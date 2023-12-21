Aasta parimad albumid 2023. Isiklikud edetabelid

Aasta parimate albumite edetabel sündis järgmiste isiklike edetabelite alusel (tähestikulises järjekorras):

Aigar Vals

1. ML Buch "Suntub" (15 love)

2. Blonde Redhead "Sit Down For a Dinner" (Section1)

3. Pia Fraus "Evening Colours" (Seksound)

4. Emma Anderson "Pearlies" (Sonic Cathedral)

5. maps "Counter melodies" (Mute Artists)

6. Genka & DEW8 "DOOM" (Legendaarne)

7. Kannabinõid "MASS" (Kannabinõid)

8. Jaakko Eino Kalevi "Chaos Magic" (Domino)

9. Loraine James "Gentle Confrontation" (Hyperdub)

10. Bedless Bones "Mire of Mercury" (Metropolis)

11. Scubaz "Greetings Earthlings" (Odd)

12. Tommy Guerrero "Amber of Memory" (Too Good)

13. DEW8 "8G.OD" (Dieu Huit)

14. Clock DVA "Noesis" (Armcomm Europe)

15. La Femme "Paris-Hawai" (Disque Pointu)

16. TamTam "Slumber Picture" (Oakminder Music)

17. Drop Nineteens "Hard Light" (Wharf Cat)

18. Night Tapes "Perfect Kindness" (Nettwerk)

19. White Poppy "Sound of Blue" (Not Not Fun)

20. Fever Ray "Radical Romantics" (Rabid Records)

Andres Noormets

1. Fred Again.. & Brian Eno "Secret Life" (Text)

2. Youth Lagoon "Heaven Is a Junkyard" (Fat Possum)

3. Mandy, Indiana "I've seen a way" (Fire Talk)

4. James Blake "Playing Robots Into Heaven" (Republic/Polydor)

5. Supernaive "Dordogne (Official Game Soundtrack)" (Suna)

6. TWO LANES "Duality" (TWO LANES MUSIC)

7. Shida Shahabi "Living Circle" (FatCat)

8. Hania Rani "Ghosts" (Gondwana)

9. Faten Kanaan "Afterpoem" (Fire)

10. Balmorhea "Pedant World" (Deutsche Grammophon)

11. Skrillex "Quest For Fire" (OWSLA/Atlantic)

12. Lucy Liyou "Dog Dreams" (American Dreams)

13. Tirzah "trip9love…???" (Domino)

14. Yeule "softscars" (Ninja Tune)

15. Lee Gamble "Models" (Hyperdub)

16. Ryuichi Sakamoto "12" (Milan)

17. Anohni and the Johnsons "My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross" (Rough Trade)

18. Max Richter "SLEEP: Tranquility Base" (Deutsche Grammophon)

19. Kelly Lee Owens "LP.8.2 EP" (Smalltown Supersound)

20. Naitai "Thaiderm in Season" (Naitai)

Anett Tamm

1. Caroline Polachek "Desire, I Want To Turn Into You" (Perpetual Novice)

2. Fuensanta "Principio del Fuego" (GroundUP Music)

3. Teis Semey "Midnight Mess Vol. 1" (Teis Semey)

4. Genevieve Artadi "Forever Forever" (Brainfeeder)

5. Alice Phoebe Lou "Shelter" (Alice Phoebe Lou)

6. ML Buch "Suntub" (15love)

7. Selma Savolainen "Horror Vacui" (Whirlwind Recordings)

8. KOOB "That Tree" (KOOB)

9. PJ Harvey "I Inside The Old Year Dying" (Partisan Records)

10. Tintura "Tee Säärekülast" (Tintura)

11. Koma Saxo "Post Koma" (We Jazz)

12. Andy Shauf "Norm" (Anti)

13. Feist "Multitudes" (Polydor)

14. Neon Fir "Buffering" (Backstage)

15. Vaiko Eplik "Klišeed" (Mortimer Snerd)

16. Lost Girls "Selvutsletter" (Smalltown Supersound)

17. Karmen Rõivassepp "Ambivalence" (Jaeger Community)

18. Mingo Rajandi "Elajannad" (Avarusmusic/Playground)

19. Maria Kallastu "WHITENOISE"(m.k.)

20. Mirna Bogdanovič "Awake" (Berthold)

Argo Vals

1. Humanity's Last Breath "Ashen" (Unique Leader)

2. The Zenith Passage "Datalysium" (Metal Blade)

3. deLULU "LOLLA" (deLULU)

4. Taavi Tulev "Äike" (Taavi Tulev)

5. Donny McCaslin "I Want More" (Edition)

6. LYSTRO "MIDNIGHT." (LYSTRO)

7. Periphery "V: Djent Is Not A Genre" (3DOT)

8. Tintura "Tee Säärekülast" (Tintura)

9. Nate Wood "fOUR Step Aside" (GroundUP Music)

10. Night Tapes "Perfect Kindness" (Nettwerk)

11. Erinevad esitajad "Feyruse" (Shelter)

12. Liis Ring "Vaikelu" (Õunaviks)

13. Yara Asmar "synth waltzes and accordion laments" (Hive Mind)

14. Knower "Knower Forever" (Knower)

15. Varm & Correia "Live At Purrekari Cape" (Ilha Verde)

16. Duo Mann & Juula "Pleektatsu" (Risoom Records)

17. Maria Kallastu "White Noise" (m.k.)

18. Misha Panfilov "Atlantico" (Miraaž)

19. Petter Eldh "Post Koma" (We Jazz)

20. Ryuichi Sakamoto "12" (KAB America/Milan/Sony)

Asko Astmäe

1. Billy Woods & Kenny Segal "Maps" (Backwoodz)

2. Kelela "Raven" (Warp)

3. George Clanton "Ooh Rap I Ya" (100% Electronica)

4. Genka & DEW8 "Doom" (Legendaarne)

5. Aesop Rock "Integrated Tech Solutions" (Rhymesayers)

6. Danny Brown "Quaranta" (Warp)

7. Jessie Ware "That! Feels Good!" (EMI)

8. Paperi T "Jota päivä jotain katoaa" (Johanna Kustannus)

9. JPEGMAFIA & Danny Brown "Scaring the Hoes" (PEGGY/AWAL)

10. Alan Palomo "World of Hassle" (Transgressive/Static Tongues)

11. Genesis Owusu "Struggler" (Ourness)

12. Nourished by Time "Erotic Probiotic 2" (Scenic Route)

13. Armand Hammer "We Buy Diabetic Test Strips" (Fat Possum)

14. Yves Tumor "Praise a Lord Who..." (Warp)

15. The Alchemist & Larry June "The Great Escape" (Empire/ALC)

16. Yungmorpheus "From Whence It Came" (Lex)

17. Mick Jenkins "The Patience" (BMG/RPC)

18. Travis Scott "Utopia" (Epic/Cactus Jack)

19. Caroline Polachek "Desire, I Want to Turn Into You" (Perpetual Novice)

20. Lil Ugly Mane "Singles" (Ormolycka)

Bertil Tüvi

1. Lana Del Rey "Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd" (Polydor/Interscope)

2. ANOHNI and the Johnsons "My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross" (Rough Trade)

3. Fred again.. & Brian Eno "Secret Life" (Text Records)

4. Max Richter "SLEEP: Tranquility Base" (Deutsche Grammophon)

5. Clark "Sus Dog" (Throttle Records)

6. Tõnu Kõrvits, Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir, Tallinn Chamber Orchestra, Risto Joost "The Sound Of Wings" (Ondine)

7. Steve Roach "Sanctuary of Desire" (Projekt)

8. Arvo Pärt "Tractus" (ECM)

9. Andre 3000 "New Blue Sun" (Epic/Sony)

10. Hania Rani "On Giacometti" (Gondwana)

11. Quiet Places "Volume 2" (A Strangely Isolated Place)

12. Philipp Otterbach "Dahlem Diaries" (Music From Memory)

13. Loscil/Lawrence of English "Colours of Air" (Kranky)

14. Roger Eno "The Skies, They Shift Like Chords" (Deutsche Grammophon)

15. Erik Levander "Kvad" (Supple 9)

16. Elijah Fox "Wyoming (Piano Works)" (Elijah Fox)

17. Spencer Doran "Season: A Letter To The Future (Original Soundtrack)" (Rvng Intl)

18. Grant Chapman "Indentations" (Métron)

19. Rod Modell "Ghost Lights" (Astral Industries)

20. Slowdive "Everything Is Alive" (Dead Oceans)

Brent Pere

1. Anett x Fredi "Read Between The Lines" (Anett & Fredi)

2. Liisi Koikson, Marti Tärn, Sander Mölder "TIKS 054" (TIKS)

3. Olivia Dean "Ladies Room" (EMI)

4. Jungle "Volcano" (Caiola/AWAL)

5. Arlo Parks "My Soft Machine" (Transgressive Records)

6. Gabriels "Angels & Queens (Deluxe)" (Atlas Artists/Parlophone)

7. Dina Ögon "Mormor" (Playground)

8. Kaspar Kalluste "Humanoid" (Nu Beat)

9. Black Pumas "Chronicles Of A Diamond" (ATO)

10. "Marynile / For Maryn" (Marynile)

11. Lonitseera "Loni Jõulud" (ise välja antud)

12. EiK 2509 "Uduvaip" (TIKS)

13. Caroline Polachek "Desire, I Want To Turn Into You" (Perpetual Novice)

14. Rahel "Nerve" (Smuuv)

15. YASMYN "Round III" (FastRise ja TIKS rekords)

16. Genka, DEW8 "DOOM" (Legendaarne)

17. maria kallastu "WHITENOISE" (m.k.)

18. Sir Was "We Can Go Anywhere From Here" (No Label)

19. Taylor Swift "1989 (Taylor's Version)" (Republic)

20. NOËP "Move Your Feet" (Warner)

Britt Randma

1. Lil Yachty "Let's Start Here." (Quality Control)

2. Caroline Polachek "Desire, I Want to Turn Into You" (Perpetual Novice)

3. Kelela "Raven" (Warp)

4. Raye "My 21st Century Blues" (Human Re Sources)

5.Night Tapes "Perfect Kindness" (Nettwerk)

6.Overmono "Good Lies" (XL)

7.Doja Cat "Scarlet" (Kemosabe/RCA)

8.Disclosure "Alchemy" (Apollo)

9.KAYTRAMINÉ "KAYTRAMINÉ" (Venice)

10.Flume "Things Don't Always Go the Way You Plan"(Future Classic/Transgressive)

11.Troye Sivan "Something to Give Each Other" (Universal)

12.James Blake - Playing Robots Into Heaven (Polydor/Universal)

13.Jorja Smith "falling or flying" (FAMM)

14.Taylor Swift "1989 (Taylor's Version)" (Taylor Swift)

15.An-Marlen "Iseendale" (An-Marlen)

16.Yves Tumor "Praise a Lord Who..." (Warp)

17. Clicherik & Mäx "Paksud" (Sony)

18. Bad Bunny "Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana" (Rimas Entertainment)

19. Romy - Mid Air (YOUNG)

20. boipepperoni "qqndqlt" (Kurvad Uudised)

Erni Kask

1. Blur "The Ballad of Darren" (Parlaphone)

2. Gorillaz "Cracker Island" (Parlaphone/Warner)

3. Mari Kalkun "STOONIA LOOD" (Real World)

4. Co-Pilot "Rotate" (Dell'Orso Records)

5. A-Rühm "Reede" (Sony)

6. Liisi Koikson, Joel Remmel "Põimumised" (LISTA)

7. James Blake "Playing Robots Into Heaven 11/7" (Polydor/Republic)

8. The Chemical Brothers "For That Beautiful Feeling" (Virgin)

9. Iggy Pop "Every Loser" (Gold Tooth/Atlantic)

10. Pia Fraus "Evening Colours" (Seksound)

11. Erinevad Esitajad "Marynile / For Maryn" (Marynile)

12. Velvet Negroni "Bulli" (4AD)

13. Genka, DEW8 "Doom" (Legendaarne)

14. Fred again.. & Brian Eno "Secret Life" (Text)

15. Animal Collective "Isn't It Now?" (Domino)

16. The Rolling Stones "Hackney Diamonds" (Polydor)

17. Caroline Polachek "Desire, I Want To Turn Into You" (Perpetual Novice)

18. Tirzah "trip9love…???" (Domino)

19. Young Fathers "Heavy Heavy" (Ninja Tune)

20. Noble Son "Doom" (AntiFragile Records)

Eva Johanna Lepikov

1. Sampha "Lahai" (Young)

2. McKinley Dixon "Beloved! Paradise! Jazz!?"(City Slang)

3. Caroline Polachek "Desire, I Want To Turn Into You" (Perpetual Novice)

4. Lil Yachty "Let's Start Here" (Quality Control)

5. Boygenius "The Record" (boygenius/Interscope)

6. slowthai "UGLY" (Method)

7. Young Fathers "Heavy Heavy" (Ninja Tune)

8. Nourished By Time "Erotic Probiotic 2" (Scenic Route)

9. Sofia Kourtesis "Madres" (Ninja Tune)

10. KAYTRAMINE "Kaytramine" (CLBN LLC & Kaytranada Music)

11. boipepperoni "qqndqlt" (Kurvad Uudised)

12. 100 gecs "10,000 Gecs" (Dog Show/Atlantic)

13. Yves Tumor "Praise A Lord Who..." (WARP)

14. Noname "Sundial" (Noname/AWAL)

15. laurel 2 "kasutu" (vegan beef)

16. Tuulikki Bartosik "Playscapes" (Efni)

17. Squid "O Monolith" (Warp)

18. King Krule "Space Heavy" (Young/XL/Beggars Group)

19. Tirzah "trip9love...???" (Domino)

20. Olivia Dean "Messy" (EMI)

Hele Priimets

1. Slowdive "Everything Is Alive" (Dead Oceans)

2. Oliver Coates "Aftersun (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)" (Lakeshore)

3. Explosions in the Sky "End" (Temporary Residence)

4. Boipepperoni "qqndqlt" (Kurvad Uudised)

5. Dima Disk "Pahakas" (Surve)

6. Night Tapes "Perfect Kindness" (Nettwerk)

7. Pearly Drops "A Little Disaster" (Cascine)

8. Luurel Varas "Riddles For a Machine" (Crash Symbols)

9. 100 Gecs "10,000 Gecs" (Dog Show/Atlantic)

10. Aphex Twin "Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / In a Room7 F760" (Warp)

11. Fred again.. & Brian Eno "Secret Life" (Text Records)

12. Florian Wahl "Intellikõnts" (Umblu)

13. Maria Kallastu "Whitenoise" (m.k.)

14. Caroline Polachek "Desire, I Want to Turn Into You" (Perpetual Novice)

15. Mart Avi "Wisteria" (AVICORP)

16. Anthony Naples "Orbs" (ANS)

17. Kelela "Raven" (Warp)

18. Arlo Parks "My Soft Machine" (Transgressive Records)

19. Mitski "The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We" (Dead Oceans)

20. Sofia Kourtesis "Madres" (Ninja Tune)

Henrik Salum

1. boipepperoni "qqndqlt" (Kurvad Uudised)

2. Misha Panfilov "Atlantico" (Miraaž)

3. Avalon Emerson "& the Charm" (Another Dove)

4. Tirzah "trip9love...???" (Domino)

5. The Lemon Twigs "Everything Harmony" (Captured Tracks)

6. André 3000 "New Blue Sun" (Epic)

7. Lil' Yachty "Let's Start Here" (Quality Control)

8. Genka & Dew8 "Doom" (Legendaarne)

9. Fred again... Brian Eno "Secret Life" (Text)

10. Vaiko Eplik "Klišeed" (Mortimer Snerd)

11. Yves Tumor "Praise A Lord Who..." (WARP)

12. Teno Africa "Where You Are" (Awesome Tapes From Africa)

13. Lukid "Tilt" (Glum)

14. Sufjan Stevens "Javelin" (Asthmatic Kitty)

15. James Blake "Playing Robots Into Heaven" (Republic)

16. Jonquera "La Croix des Crox" (Bamboo Shows)

17. Neuronphase "Sõru" (D3 Elements)

18. King Krule "Space Heavy" (Young/XL/Beggars Group)

19. El Michels Affair, Black Thought "Glorious Game" (Big Crown)

20. NOEP "Move Your Feet" (Noep Music)

Ivar Murd

1. André 3000 "New Blue Sun" (Epic)

2. Klein "touched by an angel" (Parkwuud Entertainment)

3. L'Rain "I Killed Your Dog" (Mexican Summer)

4. Florian Wahl "Intellikõnts" (Umblu)

5. Riste "Supipäev" (Degenerate Underground)

6. Nourished By Time "Erotic Probiotic 2" (Scenic Route)

7. Lil Till "Raha Üle Kõige" (Legendaarne)

8. James Holden "Imagine This Is A High Dimensional Space Of All Possibilities" (Border Community)

9. Animal Collective "Isn't It Now?" (Domino)

10. Veeze "Ganger" (Navy Wavy LLC)

11. gum.mp3 & Dazegxd "Girls Love Jungle" (Gum Studio)

12. Prins Emanuel "Diagonal Musik II" (Music For Dreams)

13. Larry June & The Alchemist "The Great Escape" (The Freeminded Records)

14. Luh Tyler "My Vision" (Motion Music LLC)

15. DJ Fucci "Milpa" (NAAFI)

16. Boipepperoni "Qqndqlt" (Kurvad Uudised)

17. Luurel Varas "Riddles For A Machine" (Crash Symbols)

18. BAMBII "Infinity Club" (Innovative Leisure)

19. Laurel Halo "Atlas" (Awe)

20. Cole Pulice "If I Don't See You in the Future, I'll See You in the Pasture" (Longform Editions)

Jon Mikiver

1. Kannabinõid "Mass" (Kannabinõid)

2. Queens of the Stone Age "In Times New Roman.." (Matador Records)

3. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard "PetroDragonic Apocalypse" (KGLW)

4. Teksti-TV 666 "Vapauden Tasavalta" (Svart Records)

5. The Murlocs "Calm Ya Farm" (ATO Records)

6. Margarita Witch Cult "Margarita Witch Cult" (Heavy Psych Sounds)

7. Metallica "72 Season" (Universal)

8. Frankie and the Witch Fingers "Data Doom" (Greenway)

9. Blur "The Ballad of Darren" (Parlophone Records)

10. Psychedelic Porn Crumpets "Fronzoli" (What Reality?)

11. Kanaan "Downpour" (Jansen Records)

12. Night Tapes "Perfect Kindness" (Nettwerk Music Group)

13. Yasmyn "Round III" (Yasmyn) 8

14. Rid of Me "Access to the Lonely" (Knife Hits Records)

15. Foo Fighters "But Here We Are" (Roswell Records)

16. Nemesis "False Reality" (Steve Simpson/Nemesis)

17. Mört "Fabulas Vulgaris" (ise välja antud)

18. Civic "Taken By Force" (ATO Records)

19. The CB Dogs "The CB Dogs" (Cheapbuy Records)

20. Maria Kallastu "Whitenoise" (m.k.)

Kaido Kirikmäe

1. Forest Swords "Bolted" (Ninja Tune)

2. Actress "LXXXVIII" (Ninja Tune)

3. Lee Gamble "Models" (Hyperdub)

4. Jonathan Bree "Pre Code Hollywood" (Lil Chief US)

5. Andre 3000 "New Blue Sun" (Epic)

6. Aphex Twin "Blackbox Life Recorder 21f" EP (Warp)

7. Pantha Du Prince "Garden Gaia" (remixes) (Modern Recordings)

8. Afrorack "The Afrorack" (Hakuna Kulala)

9. KMRU "Stupor" (Other Power Finland)

10. Tirzah "Trip9love" (Domino)

11. Robert Jürjendal "Muusika pikkadeks õhtudeks" (Robert Jürjendal & Aaviku aedade muusika)

12. Ultramarine "Send & Return" (Blackford Hill)

13. Biosphere "Inland Delta" (Biophon Norway)

14. The Future Sound Of London "Environment 7003" (FSOL Digital)

15. Words and Actions "Some gods just want to watch the world burn" (Detriti)

Kaspar Viilup

1. Overmono "Good Lies" (XL)

2. Jam City "Jam City Presents EFM" (Earthly)

3. Dima Disk "Pahakas" (Surve)

4. An-Marlen "Iseendale" (An-Marlen)

5. Cleo Sol "Gold" (Forever Living Originals)

6. The Chemical Brothers "For That Beautiful Feeling" (EMI)

7. Tirzah "Trip9love???" (Domino)

8. Kelela "Raven" (Warp)

9. Liis Ring "Vaikelu" (Õunaviks)

10. Vaiko Eplik "Klišeed" (Mortimer Snerd)

11. Sofia Kourtesis "Madres" (Ninja Tune)

12. Barry Can't Swim "When Will We Land?" (Ninja Tune)

13. Kaytranada & Amine "Kaytramine" (Venice)

14. Yves Tumor "Praise A Lord Who..." (Warp)

15. SBTRKT "The Rat Road" (AWAL)

16. Caroline Polachek "Desire, I Want To Turn Into You" (Perpetual Novice)

17. Fever Ray "Radical Romantic" (Rabid Records)

18. Sampha "Lahai" (Young)

19. Romy "Mid Air" (Young)

20. Pangaea "Changing Channels" (Hessle Audio)

Kirill Havanski

1. Mitski "The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We" (Dead Oceans)

2. Saluki "WILD EA$T" (Carnival Brothers)

3. Unknown Mortal Orchestra "V" (Jagjaguwar)

4. Raär "Mental Tools, Vol. 1" (Antiverse)

5. Caroline Polachek "Desire, I Want To Turn Into You" (Perpetual Novice)

6. Carmen Villain "Music From The Living Monument" (Smalltown Supersound/Le Jazz Non)

7. Quelza "Les Somnoletes EP" (Mord)

8. Skryptonite "7" (Skryptonite)

9. Anthony Naples "orbs" (ANS)

10. Actress "LXXXVIII" (Ninja Tune)

11. Paris Texas "MID AIR" (Paris Texas)

12. Varg2™ "10 år av skog, natt & stjärnor"

13. Phara "TRY STRESS RELIEF TECHNIQUES" EP (Phara)

14. Teezo Touchdown "How Do You Sleep At Night?" (Not Fit For Society/RCA)

15. grouptherapy. "i was mature for my age, but i was still a child" (grouptherapy.)

16. Surgeon "Crash Recoil" (Tresor)

17. Lil Yachty "Let's Start Here." (Quality Control)

18. Laurel Halo "Atlas" (Awe)

19. Dima Disk "Pahakas" (Surve)

20. Travis Scott "UTOPIA" (Cactus Jack)

Koit Raudsepp

1. Vaiko Eplik "Klišeed" (Mortimer Snerd)

2. Fever Ray "Radical Romantics" (PIAS)

3. Trad.Attack "Bring It On" (Trad.Attack)

4. Peso Pluma "Genesis" (Double P)

5. Kannabinõid "Mass" (Kannabinõid)

6. Mari Kalkun "Stoonia lood" (Playground)

7. Lil Yachty "Let's Start Here" (UMG)

8. Depeche Mode "Memento Mori" (Mute)

9. Caroline Polachek "Desire, I Want To Turn Into You" (Perpetual Novice)

10. Pia Fraus "Evening Colours" (Seksound)

11. Metallica "72 Seconds" (Universal)

12. Janelle Monae "The Age Of Pleasure" (Warner)

13. Kirot "Keset tormi" (Warner)

14. Out-or "Spectrum" (Lejal Genes)

15. Kaytramine "Kaytramine" (Venice)

16. Miley Cyrus "Endless Summer Vacation" (Sony)

17. An-Marlen "Iseendale" (An-Marlen)

18. Genka & Dew8 "Doom" (Legendaarne)

19. Forgotten Sunrise "Elu" (OHM Resistance)

20. Doja Cat "Scarlet" (Sony)

Kristjan Karron

1. Godflesh "Purge" (Avalanche)

2. Swans "The Beggar" (Young God)

3. Oxbow "Love's Holiday" (Ipecac)

4. Roisin Murphy "Hit Parade" (Ninja Tune)

5. Kannabinõid "Mass" (Kannabinõid)

6.–8. Forgotten Sunrise "Elu"(OHM Resistance)

6.–8. Perfect Angel At Heaven "EP" (ise välja antud)

6.–8. JK Flesh "No Exits" (Avalanche)

9. KEN Mode "Void" (Artoffact)

10. Lifeguard "Dressed In Trenches" (Matador)

11.–15. The Lunacy Of Flowers "How Could You Let Me Grow To Then Just Let Me Die?" (ise välja antud)

11.–15. mclusky "unpopular parts of a pig / the digger you deep" (ise välja antud)

11.–15. Yo La Tengo "This Stupid World" (Matador)

11.–15. Chepang "Swatta" (GURKHA COMMANDO BLAST TEAM)

11.–15. MØAA "Jaywalker" (ise välja antud)

16.–20. Plastika "Plastika" (ise välja antud)

16.–20. Fhtagn "Sügavik" (ise välja antud)

16.–20. Prong "State Of Emergency" (Steamhammer)

16.–20. Puberteet "Liks laks lita" (ise välja antud)

16.–20. Filter "The Algorithm" (Golden Robot)

Kristo Rajasaare

1. Billy Nomates "CACTI" (Invada)

2. Pachyman "Switched-On" (ATO)

3. Alogte Oho & His Sounds of Joy "O Yinne!" (Philophon)

4. Asake "Work Of Art" (YBNL Nation)

5. Yussef Dayes "Black Classical Music" (Brownswood)

6. Slowdive "everything is alive" (Dead Oceans)

7. Jessie Ware "That! Feels Good!" (EMI)

8. WITCH "Zango" (Desert Daze Sound)

9. Willie J Healey "Bunny" (YALA!)

10. PJ Harvey "I Inside the Old Year Dying" (Partisan)

11. Lowrider Kumbias Rebajada Por Sonido Dueñez "Turbo Sonidero" (Discos Rolas)

12. Bombino "Sahel" (Partisan)

13. Jonathan Wilson "Eat the Worm" (BMG)

14. Everything But the Girl "Fuse" (Buzzin' Fly)

15. Lol Tolhurst X Budgie X Jacknife Lee "Los Angeles" (PIAS)

16. Say She She "Silver" (Colemine)

17. Fatoumata Diawara "London Ko" (Wagram Music)

18. Bokani Dyer "Radio Sechaba" (Brownswood)

19.Temples "Exotico" (ATO)

20. Sleaford Mods "UK GRIM" (Rough Trade)

Liisi Voolaid

1. Channel Tres "Real Cultural Shit" (Channel Tres/RCA)

2. Rahel "Nerve" (Smuuv)

3. Miley Cyrus "Endless Summer Vacation" (Columbia)

4. Anett x Fredi "Read Between The Lines" (ise välja antud)

5. Nighttapes "Perfect Kindness" (Nettwerk)

6. Olivia Dean "Messy" (EMI)

7. Kaytraminé "Kaytraminé"(CLBN & Kaytranada Music)

8. Q "Soul,PRESENT" (Columbia)

9. maria kallastu "WHITENOISE" (ise välja antud)

10. EiK "ei lase sul magada"(TIKS)

11. Jungle "Volcano" (AWAL)

12. NEIL FRANCES "It's All A Bit Fuzzy" (Nettwerk)

13. LEISURE "Leisurevision" (Nettwerk)

14. André 3000 "New Blue Sun"

15. Kali Uchis "Red Moon In Venus" (Geffen)

16. KABEAUSHÉ "HOLD ON TO DEER LIFE..." (Monkeytown)

17. Lil Yachty "Let's Start Here" (Quality Control)

18. Boipepperoni "qqndqlt" (Kurvad Uudised)

19. Reuben James "Champagne Kisses" (Rufio)

20. Victoria Monet - "Jaguar II" (RCA)

Madleen Teetsov-Faulkner ja Luke Faulkner

1.–20. Bar Italia "Tracey Denim" (Matador)

1.–20. GEL "Only Constant" (Convulse Records)

1.–20. Mickey Diamond "Bangkok Dangerous 4" (Copenhagen Crates)

1.–20. Bar Italia "The Twits" (Matador)

1.–20. Tirzah "Trip9love...?" (Domino)

1.–20. Riste "Supipäev" (Degenerate Underground)

1.–20. MC YALLAH "Yallah Beibe" (Hakuna Kulala)

1.–20. ML Buch "Suntub" (15 Love)

1.–20. Dima Disk "Pahakas" (Surve Records)

1.–20. Siemens Nokia "Jippii!/Ebarealju" (Trash Can Dance)

1.–20. Nídia-95 "MINDJERES" (Principe)

1.–20. Benefits "NAILS" (Nevada)

1.–20. Sergeant "Sergeant" (Stroom)

1.–20. Mart Avi "Wisteria" (AVICORP)

1.–20. Sprain "The Lamb As Effigy" (The Flenser)

1.–20. laurel2 "Kasutu" (Trash Can Dance)

1.–20. Hello Killu "Making Your Unknown Known" (Hello Killu)

1.–20. Italia90 "Living Human Treasure" (Brace Yourself Records)

1.–20. Nicolini "SOPRATUTTO" (South of North)

1.–20. Polevaulter "Content EP" (Self Released)

Margus Haav

1. Yves Tumor "Praise A Lord Who..." (Warp Records)

2. Florian Wahl "Intellikõnts" (Umblu)

3. Dinner Party "Enigmatic Society" (Empire)

4. Riho Sibul "Viimane" (Kuukitarr)

5. Amaarae "Fountain Baby" (Golden Angel )

6. Asake "Work Of Art" (EMPIRE)

7. Mary Lattimore "Goodbye, Hotel Arkada" (Ghostly International)

8. Jaimie Branch "Fly or Die Fly or Die Fly or Die (World War)" (International Anthem)

9. Lord Of The Isles & Ellen Renton "My Noise is Nothing" (AD 93)

10. Out-Or "Spektrum" (Lejal Globe)

11. Opium Flirt "Lõputu sirge" (Ise välja antud)

12. Glüme "Main Character" (Italians Do It Better)

13. Püha Johannes "I'm Ready for Your Love" (Ise välja antud)

14. 파란노을 [Parannoul] "After the Magic" (Parannoul)

15. Blur "The Ballad of Darren" (Blur/Parlophone)

16. Luurel Varas "Riddles For a Machine" (Crash Symbols)

17. Mari Kalkun "Stoonia lood" (Mari Kalkun)

18. Genka & DEW8 "Doom" (Legendaarne Records)

19. Nation of Language "Strange Disciple" (Play It Again Sam)

20. Vaiko Eplik "Klišeed" (Mortimer Snerd)

21. EiK – "ei lase sul magada" (TIKS rekords)

Neit-Eerik Nestor

1. Lil Till "Raha üle kõige" (Legendaarne)

2. Lil Yachty "Let's Start Here" (Quality Control Music)

3. Night Tapes "Perfect Kindness" (Nettwerk Music)

4. Yves Tumor "Praise a lord..." (Warp)

5. Andre 3000 "New Blue Sun" (Epic/Sony)

6. Elekter & CSAAR "Veel" (vool.love)

7. Ferdous "Cool Party" (Faintly Red)

8. Mart Avi "Wisteria" (AVICORP)

9. Tirzah "trip9love...???" (Domino)

10. boipepperoni "qqndqlt" (Kurvad Uudised)

11. Kanii "it was nice knowing u" (Warner)

12. Neuronphase "Sõru" (D3 Elements)

13. Amaarae "Fountain baby" (Interscope)

14. Elricfd "Selected eccojams" (chuck person)

15. Yeat "AftërLyfe" (Geffen)

16. SZA "SOS" (TDE/RCA)

17. Vaiko Eplik "Klišeed" (Mortimer Snerd)

18. Lilithzplug "Meet The Lilithz" (ise välja antud)

19. Earl Sweatshirt "VOIR DIRE" (Tan Cressida/Warner)

20. Maria Kallastu "WHITENOISE" (m.k.)

Oliver Lomp

1. Slowthai "UGLY" (Interscope)

2. Metallica "72 seasons" (Universal)

3. Jungle "Volcano" (Caiola)

4. Biig Piig "Bubblegum" (Sony)

5. Arvo Pärt "Tractus" (ECM)

6. Circa Waves "Never going under" (Lover Third)

7. Sleaford Mods "UK Grim" (Rough Trade)

8. Yves Tumor "Praise A Lord..." (Warp)

9. Iggy Pop "Every Loser" (Atlantic)

10. The National "First Two Pages of Frankenstein" (4AD)

11. Florian Wahl "Intellikõnts" (Umblu)

12. Overkill "Scorched" (Nuclear Blast)

13. Slowdive "Everything is Alive" (Dead Oceans)

14. Tyler, The Creator "CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST: The Estate Sale" (Columbia)

15. Vaiko Eplik "Klišeed" (Mortimer Snerd)

16. FBC "O AMOR, O PERDÃO E A TECNOLOGIA IRÃO NOS LEVAR PARA OUTRO PLANETA" (Do Padrim)

17. KOAN Sound "Led by Ancient Light" (Shoshin)

18. Sleep Token "Take Me Back To Eden" (Spinefarm)

19. JPEGMAFIA & Danny Brown "Scaring the hoes" (AWAL)

20. Depeche Mode "Memento Mori" (Sony)

Sandra Suits

1.–10. Kelela "Raven" (Warp)

1.–10. Liv.e "Girl in the Half Pearl" (In Real Life)

1.–10. SZA "SOS" (Top Dawg; RCA)

1.–10. Sampha "Lahai" (Young)

1.–10. Gregory Hutchinson "Da Bang" (Warner Music)

1.–10. SBTRKT "The Rat Road" (SAVE YOURSELF)

1.–10. Jungle "Volcano" (Caiola; AWAL)

1.–10. Maria Kallastu "Whitenoise" EP (ise välja antud)

1.–10. EiK "Ei lase sul magada" (TIKS Rekords)

1.–10. Flume "Arrived Anxious, Left Bored" (Future Classic)

11.–20. James Blake "Playing Robots Into Heaven" (Polydor Records; Republic Records)

11.–20. Jessie Ware "That!Feels good!" (Interscope)

11.–20. Mick Pedaja "Sula" (ise välja antud)

11.–20. Oddisee "To What End" (Outer Note Label)

11.–20. Depeche Mode "Memento Mori" (Columbia)

11.–20. Aphex Twin "Blackbox Life Recorder 21f/In a Room7 F760" (Warp)

11.–20. Octo Octa "Dreams Of a Dancefloor" EP (T4T LUV NRG)

11.–20. YASMYN "Round III" (ise välja antud)

11.–20. Akasha System "Ancient Path Complete" (100% Silk)

11.–20. Black Thought "Glorious Game" (Big Crown Records)

Siim Boikov

1. Florian Wahl "Intellikõnts" (Umblu)

2. The Lunacy of Flowers "How Could You Let Me Grow To Then Just Let Me Die?" (L.O.T.S Records)

3. An-Marlen "Iseendale" (An-Marlen)

4. Tirzah "trip9love...???" (Domino)

5. Laura Groves "Radio Red" (Bella Union)

6. 100 Gecs "10,000 Gecs" (Dog Show/Atlantic)

7. Lana Del Rey "Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd" (Polydor/Interscope)

8. Ragana "Desolation's Flower" (Flenser)

9. Forest Swords "Bolted" (Ninja Tune)

10. Mari Kalkun "Stoonia lood" (Real World)

11. The Crosslegs "Lilac" (Backstage)

12. Lonitseera "Loni jõulud" (ise välja antud)

13. Hanakiv "Goodbyes" (Gondwana)

14. Tuulikki Bartosik "Playscapes" (Efni)

15. Liis Ring "Vaikelu" (Õunaviks)

16. Robotorr "Don't Believe The Writing On The Wall, Pt. 1" (ROBOTORR)

17. Simone Minn "Simo" (ise välja antud)

18. Laufey "Bewitched" (Awal)

19. André 3000 "New Blue Sun" (Epic)

20. Janelle Monáe "The Age Of Pleasure" (Bad Boy/Atlantic)

Taaniel Malleus

1. Overmono "Good Lies" (XL)

2. The Chemical Brothers "For That Beautiful Feeling" (EMI)

3. James Blake "Playing Robots Into Heaven" (Republic/Polydor)

4. Cowgirl Clue "Rodeo Star" (Vada Vada)

5. Yves Tumor "Praise A Lord Who..." (WARP)

6. SBTRKT "THE RAT ROAD" (AWAL)

7. Sampha "Lahai" (Young)

8. Snow Strippers "April Mixtape 3" (Surf Gang)

9. Tirzah "trip9love…???" (Domino)

10. Jessy Lanza "Love Hallucination" (Hyperdub)

11. Sampha "Lahai" (Young)

12. Kelela "Raven" (Warp)

13. Genka, DEW8 "Doom" (Legendaarne)

14. Flume "Arrived Anxious, Left Bored" (Future Classic)

15. Isolee "Resort Island" (resort island)

16. Sam Goku "The Things We See When We Look Closer" (Permanent Vacation)

17. Lil Uzi Vert "Pink Tape" (Atlantic)

18. Evian Christ "Revanchist" (Warp)

19. Paris Texas "MID AIR" (Paris Texas)

20. John Glacier & SURF GANG "JGSG"(Surf Gang)

Taavet Mark Kirja

1. Larry June ''The Great Escape'' (The Freeminded Records)

2. Wilfred ''Wilfred Edits, Vol. 3'' (Ise välja antud)

3. Knower ''KNOWER FOREVER'' (Knower)

4. Billy Woods ''Maps'' (Blackwoods Studioz)

5. Armand Hammer ''We Buy Diabetic Test Strips'' (Fat Possum)

6. Meechy Darko ''Doses'' (Loma Vista)

7. Steve Lehman ''Ex Machina'' (Pi Records)

8. Mach-Hommy ''Notorious Dump Legends: Volume 2'' (Mach-Hommy)

9. JPEGMAFIA & Danny Brown '' Scaring The Hoes'' (AWAL)

10. B. Cool-Aid '' Leather Blvd.'' (Lex Records)

11. KwolleM ''Melo'' (Mellow Grime)

12. Blanco ''ReBourne'' (Believe UK)

13. Mezzo Millo ''Eastern Wind Deluxe'' (Mezzo House)

14. Ana Frango Eletrico ''Me Chama De Gato Que Eu Sou Sua'' (Mr Bongo)

15. Nourished by Time ''Erotic Probiotic 2'' (Scenic Route)

16. Kirinji ''Steppin' Out'' (syncokin)

17. Florian Wahl ''Intellikõnts'' (Umblu)

18. Capo Lee ''Cost of Living'' (Capo Lee)

19. John Wells ''The Apprehension of John Wells'' (Less Funerals More Birthdays)

20. Frizk ''Forgotten arcade'' (Frizk)

Taavi Peeter Liiv

1. Eddie Chacon "Sundown" (Stones Throw)

2. King Krule "Space Heavy" (XL)

3. Youth Lagoon "Heaven is a Junkyard" (Fat Possum)

4. SZA "SOS" (TDE)

5. boipepperoni "qqndqlt" (Kurvad uudised)

6. John Carroll Kirby "Blowout" (Stones Throw)

7. Neon Fir "Buffering" (Backstage)

8. James Blake "Playing Robots Into Heaven" (Universal)

9. Eartheater "Powders" (Chemical X)

10. Leland Whitty "Anyhow" (Innovative Leisure)

11.-20. maria kallastu "WHITENOISE" (ise välja antud)

11.-20. Blur "The Ballad of Darren" (Parlophone)

11.-20. Doja Cat "Scarlet" (Kemosabe/RCA)

11.-20. Vaiko Eplik "Klišeed" (Mortimer Snerd)

11.-20. Eleryn Tiit "Vastassuunas (1/2)" (Kemosabe)

11.-20. Young Fathers "Heavy Heavy" (Ninja Tune)

11.-20. Sampha "Lahai" (Young)

11.-20. Slowdive "everything is alive" (Dead Oceans)

11.-20. Yaeji "With a Hammer" (XL)

11.-20. Paul Simon "Seven Psalms" (Owl/Sony)

Tanel Matsalu

1. André 3000 "New Blue Sun" (Epic)

2. Ildsjel "Everlasting Love, Vol 1" (Clan Destine)

3. Dim Garden "Soleil Tartare" (Yarrow Ballet)

4. Alchemulator "A Lonely Larper on LARPA net" (Nightwind)

5. Legowelt "Ambient Trip Commander Original Soundtrack" (Nightwind)

6. Sign Libra "Le Chat" (RVNG)

7. Alpenmarmot "Unheimliche Landschaftsgestaltung" (Nightwind)

8. Misha Panfilov Septet "Gala!" (Funk Night Records)

9. Penza Penza "Electricolorized" (Funk Night Records)

10. Misha Panfilov "Atlântico" (Miraaž Records)

11. Autharktos "Eimiski Oli Eile Veel Miski" (Trash Can Dance)

12. Cabal Interest "Dysregulated" (ise välja antud)

13. Out-Or "Spektrum" (Lejal Globe)

14. Hieroglyphic Being "The Moon Dance" (Apnea)

15. Fabio Monesi "Piano Vandals" (L.I.E.S. Records)

16. Ron Morelli "Heart Stopper" (L.I.E.S. Records)

17. Rainforest Spiritual Enslavement "Gray Eucalyptus Tranquility" (Hospital Productions)

18. Psychic Skin with Kelly Weaver & Rylee Short "Trans Voices of Meditation" (Crash Symbols)

19. Exael "Vanishing Act" (Psychic Liberation)

20. Greg Beato "NDA" (ise välja antud)

Tarmo Sikk

1. Sofiane Pamart "Noche" (PIAS Recordings)

2. Yves Tumor "Praise A Lord Who..." (Warp)

3. Olivia Dean "Messy" (EMI)

4. Altın Gün "Aşk" (Glitterbeat)

5. Ichiko Aoba "Ichiko Aoba with 12 Ensemble (Live at Milton Court)" (hermine)

6. 1tbsp "Mosquito Love" (sumoclic)

7. Jaimie Branch "Fly or Die Fly or Die Fly or Die ((world war))" (International Anthem)

8. Overmono "Good Lies" (XL)

9. Temples "Exotico" (ATO)

10. Parcels "Live Vol. 2" (Because Music)

11. Cécile McLorin Salvant "Mélusine" (Nonesuch)

12. Night Tapes "Perfect Kindness" (Nettwerk)

13. Vulfmon "Vulfnik" (Vulf Records)

14. Mari Kalkun "STOONIA LOOD" (Real World)

15. Model Man "I Feel You" (Helix)

16. Susanne Sundfør "blómi" (Bella Union)

17. Erinevad esitajad - "Marynile / For Maryn" (ise välja antud)

18. Jungle "Volcano" (AWAL)

19. KiROT "Keset Tormi" (Smuuv)

20. maria kallastu "WHITENOISE" (m.k.)

Tauno Maarpuu

1. Paavoharju "Yön mustia kukkia" (Fonal Records)

2. Yo La Tengo "This Stupid World" (Matador)

3. Fred again.. & Brian Eno "Secret life" (Text Records)

4. Liis Ring "Homing" (Breton Cassette / Canigou Records)

5. Luurel Varas "Riddles For a Machine" (Crash Symbols)

6. Ezra Varier "Estonian Snow" (Deapfth Pop Records)

7. Keskkool "Päris maailma elu" (Beyond Tartu)

8. Lyyti "Nousussa taas" (Johanna Kustannus)

9. Night Tapes "Perfect Kindness" (EP) (Nettwerk)

10. Kalevi Suopursu "Uneton Vantaalla" (Helmi Levyt)

11. Penza Penza " Electricolorized" (Fnr)

12. Misha Panfilov "Atlantico" (Miraaž)

13. Misha Panfilov Septet "Gala!" (Fnr)

14. Lirk "Keegi ei hooli, uude dimensiooni" (BACN / Trash Can Dance)

15. ᚱᚢᚢᚾᛁ ᚢᛟᚨᛚᚢᚱ "ᛖᛖᛊᛏᛁ ᛊᛁᚷᛏᚢᚾᚨ" (Ruunivõlur "Eesti Sigtuna") (Ennekuulmatu Viha)

16. Man Rei "Health" (Somewhere Between Tapes)

17. Olimpia Splendid "2" (Fonal Records)

18. Leitmotiv Limbo "Superior State" (De La Catessen)

19. Lau Nau "5x4" (Fonal Records / Beacon Sound)

20. Siemens Nokia "Ebarealju" (Siemens Nokia / Trash Can Dance)

Tiia Teder

1.–20. Arvo Pärt "Tractus" (ECM Records)

1.–20. Veljo Tormis "Reminiscentiae" (ECM Records)

1.–20. Mari Kalkun "Stoonia lood" (Real World Records)

1.–20. Estonian Festival Orchestra, Paavo Järvi "Tubin "Kratt"" (Alpha Classics)

1.–20. Víkingur Ólafsson "From Afar" (DG)

1.–20. Anna Lapwood "Luna" (Sony Classical)

1.–20. The Sixteen "Sireeni laul" (CORO)

1.–20. Tõnu Kõrvits "The Sound of Wings" (Ondine)

1.–20. Karmen Rõivassepp & Aarhus Jazz Orchestra "Ambivalence" (Jaeger Community)

1.–20. Rahel Talts "Greener Grass" (Rainbow)

1.–20. Rüüt "Kiriküüt" (Nordic Notes)

1.–20. Juhan Uppin "Nihked" (Juhan Uppin/Playground)

1.–20. Tuulikki Bartosik "Playscapes" (Efni)

1.–20. Lonitseera "Loni jõulud" (ise välja antud)

1.–20. Tõnis Leemets "Magus" (ise välja antud)

1.–20. Liisi Koikson ja Joel Remmel "Põimumised" (LISTA)

1.–20. Colin Edwin & Robert Jürjendal "The Weight Of A Shadow" (ise välja antud)

1.–20. Riho Sibul "Viimane" (Kuukitarr)

1.–20. Rein Rannap "Ajasõlmed" (Klaveripoeg)

1.–20. Opium Flirt "Lõputu sirge vol. 1" (ise välja antud)

Tiit Kusnets

1.–20. Abstract Concrete "Abstract Concrete" (State51 Conspiracy)

1.–20. AR-GOD "Puu" (Tartumaa Rahvakultuuri Keskselts)

1.–20. Califone "Villagers" (Jealous Butcher Records)

1.–20. Brìghde Chaimbeul "Carry Them With Us" (Glitterbeat/ tak:til)

1.–20. Hiroshi Ebina "In science and the human heart" (Kitchen.Label)

1.–20. Mari Kalkun "Stoonia lood" (Real World)

1.–20. Tõnis Leemets "Magus" (Tõnis Leemets)

1.–20. Lenhart Tapes "Dens" (Glitterbeat)

1.–20. Maita "Loneliness. Live and Alone at Echo Echo Recordings in Portland" (Kill Rock Stars)

1.–20. Svitlana Nianio & Tom James Scott "Eye Of The Sea" (Skire)

1.–20. Parchman Prison Prayer "Some Mississippi Sunday Morning" (Glitterbeat)

1.–20. Pere Ubu "Trouble On Big Beat Street" (Cherry Red)

1.–20. Synnøve Brøndbo Plassen "Den Lyse Dag" (Heilo)

1.–20. Will Samson "Harp Swells" (12K)

1.–20. Savana Funk "Ghibli" (Garrincha GoGo)

1.–20. Sensory Illusions "II" (Karaoke Kalk)

1.–20. Riho Sibul "Viimane" (Kuukitarr)

1.–20. Sooäär/ Yaralyan/ Ounaskari "Zula" (Sooäär/ Yaralyan/ Ounaskari/ AVA Muusika)

1.–20. Leo Takami "Next Door" (Unseen Worlds)

1.–20. Girma Yifrasheva "My Strong Will" (Unseen Worlds)

Timo Tiivas

1. Narrow Head "Moments of Clarity" (Church Road Records)

2. 100 gecs "10,000 gecs" (Atlantic)

3. The Dare "The Sex EP" (Republic)

4. Paris Texas "MID AIR" (Paris Texas)

5. Gee Tee "Goodnight Neanderthal" (Goner)

6. Romeos "Romeos" (Vada Vada)

7. Sextile "Push" (Sacred Bones)

8. Sword II "Spirit World Tour" (Teen Metal Soundboard)

9. R.M.F.C. "Club Hits" (Anti Fade)

10. Kumo99 "Headplate" (Pressure Signal Records)

11. Turkey "The Queen's Diary" (Vada Vada)

12. Ex Pilots "Ex Pilots" (Smoking Room)

13. Tirzah "trip9love...???" (Domino)

14. Club Casualties "Bridge Underwater" (Club Casualties)

15. Cowgirl Clue "Rodeo Star" (Vada Vada)

16. Billiam "Corner Tactics" (Under The Gun)

17. Nourished by Time "Erotic Probiotic 2" (Scenic Route)

18. Powerplant "Grass EP" (Static Shock)

19. Penalty Kill "Crooked" (Vada Vada)

20. bar italia "The Twits" (Matador)

Tõnu Karjatse

1. Jaimie Branch "Fly or Die Fly or Die Fly or Die" (International anthem)

2. Kara Jackson "Why Does the earth give us People to Love?" (Kara Jackson/September)

3. Oneohtrix Point Never " Again" (Warp)

4. Ryuichi Sakamoto "12" (KAB America)

5. Overmono "Good Lies" (XL)

6. Eartheater "Powders" (Chemical X)

7. André 3000 "New Blue sun" (Epic)

8. Hello Killu "Making your Unknown Known" (Hello Killu)

9. Shana Cleveland "Manzanita" (Hardly Art)

10. Sally Potter "Pink Bikini" (Sally Potter)

11. Lunacy of Flowers "Lunatic" (L.O.T.S)

12. Noname "Sundial" (Noname/AWAL)

13. Dot Allison "Consiousology" (Unboxed LLP)

14. Leslie Da Bass " Ni9htingale" (FHR)

15. Baby Rose "Through and Through" (Secretly Canadian)

16. Misha Panfilov " In Focus" (Jazzaggression)

17. Wolfredt "IIII" (moment of Collapse)

18. Mari Kalkun "Stoonia lood" (Mari Kalkun/Playground)

19. Kraków Loves Adana "Oceanflower" (Kraków Loves Adana)

20. Bill Orcutt "Jump On It" (Bill Orcutt)

Villem Sarapuu

1. Lana Del Rey "Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd" (Polydor/Interscope)

2. Cut Worms "Cut Worms" (Jagjaguwar)

3. The Lemon Twigs "Everything Harmony" (Captured Tracks)

4. Plattenbau "Net Prophet" (Dedstrange)

5. Swans "The Beggar" (Young God)

6. PJ Harvey "I Inside the Old Year Dying" (Partisan)

7. ML Buch "Suntub" (15 love)

8. The Tarts "SOLID GOLD" (The Tarts)

9. Vanishing Twin "Afternoon X"(Fire)

10. Josephine Foster "Domestic Sphere" (Fire)

11. Jonathan Rado "For Who The Bell Tolls For" (Western Vinyl)

12. Godcaster "Godcaster" (Ramp Local)

13. A. Savage "Several Songs About Fire" (Rough Trade)

14. Richard Jerbach "Teine maailm" (Degenerate Underground)

15. The Serfs "Half Eaten By Dogs" (Trouble In Mind)

16. Andy Shauf "Norm" (Andy Shauf/Anti)

17. Kannabinõid "MASS" (Kannabinõid)

18. Cory Hanson "Western Cum" (Drag City)

19. Dougie Poole "The Rainbow Wheel of Death" (Wharf Cat)

20. H. Hawkline "Milk For Flowers" (Heavenly Recordings)