve "The Suspended Harp of Babel" (ECM)

3. Erkki-Sven Tüür, Paavo Järvi, Estonian Festival Orchestra "Mythos" (Alpha Classics)

4. Yuja Wang, Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, Gustavo Dudamel, John Adams "Must the Devil Have All the Good Tunes?" (Deutsche Grammophon

5. Mari Kalkun "Õunaaaia album" (Aigu Om)

6. Erkki-Sven Tüür "Lost Prayers" (ECM)

7. Triin Ruubel, Estonian National Symphony Orchestra, Neeme Järvi "Elgar, Stenhammar" (Sorel Classics)

8. Vikingur Olafsson "Triad" (Deutsche Grammophon)

9. Nick Cave, Nicholas Lens "L.I.T.A.N.I.E.S." (Deutsche Grammophon)

10. Tõnu Kõrvits, Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir, Tallinn Chamber Orchestra, Risto Joost "Sei la luce e il mattino" (Ondine)

11. Tõnu Kaljuste, Eesti filharmoonia kammerkoor, Tallinna kammerorkester "Jõul" (ise välja antud)

12. Jon Durant & Robert Jürjendal "Across The Evening" (Alchemy)

13. Maarja Nuut & Ruum "World Inverted" (Õunaviks)

14. Ian Bostridge, Andrea Pappano "Beethoven. Songs & Folksongs" (Warner Classics)

15. Sigur Rós "Odin's Raven Magic" (Krunk)

16. Max Richter "Voices" (Decca)

17. Brad Mehldau "Suite: April 2020" (Nonesuch)

18. Bertrand Chamayou "Good Night!" (Erato)

19. Gorecki & Lisa Gerrard & Genesis Orchestra "Symphony No. 3: Symphony Of Sorrowful Songs" (Besant Hall)

20. Holy Motors "Horse" (Wharf Cat)

Kärt Kelder

1. Etapp Kyle "Nolove" (Ostgut Ton)

2. nthng "Hypnotherapy" (Lobster Theremin)

3. Daniel Avery "Love + Light" (Phantasy Sound, PIAS)

4. Markus Robam "Whitewash" (ise välja antud)

5. Khotin "Finds You Well" (Ghostly International)

6. Holy Motors "Horse" (Wharf Cat)

7. Miljardid "Ma luban, et ma muutun" (Made In Baltics)

8. Mart Avi "Vega Never Sets" (Porridge Bullet)

9. Monophonics "It's Only Us" (Colemine)

10. Andrew Weatherhall "Unknown Plunderer" (Byrd Out)

11. Pantha du Prince "Conference of Trees" (BMG)

12. Henri Hütt "Võimatus kui elustiil" (Heaven´s Trumpet)

13. Wondering o "? r u" (Heaven´s Trumpet)

14. Maarja Nuut & Sun Araw "Fantasias for Violin & Guitar" (MIDA)

15. Beatrice Dillon "Workaround" (PAN)

16. Lyra Pramuk "Fountain" (Bedroom Community)

17. Actress "Karma & Desire" (Ninja Tune)

18. Brian Eno "Film Music 1976–2020" (Universal)

19. Nils Frahm "Tripping with Nils Frahm" (Erased Tapes)

20. Kelly Lee Owens "Inner Song" (Smalltown Supersound)

Asko Astmäe

1. Run the Jewels "RTJ4" (Jewel Runners, BMG)

2. Tame Impala "The Slow Rush" (Modular, Island)

3. Yves Tumor "Heaven to a Tortured Mind" (Warp)

4. Jay Electronica "A Written Testimony" (Roc Nation)

5. Aesop Rock "Spirit World Field Guide" (Rhymesayers)

6. Open Mike Eagle "Anime, Trauma and Divorce" (Auto Reverse)

7. Ka "Descendants of Cain" (Iron Works)

8. Mac Miller "Circles" (Warner)

9. Boldy James & The Alchemist "The Price of Tea in China" (ALC)

10. Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist "Alfredo" (ESGN / ALC / EMPIRE)

11. Nas "King's Disease" (Mass Appeal)

12. R.A.P. Ferreira "Purple Moonlight Pages" (Ruby Yacht)

13. Caroline Rose "Superstar" (New West)

14. J Hus "Big Conspiracy" (Black Butter)

15. Nihiloxica "Kaloli" (Crammed Discs)

16. clipping. "Visions of Bodies Being Burned" (Sub Pop)

17. Conway the Machine "From a King to A GOD" (Griselda)

18. Róisín Murphy "Róisín Machine" (Skint)

19. Jessie Ware "What's Your Pleasure?" (PMR/Interscope)

20. Mach-Hommy "Mach's Hard Lemonade" (ise välja antud)

Aleksander Puumets

1. Regis Hidden "Hidden In This Is The Light That You Miss" (Downwards)

2. Autechre "Plus" (Warp)

3. Wanderwelle "A State Of Decreptitude" (A Strangely Isolated Place)

4. Gnaw Their Tongues "I Speak the Truth, Yet With Every Word Uttered, Thousands Die" (Consoulling Sounds)

5. Aleksi Perälä "Oscillation Part 2" (Clone)

6. Autechre "Sign" (Warp)

7. Mika Vainio "25082016235210179" (Berlin Atonal)

8. Yves Tumor "Heaven To A Tortured Mind" (Warp)

9. Paysage D'Hiver "Im Wald" (Kunsthall)

10. Urfaust "Teufelsgeist" (Ván)

11. 2 8 1 4 "Lost Fragments" (Dream Catalogue)

12. Leya "Flood Dream" (NNA Tapes)

13. Kelly Moran, Prurient "Chain Reaction at Dusk" (Hospital Productions)

14. Mart Avi "Vega Never Sets" (Porridge Bullet)

15. Turia "Degen Van Licht" (Eisenwald)

Aigar Vals

1. Sol Seppy "I Am As You Are, Pt 1" (ANNNA)

2. Taylor Swift "evermore" (ise välja antud)

3. Pia Fraus "Empty Parks" (Seksound)

4. Molly Nilsson "2020" (DARK SKIES ASSOCIATION)

5. Mick Gordon "Doom Eternal OST" (id Software)

6. Misha Panfilov "Paradise Cove" (Funk Night)

7. Yumi Motoma "EP" (Trash Can Dance)

8. Meisterjaan "Mälestusi kiviajast" (ise välja antud)

9. Bedless Bones "After Malaise" (ise välja antud)

10. Marbles "Marbles" (Tik)

11. Flaming Lips "American Head" (Bella Union)

12. Vaiko Eplik "Tilda ja Tolmuingel" (Mortimer Snerd)

13. Hatari "Neyslutrans" (Svikamylla ehf.)

14. Maria Minerva "Soft Power" (100% Silk)

15. Kylie Minogue "Disco" (Darenote, BMG)

16. Mart Avi "Vega Never Sets" (Porridge Bullet)

17. Wolfredt "Tides" (Moment of Collapse)

18. Tobacco "Hot Wet & Sassy" (Ghostly International)

19. Supervaikne "Avanti" EP (ise välja antud)

20. Jarek Kasar "K R I B U K R a B U" (Eesti Syntesaatori Muuseum, Vaiguviiul)

21. Lexsoul "Lexplosion II" (Funk Embassy)



Argo Vals

1. Tom Misch & Yussef Dayes "What Kinda Music" (Beyond The Groove, Blue Note)

2. Roland Karlson "Ein Sof" (Heaven's Trumpet)

3. Igorrr "Spirituality and Distortion" (Metal Blade)

4. Thundercat "It Is What It Is" (Brainfeeder)

5. Marek Talts "Abstract Dance" (ise välja antud)

6. Mart Avi "Vega Never Sets" (Porridge Bullet)

7. Deantoni Parks "Silver Cord" (humani machina)

8. Machinedrum "A View Of You" (Ninja Tune)

9. Jaga Jazzist "Pyramid" (Brainfeeder)

10. Aiming For Enrike "Music For Working Out" (Pekula)

11. Athletic Progression "Athletic Progression" (HHV)

12. Deantoni Parks "Technoself Live at Clouds Hill" (Clouds Hill)

13. Tamuz Dekel "Sight" (Tamuz Dekel)

14. Tigran Hamasyan "The Call Within" (Nonesuch)

15. San Hani "Yx" (ise välja antud)

16. Mother's Cake "Cyberfunk!" (Membran)

17. Tatran "Border View" (RTC)

18. Mari Jürjens "Omaenese ilus ja veas" (ise välja antud)

19. Jarek Kasar "K R I B U K R a B U" (Eesti Syntesaatori Muuseum, Vaiguviiul)

20. Squarepusher "Be Up A Hello" (Warp)



Bertil Tüvi

1. Fleet Foxes "Shore" (Anti-)

2. Westerman "Your Hero Is Not Dead" (Play It Again Sam)

3. Eartheater "Phoenix: Flames Are Dew Upon My Skin" (PAN)

4. Duval Timothy "Help" (Carrying Colour)

5. Innesti "Parenthetical" (ise välja antud)

6. Raymond Richards "The Lost Art Of Wandering" (ESP Institute)

7. Jarv Is "Beyond the Pale" (Rough Trade)

8. Keeley Forsyth "Debris" (Leaf)

9. Siv Jakobsen "A Temporary Soothing" (U OK?)

10. Kutiman "Wachaga" (Siyal Music)

11. Huerta "Junipero" (Voyage)

12. Madeline Kenney "Sucker's Lunch" (Carpark)

13. Baxter Dury "The Night Chancers" (Heavenly)

14. Kelly Lee Owens "Inner Song" (Smalltown Supersound)

15. Lauren Doss "Voices" (Salmon Universe)

16. Michelle Gurevich "Ecstacy In The Shadow Of Ecstacy" (ise välja antud)

17. Roedelius "Selbstportrait Wahre Liebe" (Bureau B)

18. Ana Roxanne "Because Of a Flower" (Kranky)

19. Tame Impala "The Slow Rush" (Modular, Island)

20. Cabaret Voltaire "Shadow Of Fear" (Mute)

Oliver Berg

1. Loma "Don't Shy Away" (Sub Pop)

2. All Them Witches "Nothing As The Ideal" (New West)

3. Gidge "New Light" (Atomnation)

4. Misha Panfilov & Shawn Lee "Paradise Cove" (Funk Night)

5. Erki Pärnoja "Leva" (Erik Lindström, Playground)

6. Holy Motors "Horse" (Wharf Cat)

7. Centre El Muusa "Centre El Muusa" (Sulatron)

8. Wondering O "? r u" (Heaven's Trumpet)

9. Argo Vals "In Loving Memory Of" (Playground, Vaiguviiul)

10. Blitzen Trapper "Holy Smokes Future Jokes" (Yep Roc)

11. Damien Jurado "What's New, Tomboy?" (Loose)

12. The Flaming Lips "American Head" (Warner, Bella Union)

13. Vootele Ruusmaa "Requiescat In Pace" (ise välja antud)

14. Kelly Lee Owens "Inner Song" (Smalltown Supersound)

15. Fleet Foxes "Shore" (Anti-)

16. Tricky "Fall To Pieces" (False Idols)

17. Kevin Morby "Sundowner" (Dead Oceans)

18. Pia Fraus "Empty Parks" (Seksound)

19. Skinshape "Arrogance Is The Death Of Men" (Lewis)

20. Yves Tumor "Heaven To A Tortured Mind" (Warp)

Sander Varusk

1. Holy Wave "Interloper" (Reverberation Appreciation Society)

2. Working Men's Club "Working Men's Club" (Heavenly)

3. Garcia Peoples "Nightcap At Wits' End" (Beyond Beyond Is Beyond)

4. The Nude Party "Midnight Manor" (New West)

5. Toots & The Maytals "Got To Be Tough" (BMG)

6. Centre El Muusa "Centre El Muusa" (Sulatron)

7. RVG "Feral" (Fire)

8. Sneaks "Happy Birthday" (Merge)

9. Secret Machines "Awake In The Brain Chamber" (TSM)

10. Gum Country "Somewhere" (Gum Country)

11. Shadow Show "Silhouette" (Burger Records)

12. Habibi "Anywhere But Here" (Muddguts)

13. Misha Panfilov "Rain OST" (Funk Night)

14. Ivan The Tolerable and his Elastic Band "Out Of Season" (Stolen Body)

15. Misha Panfilov "Days As Echoes" (Funk Night)

16. Bruce Springsteen "A Letter To You" (Sony)

17. Holy Motors "Horse" (Wharf Cat)

18. Brigid Dawson and The Mothers Network "Ballet Of Apes" (Castle Face)

19. Sparks "A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip" (BMG)

20. U.S. Girls "Heavy Light" (4AD)



Marko Pütsep

1. Roméo Poirier ‎"Hotel Nota" (Sferic)

2. Julianna Barwick "Healing Is A Miracle" (Ninja Tune)

3. MJ Guider "Sour Cherry Bell" (Kranky)

4. Holy Motors "Horse" (Wharf Cat)

5. Hilary Woods "Birthmarks" (Sacred Bones)

6. Mart Avi "Vega Never Sets" (Porridge Bullet)

7. Molchat Doma "Monument" (Sacred Bones)

8. VA "What Is This That Stands Before Me?" (Sacred Bones)

9. Celer "Xièxie" (Two Acorns)

10. Mára "Here Behold Your Own" (Sige)

11. Evan Caminiti "Varispeed Hydra" (Dust Editions)

12. Ela Minus "Acts Of Rebellion" (Domino)

13. Oliver Coates "Skins N Slime" (RVNG INTL.)

14. Vatican Shadow "Persian Pillars Of The Gasoline Era" (20 Buck Spin)

15. Blanck Mass "Calm With Horses OST" (Invada)

16. Bohren & Der Club Of Gore "Patchouli Blue" (PIAS)

17. Windy And Carl "Allegiance And Conviction" (Kranky)

18. Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith "The Mosaic Of Transformation" (Ghostly International)

19. Clarice Jensen "The Experience Of Repetition As Deat" (130701)

20. Sarah Davachi "Cantus, Descant" (Late Music)

Liisi Voolaid

1. HAIM "Women In Music Pt. III" (Columbia)

2. Anett "Morning After" (ise välja antud)

3. Black Pumas "Black Pumas" (ATO, PIAS)

4. Alicia "ALICIA" (RCA)

5. Adeline "Intérimes" (Unity)

6. Jon Batiste, Cory Wong "Meditations" (ise välja antud)

7. Run the Jewels "RTJ4" (Jewel Runners, BMG)

8. A$AP Ferg "Floor Seats II" (RCA)

9. Childish Gambino "3.15.20" (mcDJ, RCA)

10. YASMYN "Illusions" EP (Manifestus Entertainment / FastRise)

11. Kali Uchis "Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞" (EMI / Interscope, Universal)

12. Victoria Monét "JAGUAR" (Tribe)

13. Khruangbin "Mordechai" (Dead Oceans)

14. jonas.f.k "buda.01" (Tiks)

15. Moses Sumney "græ" (Jagjaguwar)

16. Gitkin "Safe Passage" (Wonderwheel)

17. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard "K.G." (KGLW)

18. Megan Thee Stallion "Good News" (1501 Certified, 300)

19. Nas "King's Disease" (Mass Appeal)

20. Nublu "Café Kosmos" (ise välja antud)



Anders Melts

1. Iron Sight "Chapter Two, The Broken Son" (Strange Therapy)

2. Sightless Pit "Grave Of A Dog" (Thrill Jockey)

3. Filmmaker "Eternal Return" (ise välja antud)

4. Maenad Veyl "Reassessment" (Veyl)

5. Hyperlacrimae "Yoga Darśana" (Infidel Bodies)

6. Llimbs "Descending Void" (Voidance)

7. Desiderii Marginis "Serenity / Rage" (ise välja antud)

8. Istigkeit. "Universal Poison" (ise välja antud)

9. Einstürzende Neubauten "Alles In Allem" (Potomak)

10. Bestial Mouths "ResurrectedInBlack" (Rune & Ruin)

11. Na-Hag "Howl of Nature" (ise välja antud)

12. Phase Fatale "Scanning Backwards" (Ostgut Ton)

13. Zanias "Extinction" / "Harmaline" (Fleisch)

14. Beherit "Bardo Exist" (KVLT)

15. The Anti Group "Organ Needles" (Anterior Research Media Comm)

16. Uboa "The Flesh of the World" (ise välja antud)

17. Filmmaker "Reinvent" (Soil)

18. Haus Arafna "Asche" (Galakthorrö)

19. Statiqbloom "Beneath The Whelm" (Metropolis)

20. Mortar Devotions "Operazione Piovra: The Lead Chronicles" (Eighth Tower)

Madleen Teetsov-Faulkner

1. Mart Avi "Vega Never Sets" (Porridge Bullet)

2. Maria Faust Sacrum Facere "Organ" (Stunt, Sundance Music)

3. Jasperino "Netherly Moss" (ise välja antud)

4. King Krule "Man Alive!" (XL)

5. Pa Salieu "Send Them to Coventry" (Warner)

6. Deli Girls "BOSS" (ise välja antud)

7. Nick Hakim "Will This Make Good" (ATO)

8. Duma "Duma" (Nyege Nyege Tapes)

9. S!CK "Lenitive Seizure" (Urticaria)

10. MS PAINT "MS PAINT" demo (Earth Girl)

11. ATTA "ATTA" (ise välja antud)

12. DITZ "5 songs" EP (Alcopop!)

13. Brainbombs "Cold Case" (Orchid Music)

14. KeiyaA "Forever, Ya Girl" (Forever)

15. Armand Hammer "Shrines" (Backwoodz Studioz)

16. Sprain "As Lost Through Collision" (The Flenser)

17. Foul Play "Origins" (Sneaker Social Club)

18. Adult Fantasies "Towers of Silence" (STROOM)

19. Robert Rental "Paralysis" (Dark Entries)

20. Moor Jewelry - True Opera (Don Giovanni)

Britt Randma

1. Sevdaliza "Shabrang'' (Twisted Elegance)

2. Night Tapes "Download Spirit'' (Breaker Breaker)

3. Arca "KiCk i" (XL)

4. Disclosure "Energy (Deluxe)" (Island)

5. Jessie Ware "What's Your Pleasure?" (PMR / Virgin EMI, Universal)

6. Grimes "Miss Anthropocene" (4AD)

7. Caribou "Suddenly" (City Slang)

8. Dua Lipa "Future Nostalgia" (Warner)

9. Sam Smith "Love Goes" (Universal, Capitol)

10. Christine and the Queens "La vita nuova" (Because Music)

11. Chloe x Halle "Ungodly Hour" (Columbia)

12. Alicia Keys ''ALICIA'' (RCA)

13. Anett ''Morning After'' (ise välja antud)

14. KiROT 'Südameta, Kaptenisillalt'' (Legendaarne)

15. Charli XCX "how i'm feeling right now" (Atlantic, Asylum)

16. Megan Thee Stallion "Good News" (1501 Certified, 300 Entertainment)

17. Miljardid "Ma luban, et ma muutun" (Made in Baltics)

18. Lady Gaga "Chromatica" (Universal)

19. Tom Misch, Yussef Dayes "What Kinda Music" (Beyond The Groove, Blue Note)

20. Pluuto "Päripäeva'' (Wavy Music)

Sandra Leushina

1. Machinedrum "A View of U" (Ninja Tune)

2. Tom Misch, Yussef Dayes "What Kinda Music" (Beyond The Groove, Blue Note)

3. Tame Impala "The Slow Rush" (Modular, Island)

4. Yves Tumor "Heaven To A Tortured Mind" (Warp)

5. Gil-Scott Heron "We're New Again (A Reimagining By Mayaka McCraven) (XL)

6. Sophia Loizou "Untold" (Houndstooth)

7. Maarja Nuut & Ruum "World Inverted" (Õunaviks)

8. Knxwledge "1988" (Stones Throw)

9. James Blake "Before" (UMG, Republic, Polydor)

10. Misha Panfilov Sound Combo ‎"Days As Echoes" (Funk Night)

11. Thundercat "It Is What It Is" (Brainfeeder)

12. Little Dragon "New Me, Same Us" (Ninja Tune)

13. Four Tet "Sixteen Oceans" (Text)

14. Rimon ‎"I Shine, U Shine" (ALLE$, Empire)

15. TSHA "Flowers" EP (Ninja Tune)

16. KeiyA "Forever, Ya Girl" (Forever)

17. Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder, Kamasi Washington "Dinner Party" (Sounds Of Crenshaw / EMPIRE)

18. Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist "Alfredo" (ESGN / ALC / EMPIRE)

19. Takeleave "Belonging" (Project Mooncircle)

20. Anett "Morning After" (ise välja antud)

Tarmo Sikk

1. The Strokes "The New Abnormal" (RCA)

2. Khruangbin "Mordechai" (Dead Oceans)

3. Tame Impala "The Slow Rush" (Modular, Island)

4. HONNE "no song without you" (Tatemae, Warner)

5. Mari Kalkun "Õunaaia album" (Aigu Om)

6. Tom Misch, Yussef Dayes "What Kinda Music" (Beyond The Groove, Blue Note)

7. Fakear "Everything WIll Grow Again" (Theo Le Vigoureux)

8. Sault "Untitled (Black Is)" (Forever Living Originals)

9. Skinshape "Arrogance is the Death of Men" (Lewis)

10. Duckwrth "SuperGood" (Republic)

11. Erki Pärnoja "Leva" (Erik Lindström, Playground)

12. I DONT KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME "RAZZMATAZZ" (Fearless)

13. Lido Pimienta "Miss Colombia" (Anti)

14. Thomas Azier "Love, Disorderly" (Hylas)

15. Lexsoul Dancemachine "Lexplosion II" (Funk Embassy)

16. Jack Garratt "Love, Death & Dancing" (Island)

17. Tim Dup "Qu'en restera-t-il?" (Sony)

18. Holy Motors "Horse" (Wharf Cat)

19. Misha Panfilov & Shawn Lee "Paradise Cove" (Funk Night)

20. Fiona Apple "Fetch the Bolt Cutters" (Epic)

Kaspar Viilup

1. Jessie Ware "What's Your Pleasure?" (PMR / Virgin EMI, Universal)

2. Yves Tumor "Heaven to a Tortured Mind" (Warp)

3. Nazar "Guerilla" (Hyperdub)

4. Sault "Untitled (Black Is)" (Forever Living Originals)

5. Jessy Lanza "All The Time" (Hyperdub)

6. Maarja Nuut & Ruum "World Inverted" (Õunaviks)

7. Oneohtrix Point Never "Magic Oneohtrix Point Never" (Warp)

8. Arca "KiCk i" (XL)

9. 070 Shake "Modus Vivendi" (Def Jam)

10. Sophia Loizou "Untold" (Houndstooth)

11. Caribou "Suddenly" (City Slang)

12. Gabor Lazar "Source" (Planet Mu)

13. Lianne La Havas "Lianne La Havas" (Warner)

14. Tame Impala "The Slow Rush" (Modular, Island)

15. Actress "Karma & Desire" (Ninja Tune)

16. The Avalanches "We Will Always Love You" (Modular)

17. Kali Uchis "Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)" (Universal, EMI / Interscope)

18. Kllo "Maybe We Could" (ise välja antud)

19. Fred Again... "Actual Life" (again..)

20. Moodymann "Taken Away" (Mahogani Music)

Merit Maarits

1. Dua Lipa, "Future Nostalgia" (Warner)

2. Jessie Ware "What's Your Pleasure?" (Universal, PMR / Virgin EMI)

3. Matt Berninger "Serpentine Prison" (Concord)

4. Fiona Apple "Fetch the Bolt Cutters" (Epic)

5. Mac Miller "Circles" (Warner)

6. Phoebe Bridges "Punisher" (Dead Oceans)

7. Waxahatchee "Saint Cloud" (Merge)

8. Hayley Williams "Petals For Armor" (Atlantic, Warner)

9. Rina Sawayama "SAWAYAMA" (Dirty Hit)

10. Taylor Swift "folklore" (Republic)

11. Tame Impala "The Slow Rush" (Modular, Island)

12. Built to Spill "Built to Spill Plays the Songs of Daniel Johnston" (Ernest Jenning Record Co.)

13. Courtney Marie Andrews "Old Flowers" (Fat Possum)

14. Jeff Tweedy "Love Is The King" (dBpm, BMG)

15. Arca "KiCk i" (XL)

16. Tricky "Fall to Pieces" (False Idols)

17. Kylie Minogue "Disco" (BMG)

18. Laura Marling "Song for Our Daughter" (Chrysalis, Partisan)

19. Róisín Murphy "Róisín Machine" (Skint, BMG)

20. Soccer Mommy "color theory" (Loma Vista)

Kaido Kirikmäe

1. Salem "Fires In Heaven" (Decent Distribution)

2. Tricky "Fall to Pieces" (False Idols)

3. The Weeknd "After Hours" (Republic)

4. Christian Gabel "Koda" (ise välja antud)

5. Bicep "Saku" EP (Ninja Tune)

6. Skee Mask "Iss006" EP (Ilian Tape)

7. Maustetytöt "Eivät Enkelitkään Ilman Siipiä Lennä" (Is This Art!)

8. Tame Impala "The Slow Rush" (Island

9. Morrissey "I Am Not A Dog On A Chain" (BMG)

10. Jessie Ware "What's Your Pleasure?" (Virgin EMI, Universal)