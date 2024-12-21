Aasta parimad albumid 2024. Isiklikud edetabelid

Aasta parimate albumite edetabel sündis järgmiste isiklike edetabelite alusel (tähestikulises järjekorras):

Aigar Vals

1. Lætitia Sadier "Rooting for Love" (Duophonic Super 45s)

2. Dew8 ja Mesabby "Matador" (Dieu Huit)

3. Loma "How Will I Live Without a Body?" (Sub Pop)

4. Allegra Krieger "Art of the Unseen Infinity Machine" (Double Double Whammy)

5. Forma Norte "IV" (ise välja antud)

6. La Femme "Rock Machine" (Disque Pointu)

7. Valge Tüdruk "EMO G" (ise välja antud)

8. Cults "To the Ghosts" (Imperial)

9. Peel Dream Magazine "Rose Main Reading Room" (Topshelf)

10. Jane Weaver "Love in Constant Spectacle" (Fire)

11. Tears Run Rings "Everything In The End" (Shelflife) 10

12. Jessica Pratt "Here In The Pitch" (City Slang)

13. Miaux "Never Coming Back" (Viernulvier)

14. Clarissa Connelly "World of Work" (Warp)

15. Mari Jürjens "...aga samas..." (ise välja antud)

16. Ann Annie "The Wind" (Nettwerk)

17. Cassandra Jenkins "My Light, My Destroyer" (Dead Oceans)

18. Vaiko Eplik ja Eliit "Lähen Müüjaks" (Mortimer Snerd)

19. Janek Murd "Ao" (ise välja antud)

20. Nuggat "EP" (Emokaru)

Anders Melts

1. Minimum Syndicat "S.C.H.O.R.L." (Killekill)

2. KEETAI "Seraphic Distortion" (Shelter)

3. True Black Dawn "Of Thick-circling Shadows" (W.T.C. Productions)

4. Marooned "Serpent Hunter" (ise välja antud)

5. Nigh/T\mare "The Oblivion Of Time" (Kontralamakina)

6. A Place To Bury Strangers "Synthesizer" (Dedstrange)

7. Nachtmystium "Blight Privilege" (Lupus Lounge)

8. Apparatus & Apparata "Miss Apparata" (Playground)

9. Clock DVA "EXT Vol. 1" (Armcomm Europe)

10. 11xxx27 & Mystics "Paradise Collapse" (Repulse Xplosif)

11. Gesaffelstein "Gamma" (Columbia)

12. Statiqbloom "Kain" (Sonic Groove)

13. Teho Teardo & Blixa Bargeld "Christian & Mauro" (Specula)

14. Vafurlogi "Í Vökulli Áþján" (Noevdia)

15. Darkthrone "It Beckons Us All" (Peaceville)

16. Trentemøller "Dreamweaver" (In My Room)

17. Kim Gordon "The Collective" (Matador)

18. Molly Nilsson "Un-American Activities" (Dark Skies)

19. Oudeis "Aftharsias" (Glitch Please)

20. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds "Wild God" (Play It Again Sam)

Andres Noormets

1. Jon Hopkins "Ritual" (Domino)

2. Nicolas Jaar "Piedras 1+2" (Other People)

3. Mabe Fratti "Sentir Que No Sabes" (Unheard of Hope)

4. Masayoshi Fujita "Migratory" (Erased Tapes)

5. Ana Lua Caiano "Vou Ficar Neste Quadrado" (Glitterbeat)

6. Jamie XX "In Waves" (Young)

7. Max Richter "In A Landscape" (Decca)

8. James Blake ja Lil Yachty "Bad Cameo" (Quality Control/Motown)

9. Hildegard "Jour 1596" (ise välja antud)

10. Coldplay "Moon Music (Full Moon Edition)" (Parlophone)

11. Bianca Scout "Pattern Damage" (Sferic) 10

12. Yseult "Mental" (Y.Y.Y/I HAVE NO FUCKING IDEA)

13. DjRUM "Meaning's Edge" (Houndstooth)

14. ZHU "Grace" (Astralwerks)

15. Julia Holter "Something in the Room She Moves" (Domino)

16. Charli xcx "Brat and it's completely diferent but also still brat" (Atlantic)

17. Clark "In Camera" (Throttle)

18. Brian Eno, Jon Hopkins ja Leo Abrahams "Small Craft On A Milk Sea" (Opal)

19. Emma DJ "Lay2g" (Danse Noire)

20. Fred again.. "Ten days" (Warner/Atlantic)

Anett Tamm

1. Ruth Goller "Skyllumina" (International Anthem)

2. Clarissa Connelly "World of Work" (Warp)

3. Coco "2" (First City)

4. Clairo "Charm" (ise välja antud)

5. Merope "Vėjula" (Stroom)

6. Casper Hejlesen "Minimalism" (Universal Music Denmark)

7. Jessica Pratt "Here in the Pitch" (City Slang)

8. Shabaka "Perceive Its Beauty, Acknowledge Its Grace" (Verve)

9. Alawari "Leviathan" (April)

10. Mk.gee "Two Star & The Dream Police" (R&R)

11. Maria Faust "Moth" (Bush Flash)

12. Geordie Greep "The New Sound" (Rough Trade)

13. Liva Dumpe "Talskatis" (ise välja antud)

14. Karja/Renard/Wandinger "Caught In My Own Trap" (BMC)

15. Vaiko Eplik ja Eliit "Lähen müüjaks" (Mortimer Snerd)

16. Andrew Bird ja Madison Cunningham "Cunningham Bird" (Loma Vista)

17. The Smile "Cutouts" (XL)

18. Erki Pärnoja "Rumba" (ise välja antud)

19. Lizzy McAlpine "Older" (RCA)

20. Marek Johnson "Mumbling On The Floor" (Papercup)

Argo Vals

1. Hiatus Kaiyote "Love Heart Cheat Code" (Brainfeeder)

2. Mirar "Mare" (ise välja antud)

3. Toby Driver "Raven, I Know That You Can Give Me Everything" (Ice Level)

4. Maria Faust "Moth" (Bush Flash)

5. Thom Yorke "Confidenza (Original Soundtrack)" (XL)

6. Knocked Loose "You Won't Go Before You're Supposed To" (Pure Noise)

7. Kiwanoid "Vanatühi" (Mille plateaux)

8. Erki Pärnoja "Rumba" (ise välja antud)

9. Nuggat "EP" (Emokaru)

10. Chat Pile "Cool World" (The Flenser)

11. Tigran Hamasyan "The Bird Of A Thousand Voices" (Naive)

12. Salea ja Lystro "DNA" (ise välja antud)

13. Toby Driver "They Are the Shield" (Ice Level)

14. Poolring "Dragons" (Minimal Wind)

15. Jakob Juhkam "Teatri- ja filmimuusikat" (ise välja antud)

16. Natas Kunas "Unravelling the Everyday" (ise välja antud)

17. Ruutu Poiss "II" (Wake Dream)

18. HAPE "Night Life" (EABE)

19. Inga "Nocturnal Orange" (ise välja antud)

20. 6hunesseq "Ma olen maa peal v66ras" (Nordic Notes)

Asko Astmäe

1. Vampire Weekend "Only God Was Above Us" (Columbia)

2. Jpegmafia "I Lay Down My Life for You" (AWAL)

3. Helado Negro "Phasor" (4AD)

4. Elucid "Revelator" (Fat Possum)

5. DJ Kridlokk "Hai" (PME)

6. Jessica Pratt "Here in the Pitch" (City Slang)

7. Kendrick Lamar "GNX" (pgLang/Interscope)

8. Father John Misty "Mahashmashana" (Bella Union)

9. Jack White "No Name" (Third Man Records)

10. Lupe Fiasco "Samurai" (1st and 15th Too)

11. Jack J "Blue Desert" (Mood Hut)

12. Mach–Hommy "#RICHAXXHAITIAN" (ise välja antud)

13. NxWorries "Why Lawd?" (Stones Throw)

14. Tyler, the Creator "Chromakopia" (Columbia) 7

15. ScHoolboy Q "Blue Lips" (TDE)

16. Ka "The Thief Next to Jesus" (Iron Works)

17. Salute "True Magic" (Ninja Tune)

18. Vince Staples "Dark Times" (Def Jam)

19. St. Vincent "All Born Screaming" (Total Pleasure)

20. LL Cool J "The Force" (ise välja antud)

Bertil Tüvi

1. Jessica Pratt "Here in the Pitch" (City Slang)

2. Nala Sinephro "Endlessness" (Warp)

3. Sam Wilkes, Craig Weinrib ja Dylan Day "Sam Wilkes, Craig Weinrib, and Dylan Day" (ise välja antud)

4. Rafael Toral "Spectral Evolution" (Moikai)

5. Discovery Zone "Quantum Web" (RVNG)

6. Mouse on Mars "Herzog Sessions" (Sonig)

7. Strata–Gemma & MA Spaventi "Ristoranti Innovativi" (Shimmering Moods)

8. Per Störby Jutbring "Tenants of Misty Mansion (According To The Landlord)" (Hoob)

9. Bibio "Phantom Brickworks (LP II)" (Warp)

10. Murcof "Twin Color, Vol. 1" (InFine)

11. Billie Eilish "Hit Me Hard And Soft" (Interscope)

12. J Albert "I Want To Be Good So Bad" (ise välja antud)

13. Kali Malone "All Life Long" (Ideologic Organ)

14. Steve Roach ja Robert Rich "Waves of Now" (Timeroom)

15. Near Lakes "Flowers Of The Heart" (ise välja antud)

16. Qoa "Sauco" (Leaving)

17. The Innocence Mission "Midwinter Swimmers" (Bella Union)

18. Total Blue "Total Blue" (Music From Memory)

19. Joachim Spieth "Retrace" (Affin)

20. Skee Mask "Resort" (Ilian Tape)

Brigitta Davidjants

1.– 10. The Cure "Songs of a Lost World" (Polydor)

1.– 10. Charli xcx "Brat" (Atlantic)

1.– 10. Sophie "Sophie" (Transgressive)

1.– 10. Fontaines D.C. "Romance" (XL)

1.– 10. Amyl and the Sniffers "Cartoon Darkness" (Rough Trade)

1.– 10. Röövel Ööbik "Trancent" (Umblu)

1.– 10. Beth Gibbons "Lives Outgrown" (Domino)

1.– 10. Topographies "Interior Spring" (Dark Entries)

1.– 10. Kim Gordon "The Collective" (Matador)

1.– 10. Manna "76tape" (ise välja antud)

Britt Randma

1. Charli xcx "Brat" (Atlantic)

2. Mk.gee "Two Star & The Dream Police" (R&R)

3. Doechii "Alligator Bites Never Heal" (TDE)

4. Billie Eilish "Hit Me Hard And Soft" (Interscope)

5. The Marías "Submarine" (Nice Life/Atlantic)

6. Jean Dawson "Glimmer of God" (P+)

7. Confidence Man "3AM (LA LA LA)" (Chaos)

8. Tyla "Tyla" (Epic)

9. Justice "Hyperdarama" (Ed Banger/Because)

10. The Dare "What's Wrong with New York?" (Republic)

11. Megan Thee Stallion "Megan" (Hot Girl Productions)

12. Fontaines D.C. "Romance" (XL)

13. Salute "True Magic" (Ninja Tune)

14. Tyler, The Creator "Chromakopia" (Columbia)

15. Ajukaja ja Mart Avi "Death of Music" (Porridge Bullet)

16. Kelly Lee Owens "Dreamstate" (dh2)

17. Michael Kiwanuka "Small Changes" (Polydor)

18. Caribou "Honey" (City Slang)

19. Sabrina Carpenter "Short n' Sweet" (Island)

20. Free Finga "Plastika" (Warner Music Finland)

Erkki Tero

1. Muutus "Plenty Enough" (ise välja antud)

2. Volodja Brodsky "Whispering Ln" (Hidden Harmony)

3. Ouu "Värvides" (Kurvad Uudised)

4. Night Tapes "Assisted memories" (Nettwerk)

5. 6hunesseq "Ma olen maa peal v66ras" (Nordic Notes)

6. Rainer Jancis "Tahkuna kaanon" (U–Duur)

7. Rhythm Doctor "Digital Juju" (Almost Unknown)

8. Ajukaja & Mart Avi "Death of Music" (Porridge Bullet)

9. Florian Wahl "Flo Raadio" (ise välja antud)

10. Kenors "Tooted" (ise välja antud)

11. Penza Penza "Alto E Primitivo" (Funk Night)

12. Exit Safe Mode "Xtension" (ise välja antud)

13. Haldi & ans Flamingo "Õige aeg" (Funk Embassy)

14. Röövel Ööbik "Transcent" (Umblu)

15. Naissoo Freeform Quintet "Naissoo Freeform Quintet" (NooPop)

16. Taevalaotus "Ringlus" (Taevas)

17. Valge Tüdruk "Emo G" (ise välja antud)

18. Mr. Garfield "Rabajungle 2" (ise välja antud)

19. Bert on Beats "SIX" (Mindnote)

20. Unistaja "Unistaja" (ise välja antud)

Erni Kask

1. Florian Wahl "Flo Raadio" (ise välja antud)

2. Haldi & ans Flamingo "Õige aeg" (Funk Embassy)

3. Jamie XX "In Waves" (Young)

4. Chinese American Bear "Wah!!!" (Moshi Moshi)

5. Jessica Pratt "Here in the Pitch" (City Slang)

6. Fontaines DC "Romance" (XL)

7. Ariana Grande "Eternal sunshine" (Republic)

8. Justice "Hyperdarama" (Ed Banger/Because)

9. Susanna Viktoria "Mõtsmees" (ise välja antud)

10. Cruza "Cruzafied" (Def Jam)

11. Valge Tüdruk "Emo G" (ise välja antud)

12. The Smile "Wall of Eyes" (Self Help/XL) 9

13. Four Tet "Three" (Text)

14. John Cale "Poptical Illusion" (Domino)

15. Charli xcx "Brat" (Atlantic)

16. Röövel Ööbik "Transcent" (Umblu)

17. Childish Gambino "Atavista" (RCA)

18. Genka ja Dew8 "Raritates Ex Formats" (Legendaarne)

19. Alan Sparhawk "White Roses, My God" (Sub Pop

20. Luurel Varas "244 ALF" (ise välja antud)

Eva Johanna Lepikov

1.–5. Nilüfer Yanya "My Method Actor" (Ninja Tune)

1.–5. Tyler, The Creator "Chromakopia" (Columbia)

1.–5. Charli xcx "Brat" (Atlantic)

1.–5. Ajukaja & Mart Avi "Death of Music" (Porridge Bullet)

1.–5. Karl Killing "37" (Warner Music Finland)

6.–20. Kendrick Lamar "GNX" (pgLang/Interscope)

6.–20. Idles "Tangk" (Partisan)

6.–20. Fontaines D.C. "Romance" (XL)

6.–20. Manna "76tape" (ise välja antud)

6.–20. Röövel Ööbik "Transcent" (Umblu)

6.–20. Little Simz "Drop 7" (AWAL)

6.–20. Inga "Nocturnal Orange" (ise välja antud)

6.–20. Tramhaus "The First Exit" (ise välja antud)

6.–20. Florian Wahl "Flo Raadio" (ise välja antud)

6.–20. Vera Vice "Far Far Away" (ise välja antud)

6.–20. Night Tapes "Assisted memories" (Nettwerk)

6.–20. Laurel 2 "Brazil" (ise välja antud)

6.–20. Ouu "Värvides" (Kurvad Uudised)

6.–20. Erika de Casier "Still" (4AD)

6.–20. Two Shell "Two Shell" (Young)

Harli Jaanimägi

1. Masot "Nocturno" (Dance Data Digital)

2. Low End Activist "Airdrop" (Peak Oil)

3. Buttechno "Lost sounds" (ise välja antud)

4. Milan W "Leave another day" (Stroom)

5. Erika de Casier "Still" (4AD)

6. Novelist "Rose Water" (Mmmyeh)

7. Mia Koden "34U" (ise välja antud)

8. Fcukers "Baggy$$" (Technicolour)

9. Chanel Beads "Your day will come" (Jagjaguwar)

10. Denzel Curry "King of the Mischievous South Vol. 2" (Loma Vista)

11. Kassian "Supercontinent" (!K7)

12. Henry Greenleaf "Cabin Fever" (ise välja antud)

13. Low End Activist "Municipal Dreams" (Sneaker Social Club)

14. Luurel Varas "244ALF" (ise välja antud)

15. Pugilist ja Pod "Iridescent" (Of Paradise)

16. Devon Rexi "Biya Ba Man" (South of North)

17. Rhythm Doctor "Digital Juju" (Almost Unkown)

18. Skee Mask "Resort" (Ilian Tape)

19. TV Girl ja George Clanton "Fauxllenium" (Blissful Serenity)

20. James Massiah "True Romance" (Levels)

Hele Priimets

1. Charli xcx "Brat" (Atlantic)

2. The Cure "Songs of a Lost World" (Polydor)

3. Buzhold "What It Meant?" (Noon)

4. Babehoven "Water's Here in You" (Double Double Whammy)

5. An–Marlen ja Boipepperoni "Emotsionaalne elektronmuusika" (Kurvad uudised)

6. Valge Tüdruk "Emo G" (ise välja antud)15

7. MGMT "Loss of Life" (Mom+Pop)

8. Nilüfer Yanya "My Method Actor" (Ninja Tune)

9. Floating Points "Cascade" (Ninja Tune)

10. Night Tapes "Assisted Memories"

11. Erinevad esitajad "I Saw the TV Glow OST" (A24)

12. Godspeed You! Black Emperor "No Title As Of 13 February 2024 28,340 Dead" (Constellation)

13. Kacey Musgraves "Deeper Well" (Interscope/MCA Nashville)

14. Vaiko Eplik ja Eliit "Lähen müüjaks" (Mortimer Snerd)

15. Magdalena Bay "Imaginal Disk" (Mom+Pop)

16. Luurel Varas "244 ALF" (ise välja antud)

17. Maris Pihlap "Kui nad vaid teaks…"

18. Astrid Sonne "Great Doubt"

19. Kelly Lee Owens "Dreamstate" (dh2)

20. Julia Holter "Something in the Room She Moves" (Domino)

Henrik Salum

1. The Cure "Songs Of A Lost World" (Polydor)

2. Fontaines D.C. "Romance" (XL)

3. Kim Gordon "The Collective" (Matador)

4. Penza Penza "Alto E Primitivo" (Funk Night)

5. The Smile "Cutouts" (XL)

6. Astrid Sonne "Great Doubt" (Escho)

7. Röövel Ööbik "Transcent" (Umblu)

8. Ajukaja & Mart Avi "Death Of Music" (Porridge Bullet)

9. Florian Wahl "Flo raadio" (ise välja antud)

10. Jack J "Blue Desert" (Mood Hut)

11. Vaiko Eplik ja Eliit "Lähen müüjaks" (Mortimer Snerd)

12. White Poppy "Ataraxia" (Not Not Fun)

13. Misha Panfilov "Frutaria Electronica" (Miraaž)

14. Burial "Dreamfear/Boy Sent From Above" (XL)

15. Ruutu Poiss "II" (Wake Dream)

16. Lolina "Unrecognisable" (Relaxin)

17. Four Tet "Three" (Text)

18. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds "Wild God" (Play It Again Sam)

19. DND "Viimane kustutab tule" (Gramophonetree)

20. Wizkid "Morayo" (Starboy Entertainment)

Ivar Murd

1. Cindy Lee "Diamond Jubilee"

2. Lolina "Unrecognisable" (Relaxin)

3. Vera Vice "Far Far Away" (ise välja antud)"

4. Doris "Ultimate Love Songs Collection" (Janine)

5. Ajukaja & Mart Avi "Death of Music" (Porridge Bullet)

6. Kreemikast "Prügi ja praht" (ise välja antud)

7. Th Blisks "Elixa" (Efficient Space)

8. Valge Tüdruk "Emo G" (ise välja antud)

9. Avemaria "Asjad!" (Degenerate Underground)

10. Future ja Metro Boomin "We Don't Trust You" (Epic)

11. Total Blue "Total Blue" (Music From Memory)

12. Kim Deal "Nobody Loves You More" (4AD)

13. Kim Gordon "The Collective" (Matador)

14. Chief Keef "Almighty So 2" (43B)

15. Jessica Pratt "Here in the Pitch" (City Slang)

16. Astrid Sonne "Great Doubt" (Escho)

17. Rhythm Doctor "Digital Juju" (Almost Unknown)

18. Lao "Chapultepec" (Naafi)

19. Ruutu Poiss "II" (Wake Dream)

20. Naissoo Freeform Quintet "Naissoo Freeform Quintet" (NooPop)

(21. Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us" / "Meet the Grahams" / "Euphoria")

Jon Mikiver

1.–2. Jack White "No Name" (Third Man Records)

1.–2. Idles "Tangk" (Partisan)

3. Royel Otis "Pratts & Pain" (Ourness)

4. Fontaines D.C. "Romance" (XL)

5. Hermanos Gutiérrez "Sonido Cosmico" (Easy Eye Sound)

6. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard "Flight b741" (Pdoom)

7. Amyl & The Sniffers "Cartoon Darkness" (Rough Trade)

8. Kendrick Lamar "GNX" (pgLang/Interscope)

9. Knocked Loose "You Won't Go Before You're Supposed To" (Pure Noise)

10. Lola Young "This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway" (Island)

11. Night Tapes "Assisted Memories" (Nettwerk)

12. Gitkin "Golden Age" (Wonderwheel)

13. Vaiko Eplik ja Eliit "Lähen müüjaks" (Mortimer Snerd)

14. White Denim "12" (Bella Union)

15. Echolove "Vagabond" (ise välja antud)

16. Florian Wahl "Flo Raadio" (ise välja antud)

17. You Know Who "Dumb." (MSMB)

18. Buzhold "What It Meant?" (Noon)

19. Kumara "Nukes and Napalm" (ise välja antud)

20. Hurray For The Riff Raff "The Past Is Still Alive" (Nonesuch)

Kaido Kirikmäe

1. Actress "Daren Dz Kanningem" (Smalltown Supersound)

2. Tinashe "Quantum Baby" (Nice Life)

3. Four Tet "Three" (Text)

4. KMRU "Forge" (Seil)

5. Tont "Raudrohi" (Trash Can Dance)

6. The Bug "Machines I–V" (Relapse)

7. 4batz "U made me a st4r" (Gamma)

8. The Future Sound Of London "Captures (pre8ep 001)" (fsoldigital)

9. Seefeel "Everything Squared" (Warp)

10. Arushi Jain "Delight" (Leaving)

11. UMI "Talking to The Wind EP (Umi Music International)

12. Judeline "Bodhiria" (Interscope)

13. Vünex "Evolution Of Patterns" (Glitch Please)

14. Moses Sumney "Sophcore" (Tuntum)

15. Laila! "Gap Year!" (IIIXL Studio)

16. STRFLL "Birds" (ise välja antud)

17. Royel Otis "Pratts & Pain" (Ourness)

18. Robin Guthrie "Atlas" (Soleil Apres Minuit)

19. Misha Panfilov "Frutaria Electronica" (Miraaž)

20. Robin Guthrie "Astoria" (Soleil Apres Minuit)

Kaspar Viilup

1. Charli xcx "Brat" (Atlantic)

2. Two Shell "Two Shell" (Young)

3. Burial "Dreamfear / Boy Sent From Above" (XL)

4. Nourished by Time "Catching Chickens EP" (XL)

5. Karl Killing "37" (Warner Music Finland)

6. Luurel Varas "244 ALF" (ise välja antud)

7. Merely & Malibu "Essential Mixtape" (Year0001)

8. Mura Masa "Curve 1" (Pond)

9. Florian Wahl "Flo Raadio" (ise välja antud)

10. Ajukaja ja Mart Avi "Death of Music" (Porridge Bullet)

11. Laurel 2 "Brazil" (ise välja antud)

12. Salute "True Magic" (Ninja Tune)

13. Jamie xx "In Waves" (Young)

14. Kaytranada "Timeless" (RCA)

15. Confidence Man "3AM (La La La)" (Chaos)

16. Vince Staples "Dark Times" (Def Jam)

17. Tim Reaper & Kloke "In Full Effect" (Hyperdub)

18. Nilüfer Yanya "My Method Actor" (Ninja Tune)

19. Tems "Born in the Wild" (RCA)

20. Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross "Challengers (Mixed by Boys Noize)" (MGM/Sony)

Koit Raudsepp

1. 5miinust ja Puuluup "Kannatused ehk külakiigel pole stopperit" (Universal)

2. Fontaines DC "Romance" (XL)

3. Kosmikud "Surm Lõuna–Saksamaal" (Viska Mulda)

4. Kendrick Lamar "GNX" (pgLang/Interscope)

5. Karl Killing "37" (Warner Music Finland)

6. Jack White "No name" (Third Man Records)

7. Idles "Tangk" (Partisan)

8. DND "Viimane kustutab tule" (Gramophonetree)

9. Vaiko Eplik ja Eliit "Lähen müüjaks" (Mortimer Snerd)

10. Night Tapes "Assisted memories" (Nettwerk)

11. Nia Archives "Silence is loud" (HIJINXX/Island)

12. Tyler, The Creator "Chromakopia" (Columbia)

13. Luurel Varas "244 ALF" (ise välja antud)

14. Blood Incantation "Absolute elsewhere" (Century Media)

15. Fievel Is Glauque "Rong weicknes" (Fat Possum)

16. Florian Wahl "Intellikõnts" (Umblu)

17. Horror Dance Squad "All I See Is Black" (Out of Breath)

18. Pedigree "The recidivist" (ise välja antud)

19. The Cure "Songs Of A Lost World" (Polydor)

20. Four Tet "Three" (Text)

Kristjan Karron

1. The Cure "Songs of a Lost World" (Polydor)

2. Chat Pile "Cool World" (The Flenser)

3. Kill The Thrill "Autophagie" (Season of Mist)

4. Crippling Alcoholism "With Love From A Padded Room" (ise välja antud)

5. Pedigree "The Recidivist" (ise välja antud)

6. Einstürzende Neubauten "Rampen" (Potomak)

7. Mannequin Pussy "I Got Heaven" (Epitaph)

8. Buzhold "What It Meant?" (Noon)

9. Oranssi Pazuzu "Muuntautuja" (Nuclear Blast)

10. Melt–Banana "3+5" (A–ZAP)

11. Sentries "Snow As A Metaphor For Death" (Eau Claire)

12. Whores "War." (ise välja antud)

13. Kiwanoid "Vanatühi" (Mille plateaux)

14. Foxing "Foxing" (ise välja antud)

15. Düsentroop "Düsentroop" (Trash Can Dance)

16. Underworld "Strawberry Hotel" (Virgin)

17. The Jesus Lizard "Rack" (Ipecac)

18. Melvins "Tarantula Heart" (Ipecac)

19. Shellac "To All Trains" (ise välja antud)

20. Fu Manchu "The Return Of Tomorrow" (At The Dojo)

Kristo Rajasaare

1. The Cure "Songs of a Lost World" (Polydor)

2. Beak> ">>>>" (Invada)

3. Fontaines D.C. "Romance" (XL)

4. Fat Dog "WOOF." (Domino)

5. Yannis & The Yaw feat. Tony Allen "Lagos Paris London" (Transgressive)

6. Brant Bjork Trio "Once Upon A Time In The Desert" (Duna)

7. Kali Uchis "ORQUÍDEAS" (Geffen)

8. Les Amazones d'Afrique "Musow Danse" (Real World)

9. LA LOM "The Los Angeles League Of Musicians" (Verve)

10. Sahra Halgan "Hiddo dhawr" (Danaya)

11. Big Special "Postindustrial Hometown Blues" (SO/Silva Screen)

12. Whispering Sons "The Great Calm" ([PIAS])

13. Friedberg "Hardcore Workout Queen" (Clouds Hill)

14. Confidence Man "3AM (LA LA LA)" (Chaos)

15. Fat White Family "Forgiveness Is Yours" (Domino)

16. Etran De L'Aïr "100% Sahara Guitar" (Sahel Sounds)

17. Public Service Broadcasting "The Last Flight" (SO)

18. W. H. Lung "Every Inch Of Earth Pulsates" (Melodic)

19. Xiu Xiu "13" Frank Beltrame Italian Stiletto with Bison Horn Grips" (Polyvinyl)

20. Ibibio Sound Machine "Pull The Rope" (Merge)

Liisi Voolaid

1. Hermanos Gutiérrez "Sonido Cósmico" (Easy Eye Sound)

2. Royel Otis "Pratts & Pain" (Ourness)

3. Maggie Rogers "Don't Forget Me" (Capitol)

4. Channel Tres "Head Rush" (RCA)

5. Beyoncé "Cowboy Carter" (Sony)

6. Night Tapes "Assisted memories" (Nettwerk)

7. Suki Waterhouse "Memoir of a Sparklemuffin" (Sub Pop)

8. Mk.gee "Two Star & The Dream Police" (R&R)

9. Kendrick Lamarr "GNX" (pgLang/Interscope)

10. Kaytranada "Timeless" (RCA)

11. Doechii - Alligator Bites Never Heal (Top Dawg/Capitol)

12. Ravyn Lenae "Bird's Eye" (Atlantic)

13. Fredi "Tranquilo" (ise välja antud)

14. Florian Wahl "Flo Raadio" (ise välja antud)

15. Haldi & ans Flamingo "Õige aeg" (Funk Embassy)

Luke ja Madleen Teetsov-Faulkner

1. Avemaria "Asjad!" (Degenerate Underground)

2. Luurel Varas "244 ALF" (ise välja antud)

3. Spekter "Sõpruse Konsum muutis mu elu" (Degenerate Underground)

4. Moin "You Never End" (AD 93)

5. Julie "My anti-aircraft friend" (Atlantic)

6. Fat Tony ja Fatboi Sharif "Brain Candy" (Fused Arrow)

7. DIIV "Frog In Boiling Water" (Fantasy)

8. Radar Men From The Moon "Vomitorium" (Fuzz Club)

9. Mexican Coke "Mexican Coke" (Convulse)

10. Nova Lux "Nova Lux" (Degenerate Underground)

11. The Body "The Crying Out of Things" (Thrill Jockey)

12. Gnod "Spot Land" (Rocket)

13. Soundtracks & Head "Daga Daga Daga" (Glass Modern)

14. Fentanyl "Fentanyl" (Convulse)

15. Bar Italia "The Tw*ts" (Matador)

16. Nidia & Valentina "Estradas" (Latency)

17. Convulsing "Perdurance" (ise välja antud)

18. Laurel 2 "Brazil" (ise välja antud)

19. The Paradise Bangkok Molam International Band "Araya Lam" (Zudrangma)

20. Perila and Ulla "Jazz Plates" (Paralaxe Editions)

Margus Haav

1. Fontaines D.C. "Romance" (XL)

2. The Cure "Songs of a Lost World" (Universal)

3. Nick Cave "Wild God" (Play It Again Sam)

4. Florian Wahl "Flo Raadio" (ise välja antud)

5. Kulno Malva ja Leana.Island "Öölood" (ise välja antud)

6. Kendrick Lamar "GNX" (pgLang/Interscope)

7. Janek Murd "Ao" (ise välja antud)

8. Jamie xx "In Waves" (Young)

9. 6hunesseq "Ma olen maa peal v66ras" (Nordic Notes)

10. Mdou Moctar "Funeral for Justice" (Matador)

11. Vampire Weekend "Only God Was Above Us" (Columbia)

12. Mustafa "Dunya" (Jagjaguwar)

13. John Cale "Poptical Illusion" (Domino)

14. Tony Njoku "Last Bloom" (PRAH)

15. Tyla "Tyla" (Epic)

16. Ajukaja ja Mart Avi "Death of Music" (Porridge Bullet)

17. Einstürzende Neubauten "Rampen (apm: alien pop music)" (Potomak)

18. Remi Wolf "Big Ideas" (Island)

19. Pet Shop Boys "Nonetheless" (Parlophone)

20. A. G. Cook "Britpop" (New Alias)

Marta Püssa

1.–20. A. G. Cook "Britpop" (New Alias)

1.–20. An–Marlen ja Boipepperoni "Emotsionaalne elektronmuusika" (Kurvad Uudised)

1.–20. Arooj Afab "Night Reign" (Verve)

1.–20. Ariana Grande "Eternal sunshine" (Republic)

1.–20. Beyoncé "Cowboy Carter" (Sony)

1.–20. Billie Eilish "Hit Me Hard And Soft" (Interscope)

1.–20. Charli xcx "Brat" (Atlantic)

1.–20. English Teacher "This Could Be Texas" (Island)

1.–20. Fat Dog "Woof." (Domino)

1.–20. Fontaines D.C. "Romance" (XL)

1.–20. Inga "Nocturnal Orange" (ise välja antud)

1.–20. Jamie xx "In Waves" (Young)

1.–20. Kendrick Lamar "GNX" (pgLang/Interscope)

1.–20. Nilüfer Yanya "Method Actor" (Ninja Tune)

1.–20. Sabrina Carpenter "Short n' Sweet"

1.–20. Sophie "Sophie" (Transgressive)

1.–20. Säm "Südamelt ära" (ise välja antud)

1.–20. Tyler, The Creator "Chromakopia" (Columbia)

1.–20. Valge tüdruk "Emo G" (ise välja antud)

1.–20. Vampire Weekend "Only God Was Above Us" (Columbia)

Neit-Eerik Nestor

1. Röövel Ööbik "Transcent" (Umblu)

2. Charli xcx "Brat" (Atlantic)

3. Laila! "Gap Year!" (IIIXL Studio)

4. Odetari "Door to Dusk" (Artist Partner Group)

5. Karl Killing "37" (Warner Music Finland)

6. Ajukaja ja Mart Avi "Death of Music" (Porridge Bullet) (Porridge Bullet)

7. Sexyy Red "In Sexyy We Trust" (Rebel/Gamma.)

8. Vera Vice "Far Far Away" (ise välja antud)

9. Tyla "Tyla" (Epic)

10. Erika de Casier "Still" (4AD)

11. Future ja Metro Boomin "We Don't Trust You" (Epic)

12. Len "Cobalt: Somuchmore" (Lizzy)

13. Luurel Varas "244 ALF" (ise välja antud)

14. Florian Wahl "Flo Raadio" (ise välja antud)

15. Billie Eilish "Hit Me Hard And Soft" (Interscope)

16. Micah Dailey-White "Micah." (ise välja antud)

17. Lavurn "Lavurn" (Sumac)

18. Jessica Pratt "Here in the Pitch" (City Slang)

19. Camila Cabello "C, XOXO" (Geffen/Interscope)

20. Kanii, Riovaz ja Nimstarr "The Heart Racers" (Masked/Warner) 1

Oliver Berg

1. Sprints "Letter to Self" (City Slang)

2. Jon Hopkins "Ritual" (Domino)

3. Godspeed You! Black Emperor "No Title As Of 13 February 2024 28,340 Dead" (Constellation)

4. Catherine Graindorge "Songs for the Dead" (Tak:til)

5. Pinkcourtesyphone "Arise in Sinking Feelings" (Room40)

6. Final "What We Don't See" (Room40)

7. Aziza Brahim "Mawja" (Glitterbeat)

8. Upupayama "Mount Elephant" (Fuzz Club)

9. Erki Pärnoja "Rumba" (Erik Lindström Music)

10. Mdou Moctar "Funeral for Justice" (Matador)

11. Zelienople "Everything Is Simple" (Shelter Press)

12. Ty Segall "Three Bells" (Drag City)

13. Khruangbin "A LA SALA" (Dead Oceans)

14. Holy Tongue ja Shackleton "The Tumbling Psychic Joy of Now" (AD 93)

15. Luurel Varas "244 ALF (ise välja antud)

16. Yann Novak "The Voices of Theseus" (Room40)

17. David Douglas ja Applescal "Démarrage" (Atomnation)

18. Leon Bridges "Leon" (Columbia)

19. Avalanche Kaito "Talitakum" (Glitterbeat)

20. Dizlerim Küpsis "Seven Sleepy Songs About Some Toys That I Remember From My Childhood" (ise välja antud)

Oliver Lomp

1. Schoolboy Q "Blue Lips" (TDE)

2. Fred again "Ten days" (Warner/Atlantic)

3. Kerry King "From Hell I Rise" (Reigning Phoenix)

4. Allie X "Girl With No Face" (Twin)

5. New Dad "Madra" (Fair Youth)

6. The Last Dinner Party "Prelude to Ecstasy" (Universal)

7. Fontaines D.C. "Romance" (XL)

8. Floating Points "Cascade" (Ninja Tune)

9. Jack White "No Name" (Third Man Records)

10. Florian Wahl "Flo Raadio" (ise välja antud)

11. Billie Eilish "Hit Me Hard and Soft" (Interscope) 10

12. Kendrick Lamar "GNX" (pgLang/Interscope)

13. Michael Kiwanuka "Small Changes" (Polydor)

14. Ouu "Värvides" (Kurvad Uudised)

15. Tyler, The Creator "Chromakopia" (Columbia)

16. The Body "The Crying Out of Things" (Thrill Jockey)

17. Linkin Park "From Zero" (Warner)

18. The Cure "Songs Of A Lost World" (Polydor)

19. Vaiko Eplik ja Eliit "Lähen müüjaks" (Mortimer Snerd)

20. Charli xcx "Brat" (Atlantic)

Sandra Suits

1. Bilal "Adjust Brightness" (ONErpm)

2. Buddy "Don't Forget To Breate" (Empire)

3. Ajukaja ja Mart Avi "Death of Music" (Porridge Bullet)

4. Brittany Howard "What Now" (Island)

5. Rapsody "Please Don't Cry" (Roc Nation)

6. Haldi & ans Flamingo "Õige aeg" (Funk Embassy)

7. Carlita "Sentimental" (Ninja Tune)

8. Tyla "Tyla" (Epic)

9. Kaytranada "Timeless" (RCA)

10. IDK "BRAVADO + INTiMO" (ise välja antud)

11. Terrace Martin "Nintindo Soul" (Lowly/O'Connor)

12. Tycho "Infinite Health" (Ninja Tune)

13. NxWorries "Why Lawd?" (Stones Throw)

14. Remi Soul "ALL4DALUV" (Fourte)

15. SiR "Heavy" (TDE)

16. Beth Gibbons "Lives Outgrown" (Domino)

17. Machinedrum "3FOR82_D3LUX32" (Ninja Tune)

18. The Cure "Songs of a Lost World" (Polydor)

19. Vince Staples "Dark Times" (Def Jam)

20. Freddie Gibbs "You Only Die 1nce" (AWAL)

Siim Boikov

1. An–Marlen, boipepperoni "Emotsionaalne elektronmuusika" (Kurvad Uudised)

2. White Girl "Emo G" (ise välja antud)

3. Michael Kiwanuka "Small Changes" (Polydor)

4. Haldi & ans Flamingo "Õige aeg" (Funk Embassy)

5. Vaiko Eplik ja Eliit "Lähen müüjaks" (Mortimer Snerd)

6.–20. 5miinust ja Puuluup "Kannatused ehk külakiigel pole stopperit" (Universal)

6.–20. 6hunesseq "Ma olen maa peal v66ras" (Nordic Notes)

6.–20. Bolis Pupul "Letter To Yu" (Deewee & Because)

6.–20. Dawn Richards & Spencer Zahn "Quiet in a World Full of Noise" (Merge)

6.–20. Eleryn Tiit "Vastassuunas" (Made In Baltics)

6.–20. Ezra Collective "Dance, No One's Watching" (Partisan)

6.–20. Father John Misty "Mahashmashana" (Bella Union)

6.–20. Hermanos Gutiérrez "Sonido Cósmico" (Easy Eye Sound)

6.–20. Kenors "Tooted" (ise välja antud)

6.–20. Mari Jürjens "... aga samas ..." (ise välja antud)

6.–20. Olivia Belli "Intermundia" (XXIM)

6.–20. Ouu "Värvides" (Kurvad Uudised)

6.–20. The Cure "Songs of a Lost World" (Polydor)

6.–20. Tristwch Y Fenywod "Tristwch Y Fenywod" (Night School)

Taaniel Malleus

1. Two Shell "Two Shell" (Young)

2. Charli xcx "Brat" (Atlantic)

3. Jamie XX "In Waves" (Young)

4. A.G. Cook "Britpop" (New Alias)

5. Bassvictim "Basspunk" (KMIF)

6. Vladimir Dubyshkin "Ivanovo night luxe" (Trip recordings)

7. Gesaffelstein "Gamma" (Columbia)

8. Vegyn "The Road To Hell Is Paved With Good Intentions" (PLZ Make It Ruins)

9. Atticus Ross, Trent Reznor, Boys Noize "Challengers (Original Score)" (MGM/Sony)

10. Röövel Ööbik "Transcent" (Umblu)

11. Teqmun "Worms Still Have To Eat The Dirt" (Nerve Collect)

12. Speckman "Noisemaker" (Public Posession)

13. Toro Y Moi "Hole Erth" (Dead Oceans)

14. Floating Points "Cascade" (Ninja Tune)

15. Luurel Varas "244 ALF" (ise välja antud)

16. Caribou "Honey" (City Slang)

17. Cults "To the Ghost" (Imperial)

18. Loidis "One Day" (Incienso)

19. Yacht "New Release" (Paris by Night)

20. Unklevon "UN1C" (Boyznoize)

Taavet Mark Kirja

1. Portraits of Tracy "Drive Home: Parting Gifts" (ise välja antud)

2. Kamasi Washington "Fearless Movement" (Young)

3. Mach-Hommy "#RICHAXXHAITIAN" (ise välja antud)

4. Denzel Curry "King of The Mischievous South" (Loma Vista)

5. The Cure "Songs Of A Lost World" (Polydor)

6. Jpegmafia "I Lay Down My Life For You" (AWAL)

7. Schoolboy Q "Blue Lips" (TDE)

8. Micah Dailey-White "Micah." (ise välja antud)

9. The Alchemist, Oh No, Gangrene "Heads I Win, Tails You Lose" (ALC/Gangrene)

10. Being Dead "Eels" (Bayonet)

11. Elucid "Revelator" (Fat Possum)

12. Logic "Ultra 85" (BMG)

13. Cindy Lee "Diamond Jubilee" (Realistik Studios)

14. Tyler, The Creator "Chromakopia" (Columbia)

15. BexBlu, Paul Stephan and t.o "Two Thousand and Never" (ise välja antud)

16. Florian Wahl "Flo Raadio" (ise välja antud)

17. Michael Kiwanuka "Small Changes" (Polydor)

18. Nala Sinephro "Endlessness" (Warp)

19. NugLife "Nuglife 2024" (High Def Ent.)

20. Iglooghost "Tidal Memory Eco" (Luckyme)

Tanel Matsalu

1. Haldi & ans Flamingo "Õige aeg" (Funk Embassy)

2. Cindy Lee "Diamond Jubilee" (Realistik Studios)

3. Misha Panfilov "Frutaria Electronica" (Miraaž)

4. Tõde "Demo 2024" (ise välja antud)

5. Roxane Barrow "Make Money" (Clan Destine)

6. Naissoo Freeform Quintet "Naissoo Freeform Quintet" (NooPop)

7. Exit Safe Mode "Xtension" (ise välja antud)

8. Tont "Raudrohi" (ise välja antud)

9. Floating Points "Cascade" (Ninja Tune)

10. Lunastaja "Surnult Sündinud" (Trash Can Dance)

11. Noda & Wolfers "Evil Fades in Echo" (Nightwind)

12. Marynel-Marju Kuut "Esmakordselt" (Vaiguviiul)

13. Ratkiller "Reaching Intestinal Scenery" (ise välja antud)

14. Rhythm Doctor "Digital Juju" (Almost Unknown)

15. Penza Penza "Alto E Primitivo" (Funk Night)

16. Legowelt "A Field Guide To The Void" (Clone)

17. Narkhiil "Bloodlust" (Trash Can Dance)

18. Fennesz "Mosaic" (Touch)

19. Loidis "One Day" (Incienso)

20. Tom Carruthers "Downtown Rhithms" (L.I.E.S.)

Tarmo Sikk

1. Hermanos Gutiérrez "Sonido Cósmico" (Easy Eye Sound)

2. Meisterjaan "Kalurmees" (ise välja antud)*

3. The Marías "Submarine" (Nice Life/Atlantic)

4. Florian Wahl "Flo Raadio" (ise välja antud)

5. Jamie xx "In Waves" (Young)

6. Little Simz "Drop 7" (AWAL)

7. Orla Gartland "Everybody Needs a Hero" (New Friends)

8. Charli xcx "Brat" (Atlantic)

9. Lewis OfMan "Cristal Medium Blue" (Profil de Face)

10. Idles "Tangk" (Partisan)

11. Billie Eilish "Hit Me Hard And Soft" (Interscope)

12. Delicate Steve "Delicate Steve Sings" (Anti)

13. Bon Entendeur "Rivages" (Sony Music France)

14. Soran "Loneliness Confetti" (Les Disques Audiogramme)

15. Lola Young "This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway" (Island)

16. Khruangbin "A La Sala" (Dead Oceans)

17. L'Impératrice "Pulsar" (Microqlima)

18. Mick Pedaja "Elu ja armastus (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)" (ise välja antud)

19. Temples "Other Structures" (Heavenly Recordings)

20. Valge Tüdruk "Emo G" (ise välja antud)

Tauno Maarpuu

1. Kim Gordon "The Collective" (Matador)

2. Jessica Pratt "Here in the Pitch" (City Slang)

3. Mount Eerie "Night Palace" (P.W. Elverum & Sun)

4. Daryl Johns "Daryl Johns" (Mac's)

5. Naissoo Freeform Quintet "Naissoo Freeform Quintet" (NooPop)

6. Night Tapes "Assisted Memories" (Nettwerk)

7. Tont "Raudrohi" (ise välja antud)

8. Rosita Luu "Yöeläin" (Playground Music)

9. Fuvk "What is the purpose of your visit?" (ise välja antud)

10. DJ Nigga Fox "Chá Preto" (Principe)

11. Ajukaja & Mart Avi "Death of Music" (Porridge Bullet)

12. Florian Wahl "Flo Raadio" (ise välja antud)

13. Haldi & ans Flamingo "Õige aeg" (Funk Embassy)

14. Man Rei "Doer" (Crash Symbols)

15. New York "Rapstar" (Relaxin)

16. Misha Panfilov "Frutaria Electrónica" (Miraaž)

17. Keetai "Seraphic Distortion" (Shelter)

18. Röövel Ööbik "Transcent" (Umblu)

19. Rhythm Doctor "Digital Juju" (Almost Unknown)

20. Vimka "Vimka" (Degenerate Underground)

Tiia Teder

1. Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds "Wild God" (Play It Again Sam)

2. Eesti Festivaliorkester ja Jüri Reinvere "Ship of Fools" (Alpha Classics)

3. Caroline Shaw "Rectangles And Circumstance" (Nonesuch)

4. Kristjan Randalu "Schumann – Dichterliebe" (Berlin Classics)

5. Laurie Anderson "Amelia" (Nonesuch)

6. Amy Laurenson "Strands" (ise välja antud)

7. Danish String Quartet "Keel Road" (ECM)

8. Reginamandness "Smultronstället" (Playground Music)

9. Janek Murd "AO" (ise välja antud)

10. Tiit Kikas "Susanna's Diaries" (Music Island)

11.–20. Estonian Voices "Kallimale" (Playground Music)

11.–20. Vaiko Eplik ja Eliit "Lähen müüjaks" (Mortimer Snerd)

11.–20. Tarmo Johannes "Tumesoe" (ise välja antud)

11.–20. Mikk Kaasik "Take One" (Playground Music)

11.–20. JT Conception "How Far Can You Go" (Trumbi Muusika/Playground Music) 11.–20. Mathei Florea New Grounds "Snap" (ise välja antud)

11.–20. Eesti Keeled "Pildid" (ise välja antud)

11.–20. Karmen Rõivassepp, Abekejser "Wonder Who" (Jaeger Community)

11.–20. Kaisa Ling Thing "Big Bäng" (Teet ja pojad/Playground Music)

11.–20. Florian Wahl "Flo Raadio" (ise välja antud)

Tiit Kusnets

1.-20. Avalanche Kaito "Talitakum" (Glitterbeat)

1.-20. Aziza Brahim "Mawja" (Glitterbeat)

1.-20. Mari Kvien Brunvoll & Stein Urheim w/ Moskus "Barefoot in Bryophyte" (Hubro)

1.-20. Buzz' Ayaz "Buzz' Ayaz" (Glitterbeat)

1.-20. Estonian Voices "Kallimale" (Sheikid)

1.-20. Roomet Jakapi & Girilal Baars "Bokat" (Nature Always Wins)

1.-20. Mari Jürjens "... aga samas ..." (ise välja antud)

1.-20. Hoppy Kamiyama "界" (God Mountain)

1.-20. Seckou Keita "Homeland (Chapter 1)" (Hudson Records)

1.-20. La Cozna "Ni Nuit Ni Jour" (Raffut Collectif)

1.-20. Landless "Lúireach" (Glitterbeat)

1.-20. Julián Mayorga "Chak Chak Chak Chak" (Glitterbeat)

1.-20. Kate Nash "9 Sad Symphonies" (Kill Rock Stars)

1.-20. John Ken Nuzzo & Haioka "East Wind" (Emerald & Doreen Records)

1.-20. OdNu + Ümlaut "Abandoned Spaces" (Audiobulb)

1.-20. Erki Pärnoja "Rumba" (Erik Lindström Music)

1.-20. Emil Storløkken Åse's Phønix "Intergalloptic Roundtrip" (Sonic Transmissions Records)

1.-20. Terry Riley "Standard(s)and: Kobuchizawa Sessions #1" (Star/ Rainbow Records)

1.-20. Tidiane Thiam "Africa Yontii" (Sahel Sounds)

1.-20. Bill Wells "Collected Dreams" (7 e.p.)

Timo Tiivas

1. Bassvictim "Basspunk" (KMIF)

2. The Hellp "LL" (Anemoia/Atlantic)

3. Gee Tee "Prehistoric Chrome" (Nailbiter)

4. Guitar "Casting Spells on Turtlehead" (Spared Flesh/Julia's War)

5. The Dare "What's Wrong with New York?" (Republic)

6. Fcukers "Baggy$$" (Technicolour)

7. Damon r. "Re" (ise välja antud)

8. Frog power "Morpheus, my son" (Frog Style)

10. Avemaria "Asjad!" (Degenerate Underground)

11. Röövel Ööbik "Transcent" (Umblu)

12. The Garden "Six Desperate Ballads" (Wyatt James and Fletcher Steven Shears)

13. Spekter "Sõpruse Konsum muutis mu elu" (Degenerate Underground)

14. Canaries "Demo" (ise välja antud)

15. Playland "3 / Music makes me lose control" (ise välja antud)

16.Cloud Nothings "Final Summer" (Pure Noise)

17. Turkey "Clock Tower" (ise välja antud)

18. Suzy Sheer "Euphoriphilia" (Bronze Stanard Listening)

19. Callahan & Witscher "Think Differently" (Post Present Medium)

20. Slater "FM Thoughts" (Vada Vada)

Tõnu Karjatse

1. Mart Avi ja Ajukaja "Death of Music" (Porridge Bullet)

2. Amyl and the Sniffers "Cartoon Darkness" (Rough Trade)

3. Beth Gibbons "Lives Outgrown" (Domino)

4. Anja Huwe "Codes" (Sacred Bones)

5. Kim Gordon "The Collective" (Matador)

6. Billie Eilish "Hit Me Hard And Soft" (Interscope)

7. Arushi Jain "Delight" (Leaving)

8. Julia Holter "Something in the Room She Moves" (Domino)

9. King Hannah "Big Swimmer" (City Slang)

10. John Cale "POPtical Illusion" (Domino)

11. Vimka "Vimka" (Degenerate Underground)

12. Fontaines D.C. "Romance" (XL)

13. Night in Athens "Wasted Reflections" (Wave)

14. Mdou Moctar "Funeral for Justice" (Matador)

15. Hakushi Hasegawa "Mahogakko" (Brainfeeder)

16. Kendrick Lamarr "GNX" (pgLang/Interscope)

17. El Perro del Mar "Big anonymous" (City Slang)

18. Janek Murd "Ao" (ise välja antud)

19. Kneecap "Fine Art" (Heavenly/Pias)

20. Keyon Harrold "Foreverland" (Concord)