Selgusid Oscarite nominendid, "Mank" konkureerib kümnele auhinnale

Nominentide täispikk nimekiri:

Parim meeskõrvalosatäitja

Sasha Baron Cohen ("Trial of the Chicago 7")

Daniel Kaluuya ("Judas and the Black Messiah")

Leslie Odom, Jr. ("One Night in Miami"

Paul Raci ("Sound of Metal")

Lakeith Stanfield ("Judas and the Black Messiah")

Parim naiskõrvalosatäitja

Maria Bakalova ("Borat Subsequent Moviefilm")

Glenn Close ("Hillbilly Elegy")

Olivia Colman ("The Father")

Amanda Seyfried ("Mank")

Yeri Han ("Minari")

Parim kostüümidisain

"Emma"

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

"Mank"

"Mulan"

"Pinocchio"

Parim originaalmuusika

"Da 5 Bloods," helilooja Terence Blanchard

"Mank," heliloojad Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

"Minari," helilooja Emile Mosseri

"News of the World," helilooja James Newton Howard

"Soul," heliloojad Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Parim lühianimatsioon

"Burrow"

"Genius Loci"

"If Anything Happens I Love You"

"Opera"

"Yes-People"

Parim lühifilm

"Feeling Through"

"The Letter Room"

"The Present"

"Two Distant Strangers"

"White Eye"

Parim heli

"Greyhound"

"Mank"

"News of the World"

"Soul"

"Sound of Metal"

Parim võõrkeelne film

"Another Round", rež: Thomas Vinterberg

"Better Days", rež: Derek Tsang

"Collective", rež: Alexander Nanau

"The Man Who Sold His Skin", rež: Kaouther Ben Hania

"Quo Vadis, Aida?", rež: Jasmila Zbanic

Parim meespeaosatäitja

Riz Ahmed filmis ("Sound of Metal")

Chadwick Boseman ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom")

Anthony Hopniks ("The Father")

Gary Oldman ("Mank")

Steven Yeun ("Minari")

Parim naispeaosatäitja

Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom")

Andra Day ("The United States vs. Billie Holiday")

Vanessa Kirby ("Pieces of a Woman")

Frances McDormand ("Nomadland")

Carey Mulligan ("Promising Young Woman")

Parim animafilm

"Onward", rež: Dan Scanlon

"Over the Moon", rež-id: Glen Keane, John Kahrs

"A Shaun the Sheep Movie. Farmageddon", rež-id: Will Becher, Richard Phelan

"Soul", rež-id: Pete Docter, Kemp Powers

"Wolfwalkers", rež-id: Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart

Parim operaatoritöö

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Mank"

"News of the World"

"Nomadland"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Parim lavastaja

Thomas Vinterberg ("Järgmine ring")

David Fincher ("Mank")

Lee Isaac Chung ("Minari")

Chloe Zhao ("Nomadland")

Emerald Fennell ("Promising Young Woman")

Parim dokumentaalfilm

"Collective", rež: Alexander Nanau

"Crip Camp", rež-id: James Lebrecht, Nicole Newnham

"The Mole Agent", rež: Maite Alberdi

"My Octopus Teacher", rež-id: Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed

"Time", rež: Garrett Bradley

Parim lühidokumentaal

"Colette"

"A Concerto Is A Conversation"

"Do Not Split"

"Hunger Ward"

"A Love Song for Latasha"

Parim grimm

"Emma"

"Hillybilly Elegy"

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

"Mank"

"Pinocchio"

Parim film

"The Father", rež: Florian Zeller

"Judas and the Black Messiah", rež: Shaka King

"Mank", rež: David Fincher

"Minari", rez: Lee Isaac Chung

"Nomadland", rež: Chloe Zhao

"Promising Young Woman", rež: Emerald Fennell

"Sound of Metal", rež: Darius Marder

"The Trial of the Chicago 7", rež: Aaron Sorkin

Parimad eriefektid

"Love and Monsters"

"The Midnight Sky"

"Mulan"

"The One and Only Ivan"

"Tenet"

Parim kohandatud stsenaarium

"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

"The Father"

"Nomadland"

"One Night in Miami..."

"The White Tiger"

Parim originaalstsenaarium

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Minari"

"Promising Young Woman"

"Sound of Metal"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Parim laul

"Fight for You" ("Judas and the Black Messiah")

"Hear My Voice" ("The Trial of the Chicago 7")

"Húsavík" ("Eurovision Song Contest")

"Io Si (Seen)" ("The Life Ahead")

"Speak Now" ("One Night in Miami")

Parim kunstnikutöö

"The Father"

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

"Mank"

"News of the World"

"Tenet"

Parim montaaž

"The Father"

"Nomadland"

"Promising Young Woman"

"Sound of Metal"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Varasematel aastatel on Ameerika filmiakadeemia auhindu Oscareid jagatud juba veebruaris, kuid koroonaviiruse tõttu otsustati auhinnagala lükata 25. aprillile.