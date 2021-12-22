Aasta parimad albumid 2021. Isiklikud edetabelid

Aasta parimate albumite edetabel sündis järgmiste isiklike edetabelite alusel (toodud tähestiku järjekorras):

Asko Astmäe

1. Mach-Hommy – "Pray for Haiti" (Griselda)

2. Isaiah Rashad – "The House Is Burning" (Top Dawg Entertainment)

3. Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders, the London Symphony Orchestra – "Promises" (Luaka Bop)

4. Little Simz – "Sometimes I Might Be Introvert" (Age 101)

5. Armand Hammer, The Alchemist – "Haram" (ALC/Backwoodz)

6. JPEGMafia – "LP! (EQT)

7. Dry Cleaning – "New Long Leg" (4AD)

8. Genesis Owusu – "Smiling with No Teeth" (House Anxiety/Ourness)

9. Bruiser Wolf – "Dope Game Stupid" (Bruiser Brigade)

10. Leon Vynehall – "Rare, Forever" (Ninja Tune)

11. Pink Siifu – "GUMBO'!" (ise välja antud)

12. "Black Midi – "Cavalcade" (Rough Trade)

13. Magdalena Bay – "Mercurial World" (Luminelle)

14. Maxo Kream – "Weight of the World" (Big Persona)

15. Wiki – "Half God" (Wikset Enterprise)

16. Soshi Takeda – "Floating Mountains" (100% Silk)

17. Brockhampton – "Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine" (RCA)

18. Tyler, the Creator – "Call Me When You Get Lost" (Columbia)

19. Ka – "A Martyr's Revenge" (Iron Works)

20. RXK Nephew – "Slitherman Activated" (Towhead)

Oliver Berg

1. Jon Hopkins – "Music For Psychedelic Therapy" (Domino)

2. Mdou Moctar – "Afrique Victime" (Matador)

3. Mogwai – "As The Love Continues" (Rock Action)

4. Murcof – "The Alias Sessions" (Leaf)

5. Electric Eye – "Horizons" (Fuzz Club)

6. Godspeed You! Black Emperor – "G_d's Pee At State's End!" (Constellation)

7. Orions Belte – "Villa Amorini" (Jansen Records)

8. Abul Mogard – "In Immobile Air" (Ecstatic)

9. Dry Cleaning – "New Long Leg" (4AD)

10. Maarja Nuut – "Hinged" (ise välja antud)

11. Darkside – "Spiral" (Matador)

12. The Boondocks – "Soup Can Pop Band" (ise välja antud)

13. Tomemitsu – "Sun" (Friends Of Friends)

14. John Moods – "So Sweet So Nice" (Mansions and Millions)

15. Suzanne Kraft – "About You" (Melody As Truth)

16. Andy Shauf – "Wilds" (Anti-)

17. Night Beats – "Outlaw R&B" (Fuzz Club)

18. Sugar Candy Mountain – "Impression" (People In A Position To Know)

19. The Babe Rainbow – "Changing Colours" (Flightless)

20. Marissa Nadler – "The Path Of The Clouds" (Sacred Bone)

Siim Boikov

1. Houeida Hedfi – "Fleuves De L'âme" (Phantasy)

2. Joan As Police Woman, Tony Allen, Dave Okumu – "The Solution Is Restless" (PIAS)

3. Erika de Casier – "Sensational" (4AD)

4. Ans. Andur – "Uus palav päev" (Agrosound)

5. Sofia Kourtesis – "Fresia Magdalena" (Technicolour)

6. Leslie Winer – "When I Hit You - You'll Feel It" (Light In The Attic)

7. Little Simz – "Sometimes I Might Be Introvert" (Age 101 Music)

8. Genka, Dew8 – "Oleg" (Legendaarne)

9. Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever" (Darkroom, Interscope)

10. Tirzah – "Colourgrade" (Domino)

11.–20. Calibre – "Feeling Normal" (Signature)

11.–20. Coldplay – "Music Of The Spheres" (Parlophone)

11.–20. Hunt – "Station Luna" (ise välja antud)

11.–20. Fatima Al Qadiri – "Medieval Femme" (Hyperdub)

11.–20. Neon Fir – "Neon Fir" (ise välja antud)

11.–20. Pitsa – "Calzone" (Universal)

11.–20. Rubundi – "Müha" (enda välja antud)

11.–20. Silk Sonic – "An Evening With Silk Sonic" (Aftermath, Atlantic)

11.–20. Vijay Iyer, Linda May Han Oh, Tyshawn Sorey – "Uneasy" (ECM)

11.–20. Yasmyn – "Yasmyn" (Tiks, FastRise)

Margus Haav

1. Puuluup – "Viimane suusataja" (Õunaviks)

2. Deafheaven – "Infinite Granite" (Sargent House)

3. Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders, the London Symphony Orchestra – "Promises" (Luaka Bop)

4. Portico Quartet – "Monument" (Gondwana)

5. For Those I Love – "For Those I Love" (September)

6. Janek Murd – "Viiv" (ise välja antud)

7. Nala Sinephro – "Space 1.8" (Warp)

8. Pitsa – "Calzone" (Universal)

9. Kulno Malva – "Akordionimeditatsioonid" (ise välja antud)

10. Amanda Whiting - "After Dark" (Jazzman)

11. Tyler, The Creator – "Call Me If You Get Lost" (Columbia)

12. Park Hye Jin – "Before I Die" (Ninja Tune)

13. Sons of Kemet – "Black To The Future" (Verve)

14. Turnstile – "Glow On" (Roadrunner)

15. Hiatus Kaiyote – "Mood Valiant" (Brainfeeder)

16. Sleaford Mods – "Spare Ribs" (Rough Trade)

17. Mdou Moctar – "Afrique Victime" (Matador)

18. Serpentwithfeet – "Deacon" (Secretly Canadian)

19. Silk Sonic – "An Evening with Silk Sonic" (Aftermath)

20. Emma-Jean Thackray – "Yellow" (Movementt)

Andrea Harak

1. St. Vincent – "Daddy's Home" (Loma Vista)

2. Beach House – "Once Twice Melody" (Sub Pop)

3. Spellling – "The Turning Wheel" (Sacred Bones)

4. Yves Tumor – "The Asymptotical World" EP (Warp)

5. Magdalena Bay – "Mercurial World" (Luminelle)

6. Goat Girl – "On All Fours" (Rough Trade)

7. Men I Trust – "Untourable Album" (ise välja antud)

8. Tropical Fuck Storm – "Deep States" (Joyful Noise)

9. Yeule – "Serotonin X Remixes" EP (Baynoet)

10. Connan Mockasin – "Jassbusters Two" (Mexican Summer)

11. Black Country, New Road – "For the First Time" (Ninja Tune)

12. Mod Con – "Modern Condition" (Poision City)

13. Viagra Boys – "Wellfare Jazz" (Year0001)

14. Pink Pantheress – "To Hell With It" (Elektra, Parlophone)

15. April March – "Palladium" EP (Third Man)

16. Beach Riot – "Sub Atomic Party Cool" (Alcopop!)

17. Teemantkilpkonn – ''Monoliit" (Mobtown)

18. Radiohead – "Kid A Mnesia" (XL)

19. Filmmaker – "Counterspell" (HomeMort)

20. Sleater- Kinney – "Path of Wellness" (Mom + Pop)

Edmund Hõbe

1. Cheval Sombre – "Time Waits For No One" (ise välja antud)

2. U-Roy – "Solid Gold" (Trojan Jamaica)

3. The Moons – "Pocket Melodies" (Colorama)

4. The Shivas – "Feels So Good // Feels So Bad" (Tender Loving Empire)

5. Terrace Martin – "Drones" (Sounds of Crenshaw)

6. Sleaford Mods – "Spare Ribs" (ise välja antud, Rough Trade)

7. Triptides – "Alter Echoes" (Alive Naturalsound)

8. Greentea Peng – "Man Made" (AMF, EMI, Universal)

9. Leslie Da Bass – "20 L" (ise välja antud)

10. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – "Butterfly 3000" (ise välja antud)

11. Lana Del Rey – "Blue Banisters" (Polydor, Interscope)

12. Mdou Moctar – "Afrique Victime" (Matador)

13. Pia Fraus – "Now You Know It Still Feels The Same" (Seksound)

14. Estrada Orchestra – "Playground" (Sulatron)

15. Magic Roundabout – "Up" (Third Man)

16. Emma-Jean Thackray – "Yellow" (Movementt)

17. Jorge Elbrecht – "Presentable Corpse 002" (OGenesis)

18. Sons of Kemet – "Black to the Future" (Impulse!, UMG)

19. Dry Cleaning – "New Long Leg" (4AD)

20. Iceage – "Seek Shelter" (Mexican Summer)

Liina Ilves

1. Magdalena Bay – "Mercurial World" (Luminelle)

2. Spirit of the Beehive – "Entertainment, Death" (Saddle Creek)

3. The Armed – "Ultrapop" (Sargent House)

4. Dry Cleaning – "New Long Leg" (4AD)

5. Tyler, the Creator – "Call Me If You Get Lost" (Columbia)

6. Cassandra Jenkins – "An Overview on Phenomenal Nature" (Ba Da Bing!)

7. Turnstile – "Glow On" (Roadrunner)

8. The Weather Station – "Ignorance" (Fat Possum)

9. Black Country, New Road – "For the First Time" (Ninja Tune)

10. Lil Ugly Mane – "Volcanic Bird Enemy and the Voiced Concern" (ise välja antud)

11. Low – "Hey What" (Sub Pop)

12. Iceage – "Seek Shelter" (Mexican Summer)

13. Dinosaur Jr. – "Sweep It Into Space" (Jagjaguwar)

14. Idles – "Crawler" (Partisan)

15. Planet 1999 – "Devotion" (PC Music)

16. Liars – "The Apple Drop" (Rough Trade)

17. PinkPantheress – "To Hell with It" (Elektra)

18. Yasmin Williams – "Urban Driftwood" (ise välja antud)

19. Willow – "Lately I Feel Everything" (MSFTSMusic, Roc Nation)

20. CFCF – "Memoryland" (BGM Solutions)

Fred Jürgens

1. Adrian Crowley – "The Watchful Eye Of The Stars" (Chemikal Underground)

2. Spellling – "The Turning Wheel" (Sacred Bones)

3. Self Esteem – "Prioritise Pleasure" (Fiction)

4. Amyl and the Sniffers – "Comfort To Me" (ATO)

5. Gustaf – "Audio Drag for Ego Slobs" (Royal Mountain)

6. Ans. Andur – "Uus palav päev" (Agrosound)

7. Pearl Charles – "Magic Mirror" (Kanine)

8. Ghetts – "Conflict of Interest" (Warner)

9. Illuminati Hotties – "Let Me Do One More" (Snack Shack Tracks)

10. Little Simz – "Sometimes I Might Be Introvert" (Age 101 Music)

11. Grouper – "Shade" (Kranky)

12. The Armed – "Ultrapop" (Sargent House)

13. Cassandra Jenkins – "An Overview on Phenomenal Nature" (Ba Da Bing)

14. Czarface, MF Doom – "Super What?" (Silver Age)

15. Mdou Moctar – "Afrique Victime" (Madator)

16. St. Vincent – "Daddy's Home" (Loma Vista)

17. For Those I Love – "For Those I Love" (September)

18. Dry Cleaning – "New Long Leg" (4AD)

19. Arab Strap – "As Days Get Dark" (Rock Action)

20. Rhiannon Giddens, Francesco Turrisi – "They're Calling Me Home" (Nonesuch)

Kai Kaljumäe

1. Nick Cave, Warren Ellis – "Carnage" (Goliath)

2. Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders, the London Symphony Orchestra – "Promises" (Luka Bop)

3. Flying Lotus – "Yasuke" (Warp)

4. Beach House – "Once Twice Melody" (Sub Pop)

5. Tyler, the Creator – "Call Me If You Get Lost" (Columbia)

6. Dry Cleaning – "New Long Leg" (4AD)

7. Grouper – "Shade" (Kranky)

8. Deafheaven – "Infinite Granite" (Sargent House)

9. Low – "Hey What" (Sub Pop)

10. Tirzah – "Colourgrade" (Domino)

11. Squid – "Bright Green Field" (Warp)

12. Serpentwithfeet – "Deacon" (Secretly Canadian)

13. Anthony Naples – "Chameleon" (Ans)

14. Sons of Kemet – "Black to the Future" (Impulse!)

15. Sault – "Nine" (Forever Living Originals)

16. Spellling – "The Turning Wheel" (Sacred Bones)

17. Black Country, New Road – "For The First Time" (Ninja Tune)

18. The War on Drugs – "I Don't Live Here Anymore" (Atlantic)

19. Snail Mail – "Valentine" (Matador)

20. Parquet Courts – "Sympathy For Life" (Rough Trade)



Tõnu Karjatse

1. Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever" (Darkroom, Interscope)

2. Arca – "Kick II" / "Kick III" / "Kick IIII" / "Kick IIIII" (XL)

3. Zemfira – "Borderline" (Zemfira)

4. Amyl and the Sniffers – "Comfort To Me" (Rough Trade)

5. Godspeed You! Black Emperor – "G_d's Pee at State's End!" (Constellation)

6. Little Simz – "Sometimes I Might Be Introvert" (Age 101 Music)

7. Tirzah – "Colourgrade" (Domino)

8. Janek Murd – "Viiv" (ise välja antud)

9. Katy Kirby – "Cool Dry Place" (Keeled Scales)

10. Scotch Rolex – "Tewari" (Hakuna Kulala)

11. Night Beats – "Outlaw R&B" (Fuzz Club)

12. Dry Cleaning – "New Long Leg" (4AD)

13. LNZNDRF – "II" (ise välja antud)

14. Maarja Nuut – "Hinged" (ise välja antud)

15. Videoclub – "Euphories" (Petit Lion)

16. Durand Jones & The Indications – "Private Space" (Dead Oceans)

17. HTRK – "Rhinestones" (N&J Blueberries)

18. Grouper – "Shade" (Kranky)

19. Black Midi – "Cavalcade" (Rough Trade)

20. Olivia Rodrigo – "Sour" (Geffen)

Kaido Kirikmäe

1. Animal Collective – "Crestone (Original Score)" (Domino)

2. Jayetal – "Connected" (Strong Recordings)

3. Saint Etienne – "I've Been Trying To Tell You" (ise välja antud)

4. Clams Casino – "Winter Flower" (ise välja antud)

5. Bicep – "Isles" (Ninja Tune)

6. Slumberville – "Gratitude" (Nettwerk)

7. Small Black – "Cheap Dreams" (100% Electronica)

8. Fluxion – "Parallel Moves" (Vibrant Music)

9. Andy Stott – "Never The Right Time" (Modern Love)

10. Loscil – "Lux: Refractions" (Scott Morgan)

11. Jon Hopkins – "Music For Psychedelic Therapy" (Domino)

12. Hendrik Weber – "429 hz Formen von Stille" (BMG)

13. Grouper – "Shade" (Kranky)

14. Electric Youth – "Come True (OST)" (ise välja antud)

15. Holy Other – "Lieve" (ㇹ)

16. Portico Quartet – "Monument" (Gondwana)

17. Tirzah – "Colourgrade" (Domino)

18. Tinashe – "333" (ise välja antud)

19. Robert Jürjendal – "Water Finds A Way" (ise välja antud)

20. Janek Murd – "Ava" (ise välja antud)

Tiit Kusnets

1.–20. Shohei Amimori – "Ex.LIFE" (Noble)

1.–20. Bergur Anderson – "Night Time Transmissions" (Futura Resistenza)

1.–20. Angrusori – "Live at Tou" (Hudson)

1.–20. BLK JKS – "Abantu/ Before Humans" (Glitterbeat)

1.–20. The Chills – "Scatterbrain" (Fire)

1.–20. Julius Eastman – "Femenine" (Sub Pop)

1.–20. Graindelavoix, Björn Schmelzer – "Josquin, The Undead: Laments, Deplorations & Dances of Death" (Glossa)

1.–20. Charlotte Greve – "Sediments We Move" (New Amsterdam/ Figureight)

1.–20. Haco – "Nova Naturo" (Someone Good)

1.–20. Jack O'The Clock – "Leaving California" (Cuneiform)

1.–20. Jaak Johanson "Sisemeri silmini" (ise välja antud)

1.-20. Robert Jürjendal "Vesi leiab tee/ Water Finds A Way" (ise välja antud)

1.–20. Hoppy Kamiyama, Toshinori Kondo, Yoichi Okabe "The Mantra Session in Mt. Fuji" (God Mountain)

1.–20. Kulno Malva "Akordionimeditatsioonid" (ise välja antud)

1.–20. Mr Diagonal "North Pacific" (Mr Diagonal)

1.–20. Puuluup "Viimane suusataja" (Õunaviks)

1.–20. Zea "Witst noch dat d'r neat wie" (Makkum, Subroutine)

1.–20. Wau Wau Collectif "Yaral Sa Doom" (Sahel Sounds)

1.–20. Nils Økland "Glødetråder" (Hubro)

1.–20. Ai Yamamoto "Pan de Sonic - Iso" (Someone Good)

Maian Kärmas

1. Karmen Rõivassepp Quartet – "Breathe" (Jaeger Community Music)

2. Sten-Olle – "Rapla" (Lamp)

3. Rubundi – "Müha" (ise välja antud)

4. Susanna Aleksandra – "The Siren" (Eclipse Music)

5. UMA – "Wishing Well" (Myndstream)

6. Joel Remmel Trio – "Kevad" (ise välja antud)

7. Yasmyn – "Yasmyn" (Tiks, Fastrise)

8. Kaisa Ling Thing – "Läänemure lained" (Teet ja pojad)

9. Duo Ruut – "Kulla kerguseks" (ise välja antud)

10. Haldi – "Taevalaed" (ise välja antud)

Sandra Leushina

1. Wayne Snow – "Figurine" (Roche Musique)

2. George Riley – "Interest Rates, A Tape" (ise välja antud)

3. Genka x DEW8 – "Oleg" (Legendaarne)

4. Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders, London Symphony Orchestra – "Promises" (Luaka Bop)

5. Leon Vynehall – "Rare, Forever" (Ninja Tune)

6. Aratita Electronik Jazz Quintet – "Sumer" EP (ise välja antud)

7. BadBadNotGood – "Talk Memory" (XL, Innovative Leisure)

8. Yasmyn – "Yasmyn" (Tiks, FastRise)

9. Clams Casino – "Winter Flower" (ise välja antud)

10. Silk Sonic – "An Evening with Silk Sonic" (Aftermath; Atlantic)

11. Maarja Nuut – "Hinged" (ise välja antud)

12. Moods – "Music Ruined My Life" (ise välja antud)

13. Alina Baraz – "Sunbeam" (Alina Baraz LLC, UnitedMasters LLC)

14. Arlo Parks – "Collapsed in Sunbeams" (Transgressive)

15. Ajukaja, Mart Avi – "Nolk" (Porridge Bullet)

16. Bicep – "Isles" (Ninja Tune)

17. Groove Armada – "Full Crate" EP (Origins)

18. Põhjamaade Hirm – "Nagu vaataks pilvi" (Legendaarne)

19. Isaiah Rashad – "The House Is Burning" (Top Dawg)

20. Czarface, MF Doom – "Super What" (Silver Age)

Andrei Liimets

1. Nick Cave, Warren Ellis – "Carnage" (Goliath)

2. Janek Murd – "Viiv" (ise välja antud)

3. Arlo Parks – "Collapsed In Sunbeams" (Transgressive)

4. Erki Pärnoja, Collegium Musicale – "Anima Mea" (Erik Lindström)

5. Iron Maiden – "Senjutsu" (Parlophone)

6. Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders, London Symphony Orchestra – "Promises"

7. The War on Drugs – "I Don't Live Here Anymore" (Atlantic)

8. Viktor's Joy – "Dog Walker" (Grainy)

9. Arab Strap – "As Days Get Dark" (Rock Action)

10. Jalmar Vabarna – "Id" (Folk Massidesse)

11. Adele – "30" (Melted Stone, Columbia)

12. Amyl and the Sniffers – "Comfort to Me" (Rough Trade)

13. The Boondocks – "Soup Can Pop Band" (ise välja antud)

14. Twenty One Pilots – "Scaled and Icy" (Fueled By Ramen)

15. Idles – "Crawler" (Partisan)

16. Brandi Carlile – "In These Silent Days" (A Low Country Sound, Elektra)

17. Puuluup – "Viimane suusataja" (Õunaviks)

18. Little Simz – "Sometimes I Might Be Introvert" (Age 101 Music, Awal)

19. Pearl Charles – "Magic Mirror" (Kanine)

20. Mandoterror – "Kodumaa laantes" (ise välja antud)

20. Nagy Bögö – "Erinevad maailmad" (Playground)

Oliver Lomp

1. Nick Cave, Warren Ellis – "Carnage" (Goliath)

2. Viagra Boys – "Welfare Jazz" (Year0001)

3. Shire T, Maribou State – "Tomorrow's People" (Dama Dama)

4. Nas – "Kings Disease II" (Mass Appeal)

5. Madlib – "Sound Ancestors" (Epitaph)

6. Arab Strap – "As Days Get Dark" (Rock Action)

7. Celeste – "Not Your Muse" (Polydor)

8. Gojira – "Fortitude" (Roadrunner)

9. Arlo Parks – "Collapsed in Sunbeams" (Transgressive)

10. Mogwai – "As The Love Continues" (Temporary Residence)

11. For Those I Love – "For Those I Love" (September)

12. Jon Hopkins – "Music For Psyhedelic Therapy" (Domino)

13. Pia Fraus – "Now You Know It Still Feels The Same" (Seksound)

14. Architects – "For Those That Wish To Excists" (Epitaph)

15. Billie Eilish – "Happier than Ever" (Darkroom, Interscope)

16. Vince Staples – "Vince Staples" (Motown)

17. Wolf Alice – "Blue Weekend" (Dirty Hit)

18. Olivia Rodrigo – "Sour" (Geffen)

19. Japanese Breakfast – "Jubilee" (Dead Oceans)

20. Bert on Beats – "Eight" (Mindnote)

Inger-Helen Maadik

1. Self Esteem – "Prioritise Pleasure" (Universal)

2. Viagra Boys – "Welfare Jazz" (Year0001)

3. Mø "Brad Pitt / Goosebumps" (Sony)

4. St. Vincent – "Daddy's Home" (Loma Vista)

5. Little Simz – "Sometimes I Might Be Introvert" (Age 101, Awal)

6. Jungle – "Loving in Stereo" (Caiola, Awal)

7. Celeste – "Not Your Muse" (Atlas Artists, Polydor)

8. Illuminati Hotties – "Let Me Do One More" (Snack Shack Tracks, Hopeless)

9. Amyl and the Sniffers – "Comfort to Me" (Rough Trade)

10. Adele "30" (Melted Stone, Columbia)

11. Lil' Nas X – "Montero" (Columbia)

12. Pearl Charles – "Magic Mirror" (Kanine)

13. Joel Culpepper – "Sgt Culpepper" (Pepper)

14. Jazmine Sullivan – "Heaux Tales" (RCA)

15. The Weather Station – "Ignorance" (Fat Possum)

16. Yola – "Stand for Myself" (Easy Eye Sound, Concord)

17. Czarface, MF Doom – "Super What?" (Silver Age)

18. Darkside – "Spiral" (Matador)

19. Silk Sonic – "An Evening with Silk Sonic" (Aftermath, Atlantic)

20. Olivia Rodrigo – "Sour" (Geffen)

Merit Maarits

1. Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever" (Darkroom, Interscope)

2. Tirzah – "Colorgrade" (Domino)

3. Idles – "Crawler" (Partisan)

4. Hard Feelings – "Hard Feelings" (Domino)

5. Ajukaja, Mart Avi – "Nolk" (Porridge Bullet)

6. Squid – "Bright Green Field" (Warp)

7. Nick Cave, Warren Ellis – "Carnage" (Goliath)

8. Erki Pärnoja, Collegium Musicale – "Anima Mea" (Erik Lindström)

9. Spellling – "The Turning Wheel" (Sacred Bones)

10. Japanese Breakfast – "Jubilee" (Dead Oceans)

11. Little Simz – "Sometimes I Might Be Introvert" (Age 101, AWAL)

12. Black Country, New Road – "For the First Time" (Ninja Tune)

13. Janek Murd – "Viiv" (ise välja antud)

14. Efterklang – "Windflowers" (City Slang)

15. Ans. Andur – "Uus palav päev" (Agrosound)

16. Pitsa – "Calzone" (Universal)

17. Arlo Parks – "Collapsed In Sunbeams" (Transgressive)

18. Marissa Nadler – "The Path of the Clouds" (Sacred Bones)

19. Arca – "Kick II" / "Kick III" / "Kick IIII" / "Kick IIIII" (XL)

20. Saint Etienne – "I've Been Trying to Tell You" (Heavenly)

Tauno Maarpuu

1. Sumuposauttaja – "SP2Album" (Fonal, Ultraääni)

2. Litku Klemetti – "Kukkia muovipussissa" (Luova)

3. Carcass – "Torn Arteries" (Nuclear Blast)

4. Richard Dawson, Circle – "Henki" (Weird World)

5. Ade, Connan Mockasin – "It's Just Wind" (Mexican Summer)

6. Tirzah – "Colourgrade" (Domino)

7. Estrada Orchestra – "Playground" (Sulatron)

8. Ans. Andur – "Uus palav päev" (Agrosound)

9. Merelinnud – "Raju" (Raw Russian)

10. Darkthrone – "Eternal Hails……" (Peaceville)

11. Lambchop – "Showtunes" (City Slang)

12. Hunt – "Station Luna" (ise välja antud)

13. Kalli Talonpoika – "Today's A Day I Feel There Might Not Be A Tomorrow Some Day" (Trash Can Dance)

14. Maarja Nuut – "Hinged" (ise välja antud)

15. Heta Bilaletdin – "Nauhoi" (Fonal, Kraak)

16. Ramona Córdova – "Naïve" (Hidden Harmony)

17. Tonstartssbandht – "Petunia" (Mexican Summer)

18. Janek Murd – "Viiv" (ise välja antud)

19. Mängupoi$$ Käru – "R.I.P." (Legendaarne)

20. Herman Saar – "Tere Tulemast Aisti Poodi!" (Trash Can Dance)

Tanel Matsalu

1. Pia Fraus – "Now You Know It Still Feels The Same" (Seksound)

2. Grouper – "Shade" (Kranky)

3. For Those I Love – "For Those I Love" (September)

4. Maarja Nuut ‎– "Hinged" (ise välja antud)

5. Estrada Orchestra ‎– "Playground" (Sulatron)

6. Tõnu Naissoo Electric Trio – "Different Directions" (Frotee)

7. Saint Etienne – "I've Been Trying To Tell You" (Heavenly)

8. The Peaceful Ones – "7000 Possibilities Of Existence" (Spirit Wrestlers)

9. Lobosquillo – "Love on the Edge of Time" (ise välja antud)

10. Jane Weaver – "Flock" (Fire)

11. Leon Vynehall – "Rare. Forever" (Ninja Tune)

12. Darkside – "Remembering Revisiting" (Trash Can Dance)

13. Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders, London Symphony Orchestra – "Promises" (Luaka Bop)

14. o:o: – "IDU•UNI" (ise välja antud)

15. Janek Murd – "Viiv" (ise välja antud)

16. Kirikmäe – "Music That Makes You Yawn" (ise välja antud)

17. Ratkiller – "Tomiris" (Alicja)

18. Ajukaja, Mart Avi – "Nolk" (Porridge Bullet)

19. Neuronphase – "Lon" (Porridge Bullet)

20. Ruutu Poiss – "Palav Aed" (Wake Dream)

Anders Melts

1. Nigh/t\mare – "Katharsis" (Thrènes)

2. DJ Muggs The Black Goat ‎– "Dies Occidendum" (Sacred Bones)

3. Genka, Dew8 ‎– "Oleg" (Legendaarne)

4. Dive – "Where Do We Go From Here?" (Out Of Line)

5. The Bug – "Fire" (Ninja Tune)

6. Brendan Perry – "Songs Of Disenchantment - Music From The Greek Underground" (Holy Tongue)

7. Operant – ‎"Traumkörper" (Instruments Of Discipline)

8. Memoriam – "To The End" (Reaper)

9. Asphyx – "Necroceros" (Century Media)

10. LOFN – "Post​-​Apo Romance" (Veyl)

11. Alan Vega – "Mutator" (Sacred Bones)

12. Kontravoid – "Faceless" EP (ise välja antud)

13. Broken English Club – "White Rats III" (L.I.E.S.)

14. Templər – "Myths And Consequences" (Hands)

15. Nick Cave, Warren Ellis – "Carnage" (Goliath)

16. Lingua Ignota – "Sinner Get Ready" (Sargent House)

17. Lisa Gerrard, Jules Maxwell ‎– "Burn" (Atlantic Curve)

18. A Place To Bury Strangers – ‎"Hologram" EP (Dedstrange)

19. Desiderii Marginis – "Bathe In Black Light" (ise välja antud)

20. Rhys Fulber – "Brutal Nature" (FR)

Jon Mikiver

1. DeWolff – "Wolffpack" (Mascot)

2. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – "Butterfly 3000" (ise välja antud)

3. Idles – "Crawler" (Partisan)

4. Heartless Bastards – "A Beautiful Life" (Sweet Unknown)

5. Ty Segall – "Harmonizer" (Drag City)

6. Ans. Andur – "Uus palav päev" (Agrosound)

7. Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – "SHYGA! The Sunlight Mound" (What Reality?)

8. Amyl and the Sniffers – "Comfort To Me" (Rough Trade)

9. Ouu – "Saint Frotée" (ise välja antud)

10. Mastodon – "Hushed and Grim" (Reprise)

11. Jonas.f.k. – "TLL02" (Smuuv)

12. Splinter – "Filthy Pleasures" (Robotor)

13. Helado Negro – "Far In" (Private Energy)

14. The Boondocks – "Soup Can Pop Band" (ise välja antud)

15. CAVS – "CAVS" (PHC Films)

16. Monolord – "Your Time To Shine" (Relapse)

17. Neon Fir – "Neon Fir" (ise välja antud)

18. Warish – "Next To Pay" (Riding Easy)

19. Snail Mail – "Valentine" (Matador)

20. Lucifer – "Lucifer IV" (Century Media)

Anni Betti Noormaa

1. The Boondocks – "Soup Can Pop Band" (ise välja antud)

2. St. Vincent – "Daddy's Home" (Loma Vista)

3. Puuluup – "Viimane suusataja" (Õunaviks)

4. Jungle – "Loving in Stereo" (Caiola, Awal)

5. Balthazar – "Sand" (PIAS)

6. Maris Pihlap – "What Have You Become?" EP (Tiks)

7. Ans. Andur – "Uus palav päev" (Agrosound)

8. Erki Pärnoja, Collegium Musicale – "Anima Mae" (Erik Lindström)

9. Neon Fir – "Neon Fir" (ise välja antud)

10. Damon Albarn – "The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows" (13, Transgressive Records)

11. L'Imperatrice – "Tako Tsubo" (Microqlima)

12. Black Country, New Road – "For the First Time" (Ninja Tune)

13. Ouu – "Saint Frotée" (ise välja antud)

14. Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever" (Darkroom, Interscope)

15. Duo Ruut – "Kulla kerguseks" (ise välja antud)

16. The Weather Station – "Ignorance" (Fat Possum)

17. Haldi – "Taevalaed" (ise välja antud)

18. Greta van Fleet – "The Battle at Garden's Gate" (Republic)

19. Eik – "Tiks 097" (Tiks)

20. Nick Cave, Warren Ellis – "Carnage" (Goliath)

Andres Noormets

1.–20. Low – "Hey What" (Sub Pop)

1.–20. Hiatus Kaiyote – "Mood Valiant" (Brainfeeder)

1.–20. Clark – Playground In A Lake (Deutsche Grammophon)

1.–20. Throwing Snow – "Dragons" (Houndstooth)

1.–20. Koreless – "Agor (Young)

1.–20. Nick Cave, Warren Ellis – "Carnage" (Goliath)

1.–20. Piana - "Raula" (Guns N' Girls)

1.–20. Lyra Pramuk – "Delta" (Bedroom Community)

1.–20. Circuit Des Yeux – "-io" (Matador)

1.–20. Aya – "Im Hole" (Hyperdub)

1.–20. A Winged Victory for the Sullen – "Invisible Cities" (Artifcial Pinearch Manufacturing)

1.–20. Smerz – "Beliver" (XL)

1.–20. Darkside – "Spiral" (Matador)

1.–20. Iglooghost – "Lei Line Eon" (Gloo)

1.–20. Tindersticks – "Distractions" (City Slang)

1.–20. Arca – "Kick IIIII" (XL)

1.–20. Mogwai – "As the Love Continues" (Rock Action)

1.–20. Lingua Ignota – "Sinner Get Ready" (Sargent House)

1.–20. Three Free Radicals, Raun Juurikas – "You Are Invited" (Bandcamp)

1.–20. Tirzah – "Colourgrade" (Domino)

Eva-Maria Pedosk

1. Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders, London Symphony Orchestra – "Promises" (Luaka Bop)

2. Dean Blunt ‎– "Black Metal 2" (Rough Trade)

3. Joy Orbison ‎– "Still Slipping Vol. 1" (XL)

4. Little Simz ‎– "Sometimes I Might Be Introvert" (Age 101, Awal)

5. Japanese Breakfast – "Jubilee" (Dead Oceans)

6. Topaz Jones – "Don't Go Tellin' Your Momma" (New Funk Academy, Black Canopy)

7. Cleo Sol – "Mother" (Forever Living Originals)

8. Octo Octa – "She's Calling" EP (T4T LUV NRG)

9. Yu Su – "Yellow River Blue" (Bié)

10. Ajukaja, Mart Avi – "Nolk" (Porridge Bullet)

11. Anthony Naples – "Chameleon" (ANS)

12. Anz – "All Hours" (Ninja Tune)

13. Snoh Aalegra – "Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies" (Artium, Roc Nation)

14. H.E.R. – "Back Of My Mind" (RCA)

15. Tirzah – ‎"Colourgrade" (Domino)

16. Charlotte Day Wilson – "Alpha" (Stone Woman)

17. Flying Lotus – ‎"Yasuke" (Warp)

18. Rhye – "Home" (Loma Vista)

19. Isaiah Rashad – "The House Is Burning" (Top Dawg)

20. Tyler, The Creator – ‎"Call Me If You Get Lost" (Columbia)

Brent Pere

1. Silk Sonic – "An Evening with Silk Sonic" (Aftermath, Atlantic)

2. Sander Mölder – "TIKS086" (Tiks)

3. Jungle – "Loving in Stereo" (Caiola, Awal)

4. Noep – "No Man Is An Island" (Warner)

5. Wolf Alice – "Blue Weekend" (Dirty Hit)

6. jonas.f.k. – "TLL.02" (Smuuv)

7. Parcels – "Day/Night" (Because Music)

8. Yasmyn – "Yasmyn" (Tiks, FastRise)

9. Erki Pärnoja, Collegium Musicale – "Anima Mea" (Erik Lindström)

10. John Mayer – "Sob Rock" (Columbia)

11. Alfie Templeman – "Forever Isn't Long Enough" (Chess Club)

12. The War On Drugs – "I Don't Live Here Anymore" (Atlantic)

13. Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever" (Darkroom, Interscope)

14. Coldplay – "Music of the Spheres" (Parlophone)

15. Neon Fir – "Neon Fir" (ise välja antud)

16. Arlo Parks – "Collapsed in Sunbeams" (Transgressive)

17. James Blake – "Friends That Break Your Heart" (Republic, Polydor)

18. Adele – "30" (Melted Stone, Columbia)

19. Wateva – "Disposable Society" (Heroic)

20. Lana Del Rey – "Chemtrails Over The Country Club" (Interscope)

Kaisa Potisepp

1. Jungle – "Loving In Stereo" (Caiola, Awal)

2. Yasmyn – "Yasmyn" (Tiks, FastRise)

3. Durand Jones & The Indications – "Private Space" (Dead Oceans)

4. Silk Sonic – "An Evening With Silk Sonic" (Aftermath, Atlantic)

5. Portico Quartet – "Terrains" (Gondwana)

6. Sault – "Nine" (Forever Living Originals)

7. Neon Fir – "Neon Fir" (ise välja antud)

8. Roisin Murphy – "Crooked Machine" (Loaded)

9. Ajukaja, Mart Avi – "Nolk" (Porridge Bullet)

10. Ouu – "Saint Frotée" (ise välja antud)

11. Maris Pihlap – "What Have You Become?" (Tiks)

12. Bicep – "Isles" (Ninja Tune)

13. Hiatus Kaiyote – "Mood Valiant" (Brainfeeder)

14. Efterklang – "Windflowers" (City Slang)

15. Adele – "30" (Melted Stone, Columbia)

16. Jorja Smith – "Be Right Back" (FAMM)

17. Pitsa – "Calzone" (Universal)

18. Parcels – "Day/Night" (Because Music)

19. Jordan Rakei – "What We Call Life" (Ninja Tune)

20. Tash Sultana – "Terra Firma" (Lonely Lands)

Hele Priimets

1. Kedr Livanskiy – "Liminal Soul" (2MR)

2. Ross from Friends – "Tread" (Brainfeeder)

3. Maris Pihlap – "What Have You Become?" (Tiks)

4. Benakanister – "Kytus" (2084902]

5. Mica Levi – "Blue Alibi" (ise välja antud)

6. Videoclub – "Euphories" (Petit Lion)

7. PinkPantheress – "To Hell With It" (Parlophone)

8. Tirzah – "Colourgrade" (Domino)

9. Mängupoiss Käru – "R.I.P." (Legendaarne)

10. Rone – "Les Olympiades OST" (Page 114, InFiné)

11. Anthony Naples – "Chameleon" (ANS)

12. BadBadNotGood – "Talk Memory" (XL, Innovative Leisure)

13. Ruutu Poiss – "Palav aed" (Wake Dream)

14. Playboi Carti – "Whole Lotta Red" (Interscope)

15. Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders, London Symphony Orchestra v"Promises" (Luaka Bop)

16. Kassikontsert – "Kassikontsert" (ise välja antud)

17. Villemdrillem – "Vd" (Universal)

18. Manna – "I Can Do Anything If I Want To" (Light Camel)

19. Marmormaze – "All Plugs Go to Heaven" (Drip Armada)

20. Kalli Talonpoika – "Today's a Day I Feel There Might Not Be a Tomorrow Some Day" (Trash Can Dance)

Aleksander Puumets

1. Arkhtinn – "二度目の災害" (Amor Fati)

2. The Ruins Of Beverast – "The Thule Grimoires" (Van)

3. Auvinen – "Akkosaari" (Editions Mego)

4. Lamp of Murmuur – "Submission and Slavery" (Black Gangrene)

5. Paysage d'Hiver – "Geister" (Kunsthall)

6. O Yuki Conjugate – "A Tension of Opposites" (OYC Limited)

7. Portal – "AVOW" (Profound Lore)

8. Black Dice – "Mod Prog Sic" (FourFour)

9. Vatican Shadow – "SR-71 Blackbird Survivors" (Hospital)

10. Dean Blunt – "Black Metal 2" (Rough Trade)

Marta Püssa

1.–20. Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever" (Darkroom, Interscope)

1.–20. Sam Fender – "Seventeen Going Under" (Polydor, Universal)

1.–20. Jungle – "Love In Stereo" (Caiola, Awal)

1.–20. Royal Blood – "Typhoons" (Imperial Galactic Limited, Black Mammoth, Warner)

1.–20. Silk Sonic – "An Evening With Silk Sonic" (Aftermath, Atlantic)

1.–20. Manna – "I Can Do Anything If I Want To" (LightCamel)

1.–20. Wolf Alice – "Blue Weekend" (Dirty Hit)

1.–20. Lil Nas X – "Montero" (Columbia)

1.–20. Little Simz – "Sometimes I Might Be Introvert" (Age 101, Awal)

1.–20. Doja Cat – "Planet Her" (Kemosabe, RCA)

1.–20. Laura Mvula – "Pink Noise" (Warner, Atlantic, Flamingo)

1.–20. Joy Crookes – "Skin" (Insanity, Sony, Speakerbox)

1.–20. Self Esteem – "Prioritise Pleasure" (Universal)

1.–20. Arlo Parks – "Collapsed In Sunbeams" (Transgressive)

1.–20. Celeste – "Not Your Muse" (Atlas Artists, Polydor, Universal)

1.–20. Olivia Rodrigo – "Sour" (Geffen)

1.–20. The War On Drugs – "I Dont Live Here Anymore" (Atlantic)

1.–20. Sleaford Mods – "Spare Ribs" (Rough Trade)

1.–20. The Boondocks – "Sour Can Pop Band" (ise välja antud)

1.–20. Tyler The Creator – "Call Me If You Get Lost" (Columbia)

Susanna Raiend

1.–2. Joy Orbison – "Still Slipping Vol.1" (XL)

1.–2. Flying Lotus – "Yasuke" (Warp)

3. Mndsgn – "Rare Pleasure" (Stones Throw)

4. Anthony Naples – "Chameleon" (ANS)

5. Leon Vynehall – "Rare, Forever" (Ninja Tune)

6. Vels Trio – "Celestial Greens" (Rhythm Section International)

7. Nikolajev – "Dub Mullets" (Sad Fun)

8. Wachita China – "D1e and Repeat" (Must Be On Wax)

9. Krikor Kouchian – "蝉が死んでいくのを聞きながら" (ise välja antud)

10. Sansibar – "Sans Musique" (Kalahari Oyster Cult)

11. Kurtiss – "The Kurtiss Vodka" EP (Mutual Intentions)

12. Mcbaise – "Waterslide" (Dirty Melody)

13. Mansur Brown – "Heiwa" (Amai)

14. Ash Lauryn – "Truth" (FWM)

15. Ajukaja & Ats – "Signal" (MIDA)

16. OSSX – "Split Wig" (Allergy Season)

17. Overmono – "Diamondcut/Bby" (XL)

18. Ouu – "Saint Frotée" (N/A)

19. Tirzah – "Colourgrade" (Domino)

20. Byron the Aquarius – "The New Beginning" (Shall Not Fade)

Kristo Rajasaare

1. Low – "Hey What" (Sub Pop)

2. Nick Cave, Warren Ellis – "Carnage" (Goliath)

3. John Grant – "Boy from Michigan" (Bella Union)

4. Richard Dawson, Circle – "Henki" (Domino)

5. The War On Drugs – "I Don't Live Here Anymore" (Atlantic)

6. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – "L.W." (ise välja antud)

7. Nahawa Doumbia – "Kanawa" (Awesome Tapes from Africa)

8. Mdou Moctar – "Afrique Victim" (Matador)

9. Little Simz – "Sometimes i Might Be Introvert" (Age 101, Awal)

10. Psyhcedelic Porn Crumpets – "SHYGA! The Sunlight Mound" (What Reality?)

11. The Weather Station – "Ignorance" (Fat Possum)

12. Altin Gün – "Yol" (Glitterbeat)

13. Sleaford Mods – "Spare Ribs" (Rough Trade)

14. Whispering Sons – "Several Others" (PIAS)

15. Islandman – "Godless Ceremony" (Music for Dreams)

16. Gruff Rhys – "Seeking New Gods" (Rough Trade)

17. The Liminanas, Laurent Garnier – "De Pelicula" (Berreto)

18. Yu Su – "Yellow River Blue" (Yi Shi Yi Se)

19. Public Service Broadcasting – "Bright Magic" (PIAS)

20. The Stranglers – "Dark Matters" (Coursegood)

Britt Randma

1. Silk Sonic – "An Evening with Silk Sonic" (Aftermath, Atlantic)

2. Arlo Parks – "Collapsed In Sunbeams" (Transgrassive)

3. Adele – "30" (Melted Stone, Columbia)

4. The Marías – "Cinema" (Nice Life, Atlantic)

5. Doja Cat V"Planet Her" (Kemosabe, RCA)

6. Yebba – "Dawn" (RCA)

7. Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever" (Darkroom, Interscope)

8. The Boondocks – "Soup Can Pop Band" (ise välja antud)

9. James Blake – "Friends That Break Your Heart" (Republic, Polydor)

10. Vince Staples – "Vince Staples" (Motown)

11. Hiatus Kaiyote – "Mood Valiant" (Brainfeeder)

12. Manna – "I Can Do Anything If I Want To" (LightCamel)

13. Rochelle Jordan – "Play With The Changes" (UNDRGRND, Young Art Records)

14. Spellling – "The Turning Wheel" (Sacred Bones)

15. Yasmyn – "Yasmyn" (Tiks, FastRise)

16. Noep – "No Man Is An Island" (Warner)

17. Holly Humberstone – "The Walls Are Way Too Thin" (Polydor, Darkroom, Interscope, Universal)

18. Jonas.f.k – "TLL.02" (Smuuv)

19. Leon Vynehall – "Rare, Forever" (Ninja Tune)

20. Ouu – "Saint Frotée" (ise välja antud)

Koit Raudsepp

1. Genka ja Dew8 – "Oleg" (Legendaarne)

2. Tommy Cash – "Moneysutra" (ise välja antud)

3. Noep – "No Man Is An Island" (Warner)

4. Puuluup – "Viimane suusataja" (Õunaviks)

5. Mdou Moctar – "Afrique Victime" (Matador)

6. War On Drugs – "I Don't Live Here Anymore" (Atlantic)

7. Joy Orbison – "Still Slipping, Vol. 1" (XL)

8. Manna – "I Can Do Anything If I Want To" (LightCamel)

9. Tyler, The Creator – "Call Me If You Get Lost" (Columbia)

10. Jonas.f.k – "TLL.02" (Smuuv)

11. Sleaford Mods – "Spare Ribs" (Rough Trade)

12. Iron Maiden – "Senjutsu" (Parlophone)

13. Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever" (Darkroom, Interscope)

14. Gojira – "Fortitude" (Roadrunner)

15. Väike PD – "Matusebüroo" (Legendaarne)

16. Yasmyn – "Yasmyn" (Tiks, FastRise)

17. Ans. Andur – "Uus palav päev" (Agrosound)

18. Manic Street Preachers – "The Ultra Vivid Lament" (Sony)

19. Lorde – "Solar Power" (Universal)

20. Turnstile – "Glow On" (Roadrunner)

Tarmo Sikk

1. Joy Crookes – "Skin" (Insanity, Sony, Speakerbox)

2. Parcels – "Day/Night" (Because Music)

3. Little Simz – "Sometimes I Might Be Introvert" (Age 101, Awal)

4. Alice Phoebe Lou – "Glow" (ise välja antud)

5. L'impératrice – "Tako Tsubo" (Microqlima)

6. Viagra Boys – "Welfare Jazz" (Year0001)

7. Honne – "Let's Just Say The World Ended A Week From Now, What Would You Do?" (Atlantic, Tatemae, Warner)

8. Arlo Parks – "Collapsed In Sunbeams" (Transgressive)

9. Bert on Beats – "Eight" (Mindnote)

10. Benny Sings – "Music" (Stones Throw)

11. Godford – "I You She" (Unity, Pack)

12. Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever" (Interscope, Darkroom)

13. S+C+A+R+R – "C̶R̶O̶S̶S̶ ̶O̶U̶T̶" (Cinq 7, Wagram)

14. Rhye – "Home" (Loma Vista)

15. For Those I Love – "For Those I Love" (September)

16. Shire T, Maribou State – "Tomorrow's People" (Dama Dama)

17. Balthazar – "Sand" (PIAS)

18. Noep – "No Man Is An Island" (Warner)

19. Meskerem Mees – "Julius" (Mayway)

20. Sander Mölder – "Tiks 086" (Tiks)

Madleen ja Luke Teetsov-Faulkner (ERROR! ERROR!)

1.–20. Anika – "Change" (Invada)

1.–20. Aya – "Im Hole" (Hyperdub)

1.–20. Cardinal & Nun – "Dancing in the Evil" (L.I.E.S.)

1.–20. Cristophe Clebard – "SSS" (Bloc Note)

1.–20. Dame Area – "Ondas Tribales" (Mannequin)

1.–20. Dean Blunt – "Black Metal 2" (Rough Trade)

1.–20. Dry Cleaning – "New Long Leg" (4AD)

1.–20. Gnod – "La Mort Du Sens" (Rocket)

1.–20. Gretchen Lawrence – "Hunger" (ise välja antud)

1.–20. Heimat – "Zwei" (Crybaby, Teenage Menopause)

1.–20. JPEGmafia – "LP!" (EQT, LLC, Republic)

1.–20. Laura Krieg – "Vie magique" (ise välja antud)

1.–20. Nazar – "4 Tunes" (ise välja antud)

1.–20. Sonic Death – "Ночь Длинных Баллад" (ise välja antud)

1.–20. Space Afrika – "Honest Labour" (Dais)

1.–20. Stuck – "Content That Makes You Feel Good" (Exploding In Sound)

1.–20. The Body – "I've Seen All I Need To See" (Beast and Man, Armed with Weapons, Thrill Jockey)

1.–20. Tirzah – "Colourgrade" (Domino)

1.–20. Viagra Boys – "Welfare Jazz" (Year0001)

1.–20. Westside Gunn – "Hitler Wears Hermes 8: Sincerely Adolf" (Griselda, Empire)

Tiia Teder

1. Nick Cave, Warren Ellis – "Carnage" (Goliath)

2. Eesti Filharmoonia Kammerkoor – "Schnittke, Pärt – Choral Works 2" (BIS)

3. Robert Jürjendal – "Vesi leiab tee / Water Finds A Way" (ise välja antud)

4. Jaak Johanson – "Sisemeri silmini" (ise välja antud)

5. Graindelavoix – "Josquin, the Undead" (Glossa)

6. Janek Murd – "Viiv" (ise välja antud)

7. Nicola Benedetti – "Baroque" (Universal, Decca)

8. Pavel Kolesnikov – "Bach: Goldberg Variations" (Deutsche Grammophon)

9. Anna–Liisa Eller – "Strings Attached. The Voice of Kannel" (Harmonia Mundi)

10. Kaisa Ling Thing – "Läänemure lained" (ise välja antud)

11. Jan Lisiecki – "Chopin: Complete Nocturnes" (Deutsche Grammophon)

12. Hans Christian Aavik, Karolina Zukova – "Aeternus" (Pilw)

13. Puuluup – "Viimane suusataja" (Õunaviks)

14. Maarja Nuut – "Hinged" (ise välja antud)

15. Johanna-Adele Jüssi – "Lood Ilveseorust" (Talik)

Bertil Tüvi

1. Koreless – "Agor" (Young)

2. Nthng – "Unfinished" (Lobster Sleep Sequence)

3. Lana Del Rey – "Blue Banisters" (Universal, Polydor, Interscope)

4. Devendra Banhart, Noah Georgeson – "Refuge" (Friends Of, Dead Oceans)

5. Low – "Hey What" (Sub Pop)

6. Men I Trust – "Untourable Album" (ise välja antud)

7. Smerz – "Believer" (XL)

8. Maxwell Sterling – "Turn Of Phrase" (AD 93)

9. Fatima al Qadiri – "Medieval Femme" (Hyperdub)

10. The Grid and Fripp – "Leviathan" (Disclipine Global Mobile)

11. Asa Tone – "Live At New Forms" (Leaving)

12. Jason Sharp – "Turning Centre Of The Still World" (Constellation)

13. Pauline Anna Strom – "Angel Tears in Sunlight" (Rvng)

14. Modeselektor – "Extended" (Monkeytown)

15. VC-118A ‎– "Spiritual Machines" (Delsin)

16. Raxon – "Sound Of Mind" (Kompakt)

17. Lab's Cloud – "The Structure of Emotions" (Ensancha El Alma)

18. Skee Mask – "Pool" (Ilian Tape)

19. Illuvia – "Iridescence Of Clouds" (A Strangely Isolated Place)

20. James Blake ‎– "Friends That Break Your Heart" (UMG, Republic, Polydor)

Tauno Vahter

1. Japanese Breakfast – "Jubilee" (Dead Oceans)

2. Sons of Kemet – "Black to the Future" (Impulse!)

3. The Weather Station – "Ignorance" (Fat Possum)

4. War on Drugs – "I Don´t Live Here Anymore" (Atlantic)

5. Doja Cat – "Planet Her" (Kemosabe, RCA)

6. Zemfira – "Borderline" (ise välja antud)

7. Brandi Carlile – "In These Silent Days" (A Low Country Sound, Elektra)

8. Kanye West – "Donda" (GOOD Music, Def Jam)

9. Eik – "Tiks 097" (Tiks)

10. Sleaford Mods – "Spare Ribs" (Rough Trade)

11. Yasmyn – "Yasmyn" (Tiks, FastRise)

12. Wolf Alice – "Blue Weekend" (Dirty Hit)

13. Arab Strap – "As Days Get Dark" (Rock Action)

14. The Vaccines – "Back In Love City" (Super Easy, Awal)

15. The Bug – "Fire" (Ninja Tune)

16. Snail Mail – "Valentine" (Matador)

17. ABBA – "Voyage" (Polar, Universal)

18. Haloo Helsinki! – "Älä pelkää elämää" (Vallila Music House, Sony)

19. Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever (Interscope, Darkroom)

20. Ans. Andur – "Uus palav päev" (Agrosound)

Aigar Vals

1. Väike PD – "Matusebüroo" (Legendaarne)

2. Genka, Dew8 – "Oleg" (Legendaarne)

3. Puuluup – "Viimane suusataja" (Õunaviks)

4. Ans. Andur – "Uus palav päev" (Agrosound)

5. La Femme – "Paradigmes" (Disque Pointu)

6. Tirzah – "Colourgrade" (Domino)

7. Mdou Moctar – "Afrique Victime" (Matador)

8. Nadja – "Luminous Rot" (Southern Lord)

9. Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders, London Symphony Orchestra – "Promises" (Luaka Bop)

10. Low – "Hey What" (Sub Pop)

11. Dean Blunt – "Black Metal 2 (Rough Trade)

12. Neon Fir – "Neon Fir" (ise välja antud)

13. Janek Murd – "Viiv" (ise välja antud)

14. Tiny House – "A Tiny House, In Secret Speeches, Polar Equals" (Darla)

15. Marissa Nadler – "The Path of the Clouds" (Bella Union)

16. Pia Fraus – "Now You Know It Still Feels the Same" (Seksound)

17. Maris Pihlap – "What Have You Become?" EP (ise välja antud)

18. Kanye West – "Donda" (GOOD Music, Def Jam)

19. Ulrich Schnauss, Jonas Munk – "Eight Fragments Of An Ilusion" (Azure Vista)

20. Neutraalsoon – "Binaarsus" (ise välja antud)

Argo Vals

1. Hiatus Kaiyote – "Mood Valiant" (Brainfeeder)

2 Oleg Kosjugin – "Oleg Kosjugin X" (Legendaarne)

3 Gojira – "Fortitude" (Roadrunner)

4 Archspire – "Bleed the Future" (Season of Mist)

5. Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders, London Symphony Orchestra – "Promises" (Luaka Bop)

6. Laura Juno – "Laura Juno" (Neat Beat)

7. Ans. Andur – "Uus palav päev" (Agrosound)

8. Black Midi – "Cavalcade" (Rough Trade)

9. Robert Jürjendal – "Vesi leiab tee / Water Finds A Way" (ise välja antud)

10. Arooj Aftab – "Vulture Prince" (Verve)

11. Nala Sinephro "Space 1.8" (Warp)

12. Neon Fir – "Neon Fir" (ise välja antud)

13. Vildhjarta – "Måsstaden under vatten" (Century Media)

14. Dan Mayo – "Broken Roots" EP (ise välja antud)

15. Machinedrum – "Psyconia" EP (Ninja Tune)

16. Men I Trust – "Untourable Album" (ise välja antud)

17. Genka, Dew8 – "Oleg" (Legendaarne)

18. Andres Lõo – "Pine Trees and White Sand" (ise välja antud)

19. Väike PD – "Matusebüroo" (Legendaarne)

20. Mört – "Pangetäis bängereid" (ise välja antud)

Kaspar Viilup

1. Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders, London Symphonic Orchestra – "Promises" (Luaka Bop)

2. Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever" (Darkroom, Interscope)

3. Arlo Parks – "Collapsed in Sunbeams" (Transgressive)

4. Fred Again.. – "Actual Life 2" (Atlantic)

5. Tirzah – "Colourgrade" (Domino)

6. Ross from Friends – "Tread" (Brainfeeder)

7. Mart Avi, Ajukaja – "Nolk" (Porridge Bullet)

8. PinkPantheress – "To Hell With It" (Parlophone)

9. Adele "30" (Melted Stone, Columbia)

10. Arca – "Kick II" / "Kick III" / "Kick IIII" / "Kick IIIII" (XL)

11. Leon Vyhnehall – "Rare, Forever" (Ninja Tune)

12. Neuronphase – "Lon" (Porridge Bullet)

13. Loraine James – "Reflection" (Hyperdub)

14. Hard Feelings – "Hard Feelings" (Domino)

15. Model Man – "Model Man" (Mahogany)

16. The Bug – "Fire" (Ninja Tune)

17. Chvrches "Screen Violence" (Vertigo Berlin, Universal)

18. Mängupoiss Käru – "R.I.P." (Legendaarne)

19. Danny L Harle – "Harlecore" (Mad Decent)

20. For Those I Love – "For Those I Love" (September)

Liisi Voolaid

1. Little Simz – "Sometimes I Might Be Introvert" (Age 101, Awal)

2. Dewolff – "Wolffpack" (Mascot)

3. Kaytranada – "Intimidated" (RCA)

4. Jenevieve – "Division" (Joyface)

5. Adeline – "Adi Oasis" (Unity)

6. Parcels – "Day/Night" (Because Music)

7. Rum.gold – "Thicker Than Water" (Leola)

8. Yasmyn – "Yasmyn" (Tiks, FastRise)

9. Jonas.f.k – "TLL.02" (Smuuv)

10. Helado Negro – "Far In, Private Energy" (4AD)

11. Magna Carda – "To The Good People" (ise välja antud)

12. Alicia Keys – "Keys" (RCA)

13. Ballaké Sissoko – "A Touma" (No Format!)

14. Common – "A Beautiful Revolution" (Loma Vista)

15. Genesis Owusu – "Smiling with No Teeth" (House Anxiety, Ourness)

16. Silk Sonic – "An Evening With Silk Sonic" (Aftermath, Atlantic)

17. Leisure – "Sunsetter" (Nettwerk)

18. Sander Mölder – "Tiks 086" (Tiks)

19. Mocky – "Overtomes For the Omniverse" (Heavy Sheet)

20. Johannes Laas – "Öö" (ise välja antud)