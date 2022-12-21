Aasta parimad albumid 2022. Isiklikud edetabelid

Aasta parimate albumite edetabel sündis järgmiste isiklike edetabelite alusel (toodud tähestiku järjekorras):

Asko Astmäe

1. Billy Woods & Preservation "Aethiopes" (Backwoodz)

2. Nilüfer Yanya "Painless" (ATO, PIAS)

3. Cate Le Bon "Pompeii" (Mexican Summer)

4. Toro y Moi "Mahal" (Dead Oceans)

5. Sudan Archives "Natural Brown Prom Queen" (Stones Throw)

6. Nas "King's Disease III" (Mass Appeal)

7. Smino "Luv 4 Rent" (Motown, Zero Fatigue)

8. Nu Genea "Bar Mediterraneo" (NG)

9. Pusha T "It's Almost Dry" (GOOD, Def Jam)

10. Jack J "Opening the Door" (Mood Hut)

11. Destroyer "Labyrinthitis" (Bella Union, Merge)

12. Conway the Machine "God Don't Make Mistakes" (Shady, Interscope)

13. Obongjayar "Some Nights I Dream of Doors" (September)

14. JID "The Forever Story" (Dreamville, Interscope)

15. Lupe Fiasco "Drill Music in Zion"(1st & 15th)

16. Denzel Curry "Melt My Eyez See Your Future" (PH, Loma Vista, Concord)

17. Wu-Lu "Loggerhead" (Warp)

18. Billy Woods "Church" (Backwoodz)

19. Vince Staples "Ramona Park Broke My Heart" (Motown, Blacksmith, UMG)

20. Black Midi "Hellfire" (Rough Trade)



Oliver Berg

1. Imarhan "Aboogi" (City Slang)

2. Kokoroko "Could We Be More" (Brownswood)

3. Patrick Watson "Better In The Shade" (Secret City)

4. Kikagaku Moyo "Kumoyo Island" (Guruguru Brain)

5. Lauri-Dag Tüür "Waves of Silent Whispers" (ise välja antud)

6. Misha Panfilov "The Sea Will Outlive Us All" (Miraaž)

7. The Vacant Lots "Closure" (Fuzz Club)

8. Mattiel "Georgia Gothic" (ATO)

9. Rafael Anton Irisarri "Agitas Al Sol" (Room40)

10. Red Hot Chili Peppers "Unlimited Love" (Warner)

11. Cari Cari "Welcome To Kookoo Island" (Perla Nera)

12. YĪN YĪN "The Age of Aquarius" (Glitterbeat)

13. Suve "Suve" (Smuuv)

14. The Soundcarriers "Wilds" (Phosphonic)

15. The Babe Rainbow "The Organic Band" (Flightless)

16. Skinshape "Nostalgia" (Lewis)

17. Warm Graves "Ease" (Fuzz Club)

18. Goat "Oh Death" (Rocket)

19. Vera Vice "Forget Me Not" (ise välja antud)

20. Blue Rumble "Blue Rumble" (ise välja antud)



Siim Boikov

1. Röyksopp "Profound Mysteries" I (Dog Triumph, ADA Nordics)

2. Kitty Florentine "Maladaptive Daydream" (ise välja antud)

3. Mart Avi "Blade" (Porridge Bullet)

4. Rita Ray "A Life Of Its Own" (Funk Embassy)

5. Joyguns "Sel Suvekuul" (Mortimer Snerd)

6.–20. Anett "Late To The Party" (Anett Music)

6.–20. Beyoncé "Renaissance" (Parkwood, Columbia)

6.–20. Carla dal Forno "Come Around" (Kalista)

6.–20. Florian Wahl "Katarsis garanteeritud" (Umblu)

6.–20. Lonitseera "Tapeet" (2034110)

6.–20. Lucrecia Dalt "¡Ay!" (RNVG)

6.–20. Kokoroko "Could We Be More" (Brownswood)

6.–20. Maris Pihlap "The Search for Life Within" (TIKS rekords)

6.–20. Oleg Kosjugin "X" (Legendaarne)

6.–20. Rahel Talts "Power of Thought" (Rainbow)

6.–20. Rosalía "Motomami" (Columbia)

6.–20. Röyksopp "Profound Mysteries" II (Dog Triumph, ADA Nordics)

6.–20. Shira "Unravel." (ise välja antud)

6.–20. Sudan Archives "Natural Brown Prom Queen" (Stones Throw)

6.–20. The Delines "Sea Drift" (Decor)



Brigitta Davidjants

1. M.I.A. "Mata" (Island)

2. Fontaines D.C. "Skinty Fia" (Partisan)

3. Mona Mur "Snake Island" (Freibank)

4. Soft Cell "Happiness Not Included" (BMG)

5. Divine Comedy "Charmed Life" (Parlophone)

6. Hagop Tchaparian "Bolts" (Text)

7. Peremotka "Ulitsa Mira" (Believe, UP!UP!UP!)

8. Viagra Boys "Cave World" (Year0001)

9. SRSQ "Ever Crashing" (Dais)

10. Vandal Moon "Queen of the Night" (Starfield)

11. Sudan Archives "Natural Brown Prom Queen" (Stones Throw)

12. Amewu "Haben oder Sein" (Amewuga)

13. Shygirl "Nymph" (Because Music)

14. Aprillo "Humanities" (Love The Door)

15. Nilüfer Yanya "Painless" (ATO, PIAS)

16. Maria Faust "Monument" (Bush Flash)



Margus Haav

1. Florian Wahl "Katarsis garanteeritud" (Umblu)

2. Yung Lean "Stardust" (World Affairs)

3. Joe Rainey "Niineta" (37d03d)

4. Kaido Kirikmäe "Epic" (ise välja antud)

5. Jakob Juhkam "L" (Õunaviks)

6. Mart Avi "Blade" (Porridge Bullet)

7. Ibibio Sound Machine "Electricity" (Merge)

8. Fontaines D.C. "Skinty Fia" (Partisan)

9. Pantha du Prince "Garden Gaia" (BMG)

10. Mart Soo & Kulgejad - "Kulg III" (Ise välja antud)

11. Leftfield "This Is What We Do" (Virgin)

12. The Weeknd "Dawn FM" (XO, Republic)

13. The Comet Is Coming "Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam" (Verve)

14. Misha Panfilov "Sierra Soundtrack" (Eee Zee)

15. Kristjan Randalu / New Wind Jazz Orchestra "Sisu" (Whirlwind)

16. Kokoroko "Could We Be More" (Brownswood)

17. Heilung "Drif" (Season Of Mist)

18. Eik ""Uduvaip" (TIKS rekords)

19. Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul "Topical Dancer" (Bounty & Banana. Deewee, Because Music)

20. Spector "Now Or Whenever" (Moth Noise)



Andrea Harak

1. Beach House "Once Twice Melody" (Sub Pop)

2. Ethel Cain "Preacher's Daughter" (Daughters of Cain)

3. Kendrick Lamar "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" (pgLang, Top Dawg, Aftermath, Interscope)

4. Röyksopp "Profound Mysteries" (Dog Triumph, ADA Nordics)

5. Zahir " Seems Normal" Yes Butords

6. Big Thief "Dragon New Mountain I Believe In You" (4AD)

7. FKA Twigs "Caprisongs" (Young, Atlantic)

8. Earl Sweatshirt "Sick!" (Tan Cressida, Warner)

9. Sierra ''See Me Now'' (No Shark Prod)

10. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard "Omnium Gatherum" (ise välja antud)

11. Warpaint "Radiate Like This" (Heirlooms, Virgin)

12. Melody's Echo Chamber "Emotional Eternal" (Domino)

13. Blood Orange "Four Songs" EP (RCA)

14. Yeule "Glitch Princess" (Bayonet)

15. Jack White "Fear Of The Dawn" (Third Man)

16. Khruangbin "Ali" (Dead Oceans)

17. Cate Le Bon "Pompeii" (Mexican Summer)

18. Guerrilla Toss "Famously Alive" (Sub Pop)

19. Molly Nilsson "Extreme" (Dark Skies Association)

20. Abdul Raeva "Protogen" EP (Echocentric)



Liina Ilves

1. Big Thief "Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You" (4AD)

2. Fontaines D.C. "Skinty Fia" (Partisan)

3. 4s4ki "Killer in Neverland" (Victor Entertainment)

4. Vince Staples "Ramona Park Broke My Heart" (Motown)

5. MJ Lenderman "Boatsongs" (Dear Life)

6. Kendrick Lamar "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" (pgLang, Top Dawg, Aftermath, Interscope)

7. Nilüfer Yanya "Painless" (ATO, PIAS)

8. Alvvays "Blue Rev" (Polyvinyl)

9. Black Country, New Road "Ants From Up There" (Ninja Tune)

10. Beyoncé "Renaissance" (Parkwood, Columbia)

11. Joel Ross "The Parable of the Poet" (Blue Note)

12. Jenny Hval "Classic Objects" (4AD)

13. Charli XCX "Crash" (Atlantic)

14. Alex G "God Save the Animals" (Domino)

15. Cass McCombs "Heartmind" (Anti-)

16. Ibibio Sound Machine "Electricity" (Merge)

17. Kevin Morby "This is a Photograph" (Dead Oceans)

18. Jakob Juhkam "L" (Õunaviks)

19. Marina Herlop "Pripyat" (PAN)

20. Dry Cleaning "Stumpwork" (4AD)



Tõnu Karjatse

1. Angel Olsen "Big Time" (Jagjaguwar)

2. Zahir "Seems Normal" (Yes But)

3. Maria Faust "Monument" (Bush Flash)

4. Sweaty Palms "The Pursuit of Novelty" (ise välja antud)

5. Trentemöller "Memoria" (In My Room)

6. A Place To Bury Strangers "See Through You" (Dedstrange)

7. Mart Avi "Blade" (Porridge Bullet)

8. Lisa Gerrard, Zbigniew Preisner "It's Not Too Late" (Preisner)

9. Diamanda Galas "Broken Gargoyles" (Intravenal Sound Operations)

10. Tempers "New Meaning" (Dais)

11. Kendrick Lamar "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" (pgLang, Top Dawg, Aftermath, Interscope)

12. Nilüfer Yanya "Painless" (ATO, PIAS)

13. Orelipoiss "Uni" (ise välja antud)

14. The Smile "A Light For Attracting Attention" (Self Help Tapes)

15. Joyfultalk "Familiar Science" (Constellation)

16. Destroyer "Labyrinthitis" (Bella Union)

17. Brian Eno "Foreverandevernomore" (Opal Music)

18. Kasper Björke "Kasper Björke Quartet: Mother" (Kompakt)

19. Horseface "Sanakirjan takana" (Kopotikop)

20. Emily Wells "Regards Tyo The End" (Thesis & Instinct)



Kai Kaljumäe

1. Fontaines D.C. "Skinty Fia" (Partisan)

2. Kevin Morby "This Is A Photograph" (Dead Oceans)

3. Charlotte Adigéry & Boris Pupul "Topical Dancer" (Deewee)

4. Destroyer "Labyrinthitis" (Merge)

5. Beyoncé "Renaissance" (Parkwood, Columbia)

6. Sudan Archives "Natural Brown Prom Queen" (Stones Throw)

7. Yard Act "The Overload" (Island, Universal)

8. Afghan Whigs "How Do You Burn" (Royal Cream, BMG)

9. Weyes Blood "And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow" (Sub Pop)

10. Working Men's Club "Fear Fear" (Heavenly)

11. Kendrick Lamar "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" (pgLang, Top Dawg, Aftermath, Interscope)

12. Ibibio Sound Machine "Electricity" (Merge)

13. Mitski "Laurel Hell" (Dead Oceans)

14. Huerco S "Plonk" (Incienso)

15. The Smile "A Light for Attracting Attention" (XL)

16. Daphni "Cherry" (Jiaolong)

17. Animal Collective "Time Skiffs" (Domino)

18. Jockstrap "I Love You Jennifer B" (Rough Trade)

19. Alvvays "Blue Rev" (Polyvinyl, Transgressive)

20. The Weeknd "Dawn FM" (XO, Republic)



Kristjan Karron

1. Chat Pile "God's Country" (Flenser)

2. Just Mustard "Heart Under" (Partisan)

3. Failure "Wild Type Droid" (Failure)

4. Loop "Sonancy" (Reactor, Cooking Vinyl)

5. Melvins "Bad Moon Rising" (Amphetamine Reptile)

6.–10. Laibach "Wir Sind Das Volk" (Mute)

6.–10. Shelton San "EP2" EP (ise välja antud)

6.–10. Osees "A Foul Form" (Castle Face)

6.–10. Mindforce "New Lords" (Triple B)

6.–10. White Ward "False Light" (Debemur Morti)

11.–15. Tont "Biomass" (Trash Can Dance)

11.–15. KEN Mode "Null" (Artoffact)

11.–15. JK Flesh "New Religions New Rules" (Avalanche)

11.–15. Pale Sketcher "Golden Skin" (Avalanche)

11.–15. Kurjam "Elektrišokk" (ise välja antud)

16.–20. Leslie Da Bass "Constructions / Illusions" (Freaky House)

16.–20. Aversions "Sharp Left Turns" (ise välja antud)

16.–20. Boris "Heavy Rocks 2022" (Relapse)

16.–20. Cloakroom "Dissolution Wave" (Relapse)

16.–20. Pom Poko "This Is Our House" (Bella Union)



Erni Kask

1. Harry Styles "Harry's House" (Erskine, Columbia)

2. Florian Wahl "Katarsis Garanteeritud" (Umblu)

3. Beyoncé "Renaissance" (Parkwood, Columbia)

4. Arcade Fire "We" (Columbia)

5. Ans. Andur "Ans. Andur 20" (Agrosound)

6. Kendrick Lamar "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" (pgLang, Top Dawg, Aftermath, Interscope)

7. Lonitseera "Tapeet (ise välja antud)

8. Sõpruse Puiestee "Jaam" (Mumm)

9. Borm Bubu "Code Brown" (Mortimer Snerd)

10. Big Thief "Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You" (4AD)

11. Mart Avi "Blade" (Porridge Bullet)

12. Yeah Yeah Yeahs "Cool It Down" (Secretly Canadian)

13. Sudan Archives "Natural Brown Prom Queen" (Stones Throw)

14. The Smile "A Light For Attracting Attention" (XL)

15. Red Hot Chili Peppers "Return Of The Dream Canteen" (Warner)

16. Elephants From Neptune "Boogieland" (Roadhouse)

17. Vera Vice "Forget Me Not" (2099028)

18. Taylor Swift "Midgnights" (Republic)

19. The 1975 "Being Funny In A Foreign Language" (Dirty Hit)

20. Rosalía "Motomami" (Columbia)



Kärt Kelder

1. Maara "Goddess Within" (Radiant Love), "Spiral 2 the Other Side" (X-Kalay), "Fancy Feast" (Kalahari Oyster Cult)

2. Courtesy "Night Journeys" (Kulør)

3. D. Tiffany, Roza Terenzi "Edge Of Innocence" (Delicate)

4. Arca "Kick" (XL)

5. Abadir "Mutate" (SVBKVLT)

6. Schacke "Apocalyptic Decandence" (Instruments of Discipline)

7. Wet Leg "Wet Leg" (Domino)

8. Florian Wahl "Katarsis garanteeritud" (Umblu)

9. Mart Avi "Blade" (Porridge Bullet)

10. Charlotte Adigery, Bolis Populi "Topical Dancer" (Deewee)

11. Arctic Monkeys "The Car" (Domino)

12. The Smile "A Light for Attracting Attention" (XL)

13. Flumen "Homoerotica" (ise välja antud)

14. Kendrick Lamar "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" (pgLang, Top Dawg, Aftermath, Interscope)

15. Cakes Da Killa "Svengali" (Art Jovem)

16. Megan Thee Stallion "Traumazine" (300 Entertainment)

17. Kitty Florentine "Maladaptive Daydream" (ise välja antud)

18. Andres Lõo "Can C" (Phantom Platform)

19. Burial "Antidawn" EP (Hyperdub)

20. Various Artists "From Ukraine, For Ukraine" (Standard Deviation)



Kaido Kirikmäe

1. Burial "Antidawn" EP (Hyperdub)

2. COH meets Abul Mogard "COH meets Abul Mogard" (Houndstooth)

3. Pantha Du Prince "Garden Gaia" (BMG)

4. Boy Harsher "The Runner" OST (Nude Club)

5. Okraa "1994" (A Strangely Isolated Place)

6. Pub "Autumn" EP (Ampoule)

7. Arushi aka Ose Jain "Under The Lilac Sky" (Leaving)

8. KMRU "Temporary Stored" (ise välja antud)

9. Yeah Yeah Yeah "Cool It Down" (Secretly Canadian)

10. Warm Graves "Ease" (Fuzz Club)

11. Ikonika "Bubble Up" EP (Hyperdub)

12. Matthieu Beck "Here Alone" (Growing Bin)

13. KMRU "Epoch" (Seil)

14. Loraine James "Building Something Beatiful For Me" (Phantom Limb)

15. Misha Panfilov "The Sea Will Outlive Us All" (Miraaž)

16. Olly Arni "Koko Maailma" (Students Of Decay)

17. Vongoiva " Jatuli Observatory" (Flaming Pines)

18. Nightlands "Moonshine" (Western Vinyl)

19. Plaid "Feorm Falorx" (Warp)

20. Future Sound Of London "Environments 7.02:A Space Of Partial Illumination" (FSOL)



Tiit Kusnets

1.–20. Al-Qasar "Who Are We?" (Glitterbeat)

1.–20. Aspidistrafly "Altar of Dreams" (Kitchen.Label)

1.–20. Eric Chenaux "Say Laura" (Constellation)

1.–20. Etran de L'Air "Agadez" (Sahel Sounds)

1.–20. Maria Faust "Monument" (Bush Flash)

1.–20. Brian Harnetty "Words & Silences" (Winesap)

1.–20. Hortus Musicus "Pool sajandit" (ERP)

1.–20. Michael Gregory Jackson "E_LEC_TRIC_GIT_BOX (Dedicated to Greg Tate)" (Golden)

1.–20. Kukerpillid "Akadeemia" (ise välja antud)

1.–20. Lilly Joel Plays The Organ "Sibyl of the Rhine" (Sub Rosa)

1.–20. Linus + Økland/Van Heertum/Zach "Light as Never" (Aspen Edities)

1.–20. Lo.Sai "Mompou: An Intimate Impression" (MFZ)

1.–20. Ruben Mchtelinckx & Arve Henriksen "A Short Story" (Aspen Edities)

1.–20. Kim Myhr "Sympathetic Magic" (Hubro)

1.–20. OJKOS & Andreas Rotevatn "Mensa Rotunda" (ODIN)

1.–20. Kristjan Randalu & New Wind Jazz Orchestra "Sisu" (Whirlwind)

1.–20. Carl Stone "Wat Dong Moon Lek" (Unseen Worlds)

1.–20. Trygve Seim & Andreas Utnam "Christmas Songs" (Grappa)

1.–20. Mart Soo & Kulgejad "Kulg III" (Mart Soo)

1.–20. The Young Gods "Plays Terry Riley in C" (Two Gentlemen)



Maian Kärmas

1. Janno Trump Clarity Ensemble "Up North" (ise välja antud)

2. Kristjan Randalu, New Wind Jazz Orchestra "Sisu" (Whirlwind)

3. Rahel Talts "Power Of Thought" (Rainbow)

4. Britta Virves "Juniper" (Heartcore)

5. Dramamama "Doomsday Tango" (ise välja antud)

6. Liina Saar "Püüdmata tunne" (Miamee)

7. Kalli Pilli Quartet "Lantau" (Pillipoisid)

8. Markus Eermann "Frascati" (ise välja antud)

9. Trio Maag, Isabel Bermejo "Charla" (Playground)

10. Rita Ray "A Life of Its Own" (Estonian Funk Embassy)

11. Elephants From Neptune "Boogieland" (Roadhouse)

12. Titoks "Titoks" (1036816)

13. Maili Metssalu "Kahe une vahel" (Playground)

14. Suve "Suve" (Smuuv)

15. Anett "Late To The Party" (ise välja antud)

16. Maarja Aarma MA "Queenland" EP (Vol 1)

17. Siim Aimla Funk Band "Blind Date" (Meremeloodia)

18. Avoid Dave "Allika miis" (Solidsound)

19. Allan Järve "Blinding Yesterday" (Järve Music)

20. S.A.M. "Ballaadid" (ise välja antud)



Eva Johanna Lepikov

1. Kendrick Lamar "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" (pgLang, Top Dawg, Aftermath, Interscope)

2. Bonobo "Fragments" (Ninja Tune)

3. Kitty Florentine "Maladaptive Daydream" (ise välja antud)

4. Wet Leg "Wet Leg" (Domino)

5. Fontaines D.C. "Skinty Fia" (Partisan)

6. Nilüfer Yanya "Painless" (ATO, PIAS)

7. Little Simz "No Thank You" (Forever Living Originals)

8. Mykki Blanco "Stay Close To Music" (Transgressive)

9. Siemens Nokia "Jippii!" (ise välja antud)

10. Toro Y Moi "Mahal" (Dead Oceans)

11. Misha Panfilov "The Sea Will Outlive Us All" (Miraaž)

12. Mart Avi "Blade" (Porridge Bullet)

13. The Smile "A Light for Attracting Attention" (XL)

14. Harry Styles "Harry's House" (Erskine, Columbia)

15. Gram-Of-Fun "To The Great Unknown" (Smuuv)

16. Maris Pihlap "The Search for Life Within" (TIKS rekords)

17. Arctic Monkeys "The Car" (Domino)

18. Brockhampton "The Family" (Question Everything, RCA)

19. Vera Vice "Forget Me Not" (2099028)

20. Julia Jacklin "Pre Pleasure" (Transgressive)



Sandra Leushina

1. Sudan Archives "Natural Brown Prom Queen" (Stones Throw)

2. Kendrick Lamar "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" (pgLang, Top Dawg, Aftermath, Interscope)

3. Nosaj Thing "Continua" (LUCKYME)

4. Bonobo "Fragments" (Ninja Tune)

5. Nasaya "Rêves" EP (Foreign Family Collective)

6. Selah Sue "Persona" (Because Music)

7. Misha Panfilov "The Sea Will Outlive Us All" (Miraaž)

8. Dew8 "Uroboros Kaheksas" (Legendaarne)

9. Amber Mark "Three Dimensions Deep" (PMR)

10. Elephants From Neptune "Boogieland" (Redhouse)

11. Denzel Curry "Melt My Eyez See Your Future" (PH, Loma Vista, Concord)

12. Robert Glasper "Black Radio III" (Loma Vista)

13. Actress "Dummy Corporation" EP (Ninja Tune)

14. Kenny Beats "Louie" (XL)

15. Khruangbin & Leon Bridges "Texas Moon" EP (Dead Oceans)

16. Danger Mouse & Black Thought "Cheat Codes" (BMG)

17. Ravyn Leanae "Hypnos" (Atlantic)

18. Synkro "Information" EP (R&S)

19. Dorian Concept "What We Do For Others" (Ninja Tune)

20. Mount Kimbie "MK 3.5: Die Cuts | City Planning" (Warp)



Andrei Liimets

1. King Stingray "King Stingray" (Cooking Vinyl)

2. Black Country, New Road "Ants From Up There" (Ninja Tune)

3. Big Thief "Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You" (4AD)

4. Midnight Oil "Resist" (Sony)

5. Yeah Yeah Yeahs "Cool It Down" (Secretly Canadian)

6. Metric "Formentera" (Thirty Tigers)

7. Ibibio Sound Machine "Electricity" (Merge)

8. Arctic Monkeys "The Car" (Domino)

9. Arcade Fire "We" (ise välja antud)

10. Florence + The Machine "Dance Fever" (Polydor, Universal)

11. Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever "Endless Rooms" (Sub Pop)

12. The Beths "Expert In a Dying Field" (Carpark)

13. Wet Leg "Wet Leg" (Domino)

14. Editors "EBM" (PIAS)

15. Sõpruse Puiestee "Jaam" (ise välja antud)

16. Cari Cari "Welcome to Kokoo Island" (Perla Nera)

17. Alex G "God Save the Animals" (Domino)

18. Little Simz "No Thank You" (Forever Living Originals)

19. Spoon "Lucifer on the Sofa" (Headz, Matador)

20. Jack White "Entering Heaven Alive", "Fear of the Dawn" (Third Man)



Oliver Lomp

1. Bob Vylan "Bob Vylan Presents The Price Of Life" (Ghost Theatre)

2. The Weeknd "Dawn FM" (XO, Republic)

3. Viagra Boys "Cave World" (Year0001)

4. Daniel Avery "Ultra Truth" (Mute)

5. Nas "Kings Disease III" (Mass Appeal)

6. Slipknot "The End, So Far" (Roadrunner)

7. Jockstrap "I Love You Jennifer B" (Rough Trade)

8. Bonobo "Fragments" (Ninja Tune)

9. Beyoncé "Renaissance" (Parkwood, Columbia)

10. OFF! "Free LSD" (Fat Possum)

11. RM "Indigo" (Bighit, Hybe)

12. Arctic Monkeys "The Car" (Domino)

13. Kendrick Lamar "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" (pgLang, Top Dawg, Aftermath, Interscope)

14. Nils Frahm "Music For Animals" (Leiter Verlag)

15. The Cult "Under The Midnight Sun" (Round Hill)

16. SZA "SOS" (Top Dawg, RCA)

17. Architects "The Classic Symptoms of a Broken Spirit" (Epitaph)

18. Weyes Blood "And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow" (Sub Pop)

19. The Comet is Coming "Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam" (Verve)

20. Little Simz "No Thank You" (Forever Living Originals)



Inger-Helen Maadik

1. Melt Yourself Down "Pray For Me I Don't Fit In" (Decca)

2. Ethel Cain "Preacher's Daughter" (Daughters of Cain)

3. Florence + The Machine "Dance Fever" (Polydor, Universal)

4. Stromae "Multitude" (Mosaert)

5. Beyoncé "Renaissance" (Parkwood, Columbia)

6. SZA "SOS" (Top Dawg, RCA)

7. Ibibio Sound Machine "Electricity" (Merge)

8. Rosalía "Motomami" (Columbia)

9. Shygirl "Nymph" (Because Music)

10. FKA Twigs "Caprisongs" (Young, Atlantic)

11. Aurora "The Gods We Can Touch" (Decca)

12. Yard Act "The Overload" (Island, Universal)

13. Foxtails "Fawn" (Skeletal Lightning)

14. Megan Thee Stallion "Traumazine" (1501 Certified)

15. Mitski "Laurel Hell" (Dead Oceans)

16. Confidence Man "Tilt" (Heavenly)

17. Wet Leg "Wet Leg" (Domino)

18. JID "The Forever Story" (Dreamville, Interscope)

19. Björk "Fossora" (One Little Independent)

20. Viagra Boys "Cave World" (Year0001)



Merit Maarits

1. Kendrick Lamar "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" (pgLang, Top Dawg, Aftermath, Interscope)

2. Siemens Nokia "Jippii!" (ise välja antud)

3. Nilüfer Yanya "Painless" (ATO, PIAS)

4. Fontaines D.C. "Skinty Fia" (Partisan)

5. Black Country, New Road "For the First Time" (Ninja Tune)

6. Confidence Man "Tilt" (Heavenly)

7. Wu-Lu "Loggerhead" (Warp)

8. Harry Styles "Harry's House" (Erskine, Columbia)

9. JID "The Forever Story" (Dreamville, Interscope)

10. Steve Lacy "Gemini Rights" (L-M, RCA)

11. Beyoncé "Renaissance" (Parkwood, Columbia)

12. Gwenno "Tresor" (Heavenly)

13. Yeah Yeah Yeahs "Cool It Down" (Secretly Canadian)

14. Sorry "Anywhere But Here" (Domino)

15. Little Simz "No Thank You" (Forever Living Originals, AWAL)

16. Honey Dijon "Black Girl Magic" (Classic Music Company)

17. Stormzy "This Is What I Mean" (Def Jam, Hashtag, Universal)

18. Burial "Antidawn" EP (Hyperdub)

19. Mart Avi "Blade" (Porridge Bullet)

20. Chat Pile "God's Country" (The Flenser)



Tauno Maarpuu

1. Zahir "Seems Normal" (ise välja antud)

2. Ariel Pink's Dark Side "The Key Of Joy Is Disobedience" (Dark Side Family Jams)

3. СОЮЗ "Сила ветра" (Mr Bongo)

4. Mart Avi "Blade" (Porridge Bullet)

5. Otto Taimela "Dream" (Cudighi)

6. Florian Wahl "Katarsis garanteeritud" (Umblu)

7. Jakob Juhkam "L" (ise välja antud)

8. Tont "Biomass" (Trash Can Dance)

9. Ringhold "Kaev" (MKDK)

10. Borm Bubu "Code Brown" (ise välja antud)

11. Misha Panfilov "The sea will outlive us all" (Miraaž)

12. Panda Bear & Sonic Boom "Reset" (Domino)

13. Maria Faust "Monument" (Bush Flash)

14. Rosita Luu "Maaginen elävä" (Playground)

15. Leslie Da Bass "Constructions / Illusions" (Kreatiivlennuk)

16. Model Citizen "Model Citizen" (Poor Life Choices)

17. Shelton San "EP2" EP (ise välja antud)

18. Kenors "Chakra munn" (ise välja antud)

19. Rahel Talts Ensemble "Power of Thought" (ise välja antud)

20. Aigar Vals "Uue ajastu guru" (ise välja antud)



Taaniel Malleus

1. Real Lies "Lad Ash" (Unreal)

2. Two Shell "Icons" EP (Mainframe Audio)

3. Toro Y Moi "Mahal" (Dead Oceans)

4. Vegyn "Don't Follow Me Because I'm Lost Too!!" (PLZ Make It Ruins)

5. Hudson Mohawke "Cry Sugar" (Warp)

6. Brockhampton "TM" (RCA)

7. Totally Enormous extinct Dinosaurs "When the Lights Go" (Nice Age Music)

8. D. Tiffany, Roza Terenzi "Edge Of Innocence" (Delicate)

9. George Fitzgerald "Stellar Drifiting" (Domino)

10. Lil Silva "Yesteday Is Heavy" (Nowhere Music)

11. Elles "A Celebration Of The Euphoria Of Life" (Naive)

12. Kitty Florentine "Maladaptive Daydream"

13. Oliver Sim "Hideous Bastard" (Young)

14. Daphni "Cherry" (Jiaolong)

15. Foals "Life Is Yours" (Warner)

16. George Riley "Running In Waves" (PLZ Make It Ruins)

17. San Hani "MEMO"

18. Fort Romeau "Beings of Light" (Ghostly)

19. Phoenix "Alpha Zulu" (Loyaute)

20. Marcel Dettmann "Fear of Programming" (Dekmantel)



Tanel Matsalu

1. Björk "Fossora" (One Little Independent)

2. Carla dal Forno "Come Around" (Kallista)

3. Nu Genea "Bar Mediterraneo" (NG)

4. Noda + Wolfers "Tascam Space Season" (L.I.E.S.)

5. Tont "Biomass" (Trash Can Dance)

6. Dim Garden "A Dauntless Sprite Descends" (Italo Moderni)

7. Midori Takada "Cutting Branches For A Temporary Shelter" (WRWTFWW)

8. Misha Panfilov "The Sea Will Outlive Us All" (Miraaž)

9. Louie Vega "Expansions In The NYC" (Nervous)

10. L/F/D/M "House Not House" (Clan Destine)

11. Centre El Muusa "Purple Stones" (Sulatron)

12. Smackos "Fables From A Silent Wave" (Nightwind)

13. Hieroglyphic Being "There Is No Acid In This House" (Soul Jazz)

14. Ratkiller "Leather Squeaking Softly" (Possible Motive)

15. Mirrorwell "Forbidden Occult" (Mirrorwell)

16. Penza Penza "Neanderthal Rock" (Fnr)

17. Röyksopp "Profound Mysteries" I–III (Dog Triumph, ADA Nordics)

18. Weyes Blood "And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow" (Sub Pop)

19. Asiilanna "Lagoon With Flamingos" (Trash Can Dance)

20. The Comet Is Coming "Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam" (Impulse!)



Anders Melts

1. Ordo Rosarius Equilibrio "Nihilist Notes [And The Perpetual Quest 4 Meaning In Nothing]" (Out Of Line)

2. A Place To Bury Strangers "See Through You" (Dedstrange)

3. Iron Sight "Chapter Three, Tears Of The Phoenix" (Strange Therapy)

4. The Future Sound Of London "A Space Of Partial Illumination E7.02" (ise välja antud)

5. Absent In Body "Plague God" (Relapse)

6. Wovenhand "Silver Sash" (Glitterhouse)

7. Autopsy "Morbidity Triumphant" (Peaceville)

8. Zahir "Seems Normal" (Yes But)

9. Anne Clark, Ulla van Daelen, Justin Ciuche "Borderland (Found Music For A Lost World)" (Stockfisch)

10. Lisa Gerrard, Marcello De Francisci "Exaudia" (Atlantic Curve)

11. Statiqbloom "Threat" (Sonic Groove)

12. Last Days Of S.E.X. "Overstimulation" (Hands)

13. Tempers "New Meaning" (Dais)

14. Uun "Infernal Measure" EP (Mord)

15. Gin Devo "The Garden of Evil" (Scanner)

16. Behemoth "Opvs Contra Natvram" (Nuclear Blast)

17. Trentemøller "Memoria" (In My Room)

18. Static Abyss "Labyrinth of Veins" (Peaceville)

19. Duellist, Kenny Campbell "Adult Themes and Violent Scenes" (Phage Tapes)

20. Darkthrone "Astral Fortress" (Peaceville)



Jon Mikiver

1. Viagra Boys "Cave World" (Year0001)

2. Sick Thoughts "Heaven Is No Fun" (Total Punk)

3. The Murlocs "Rapscallion" (ATO)

4. Shelton San "EP2" EP (ise välja antud)

5. Zahir "Seems Normal" (Yes But)

6. The Sheepdogs "Outta Sight" (Warner)

7. Los Bitchos "Let The Festivities Begin" (City Slang)

8. Rosalía "Motomami" (Columbia)

9. Kryptograf "The Eldorado Spell" (Apollon)

10. The Schizophonics "Hoof It" (Pig Baby)

11. Starcrawler "She Said" (Starcrawler)

12. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard "Omnium Gatherum" (ise välja antud)

13. Osees "A Foul Form" (Castle)

14. The Chats "Get Fucked" (Bargain Bin)

15. Arctic Monkeys "The Car" (Domino)

16. Wet Leg "Wet Leg" (Domino)

17. Lexsoul Dancemachine "Lex on the Beach" EP (Funk Embassy)

18. Dead Furies "V" (Dragstrip Riot)

19. Dramamama "Doomsday Tango" (ise välja antud)

20. Rita Ray "A Life Of Its Own" (Funk Embassy)



Ivar Murd

1. Tony Shhnow "Reflexions" (ise välja antud)

2. Jay Worthy, Larry June & LNDN DRGS "2 P'z In A Pod" (GDF, The Freeminded, Empire)

3. Makaya McCraven "In These Times" (International Anthem, XL)

4. Quavo, Takeoff "Only Built For Infinity Links" (Quality Control Music, Motown, UMG)

5. Perfume Genius "Ugly Season" (Matador)

6. Pusha T "It's Almost Dry" (GOOD Music, Def Jam)

7. The Smile "A Light For Attracting Attention" (XL)

8. Cam'ron & A-Trak "U Wasn't There" (Federal Reserve, Empire)

9. Jenny Hval "Classic Objects" (4AD)

10. Sam Gendel "Blueblue" (Leaving)

11. Mykki Blanco "Stay Close To Music" (Transgressive)

12. Amphibian Man II "Amphibian Man II" (Porridge Bullet)

13. Carlos Nino & Friends "Extra Presence" (International Anthem)

14. Florian Wahl "Katarsis garanteeritud" (Umblu)

15. Gala Drop "Amizade" (ise välja antud)

16. Carmen Villain "Only Love From Now On" (Smalltown Supersound)

17. Panda Bear, Sonic Boom "Reset" (Domino)

18. San Hani "Memo" (Internet Cafe)

19. Misha Panfilov "The Sea Will Outlive Us All" (Miraaž)

20. Animal Collective "Time Skiffs" (Domino)



Anni Betti Noormaa

1. The Brian Jonestown Massacre "Fire Doesn't Grow on Trees" (A Recordings)

2. Tess Parks "And Those Who Were Seen Dancing" (Fuzz Club)

3. Spiritualized "Everything Was Beautiful" (Fat Possum)

4. Bambara "Love on My Mind" (Wharf Cat)

5. Mart Avi "Blade" (Porridge Bullet)

6. Black Country, New Road "Ants From Up There" (Ninja Tune)

7. Cate Le Bon "Pompeii" (Mexican Summer)

8. Preoccupations "Arrangements" (ise välja antud)

9. Fontaines D.C. "Skinty Fia" (Partisan)

10. Widowspeak "The Jacket" (Captured Tracks)

11. Viagra Boys "Cave World" (Year0001)

12. Arg Part "Inkubaator" (ise välja antud)

13. Ghost Woman "Ghost Woman" (Full Time Hobby)

14. A Place To Bury Strangers "See Through You" (Dedstrange)

15. Working Men's Club "Fear Fear" (Heavenly)

16. King Hannah "I'm Not Sorry, I Was Just Being Me" (City Slang)

17. Siemens Nokia "Jippii!" (ise välja antud)

18. Spoon "Lucifer On The Sofa" (Matador)

19. Black Lips "Apocalypse Love" (Fire)

20. Centre El Muusa "Purple Stones" (Sulatron)



Andres Noormets

1. Grls "Grls I" (Movida Música)

2. Jockstrap "I Love You Jennifer B" (Rough Trade)

3. Perfume Genius "Ugly Season" (Matador)

4. Py, Throwing Snow "Dumbfounded" (Explicit Tongues)

5. Yeule "Glitch Princess" (Bayonet)

6. Nosaj Thing "Continua" (LuckyMe)

7. Heith "X, Wheel" (Pan)

8. Dawn Richard And Spencer Zahn "Pigments" (Merge)

9. Huerco S. "Plonk" (Incienso)

10. Just Mustard "Heart Under" (Partisan)

11. Kelly Lee Owens "LP.8" (Smalltown Supersound)

12. Alexander Panos "Nascent" (Alexander Panos)

13. Caterina Barbieri "Spirit Exit" (Light-Years)

14. Flume "Palaces" (Transgressive)

15. Zhu "Musical Chairs Mixtape (Vol. 1)" (Astralwerks)

16. Caroline "Caroline" (Rough Trade)

17. Weyes Blood "And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow" (Sub Pop)

18. Ian William Craig "Music for Magnesium_173" (130701)

19. Charlotte Adigéry, Bolis Pupul "Topical Dancer" (Deewee)

20. Robot Koch "The Next Billion Years (Foam And Sand Reworks)" (Mode­rn)



Mihkel Noot

1. Roc Marciano & The Alchemist "The Elephant Man's Bones" (ALC, Pimpire International)

2. Commodo "Mysterious Trax 001" (Mysterious Trax)

3. Jeshi "Universal Credit" (Because)

4. Manipulated Mindz "22" (Kuur Wreckordz)

5. Black Midi "Hellfire" (Rought Trade)

6. Westside Gunn "10" (Griselda, Empire)

7. Lupe Fiasco "Drill Music In Zion" (1st & 15th, Thirty Tigers)

8. Two Shell "Icons" (Mainframe Audio)

9. JID "The Forever Story" (Dreamville, Interscope)

10. They Hate Change "Finally, New" (Jagjaguwar)

11. Lil Silva "Yesterday Is Heavy" (Nowhere Music)

12. Florian Wahl "Katarsis Garanteeritud" (Umblu)

13. Rosalia "Motomami" (Columbia)

14. Freddie Gibbs "Soul Sold Separately" (Warner)

15. Nikolajev "Transplant Rejection" (Muscut)

16. Conway the Machine "God Don't Make Mistakes" (Drumwork, Griselda, Shady, Interscope)

17. Billy Woods "Aethiopes" (Backwoodz Studioz)

18. Domi & JD Beck "Not Tight" (Apeshit, Inc., Blue Note)

19. Earl Sweatshirt "Sick!" (Tan Cresside, Warner)

20. San Hani "Memo" (Internet Cafe)



Eva-Maria Pedosk

1. JID "The Forever Story" (Dreamville, Interscope)

2. SZA "SOS" (Top Dawg, RCA)

3. Jack J "Opening The Door" (Mood Hut)

4. Sault "11" (Forever Living Originals)

5. Sault "Untitled (God)" (Forever Living Originals)

6. Nilüfer Yanya "Painless" (ATO, PIAS)

7. Ravyn Lenae "Hypnos" (Atlantic)

8. Arctic Monkeys "The Car" (Domino)

9. Kendrick Lamar "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" (pgLang, Top Dawg, Aftermath, Interscope)

10. Space Ghost, Teddy Bryant "Heaven Sent" EP (PPU)

11. Okay Kaya "SAP" (Jagjaguwar)

12. Misha Panfilov "The Sea Will Outlive Us All" (Miraaž)

13. Vieux Farka Touré, Khruangbin "Ali" (Dead Oceans)

14. John Carroll Kirby "Dance Ancestral" (Stones Throw)

15. Daphni "Cherry" (Jiaolong)

16. Steve Lacy "Gemini Rights" (RCA)

17. The Weeknd "Dawn FM" (XO, Republic)

18. Ron Trent "What Do The Stars Say To You" (Night Time Stories)

19. Yaya Bey "Remember Your North Star" (Big Dada)

20. Charlotte Dos Santos "Morfo" (Because)



Brent Pere

1. Florence and the Machine "Dance Fever" (Polydor)

2. Khruangbin and Leon Bridges "Texas Moon" EP (Dead Oceans)

3. Metronomy "Small World" (Because)

4. Muudu "Who Let The Bear In The Studio" (Moodmusic)

5. Maggie Rogers "Surrender" (Capitol)

6. Gabriels "Angels & Queens - Part I" (Atlas Artists, Parlophone)

7. Arctic Monkeys "The Car" (Domino)

8. Anett "Late to the Party" (ise välja antud)

9. Lonitseera "Tapeet" (ise välja antud)

10. Rita Ray "A Life Of Its Own" (Funk Embassy)

11. Hot Chip "Freakout/Release" (Domino)

12. Alt-J "The Dream" (Infectious Music)

13. Foals "Life Is Yours" (Warner)

14. Red Hot Chili Peppers "Unlimited Love" (Warner)

15. Lexsoul Dancemachine "Lex on the Beach" EP (Funk Embassy)

16. Frankie Animal "Party Alone" (Made In Baltics)

17. Elephants from Neptune "Boogieland" (Roadhouse)

18. Florian Wahl "Katarsis Garanteeritud" (Umblu)

19. The 1975 "Being Funny in a Foreign Language" (Dirty Hit)

20. Björk "Fossora" (One Little Independent)



Hele Priimets

1. Black Country, New Road "Ants From Up There" (Ninja Tune)

2. Daniel Avery "Ultra Truth" (Phantasy Sound, Mute)

3. Nikolajev "Transplant Rejection" (Muscut)

4. Nilüfer Yanya "Painless" (ATO, PIAS)

5. Laurel 2 "Enese etapp" (Vegan Beef)

6. Jockstrap "I Love You Jennifer B" (Rough Trade)

7. Maris Pihlap "The Search for Life Within" (TIKS rekords)

8. Florian Wahl "Katarsis garanteeritud" (Umblu)

9. Eik "Uduvaip" (TIKS rekords)

10. Shygirl "Nymph" (Because)

11. Kitty Florentine "Maladaptive Daydream" (ise välja antud)

12. A Place to Bury Strangers "See Through You" (Dedstrange)

13. FKA Twigs "Caprisongs" (Young, Atlantic)

14. Mart Avi "Blade" (Porridge Bullet)

15. Kelly Lee Owens "LP.8" (Smalltown Supersound)

16. Yeah Yeah Yeahs "Cool It Down" (Secretly Canadian)

17. San Hani "Memo" (Internet Cafe)

18. Kendrick Lamar "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" (pgLang, Top Dawg, Aftermath, Interscope)

19. Charli XCX "Crash" (Asylum)

20. Just Mustard "Heart Under" (Partisan)



Aleksander Puumets

1. Biosphere "Shortwave Memories" (Biophon)

2. Florian Wahl "Katarsis Garanteeritud" (Umblu)

3. Dopplereffekt "Neurotelepathy" (Leisure System)

4. Kali Malone "Living Torch" (Portraits GRM)

5. Deathspell Omega "The Long Defeat" (Norma Evangelium Diaboli)

6. JK Flesh "New Religions Old Rules" (Avalanche)

7. Huerco S "Plonk" (Incienso)

8. Misþyrming "Með hamri" (Norma Evangelium Diaboli)

9. Krallice "Crystalline Exhaustion" (Independent)

10. Blut Aus Nord "Disharmonium - Undreamable Abysses" (Debemur Morti)



Marko Pütsep

1. Nilüfer Yanya "Painless" (ATO, PIAS)

2. Ssaliva "I'm the One with No Soul" (ise välja antud)

3. Blood Incantation "Timewave Zero" (Century Media)

4. Croatian Amor "Remember Rainbow Bridge" (Posh Isolation)

4. Valentina Berthelon "Perfect Immortal Machine" (Non Standard)

5. Boy Harsher "The Runner" OST (Nude Club)

6. Nikolajev "Transplant Rejection" (Muscut)

7. Pinkcourtesyphone "Shouting At Nuance" (Helen Scarsdale Agency)

8. Haai "Baby, We're Ascending" (Mute)

9. The Young Gods "Play Terry Riley In C" (Two Gentlemen)

10. Koray Kantarcıoğlu "Loopworks 2" (Discrepant)

11. Colin Stetson "Chimæra I" (Room40)

12. Maxime Denuc "Nachthorn" (Vlek)

14. Rafael Anton Irisarri "Agitas Al Sol" (Room40)

15. Robert Takahashi Crouch "Ritual Variations" (Room40)

16. Gazelle Twin & Nyx "Deep England" (NYX Collective)

17. Raum "Daughter" (Yellowelectric)

18. Brian Eno "Foreverandevernomore" (Opal)

19. Kali Malone "Living Torch" (Portraits GRM)

20. Martin Dirkov "Holy Spider" OST (Profile Pictures)



Kristo Rajasaare

1. Loop "Sonancy" (Reactor, Cooking Vinyl)

2. Fontaines D.C. "Skinty Fia" (Partisan)

3. Alpha Blondy & The Solar System "Eternity" (Alphalliance)

4. Adrian Quesada "Boleros Psicodélicos" (ATO)

5. Wet Leg "Wet Leg" (Domino)

6. Liraz "Roya" (Glitterbeat)

7. Yard Act "The Overload" (Island, Universal)

8. Destroyer "Labyrinthitis" (Bella Union)

9. The Haunted Youth "Dawn Of The Freak" (Mayway)

10. Midlake "For the Sake of Bethel Woods" (Bella Union)

11. Working Men's Club "Fear Fear" (Heavenly)

12. Vieux Farka Touré, Khruangbin "Ali" (Dead Oceans)

13. Oumou Sangaré "Timbuktu" (Oumsang/World Circuit)

14. Imarhan "Aboogi" (City Slang)

15. Horace Andy "Midnight Rocker" (On-U Sound)

16. Kokoroko "Could We Be More" (Brownswood)

17. Katy J Pearson "Sound of the Morning" (Heavenly)

18. Obongjayar "Some Nights I Dream of Doors" (September)

19. Ibibio Sound Machine "Electricity" (Merge)

20. Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever "Endless Rooms" (Sub Pop)



Britt Randma

1. Beyoncé "Renaissance" (Parkwood, Columbia)

2. Rosalía "Motomami" (Columbia)

3. Kim Petras "Slut Pop" (Amigo, Republic)

4. Fred Again.. "Actual Life 3 (January 1-September 9 2022) (Warner, Atlantic)

5. Kitty Florentine "Maladaptive Daydream" (ise välja antud)

6. Sudan Archives "Natural Brown Prom Queen" (Stones Throw)

7. Kendrick Lamar "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" (pgLang, Top Dawg, Aftermath, Interscope)

8. FKA Twigs "Caprisongs" (Young, Atlantic)

9. Harry Styles "Harry's House" (Erskine, Columbia)

10. Stromae "Multitude" (Mosaert, Universal, Interscope, Darkroom)

11. Shygirl "Nymph" (Because)

12. The Weeknd "Dawn FM" (XO, Republic)

13. Florian Wahl "Katarsis garanteeritud" (Umblu)

14. Björk "Fossora" (One Little Independent)

15. Säm "Emps vaata kuis ma lendan" (ise välja antud)

16. Charli XCX "Crash" (Asylum, Warner)

17. Weyes Blood "And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow" (Sub Pop)

18. Tove Lo "Dirt Femme" (Pretty Swede, Mtheory)

19. Andreas Poom "Broken" (Warner)

20. Fontaines D.C. "Skinty Fia" (Partisan)

Koit Raudsepp

1. Psychoterror "Punk pole moes" (ise välja antud)

2. Florian Wahl "Katarsis garanteeritud" (Umblu)

3. Zahir "Seems Normal" (Yes But)

4. Interrupters "In The Wild" (Hellcat)

5. Dry Cleaning "Stumpwork" (4AD)

6. Rosalía "Motomami" (Columbia)

7. Gram-Of-Fun "To The Great Unknown" (Smuuv)

8. Horace Andy "Midnight Rocker" (On-U Sound)

9. Red Hot Chili Peppers "Unlimited Love" (Warner)

10. Megan Thee Stallion "Traumatize" (300 Entertainment)

11. Zeal & Ardor "Zeal & Ardor" (Redacted, MVKA)

12. Kendrick Lamar "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" (pgLang, Top Dawg, Aftermath, Interscope)

13. Beyoncé "Renaissance" (Parkwood, Columbia)

14. Rita Ray "A Life Of Its Own" (Funk Embassy)

15. Meisterjaan "Millest mõtleb vaikija" (Õunaviks)

16. Björk "Fossora" (One Little Independent)

17. Fontaines D.C. "Skinty Fia" (Partisan)

18. Makaya McCraven "In These Times" (XL)

19. Kirot "Kes otsib, see leiab" (Legendaarne)

20. FKA Twigs "Caprisongs" (Young, Atlantic)



Villem Sarapuu

1. Cate Le Bon "Pompeii" (Mexican Summer)

2. Kendrick Lamar "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" (pgLang, Top Dawg, Aftermath, Interscope)

3. Mart Avi "Blade" (Porridge Bullet)

4. Black Lips "Apocalypse Love" (Fire)

5. Fontaines D.C. "Skinty Fia" (Partisan)

6. Weyes Blood "And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow" (Sub Pop)

7. Widowspeak "The Jacket" (Captured Tracks)

8. Preoccupations "Arrangements" (ise välja antud)

9. Kevin Morby "This Is A Photograph" (Dead Oceans)

10. Bill Callahan "YTI⅃AƎЯ" (Drag City)

11. A Place To Bury Strangers "See Through You" (Dedstrange)

12. Kurt Vile "(watch my moves)" (Overnight KV, Verve)

13. Angel Olsen "Big Time" (Jagjaguwar)

14. The Sadies "Colder Streams" (Yep Roc)

15. Jakob Juhkam "L" (Õunaviks)

16. The Brian Jonestown Massacre "Fire Doesn't Grow on Trees" ('a')

17. Arctic Monkeys "The Car" (Domino)

18. Kitty Florentine "Maladaptive Daydream" (ise välja antud)

19. Father John Misty "Chloë and the Next 20th Century" (Bella Union)

20. Ghost Woman "Ghost Woman" (Full Time Hobby)



Tarmo Sikk

1. TSHA "Capricorn Sun" (Ninja Tune)

2. MorMor "Semblance" (Don't Guess, AWAL)

3. Röyksopp "Profound Mysteries" I–III (Dog Triumph, ADA Nordics)

4. Rosalía "Motomami" (Columbia)

5. FKA Twigs "Caprisongs" (Young, Atlantic)

6. Rita Ray "A Life Of Its Own" (Funk Embassy)

7. Rex Orange County "Who Cares?" (Sony)

8. Ichiko Aoba "Amiko" OST (Hermine)

9. Fred Again.. "Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)" (Atlantic)

10. Siddhartha "00:00" (Sony)

11. The Weeknd "Dawn FM" (XO, Republic)

12. Meisterjaan "Millest Mõtleb Vaikija" (ise välja antud)

13. Mitski "Laurel Hell" (Dead Oceans)

14. Viagra Boys "Cave World" (Year0001)

15. Ary "For Evig" (Ary)

16. Stromae "Multitude" (Mosaert)

17. Harry Styles "Harry's House" (Erskine, Columbia)

18. Florence + The Machine "Dance Fever" (Polydor, Universal)

19. Fontaines D.C. "Skinty Fia" (Partisan)

20. Joji "Smithhereens" (88rising, Warner)



Timo Tiivas

1. They Are Gutting A Body Of Water "S" (Smoking Room)

2. Guitar "Guitar" (Spared Flesh)

3. Weird Nightmare "Weird Nightmare" (Sub Pop)

4. Hotline TNT "When You Find Out" (Poison Rhythm)

5. The Garden "Horseshit On Route 66" (Vada Vada)

6. Bob Vylan "Bob Vylan Presents The Price Of Life" (Ghost Theatre)

7. Tony Velour "4X4" (C3)

8. Yung Lean "Stardust" (World Affairs)

9. Vintage Crop "Kibitzer" (Upset The Rhythm)

10. Laurel 2 "Xflies" (Smoke Break)

11. Wu-Lu "Loggerhead" (Warp)

12. Vladimir Dubyshkin "The Botox Queen" (Trip)

13. Cherry Cheeks "Cherry Radio" (Under The Gun)

14. Zahir "Seems Normal" (Yes But)

15. Show Me The Body "Trouble The Water" (Loma Vista)

16. Oog Bogo "Plastic" (Drag City)

17. Powerplant "Stump Soup" (Static Shock)

18. Money "Money" (Sunday Drive)

19. Bladee, Ecco2k "Crest" (YEAR0001)

20. Jean Dawson "Chaos Now*" (P+)



Bertil Tüvi

1. Silence of Sirens "Silence of Sirens" (ise välja antud)

2. Caterina Barbieri "Spirit Exit" (light-years)

3. Whatever the Weather "Whatever the Weather" (Ghostly International)

4. Jenny Hval "Classic Objects" (4AD)

5. William Basinski, Janek Schaefer "... On Reflection" (Temporary Residence)

6. Brian Eno "Foreverandevernomore" (UMC, Opal)

7. Lotus "Sleepy Beast" (Epidemic Sound)

8. Sunhaus "Formations" (Mystery Circles)

9. Sofie Birch & Antonina Nowacka "Languoria" (Mondoj, Unsound)

10. John Carroll Kirby "Dance Ancestral" (Stones Throw)

11. Cat Power "Covers" (Domino)

12. Junior Boys "Waiting Game" (City Slang)

13. Maxime Denuc "Nachthorn" (Vlek)

14. Carmen Villain "Only Love From Now On" (Smalltown Supersound)

15. Angel Olsen "Big Time" (Jagjaguwar)

16. Funcionário "Lisbon Dreams" (Groovement Organic Series)

17. Christina Vantzou, Michael Harrison, John Also Bennett "Christina Vantzou, Michael Harrison And John Also Bennett" (Séance Centre)

18. James Blake, Endel "Wind Down" (Republic)

19. Sally Shapiro "Sad Cities" (Italians Do It Better)

20. Damian Lazarus "Music Inspired By The Film Beijing Spring" (Secret Teachings)



Tauno Vahter

1. Jenny Hval "Classic Objects" (4AD)

2. Arcade Fire "We" (Columbia)

3. Suede "Autofiction" (BMG)

4. Ibibio Sound Machine "Electricity" (Merge)

5. Alvvays "Blue Rev" (Polyvinyl)

6. CMAT "If My Wife New I´d Be Dead" (AWAL)

7. Weyes Blood "And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow" (Sub Pop)

8. Spoon "Lucifer on the Sofa" (Matador)

9. Pinguini Tattici Nucleari "Fake News" (Sony)

10. Denzel Curry "Melt My Eyez See Your Future" (PH, Loma Vista, Concord)

11. The Weeknd "Dawn FM" (XO, Republic)

12. Stormzy "This Is What I Mean" (Merky, Def Jam)

13. Rosalia "Motomami" (Columbia)

14. Sigrid "How To Let Go" (Island)

15. Eik "Uduvaip" (Tiks)

16. Sudan Archives "Natural Brown Prom Queen" (Stones Throw)

17. Maija Vilkkumaa "1973" (Kaiku)

18. Rina Sawayama "Hold The Girl" (Dirty Hit)

19. Florence + The Machine "Dance Fever" (Polydor, Universal)

20. Rita Ray "A Life of Its Own" (Funk Embassy)



Aigar Vals

1. Meisterjaan "Millest Mõtleb Vaikija" (ise välja antud)

2. Orelipoiss "Uni" (ise välja antud)

3. Melody's Echo Chamber "Emotional Eternal" (Domino)

4. Wrupk Urei "Ela" (ise välja antud)

5. DEW8 "Uroboros Kaheksas" (Legendaarne)

6. Jakob Juhkam "L" (Õunaviks)

7. Zahir "Seems Normal" (Yes But)

8. Bert on Beats "Seven" (Mindnote)

9. Melody's Echo Chamber "Unfold" (Domino)

10. Shelton San "EP2" EP (ise välja antud)

11. Destroyer "Labyrinthitis" (Bella Union)

12. Tobacco "The Black Album" (Rad Cult)

13. Leslie da Bass "Constructions / Illusions" (FHR)

14. Borm Bubu "Code Brown" (Mortimer Snerd)

15. Maris Pihlap "The Search For Life Within" (TIKS rekords)

16. Lauri-Dag Tüür "Waves of Silent Whispers" (ise välja antud)

17. Alvvays "Blue Rev" (Transgressive)

18. Tont "Biomass" (Trash Can Dance)

19. Angel Olsen "Big Time" (Jagjaguwar)

20. Jon Mikiver "Jondog" (ise välja antud)



Argo Vals

1. Domi & JD Beck "Not Tight" (Blue Note)

2. Tstewart "Elysian" (Mercury Classics)

3. Surgent "Surgent" (ise välja antud)

4. Roland Karlson "Talk" (ise välja antud)

5. Conjurer "Pathos" (Nuclear Blast)

6. The Smile "A Light for Attracting Attention" (XL)

7. Tigran Hamasyan "StandArt" (Nonesuch, Warner)

8. Zahir "Seems Normal" (Yes But)

9. Mart Avi "Blade" (Porridge Bullet)

10. Ryoji Ikeda "Ultratronics" (Noton)

11. Stoort Neer "Året utan sommar" EP (Husmanskonst)

12. Kode9 "Escapology" (Hyperdub)

13. Daphni "Cherry" (Jiaolong)

14. Huerco S. "Plonk" (Hyperdub)

15. I Like to Sleep "Sleeping Beauty" (Rune Grammofon)

16. Marina Herlop "Pripyat" (PAN)

17. Animals As Leaders "Parrhesia" (Sumerian)

18. Kendrick Lamar "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" (pgLang, Top Dawg, Aftermath, Interscope)

19. Soul Glo "Diaspora Problems" (Epitaph)

20. Pärtel-Peeter Pere "Võltsootused" EP (ise välja antud)



Kaspar Viilup



1. Beyoncé "Renaissance" (Parkwood, Columbia)

2. Kendrick Lamar "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" (pgLang, Top Dawg, Aftermath, Interscope)

3. Rosalía "Motomami" (Columbia)

4. Florian Wahl "Katarsis garanteeritud" (Umblu)

5. Nikolajev "Transplant Rejection" (Muscut)

6. Sault "Untitled (God Is)" (Forever Living Originals)

7. Mart Avi "Blade" (Porridge Bullet)

8. Little Simz "No Thank You" (Forever Living Originals)

9. Borm Bubu "Code Brown" (Mortimer Snerd)

10. RIP Swirl "Blurry" (Public Possession)

11. Harry Styles "Harry's House" (Erskine, Columbia)

12. TSHA "Capricorn Sun"(Ninja Tune)

13. Piri & Tommy "Froge.mp3" (Universal)

14. Vigro Deep "My House My Rules" (Rinse)

15. Mall Grab "What I Breathe" (Looking For Trouble)

16. Megan Thee Stallion "Traumazine" (1501 Certified)

17. Sudan Archives "Natural Brown Prom Queen" (Stones Throw)

18. Haai "Baby, We're Ascending" (Mute)

19. Burial "Antidawn" EP (Hyperdub)

20. Fontaines D.C. "Skinty Fia" (Partisan)



Liisi Voolaid

1. Maggie Rogers "Surrender" (Debay Sounds LLC, Capitol, UMG)

2. Elephants From Neptune "Boogieland" (Roadhouse)

3. Winston Surfshirt "Panna Cotta" (Sweat It Out!, BMG)

4. Kalisway "Hit 'Em With The Funk" (KALI)

5. Rosalía "Motomami" (Columbia)

6. Beyoncé "Renaissance" (Parkwood, Columbia)

7. Adrian Quesada "Jaguar Sound" (ATO)

8. Lexsoul Dancemachine "Lex On The Beach" (Funk Embassy)

9. Los Bitchos "Los Chrismos" (City Slang)

10. Reuben James "Tunnel Vision" (Rufio)

11. Steve Lacy "Gemini Rights" (RCA)

12. Rita Ray "A Life of Its Own" (Funk Embassy)

13. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard "Changes" (ise välja antud)

14. King Princess "Hold On Baby" (Zelig)

15. PawPaw Rod "Another PawPaw Rod" EP (Godmode)

16. Jitwam "Third" (Roya)

17. Pusha T "It's Almost Dry" (Def Jam, UMG)

18. Nilüfer Yanya "Painless" (ATO, PIAS)