Autahvel 2019. Isiklikud edetabelid

Aasta tipp-50 sündis järgmiste isiklike edetabelite alusel (toodud juhuslikus järjekorras):

Mari Peegel

1 Kim Gordon "No Home Record" (Matador)

2 Liis Ring "Woolgathering" (Õunaviks)

3 Thee Oh Sees "Face Stabber" (Castle Face)

4 Diversicolor "Diversicolor" (Diversicolor)

5 Jenny Hval "The Practice of Love" (Sacred Bones)

6 Anna Kaneelina "Anna Kaneelina" (Erik Lindström Music)

7 Otoboke Beaver "Itekoma Hits" (Damnably)

8 Kreatiivmootor "Mentalbau" (Kreatiivmootor)

9 Allah-Las "LAHS" (Mexican Summer)

10 Beck "Hyperspace" (Fonograf)

11 Moon Duo "Stars Are The Light" (Sacred Bones)

12 Lana del Rey "Norman Fucking Rockwell!" (Polydor)

13 Brittany Howard "Jaime" (Sony)

14 Weyes Blood "Titanic Rising" (Sub Pop)

15 Carla Del Forno "Look Up Sharp" (Kallista)

16 Morrissey "California Son" (BMG)

17 Ariel Pink "Odditties Sodomies Vol. 2" (Mexican Summer)

18 Royal Trux "White Stuff" (Fat Possum)

19 Thurston Moore "Spirit Counsel" (Daydream Library)

20 Mike Patton, Jean-Claude Vannier "Corpse Flower" (Ipecac)

Kristo Rajasaare

1. Mark Lanegan Band "Somebody's Knocking" (Heavenly)

2. Moon Duo "Stars Are The Light" (Sacred Bones)

3. Sleaford Mods "Eton Alive" (Extreme Eating)

4. Jenny Lewis "On The Line" (Warner)

5. Cage The Elephant "Social Cues" (RCA)

6. Beck "Hyperspace" (EMI)

7. Michael Kiwanuka "Kiwanuka" (Polydor)

8. Solange "When I Get Home" (Columbia)

9. Lana Del Ray "Norman Fucking Rockwell!" (Polydor)

10. Fontaines D.C. "Dogrel" (Partisan)

11. W. H. Lung "Incidental Music" (Melodic)

12. Alogte Oho "Mam Yinne Wa" (Philophon)

13. Altin Gün "Gece" (Glitterbeat)

14. Tinariwen "Amadjar" (PIAS)

15. Mdou Moctar "Ilana (the Creator)" (Sahel Sounds)

16. Ian Brown "Ripples" (Polydor)

17. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard "Infest the Rats' Nest" (Flightless)

18. Oh Sees "Face Stabber" (Castle Face)

19. Khruangbin "Hasta El Cielo" (Dead Oceans)

20. Toy "Songs Of Consumption" (Tough Love)

Tauno Vahter



1 Weyes Blood - Titanic Rising (Sub Pop)

2 Jenny Hval - The Practice of Love (Sacred Bones)

3 The Chemical Brothers - No Geography (Virgin)

4 Toro Y Moi - Outer Peace (Carpark)

5 Rita Ray - Old Love Will Rust (Funk Embassy)

6 Sudan Archives - Athena (Stones Throw)

7 Sharon Van Etten - Remind me Tomorrow (Jagjaguwar)

8 Purple Mountains - Purple Mountains (Drag City)

9 Anna Kaneelina - Anna Kaneelina (Erik Lindström Music)

10 FKA Twigs - Magdalene (Young Turks)

11 Jazzmeia Horn - Love and Liberation (Sear Sound)

12 Marika Hackman - Any Human Friend (Sub Pop)

13 Jenny Lewis - On the Line (Warner)

14 Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Ghosteen (Ghosteen)

15 Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (interscope)

16 Caroline Polachek - Pang (Columbia)

17 Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka (Polydor)

18 James Blake - Assume Form (Polydor)

19 Beck - Hyperspace (Capitol)

20 Little Simz - GREY Area (Age 101)

Tiit Kusnets

1.-20. Bibi Ahmed "Adghah" (Sounds Of Subterrania)

1.-20. Bantou Mentale "Bantou Mentale" (Glitterbeat)

1.-20. Christian Winther Christensen/ SCENATET "Almost in G" (col legno)

1.-20. Cotito "Hechicero" (Buh Records)

1.-20. Micah Gaugh "Dreamcatcher" (10mm Omega Recordings)

1.-20. Guzz "Walking In A Boundless Dream" (Guzz)

1.-20. Hama "Houmeissa" (Sahel Sounds)

1.-20. Abdullah Ibrahim & Ekaya "The Balance" (Gearbox)

1.-20. Juhan "Ma lillesideme võtaks" (AVA Muusika)

1.-20. Kel Assouf "Black Tenere" (Glitterbeat)

1.-20. Kreatiivmootor "Mentalbau" (Kreatiivmootor)

1.-20. Land Of Kush "Sand Enigma" (Constellation)

1.-20. Andre Maaker "Meie laulu pidu" (Music Maker)

1.-20. The National Jazz Trio Of Scotland "Standards Vol. V" (Karaoke Kalk)

1.-20. Nystrøm/ Økland/ Holmertz/ Sereba/ Baena "Oriental Winds of the Baroque" (Simax Classics)

1.-20. Los Pirañas "Historia Natural" (Glitterbeat)

1.-20. 75 Dollar Bill "I Was Real" (Tak:til)

1.-20. Skarbø Skulekorps " Skarbø Skulekorps" (Hubro)

1.-20. Mart Soo & Kulgejad "Kulg II" (AVA Muusika)

1.-20. Øyvind Torvund "The Exotica Album" (Hubro)

Tanel Matsalu

1. Jamila Woods "LEGACY! LEGACY!" (Jagjaguwar)

2. Jessica Pratt "Quiet Signs" (Mexican Summer)

3. Kim Gordon "No Home Record" (Matador)

4. Carla Dal Forno "Look Up Sharp" (Kallista)

5. Caroline Polachek "Pang" (Perpetual Novice)

6. Lafawndah "Ancestor Boy" (CONCORDIA)

7. Prince "Originals" (NPG)

8. Moodymann "Sinner" (KDJ)

9. Angel Olsen "All Mirrors" (Jagjaguwar)

10. Bella Boo "Once Upon A Passion" (Studio Barnhus)

11. Jayda G "Significant Changes" (Ninja Tune)

12. Cherushii & Maria Minerva "Cherushii & Maria Minerva" (100% Silk)

13. Flying Lotus "Flamagra" (Warp)

14. Ratkiller ‎"Blue Thirty" (Blue Tapes)

15. The Comet Is Coming "Trust In The Life Force Of The Deep Mystery" (Impulse!)

16. YASMYN "SlowFall" (ise välja antud)

17. Estrada Orchestra "Zucker Tanzclub" (Funk Night)

18. Wrupk Urei "WU WEI" (ise välja antud)

19. Diversicolor "Diversicolor" (ise välja antud)

20. EDEN "Alchemist" (Trash Can Dance)

Triin Niinemets

1. Instra:mental – Timelines EP (Nonplus)

2. OMMA – 1905 (Antinote)

3. Joy O – Slipping (Hinge Finger)

4. Special Request – Offworld (Houndstooth)

5. Nikolajev – LEL EP (Incienso)

6. Jacques Greene – Dawn Chorus (LuckyMe)

7. YĪN YĪN ‎– The Rabbit That Hunts Tigers (Les Disques Bongo Joe)

8. Carla Dal Forno – Look Up Sharp (Kallista)

9. Marc Rebillet – Loop Daddy II (Bored Certified)

10. Hector Plimmer – Next To Nothing (Albert's Favourites)

11. Matthew Halsall – Oneness (Gondwana)

12. Helina – Ms. Vitamin C

13. Skepta – Ignorance Is Bliss (Boy Better Know)

14. Solange – When I Get Home (Columbia)

15. Flying Lotus – Flamagra (Warp)

16. Jayda G – Significiant Changes (Ninja Tune)

17. Scherbe – It's In The Cities Streets (Steady Work By Dear Friends)

18. Blackpocket – ALAYLY (Exit)

19. Daisy Moon – Geometry of Curves (Idle Hands)

20. Pessimist & Karim Maas – Pessimist & Karim Maas (Pessimist Productions)

Ivar Murd

1. Maryn E. Coote - Welcome To My World (PPU)

2. Weak People - The First Ones To Go (Trash Can Dance)

3. Iona Fortune - Tao of I Volume 2 (Ecstatic)

4. Liis Ring - Woolgathering (Õunaviks)

5. Helado Negro - This Is How You Smile (Rvng Intl.)

6. Neuronphase - Neuronphase (Porridge Bullet)

7. Floating Points - Crush (Ninja Tune)

8. Zaliva-D - Calling (SVBKVLT)

9. Inre Kretsen Grupp - Dorisk Ordning (Fasaan)

10. Lee "Scratch" Perry - Rainford (On-U Sound)

11. Levon Vincent - World Order Music (Novel Sound)

12. Leif - Loom Dream (Whities)

13. rRoxymore - Face to Phase (Don't Be Afraid)

14. Young Marco - Bahasa (Island Of The Gods)

15. JAB - Erg Herbe (Shelter Press)

16. Angel Bat Dawid - The Oracle (International Anthem Recording Company)

17. Luurel Varas - New World (Crash Symbols)

18. James Massiah - Natural Born Killers (Levels)

19. Dengue Dengue Dengue - Zenit & Nadir (Enchufada)

20. Manna - ALBUM

Tõnu Karjatse

1 FKA Twigs "Magdalene" (Young Turks)

2 Clipping. "There Existed an Addiction to Blood" (Sub pop)

3 Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds "Ghosteen" (Ghosteen)

4 Liis Ring "Woolgathering" (Liis Ring)

5 Gum Takes Tooth "Arrow" (Rocket)

6 Kate Tempest The Book of Traps and Lessons" (Republic)

7 Kreatiivmootor "Mentalbau" (Kreatiivmootor)

8 Anna Meredith "Fibs" (Moshi Moshi)

9 Flying Lotus "Flamagra" (Warp)

10 Galcher Lustwerk "Information" (Ghostly)

11 Kim Gordon "No Home Record" (Matador)

12 Little Simz "GREY Area" (Age 101 Music)

13 Solange "When I Get Home" (Columbia)

14 Lil Pump "Harverd Dropout" (Warner Bros)

15 Cate Le Bon "Reward" (Kemado)

16 A Winged Victory For The Sullen "The Undivided Five" (Ninja Tune)

17 Angelo De Augustine "Tomb" (Asthmatic Kitty)

18 Amyl And The Sniffers (Rough Trade)

19 Gym Tonic "Good Job" (Gym Tonic)

20 Jan Helsing "Käed" (Jan Helsing)

Andres Noormets

1 hammock – undercurrents (hammock music)

2 ana roxanne – ~~~ – (leaving)

3 telefon tel aviv – dreams are not enough (ghostly)

4 fka twigs – magdalene (young turks)

5 black pumas – black pumas (ato/pias)

6 billie eilish – when we all fall asleep, where do we go? (darkroom/interscope)

7 kreatiivmootor – mentalbau (kreatiivmootor)

8 lafawndah – ancestor boy (concordia)

9 ai yamamoto – going home (dragon's eye)

10 nick cave & the bad seeds – ghosteen (ghosteen)

11 a winged victory for the sullen – the undivided five (ninja tune)

12 apparat – lp5 (sascha ring/mute artists)

13 yu su – roll with the punches (second circle)

14 roomet jakapi/niels praetsholm/mart soo – beek! (improtest)

15 slow meadow – happy occident (hammock music)

16 turning jewels into water – map of absences (fpe)

17 saba alizadeh – scattered memories (karlrecords)

18 floating points – crush (pluto/ninja tune)

19 radare – der endless dream – (golden antenna)

20 james blake – assume form (polydor)

Mihkel Robam

1 Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds "Ghosteen" (Bad Seed)

2 Thom Yorke "Anima" (XL)

3 Rammstein "Untitled" (Universal)

4 Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross "Watchmen" (Null Corporation)

5 Philip Glass "The Not-Doings of an Insomniac" (Orange Mountain)

6 Korn "The Nothing" (Roadrunner)

7 White Lies "Five V2" (Pias)

8 Lindemann "F & M" (Universal)

9 Low Roar "ross." (Paper Records)

10 The National "I Am Easy To Find" (4AD)

11 Interpol "A Fine Mess" (Matador)

12 Foals "Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost (Part 1, Part 2)" (Warner)

13 TR/ST "The Destroyer (1, 2)" (Royal Mountain)

14 Mary Komasa "Disarm" (Warner)

15 Fink "Bloom Innocent" (R'COUP'D)

16 ionnalee "Remember The Future" (To whom it may concern.)

17 m83 "DSVII" (Mute)

18 Blvck Ceiling "Picasso 808" (Polycoffin)

19 Taco Hemingway "Pocztówka z WWA, lato '19" (Taco Corp)

20 Kompromat "Traum und Existenz" (Clivage Music)

Kaido Kirikmäe

1 Clams Casino "Moon Trio Radio" Columbia / Sony

2 Future "Save Me" EP / Epic

3 Tinashe "Songs For You" / Tinashe Music Inc.

4 Trentemoller "Observe" / In My Room

5 Apparat "LP5" / Mute

6 Boy Harsher "Careful" / Nude Club

7 Biosphere "Senja Recordings" / Biophon records

8 Ultramarine " Signals Into Space" / Les Disques Du Crepuscule

9 Loscil "Equivalents" / Kranky

10 Lau Nau "Land Without God" / Fonal records

11 Moon Duo "Stars Are The Light / Sacred Bones records

12 Jonsi & Alex "Lost & Found" / Krunk

13 Mikron "Severance" / Central Processing Unit"

14 Ultramarine "Meditations" / Real Soon

15 Charli XcX "Charli" Asylum / Atlantic

16 Fennez "Agora" / Touch

17 Marja Ahti "Vegetal Negatives" / Hallow Ground

18 Stereo Hypnosis & Christopher Choplin "Bjarmi" / Fabrique records

19 Rozi Plain "What A Boost" / Memphis Industries

20 Morrissey "California Son" / BMG

Maian Kärmas

1 Kadri Voorand – In Duo with Mihkel Mälgand

2 Põhja Konn – Hetk. Inspireeritud Tüürist

3 Ain Agan – AganagA

4 Rita Ray – Old Love Will Rust

5 Ramuel Tafenau – Gather Around

6 Sofia Rubina – Where It Begins

7 Liina Saar – Õhtulaulud

8 Juhan – Ma lillesideme võtaks

9 Rubundi – Mõttemets

10 Holger Marjamaa – Mostly Standards

11 Joel Remmel Trio – Sharp

12 Miljardid – Imeline

13 Karl Petti – Veemaal

14 Siim Aimla Funk Band – We Need To Talk

15 Marianne Leibur & Ansambel – Marianne Leibur & Ansambel

16 Mart Soo & Kulgejad – Kulg II

Erni Kask

1 The National - I Am Easy To Find

2 TMF - Maailma parim pänd

3 Kanye West - Jesus Is King

4 Vaiko Eplik - Sireleis

5 Nick Cave - Ghosteen

6 Bella Boo - Unce Upon A Passion

7 Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

8 James Blake - Assume Form

9 Bon Iver - i,i

10 Oliver Peck - Pony

11 Jan Helsing - Käed

12 The Chemical Bothers - No Geography

13 Seltskond Pargis - 6 Pala Öisest Pealinnast

14 Rita Ray - Old Love Will Rust

15 Kreatiivmootor - Mentalbau

Tauno Maarpuu

1. Jessica Pratt "Quiet Signs" (Mexican Summer)

2. Kim Gordon "No Home Record" (Matador)

3. Lucy Roleff "Left Open In A Room" (Oscarson)

4. Rosita Luu "SOS" (Helmi Levyt)

5. Hullu Ruusu "Rehab" (Helmi Levyt)

6. Maustetytöt "Kaikki tiet vievät Peltolaan" (Is This Art!)

7. Harmaa Getto "Ovenvartija" (Svart)

8. Lambchop "This (Is What I Wanted To Tell You)" (Merge Records)

9. Moodymann "Sinner" (KDJ)

10. Rocketship "Thanks To You" (Darla)

11. Vaiko Eplik "Sireleis" (Vaiguviiul)

12. Litku Klemetti "Ding Ding Dong" (Luova Records)

13. Kreatiivmootor "Mentalbau" (ise välja antud)

14. Jan Helsing "Käed" (ise välja antud)

15. Beth Gibbons / Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra "Henryk Górecki: Symphony No. 3 (Symphony Of Sorrowful Songs) Op. 36" (Domino)

16. Yosuke Tokunaga "8 Furnitures" (.madriguera.)

17. Estrada Orchestra "Zucker Tanzclub" 2019 (Fnr)

18. Ratkiller "Blue Thirty" 2019 (Blue Tapes)

19. Dew8 "Ke'leti jaht" (Legendaarne / Trash Can Dance)

20. Henri Hütt "Võimatus kui elustiil" (ise välja antud)

Kaspar Viilup

1 Seltskond Pargis "6 Pala Öisest Pealinnast" (Onesensemusic)

2 James Blake "Assume Form" (Polydor)

3 The Chemical Brothers "No Geography" (Universal)

4 Neuronphase "LP" (Porridge Bullet)

5 Michael Kiwanuka "KIWANUKA" (Polydor)

6 King Midas Sound "Solitude" (Cosmo Rhythmatic)

7 Rian Treanor "Ataxia" (Planet Mu)

8 Ariana Grande "thank u, next" (Republic Records)

9 Sipelga 14 "Traplaif" (Legendaarne)

10 Prince "Originals" (Warner)

11 Iggy Pop "Free" (Thousand Mile)

12 Loraine James "For You And I" (Hyperdub)

13 Mick Moon "Trallinn" (ise välja antud)

14 Cherushii & Maria Minerva "Cherushii & Maria Minerva" (100% Silk)

15 Danny Brown "uknowwhatimsayin?" (Warp)

16 Cassius "Dreems" (Love Supreme)

17 Baltra "Ted" (ise välja antud)

18 Lapalux "Amnioverse" (Brainfeeder)

19 Andy Stott "It Should Be Us" (Modern Love)

20 Special Request "Offworld" (Houndstooth)

Oliver Lomp

1 Slipknot - We are not your kind (Roadrunner)

2 Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka (Interscope)

3 Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Ghosteen (Ghosteen)

4 Dave - PSYCHODRAMA (N/A)

5 Tyler, The Creator - IGOR (Columbia)

6 SUNN O - Pyroclasts (Southern Lord)

7 The Comet Is Coming - The Afterlife (Decca)

8 Big Thief - Two Hands (4AD)

9 FKA Twigs - Magdalene (Young Turks)

10 Sleaford Mods - Eaton Alive (Extreme Eating)

11 Bring Me The Horizon - AMO (RCA)

12 Lana Del Rey - Norman Fucking Rockwell! (Interscope)

13 Julia Kent - Temporal (The Leaf)

14 Lapalux - Animoverse (Brainfeeder)

15 HEALTH - VOL. 4 :: SLAVES OF FEAR (Loma Vista)

16 Employed To Serve - Eternal Forward Motion (Spinefarm)

17 Weyes Blood - Titanic Rising (Weyes Blood)

18 Lingua Ignota - Caligula (Profound Lore)

19 Lorelle Meets the Obsolete - De Facto (Sonic Cathedral)

20 The Beatles - Abbey Road [50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition] (Capitol)

Indrek Spungin

1. Iggy Pop "Free" (Caroline International, Loma Vista)

2. Liam Gallagher "Why Me? Why Not" (Warner Records)

3. Lana Del Rey "Norman Fucking Rockwell!" (Polydor, Interscope)

4. Morrissey "California Son"

5. Moodymann "Sinner" (KDJ

6. BALTRA - Ted (Baltra)

7. Thom Yorke "Anima" (XL)

8. Hot Chip "A Bath Full Of Ecstasy" (Domino)

9. Miles Davis "Rubberband"

10. Kanye West "Jesus Is King" (GOOD Music, Def Jam Recordings)

11. Perforated Cerebral Party "Neverendingstory" (Somatik Sounds)

12. Devendra Banhart "Ma" (Nonesuch)

13. Kim Gordon "No Home Record" (Matador)

14. 808 STATE - Transmission Suite (808 State)

15. Åmnfx "This Is Not The End" (Firering)

16. JENNY HVAL - The Practice Of Love (Sacferd Bones)

17. Meat Beat Manifesto "Opaque Couché" (Flexidisc)

18. Ezra Furman "Twelve Nudes" (Bella Union)

19. Avey Tare "Cows On Hourglass Pond" (Domino)

20. KLEIN - Lifetime (ijn inc.)

Erkki Tero

1. Sander Mölder/Timo Steiner/Jonas Kaarnamets - Concerto for an Intersection and an Electric Guitar (Birdname)

2. Tapani Rinne - Radioton (Aani)

3. Cochemea - All My Relations (Daptone)

4. Neuronphase - Neuronphase LP (Pudrukuul/Porridge Bullet)

5. Тося Чайкина - Сделано в айфон (Тося Чайкина)

6. Misha Panfilov - Heli Maagia (Misha Panfilov)

7. Vaiko Eplik - Sireleis (Mortimer Snerd)

8. Cold Diamond & Mink - Here Today, Gone Tomorrow (1634 Lexington Ave. Instrumentals) (Timmion)

9. My Disco - Enviroment (Downwards)

10. Bert On Beats - Ten (Mindnote)

Margus Haav

1. FKA Twigs "MAGDALENE" (Young Turks)

2. slowthai "Nothing Great About Britain" (Method)

3. Kedr Livanskiy "Your Need" (2MR)

4. Peter Cat Recording Co. "Bismillah" (Panache)

5. Tyler, the Creator "IGOR" (Columbia)

6. FONTAINES D.C. "Dogrel" (Partisan)

7. upsammy "Wild Chamber" (Nous Klaer Audio)

8. Rina Mushonga "In A Galaxy" [PIAS]

9. Toro Y Moi "Outer Peace" (Carpark)

10. Riffarrica "Rifarrica" (Riffarrica)

11. Misha Panfilov - "Heli Maagia" (Eee Zee)

12. These New Puritans "Inside The Rose" (Infectious)

13. Lambchop "This (Is What I Wanted to Tell You)" (Merge)

14. Luurel Varas "175g" (Aina Lomalla)

15. Black Jazz Consortium "Evolution Of Light" (Perpetual Sound US)

16, Portico Queartet "Memory Streams" (Gondwana)

17. John Beltran "Hallo Androiden" (Blue Arts Music)

18. Nathan Micay "Blue Spring" (Lucky Me)

19. Resolution 88 "Revolutions" (Legere Recordings Germany)

20. Mikron "Severance" (CPU)

Edmund Hõbe

1. The Comet is Coming "Trust in the Lifeforce of the Deep Mystery" (Impulse)

2. Ezra Furman "Twelve Nudes" (Bella Union)

3. Floating Points "Crush" (Ninja Tune)

4-10 Thom Yorke "Anima"

Damon Locks Black Monument Ensemble "Where Future Unfolds" (International Anthem)

Moon Duo "Stars are the Light" (Sacred Bones)

Avey Tare "Cows on Hourglass Pond" (Domino)

Sharon Van Etten "Remind Me Tomorrow" (Jagjaguwar)

Wrupk Urei "Wu Wei" (ise välja antud)

Julian Lynch "Rat's Spit" (Underwater Peoples)

Erki Pruul

01. Men I Trust - Oncle Jazz (Independent)

02. Ash Walker - Aquamarine (Night Time Stories)

03. Coastlines - Coastlines (Flower Records)

04. Horsebeach - The Unforgiving Current (Alone Together Recordings)

05. Misha Panfilov "Heli maagia" (Eee Zee Records)

06. Moon Duo - Stars Are The Light (Sacred Bones Records)

07. Quiroga - Passages (Hell Yeah)

08. Steve Gunn - The Unseen In Between (Matador Records)

09. Luurel Varas - New World / 175g (Crash Symbols / Aina Lomalla)

10. Space Dimension Controller - Love Beyond The Intersect (R&S Records)

11. Joe Morris - Exotic Language (Joseph Morris)

12. Private Agenda - Ile De Reve (Lo Recordings)

13. J-Walk -Mediterranean Winds (Wonderfulsound)

14. Kit Sebastian - Mantra Moderne (Mr. Bongo)

15. Rotla - Transmissioni (Edizioni Mondo)

16. Steve Cobby - Sweet Jesus (Declasse)

17. Bartosz Kruczynski - Baltic Beat II (Growing Bin)

18. Pure Blue - In The Air (Joshua McBain)

19. Wrupk Urei - WU WEI (Wrupk Urei)

20. Javonnte - No Rush (Ten Lovers Music)

Koit Raudsepp

1 Tool – Fear Inoculum (Music For Nations)

2 Sipelga 14 – Traplaif (Legendaarne)

3 Comet Is Coming – Trust In The Lifeforce Of The Deep Mystery (Impulse!)

4 Rammstein – Rammstein (Universal)

5 Reket – Kulutuli (Urbur)

6 Big Thief – U.F.O.F. (4AD)

7 Psychoterror – Käärid (Psychoterror)

8 Freddie Gibbs, Madlib – Bandana (RCA)

9 Slipknot – We Are Not Your Kind (Roadrunner)

10 Vaiko Eplik – Sirelid (Vaiguviiul)

11 Lana del Rey – NFR (Polydor)

12 Anderson Paak – Ventura (Aftermath)

13 Anna Kaneelina – Anna Kaneelina (Erik Lindström)

14 Bring Me The Horizon – Amo (Sony)

15 Shy FX – Raggamuffin SoundTape (Cult:ure)

16 Vampire Weekend – Father Of The Bride (Columbia)

17 Danny Brown – You Know What I'm Sayin' (Warp)

18 Aldous Harding – Designer (4AD)

19 Chemical Brothers – No Geography (Virgin EMI)

20 Must Hunt – Oota mind ära (RoundSound)

Andrei Liimets

1. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Ghosteen

2. Vampire Weekend - Father of the Bride

3. Leonard Cohen - Thanks for the Dance

4. Big Thief - U.F.O.F.

5. The Raconteurs - Help Us Stranger

6. Anna Kaneelina - Anna Kaneelina

7. The National - I Am Easy to Find

8. Fruit Bats - Gold Past Life

9. Big Thief - Two Hands

10. Sharon Van Etten - Remind Me Tomorrow

11. Bon Iver - i, i

12. Fontaines D.C. - Dogrel

13 The Highwomen - The Highwomen

14. Sacred Paws - Run Around the Sun

15. Rammstein - Rammstein

16. Kishi Bashi - Omoyari

17. Duff McKagan - Tenderness

18. The Black Keys - Let's Rock

19. Titus Andronicus - An Obelisk

20. Vaiko Eplik - Sireleis

Meelis Ojasild

1 FKA Twigs - MAGDALENE [Young Turks]

2 Moodymann - Sinner [KDJ]

3 Thom Yorke - ANIMA [Unsustainabubble]

4 Kim Gordon - No Home Record [Matador]

5 Andres - Andres IV [Mahogani Music]

6 Doktor Normal - World of Ham [Funk Embassy Records]

7 Antenna - Quiet Fx [World of Paint]

8 Angel-Ho - Death Becomes Her [Hyperdub]

9 Plaid - Polymer [Warp]

10 Floating Points - Crush [Pluto]

11 Move D - Building Bridges [!K7 Music]

12 Neuronphase - LP [Porridge Bullet]

13 The Brian Jonestown Massacre - The Brian Jonestown Massacre [A Records]

14 Flying Lotus - Flamagra [Warp]

15 Estrada Orchestra - Zucker Tanzclub [Funk Night]

16 Earl Sweatshirt - Feet of Clay [Tan Cressida]

17 Chromatics - Fade To Grey [Italians Do It Better]

18 manna - ALBUM

19 Barker - Utility [Ostgut Ton]

20 Emily Alone - Florist [Double Double Whammy]



Jon Mikiver

1. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard "Infest The Rats Nest" (Flightless)

2. black midi "Schlagenheim" (Rough Trade Records Ltd.)

3. Mac DeMarco "Here Comes The Cowboy" (Mac's Record Label)

4. White Denim "Side Effects" (City Slang)

5. The Raconteurs "Help Us Stranger" (Third Man)

6. Mark Ronson "Late Night Feelings" (Sony)

7. Desert Sessions "Vols. 11 & 12" (Matador)

8. The Schizophonics "People In The Sky" (Pig Baby)

9. Ian Ferguson "State of Gold" (County Fair)

10. Diversicolor "Diversicolor" (n/a)

11. The Bronx "Dead Tracks, Vol. 1" (White Drugs)

12. Zig Zags "They'll Never Take Us Alive" (RidingEasy)

13. A$AP Ferg "Floor Seats" (RCA)

14. Sheer Mag "A Distant Call" (Wilsun RC)

15. Rival Sons "Feral Roots" (Warner)

16. The Murlocs "Manic Candid Episode" (Flightless)

17. CZARFACE "Double Dose Of Danger" (Silver Age)

18. Thee Oh Sees "Face Stabber" (Castle)

19. Dead Furies "Stay Gold" (Dragstrip Riot)

20. Fontaines D.C. "Dogrel" (Partisan)

Siim Kera

1 Fontaines D.C. "Dogrel" (Partisan)

2 100 gecs "1000 gecs" (Dog Show)

3 Charli XCX "Charli" (Asylum)

4 Sakanaction "834.194" (Victor)

5 Carly Rae Jepsen "Dedicated" (Interscope)

6 Otoboke Beaver "Itekoma Hits" (Damnably)

7 Vampire Weekend "Father of the Bride" (Columbia)

8 FKA Twigs "Magdalene" (Young Turks)

9 Altın Gün ‎"Gece" (Glitterbeat)

10 Lingua Ignota "Caligula" (Profound Lore Records)

11 Hakushi Hasegawa - "エアにに" (Music Mine)

12 (Sandy) Alex G "House of Sugar" (Domino)

13 Hannah Diamond "Reflections" (PC Music)

14 Lana Del Rey "Norman Fucking Rockwell!" (Polydor)

15 Lim Kim "Generasian" (self-released)

16 Jenny Hval "The Practice of Love" (Sacred Bones Records)

17 The Comet Is Coming "Trust in the Lifeforce of the Deep Mystery" (Impulse!)

18 Big Thief "U.F.O.F." (4AD)

19 Zarya "18y/o" (Sidechains)

20 Purple Mountains "Purple Mountains" (Drag City)

Siim Boikov



1. Sip€lga14 "Traplaif" (Legendaarne)

2. Jenny Hval "The Practice of Love" (Sacred Bones)

3. Jessica Pratt "Quiet Signs" (Mexican Summer)

4. Liis Ring "Woolgathering" (Õunaviks)

5. Reket "Kulutuli" (Urbur)

6. Anna Kaneelina "Anna Kaneelina" (Erik Lindström Music)

7. Anderson Paak "Ventura" (12 Tone / Aftermath)

8. Durand Jones & The Indications "American Love Call" (Dead Oceans / Colemine)

9. Beebilõust "Andrus Elbing" (Legendaarne)

10. FKA Twigs "MAGDALENE" (Young Turks)

11. Bedless Bones "Sublime Malaise" (Cold Transmission)

12. Michael Kiwanuka "Kiwanuka" (Polydor / Interscope)

13. Taylor McFerrin "Love's Last Chance" (From Here Entertainment)

14. Vaiko Eplik "Sireleis" (Vaiguviiul)

15. Julia Kent "Temporal" (The Leaf Label)

16. Bert On Beats "TEN"

17. Manna "ALBUM"

18. Miljardid "Imeline" (Universal)

19. Nikolajev "LEL" (Incienso)

20. Brutus "Nest" (Hassle / Sargent)

Tiia Teder

1. Nick Cave – Ghosteen (Ghosteen Ltd)

2. Nicola Benedetti & Wynton Marsalis (Decca)

3. Joyce Didonato – Songplay (Decca)

4. In spe – In spe (Vaiguviiul)

5. Danish String Quartet – Prism II (ECM Records)

6. Erkki-Sven Tüür – Spectrums (EMIC)

7. Noya, Goodwin, Jürjendal – Samliku (NEWdog Records)

8. Voces 8 – Enchanted Island (Decca)

9. Alexandre Tharaud – Versailles (Erato)

10. Kadri Voorand - In Duo with Mihkel Mälgand

11. Leonard Cohen - Thanks For The Dance (Columbia - Legacy)

12. Tuulikki Bartosik - "Torm veeklaasis" (Playing With Music)

13. Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir, Kalle Randalu, Kaspars Putninš – Liszt, Pärt (Ondine)

14. Sharon Van Etten - Remind Me Tomorrow (Jagjaguwar)

15. Mart Soo & Kulgejad – Kulg II (AVA muusika)

16. MaiGroup - "Metamorphosis" (BMG)

17. Estonian National SO, Neeme Järvi – French Music for Ballet (Chandos)

18. Marco Ambrosini, Ensemble Supersonus – Resonances (ECM)

19. Jakub Jozef Orlinski - Facce d'Amore (Erato)

20. James Blake – Assume Form (Polydor)

Merit Maarits

1. Michael Kiwanuka "Kiwanuka" (Polydor, Interscope)

2. These New Puritans "Inside the Rose" (Infectious Music)

3. Tyler, the Creator "IGOR" (A Boy is a Gun, Columbia)

4. FKA twigs "MAGDALENE" (Young Turks)

5. Prince "Originals" (Rhino/Warner Records)

6. Carla dal Forno "Look Up Sharp" (Kallista)

7. Vampire Weekend "Father of the Bride" (Columbia)

8. Purple Mountains "Purple Mountains" (Drag City)

9. Steve Lacy "Apollo XXI" (3qtr, AWOL Recordings America)

10. HTRK "Venus in Leo" (Ghostly International)

11. Danny Brown "uknowhatimsayin¿" (Warp)

12. Marika Hackman "Any Human Friend" (AMF, Virgin EMI, Sub Pop)

13. Stephen Malkmus "Groove Denied" (Matador, Domino)

14. Kanye West "Jesus Is King" (GOOD Music, Def Jam)

15. Seltskond Pargis "6 Pala Öisest Pealinnast" (Onesense Music)

16. Ariana Grande "thank you, next" (Republic)

17. Bat For Lashes "Lost Girls" (AWAL)

18. SebastiAn "Thirst" (Because Music)

19. Leonard Cohen "Thanks for the Dance" (Columbia, Legacy)

20. Bruce Springsteen "Western Stars" (Columbia)

Kärt Kelder

1. Abadir "Aphasia" (Yerevan Tapes)

2. Trudge "100" (1Ø PILLS MATE)

3. J. Albert "Wake Me Up" (Hypercolour)

4.–20. koht

Floating Points "Crush" (Ninja Tune)

Baltra "Ted" (96 and Forever)

Skee Mask "808BB" (Ilian Tape)

Anthony Naples "Fog FM" (ANS)

Daniel Avery "Song For Alpha (B-Sides & Remixes)" (Phantasy Sounds)

Aleksi Perälä "Resonance" (трип)

Labrighli "Blue" (MÜRK)

Isomov "In Theory" (DECISIONS)

Moodymann "Sinner" (KDJ 48)

DJ-Kicks: Peggy Gou (!K7 Records)

DJ-Kicks: Leon Vynehall (!K7 Records)

Leif "Loom Dream" (Whities)

Tim Hecker "Anoyo" (Kranky)

Telefon Tel Aviv "Dreams Are Not Enough" (Ghostly International)

Seltskond Pargis "6 pala öisest pealinnast" (Onesensemusic)



FKA Twigs "MAGDALENE" (Young Turks)

Lana del Ray "Norman Fucking Rockwell" (Polydor and Interscope Records)

Asko Astmäe

1 Freddie Gibbs & Madlib – Bandana (Madlib Invazion)

2 Danny Brown – uknowhatimsayin¿ (Warp)

3 Little Simz – GREY Area (AGE 101)

4 DJ Kridlokk – Silius (Katakombi)

5 Shinichiro Yokota – I Know You Like It (Far East)

6 James Blake – Assume Form (Polydor)

7 Wiki – OOFIE (Wikset Enterprise)

8 Maxo Kream – Brandon Banks (RCA)

9 Helado Negro – This Is How You Smile (RVNG Intl.)

10 Billy Woods & Kenny Segal – Hiding Places (Backwoodz Studios)

11 Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride (Columbia)

12 The Comet Is Coming – Trust in the Lifeforce of the Deep Mystery (Impulse!)

13 FKA twigs – Magdalene (Young Turks)

14 GoldLink – Diaspora (RCA)

15 Quelle Chris – Guns (Mello Music)

16 MIKE – Tears of Joy (10K)

17 Space Ghost – Aquarium Nightclub (Tartelet)

18 Meitei – Komachi (Métron)

19 Tree & Vic Spencer – Nothing Is Something (ise välja antud)

20 Kreatiivmootor – Mentalbau (ise välja antud)

Maarja Merivoo-Parro

1 James Blake - Assume Form

2 Vaiko Eplik - Sireleis

3 Angel Olsen - All Mirrors

4 Floating Points - Crush

5 YASMYN - SlowFall

6 Dizzy Fae - No GMO Mixtape

7 Jessica Pratt - Quiet Signs

8 Cherusii & Maria Minerva - Cherusii & Maria Minerva

9 Meisterjaan - Tüdrukud, elekter ja tuul

10 Kreatiivmootor - Mentalbau

11 Oopus - Nõidus

12 Rita Rey - Old Love Will Rust

13 Weyes Blood - Titanic Rising

14 Big Thief - U.F.O.F.

15 Big Thief - Two Hands

16 Anna Kaneelina - Anna Kaneelina

17 Khruangbin - Hasta el Cielo

Madis Järvekülg

1. Jessica Pratt "Quiet Signs" (Mexican Summer)

2. These New Puritans "Inside The Rose" (Infectious Music)

3. Solange "When I Get Home" (Columbia)

4. Caterina Barbieri "Ecstatic Computation" (Editions Mego)

5. MSYLMA "Dhil-un Taht Shajarat Al-Zaqum" (Halcyon Veil)

6. Yu Su "Roll With The Punches" (Second Circle)

7. Kali Malone "The Sacrificial Code" (iDEAL Recordings)

8. Alameda 5 "Eurodrome" (Instant Classic)

9. Nkisi "7 Directions" (UIQ)

10. Topdown Dialectic "Vol. 2" (Peak Oil)

11. Time Grove "More Than One Thing" (Wah Wah 45s)

12. Lingua Ignota "Caligula" (Profound Lore)

13. Floating Points "Crush" (Ninja Tune)

14. Black To Comm "Seven Horses For Seven Kings" (Thrill Jockey)

15. Jenny Hval "The Practice of Love" (Sacred Bones)

16. Croatian Amor "Isa" (Posh Isolation)

17. DJ Python "Derretirse" (Dekmantel)

18. Kreatiivmootor "Mentalbau" (self-released)

19. Kazu "Adult Baby" (Adult Baby)

20. Tunes of Negation "Reach the Endless Sea" (Cosmo Rhythmatic)

Valner Valme

1. BELLA BOO - Once Upon A Passion (Studio Barnhus)

2. KING MIDAS SOUND - Solitude (Cosmo Rhythmatic)

3. SPECIAL REQUEST - Offworld (Houndstooth)

4. NEURONPHASE - LP (Porridge Bullet)

5. EARTHEATER - Trinity (Chemical X)

6. LOST SOULS OF SATURN - Lost Souls Of Saturn (R&S)

7. TRIPLEGO - Yeux Rouges (Twareg)

8. EQUIKNOXX - Eternal Children (Equiknoxx)

9. JOY ORBISON - Slipping EP (Hinge Finger)

10. LINDSTROM - On A Clear Day I Can See Forever (Smalltown Supersound)

11. GEE - Metsas (Lejal Genes)

12. ZAMILSKA - Uncovered (Untuned)

13. JAY GLASS DUBS - Epitaph (Bokeh Versions)

14. CAIN - High Call EP (Fine Grains)

15. COMPLETE WALKTHRU - Scrolls (Numbers)

16. CLAMS CASINO - Moon Trip Radio (Clams Casino)

17. ANTHONY NAPLES - Fog FM (ANS)

18. ANDY STOTT - It Sould Be Us (Modern Love)

19. LUUREL VARAS - New World (Crash Symbols)

20. DJ PYTHON - Derretirse (Dekmantel)