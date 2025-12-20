Aasta parimad albumid 2025. Isiklikud edetabelid

Aasta parimate albumite edetabel sündis järgmiste isiklike edetabelite alusel (tähestikulises järjekorras): Aigar Vals, Andres Noormets, Anett Tamm, Argo Vals, Asko Astmäe, Britt Randma, Erkki Tero, Erni Kask, Eva Johanna Lepikov, Hele Priimets, Henrik Salum, Ivar Murd, Jon Mikiver, Kaido Kirikmäe, Kaisa Potisepp, Kaspar Viilup, Koit Raudsepp, Kristjan Karron, Kristo Rajasaare, Liisi Voolaid, Luke ja Madleen Teetsov-Faulkner, Margus Haav, Mark Alexander Ummelas, Mark Stukis, Marta Püssa, Neit-Eerik Nestor, Oliver Berg, Oliver Lomp, Sander Varusk, Sandra Suits, Siim Boikov, Taaniel Malleus, Taavet Mark Kirja, Taavi-Peeter Liiv, Tanel Matsalu, Tarmo Sikk, Tauno Maarpuu, Tauno Vahter, Tiit Kusnets, Timo Tiivas, Tõnu Karjatse ja Villem Sarapuu.

Aigar Vals

1. Väike PD "Tagasi Objektile" (Legendaarne)

2. Stereolab "Instant Holograms On Metal Film" (Warp)

3. Snoop Dogg "Iz It a Crime?" (Death Row/Gamma)

4. The Notwist "Magnificent Fall" (Alien Transistor)

5. Popidiot "Sweet Marmelade" (Seksound)

6. Earl Sweatshirt "Live Laugh Love" (Warner)

7. Panda Bear "Sinister Grift" (Domino)

8. Blood Orange "Essex Honey" (RCA/Domino)

9. Eik "Lõputu festival" (Tiks)

10. Maps "Welcome To The Tudor Gate" (Mute Artists)

11. Dew8 & Ske "Ekviliibrium" (Dieu Huit)

12. Mariin k. "Rose Skin" (Seksound)

13. Lauri Lest "Undercurrents" (ise välja antud)

14. Hape "Microdots" (Eabe)

15. Maimu Jõgeda "Nordic Reflections" (Playground)

16. Galaktlan "Helemental" (Touched Music)

17. Vaiko Eplik "13" (Mortimer Snerd)

18. Deftones "Private music" (Reprise)

19. Juana Molina "Doga" (Sonamos)

20. Alonette "Compass" (ise välja antud)

Andres Noormets

1. Oklou "Choke Enough" (True Panther/Because Music)

2. Son Lux "Risk of Make Believe" (City Slang)

3. Joseph Shabason, Nicholas Krgovich & Tenniscoats "Wao" (Western Vinyl)

4. Nick León "A Tropical Entropy" (TraTraTrax)

5. Akira Kosemura "Mirai" (Decca)

6. A. Billi Free & The Lasso "Pleasure, Peace & Pain" (Chateau Lasso)

7. Ludovico Einaudi & Leo Einaudi "Einaudi Vs Einaudi" (Decca)

8. Tony Njoku "All Our Knives Are Always Sharp" (ise välja antud)

9. Verses GT "Verses GT" (Luckyme)

10. Justin Bieber "Swag II" (Def Jam)

11. Mogwai "The Bad Fire" (Rock Action)

12. Rosalía "Lux" (Columbia)

13. Annahstasia "Tether" (Drink sum wtr)

14. Casey MQ "Later that day, ... (Deluxe edition)" (Ghostly International)

15. Skrillex "F*ck u Skrillex you think ur Andy Warhol but ur not!! <3" (OWSLA/Atlantic)

16. Smerz "Big City Life" (Escho)

17. Night Tapes "Portals//polarities" (Nettwerk)

18. Aurora "What Happened To The Heart?" (Decca)

19. Camo & Krooked, Christian Kolonovits, Wiener Symphoniker "Red Bull Symphonic – Johann Strauss 2025 Edition" (UKF)

20. Rozell "God Whispers" (ise välja antud)

Anett Tamm

1. Dirty Projectors "Song of the Earth" (Transgressive)

2.–20. Foxwarren "2" (Anti)

2.–20. Billie Marten "Dog Eared" (Fiction)

2.–20. Erika de Casier "Lifetime" (ise välja antud)

2.–20. Jenny Hval "Iris Silver Mist" (4AD)

2.–20. Caroline "Caroline 2" (Rough Trade)

2.–20. Mariin k. "Rose Skin" (Seksound)

2.–20. Anna Kalk "Different Times" (Neuklang)

2.–20. Mingo Rajandi "Werewolves" (Mingo Rajandi/Playground)

2.–20. Hannah Cohen "Earthstar Mountain" (Bella Union)

2.–20. Geese "Getting Killed" (Partisan/Play It Again Sam)

2.–20. Madison Cunningham "Ace" (Verve)

2.–20. Cate Le Bon "Michelangelo Dying" (Mexican Summer)

2.–20. Night Tapes "Portals//polarities" (Nettwerk)

2.–20. Marek Johnson "Limbs" (Papercup)

2.–20. Karja Hauptmann Duo "Underwater Conciousness" (Boomslang)

2.–20. Karl Tammaru "Baśjanss" (ise välja antud)

2.–20. Casper Hejlesen & Carlo Dayyani "Langmod" (ise välja antud)

2.–20. Anna von Hausswolff "Iconoclasts" (Year0001)

2.–20. Salami Rose Joe Louis "Lorings" (Brainfeeder)

Argo Vals

1. Mirar "Ascension" (ise välja antud)

2. Olev Muska "New Estonian Waltzes" (Glitch Please)

3. Vildhjarta "+ där skogen sjunger under evighetens granar +" (Century)

4. Vesi Päästab "Veel" (ise välja antud)

5. Galaktlan "Helemental" (Touched Music)

6. Deftones "Private music" (Reprise)

7. Alonette "Compass" (ise välja antud)

8. Ruhnu saare lood ja laulud "Echoes of the Sea" (ise välja antud)

9. Plixid "Plixid" (Viis)

10. Turnstile "Never Enough" (Roadrunner)

11. Arve Henriksen & Robert Jürjendal "Haihara" (Smalltown Supersound)

12. Sunn O))) "Eternity's Pillars b/w Raise the Chalice & Reverential" (Vision)

13. Kitty Florentine "Balance" (ise välja antud)

14. Lauri Lest "Undercurrents" (ise välja antud)

15. 5loops "Vari" (Legendaarne)

16. Netherwalker "Odyssey of Respair" (ise välja antud)

17. Leprous "An Evening of Atonement (Live)" (InsideOut)

18. Rauno Pella Project "Closure " (ise välja antud)

19. Misha Panfilov "Music for the Film "Who I Am"" (Eee Zee)

20. ŠŅK "Pēdējā Elpa" (Grabona 21)

Asko Astmäe

1. Nourished by Time "The Passionate Ones" (XL)

2. Clipse "Let God Sort Em Out" (Roc Nation)

3. Sudan Archives "The BPM" (Stones Throw)

4. Baxter Dury "Allbarone" (Heavenly)

5. Aesop Rock "Black Hole Superette" (Rhymesayers)

6. Loyle Carner "Hopefully !" (EMI)

7. Slim Guerilla "Game Ain't the Same" (Passion Playas)

8. Tyler, the Creator "Don't Tap The Glass" (Columbia)

9. Mike "Showbiz!" (10k)

10. Betcover!! "勇気"(ise välja antud)

11. Rochelle Jordan "Through The Wall" (Empire)

12. Karameel "Karameel" (ise välja antud)

13. FKA Twigs "Eusexua" (Young/Atlantic)

14. Viagra Boys "Viagr aboys" (Shrimptech)

15. Clipping. "Dead Channel Sky" (Sub Pop)

16. Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist "Alfredo 2" (ESGN/ALC)

17. Navy Blue "The Sword & The Soaring" (Freedom Sounds)

18. Little Simz "Lotus" (AWAL)

19. Geese "Getting Killed" (Partisan/Play It Again Sam)

20. Billy Woods "Golliwog" (Backwoodz Studioz)

Britt Randma

1.–20. Acopia "Blush Response" (Scenic Route)

1.–20. Addisson Rae "Addison" (Columbia)

1.–20. Dijon "Baby" (R&R/Warner)

1.–20. Doja Cat "Vie" (Kemosabe/RCA)

1.–20. FKA Twigs "Eusexua" (Young/Atlantic)

1.–20. Horse Vision "Another Life" (Many Hats)

1.–20. Jade "That's Showbiz Baby" (Sony)

1.–20. James K "Friend" (AD 93)

1.–20. Ninajirachi "I Love My Computer" (NLV)

1.–20. Night Tapes "Portals//polarities" (Nettwerk)

1.–20. Nourished by Time "The Passionate Ones" (XL)

1.–20. Oklou "Choke Enough" (True Panther/Because Music)

1.–20. Olga "Saint Olga" (PME/Cyber)

1.–20. Oneohtrix Point Never "Tranquilizer" (Ridge Valley/Warp)

1.–20. Pearly Drops "The Voices Are Coming Back" (Music Website)

1.–20. PinkPantheress "Fancy That" (Warner)

1.–20. Rosalía "Lux" (Columbia)

1.–20. Rose Gray "Louder, Please" (Polydor)

1.–20. Rusowsky "Daisy" (Warner)

1.–20. Yndling "Time Time Time (I'm in the Palm of Your Hands)" (Spirit Goth)

Erkki Tero

1. Night Tapes "Portals//polarities" (Nettwerk)

2. Muutus "Maa 01" (ise välja antud)

3. Volodja Brodsky "Raindrops" (Miraaž)

4. Karameel "Karameel" (ise välja antud)

5. Meisterjaan "Meeleheina valvur" (ise välja antud)

6. Vaiko Eplik "13" (Mortimer Snerd)

7. Flow Rea "Pulse" (Nanana)

8. Slow Motion Orchestra "Third Love" (Muutus)

9. Neuronphase "My Dear" (ise välja antud)

10. Penza Penza "Hang Loose! / Got Dem Ol' Surfer Bloos..." (Funk Night)

11. Sten-Olle "Kehv Keha" (ise välja antud)

12. L.F.Ants "L.F.Dubs" (ise välja antud)

13. Liisi Koikson, Marti Tärn & Sander Mölder "All õhtutaeva" (Lista)

14. Karl Killing "Staatus" (ise välja antud)

15. Luurel Varas "Traksi Bounce" (ise välja antud)

16. Rando Arand "Child of the Internet" (ise välja antud)

17. Põhjavõnked "Lõunatuul" (ise välja antud)

18. Paul Oja "Dance!" (ise välja antud)

19. DJ Bandit "Lightsaver" (ise välja antud)

20. DJ Critikal "Virmalise 5a" (Mindnote)

Erni Kask

1. Noah Cyrus "I Want My Loved Ones To Go With Me" (LLC/Columbia)

2. Geese "Getting Killed" (Partisan/Play It Again Sam)

3. Pulp "More" (Rough Trade)

4. Broncho "Natural Pleasure" (ise välja antud)

5. Mihkel Kuusk "More" (ise välja antud)

6. Samia "Bloodless" (Grand Jury)

7. Austra "Chin Up Buttercup" (Domino)

8. Tame Impala "Deadbeat" (Columbia)

9. Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco "I Said I Love You First" (Interscope)

10. Lexsoul Dancemachine "Lex Is More" (Beefgrinder)

11. Eik "Lõputu festival" (Tiks)

12. Ela Minus "Día" (Domino)

13. Jolie Laide "Creatures" (Victory Pool)

14. Lola Young "I'm Only F**cking Myself" (Island)

15. Popidiot "Sweet Marmelade" (Seksound)

16. Night Tapes "Portals//polarities" (Nettwerk)

17. CMAT "Euro-Country" (AWAL)

18. Dean Blunt & Elias Rønnenfelt "Lucre"

19. Meisterjaan "Meeleheina valvur" (ise välja antud)

20. Rosalía "Lux" (Columbia)

Eva Johanna Lepikov

1.–3. Smerz "Big City Life" (Escho)

1.–3. FKA Twigs "Eusexua" (Young/Atlantic)

1.–3. Deki Alem "Forget in Mass" (Amuse)

4.–20. Duo Ruut "Ilmateade" (ise välja antud)

4.–20. Maruja "Pain to Power" (Music For Nations)

4.–20. Turnstile "Never Enough" (Roadrunner)

4.–20. Nourished by Time "The Passionate Ones" (XL)

4.–20. Geese "Getting Killed" (Partisan/Play It Again Sam)

4.–20. Viagra Boys "Viagr aboys" (Shrimptech)

4.–20. Blood Orange "Essex Honey" (RCA/Domino)

4.–20. Kitty Florentine "Balance" (ise välja antud)

4.–20. Two Shell "Iicons" (Young)

4.–20. Night Tapes "Portals//polarities" (Nettwerk)

4.–20. Mariin k. "Rose Skin" (Seksound)

4.–20. Rando Arand "Child of the Internet" (ise välja antud)

4.–20. Amaarae "Black Star" (Interscope)

4.–20. Bon Iver "Sable, Fable" (Jagjaguwar)

4.–20. Dijon "Baby" (R&R/Warner)

4.–20. PinkPantheress "Fancy That" (Warner)

4.–20. Wolf Alice "The Clearing" (RCA/Columbia)

Hele Priimets

1. Mr Maze "Pikad paberid" (ise välja antud)

2. Oklou "Choke Enough" (True Panther/Because Music)

3. Blood Orange "Essex Honey" (RCA/Domino)

4. Galaktlan "Helemental" (Touched Music)

5. Rando Arand "Child of the Internet" (ise välja antud)

6. Duo Ruut "Ilmateade" (ise välja antud)

7. Eik "Lõputu festival" (Tiks)

8. Turnstile "Never Enough" (Roadrunner)

9. The Horrors "Night Life" (Fiction)

10. Daniel Avery "Tremor" (Domino)

11. Kelly Moran "Don't Trust Mirrors" (Warp)

12. Lauri Lest "Undercurrents" (ise välja antud)

13. FKA twigs "EUSEXUA" (Young/Atlantic)

14. Night Tapes "portals//polarities" (Nettwerk)

15. Caroline "Caroline 2" (Rough Trade)

16. Verses GT "Verses GT" (Luckyme)

17. Oneohtrix Point Never "Tranquilizer" (Warp)

18. Wolf Alice "The Clearing" (RCA/Columbia)

19. Kara-Lis Coverdale "From Where You Came" (Smalltown Supersound)

20. Oli XL "Lick The Lens – Pt.1" (Warp)

Henrik Salum

1. John Glacier "Like A Ribbon" (Young)

2. Dijon "Baby" (R&R/Warner)

3. Margiiela "Ilus päev surra" (Legendaarne)

4. Nourished by Time "The Passionate Ones" (XL)

5. Justin Bieber "Swag" (Def Jam)

6. Blood Orange "Essex Honey" (RCA/Domino)

7. The Weeknd "Hurry Up Tomorrow" (XO/Republic)

8. Felicity J Lord "FJL" (Stroom & Lise)

9. El Michels Affair "24 Hr Sports" (Big Crown)

10. Misha Panfilov "To Blue From Grey in May" (Ultraääni)

11. Rando Arand "Child of the Internet" (ise välja antud)

12. Penza Penza "Hang Loose! / Got Dem Ol' Surfer Bloos..." (Funk Night)

13. Sam Akpro "Evenfall" (Anti)

14. Olev Muska "New Estonian Waltzes" (Glitch Please)

15. Mariin k. "Rose Skin" (Seksound)

16. Volodja Brodsky "Raindrops" (Miraaž)

17. Rosalía "Lux" (Columbia)

18. Tame Impala "Deadbeat" (Columbia)

19. La Rat "La Rat" (South of North)

20. Nublu & Vaiko Eplik "Supersuure hoolega." (ise välja antud)

Ivar Murd

1. Skoone "Inimeste inimene" (Degenerate Underground)

2. Ariel Pink "With You Every Night" (LAC)

3. Klein "Sleep With a Cane" (Parkwuud)

4. U.S. Girls "Scratch It" (4AD)

5. Bad Bunny "Debí Tirar Más Fotos" (Rimas)

6. John Maus "Later Than You Think" (Young)

7. Larry June, 2 Chainz & The Alchemist "Life Is Beautiful" (Empire)

8. Gelli Haha "Switcheroo" (Innovative Leisure)

9. Darkside "Nothing" (Matador)

10. Mark Pritchard & Thom Yorke "Tall Tales" (Warp)

11. Daniel Caesar "Son Of Spergy" (Republic)

12. Raisa K "Affectionately" (15 love)

13. Panda Bear "Sinister Grift" (Domino)

14. Che "Rest In Bass" (10K)

15. Misha Panfilov "To Blue From Grey in May" (Ultraääni)

16. Nikolaienko "Love-Fidelity Or Hiss Goodbye" (Muscut)

17. Echo Lucida "Devoid of Reactions" (Plaster Fe)

18. Music For Your Plants "Aeolian Software" (Slagwerk)

19. Roma Vjazemski "Handlebar" (Berceuse Heroique)

20. Kreemikast "Õnn ja Rõõm"

Jon Mikiver

1. Turnstile "Never Enough" (Roadrunner)

2. Geese "Getting Killed" (Partisan/Play It Again Sam)

3. Wet Leg "Moisturizer" (Domino)

4. Psychedelic Porn Crumpets "Carpe Diem, Moonman" (What Reality?)

5. Viagra Boys "Viagr aboys" (Shrimptech)

6. Osees "Abomination Revealed At Last" (Deathgod Corp)

7. Ty Segall "Possession" (Drag City)

8. Glyders "Forever" (Drag City)

9. Haim "I quit" (Polydor)

10. Bad Bunny "Debí Tirar Más Fotos" (Rimas)

11. Deftones "Private music" (Reprise)

12. Night Tapes "Portals//polarities" (Nettwerk)

13. Skoone "Inimeste inimene" (Degenerate Underground)

14. Truckthor "50-51" (ise välja antud)

15. Queens of the Stone Age "Alive In The Catabombs" (Matador)

16. Royel Otis "Hickey" (Ourness/Capitol)

17. Kadavar "Kids Abandoning Destiny Among Vanity And Ruin" (Clouds Hill)

18. Mariin k. "Rose Skin" (Seksound)

19. Meelik "(Tööpealkiri)" (ise välja antud)

20. Penza Penza "Hang Loose! / Got Dem Ol' Surfer Bloos..." (Funk Night)

Kaido Kirikmäe



1. John Maus "Later Than You Think" (Young)

2. Molly Nilsson "Amateur" (Dark Skies)

3. Animal Collective "Jetty (OST)" (Domino)

4. Erika de Casier "Lifetime" (ise välja antud)

5. Kelly Moran "Don't Trust Mirrors" (Warp)

6. Loscil "Lake Fire" (Kranky)

7. Kara-Lis Coverdale "From Where You Came" (Smalltown Supersound)

8. Múm "History Of Silence" (Morr)

9. Onyon "Pale Horses" (Mangel)

10. Panda Bear "Sinister Grift" (Domino)

11. Mariin K. "Rose Skin" (Seksound)

12. Joel Tammik "Kriiva" (ise välja antud)

13. Djrum "Under Tangled Silence" (Houndstooth)

14. Misha Panfilov "To Blue From Grey in May" (Ultraääni)

15. Orchestra of Objects "Live at the garage of Paavli Kultuurivabrik" (Damn Loud)

Kaisa Potisepp

1. Olivia Dean "The Art of Loving" (Capitol/Polydor)

2. Moses Yoofee Trio "MYT" (Leiter)

3. Royel Otis "Hickey" (Ourness/Capitol)

4. Sam Fender "People Watching" (Polydor)

5. Dana and Alden "Speedo" (Concord)

6. Yuuf "Mt. Sava" (Technicolour)

7. Jordan Rakei "Live From The Royal Albert Hall" (Decca)

8. Parcels "Loved" (Because)

9. Night Tapes "Portals//polarities" (Nettwerk)

10. Alonette "Compass" (ise välja antud)

11. Sten-Olle "Kehv Keha" (ise välja antud)

12. Eik "Lõputu festival" (Tiks)

13. Duo Ruut "Ilmateade" (ise välja antud)

14. Kokoroko "Tuff Times Never Last" (Brownswood)

15. Argo Vals "Lavendel" (ise välja antud)

16. Vesi Päästab "Veel" (ise välja antud)

17. Popidiot "Sweet Marmelade" (Seksound)

18. DJ Critikal "Virmalise 5a"

19. Durand Jones & The Indications "Flowers" (Dead Oceans)

20. Sombr "I Barely Know Her" (Warner)

Kaspar Viilup

1. Blawan "SickElixir" (XL)

2. Bad Bunny "Debí Tirar Más Fotos" (Rimas)

3. Oklou "Choke Enough" (True Panther/Because Music)

4. Nourished by Time "The Passionate Ones" (XL)

5. PinkPantheress "Fancy That" (Warner)

6. Roma Vjazemski "Handlebar" (Berceuse Heroique)

7. John Glacier "Like A Ribbon" (Young)

8. Amaarae "Black Star" (Interscope)

9. Mariin k. "Rose Skin" (Seksound)

10. Tyler, the Creator "Don't Tap The Glass" (Columbia)

11. Night Tapes "Portals//polarities" (Nettwerk)

12. FKA Twigs "Eusexua" (Young/Atlantic)

13. Rochelle Jordan "Through The Wall" (Empire)

14. Nick León "A Tropical Entropy" (TraTraTrax)

15. Sudan Archives "The BPM" (Stones Throw)

16. Slikback "Attrition" (Planet Mu)

17. Nazar "Demilitarize" (Hyperdub)

18. Playboi Carti "Music" (AWGE/Interscope)

19. Barker "Stochastic Drift" (Smalltown Supersound)

20. Yaya Bey "Do it afraid" (Drink sum wtr)

Koit Raudsepp

1. Sadu "Probleemid paradiisis" (ise välja antud)

2. Skoone "Inimeste inimene" (Degenerate Underground)

3. Wet Leg "Moisturizer" (Domino)

4. Lorde "Virgin" (Universal)

5. Nublu & Vaiko Eplik "Supersuure hoolega." (ise välja antud)

6. Duo Ruut "Ilmateade" (ise välja antud)

7. Deftones "Private music" (Reprise)

8. Pantokraator "Déjà vu" (Kurvad uudised/Playground)

9. Playboi Carti "Music" (AWGE/Interscope)

10. Kirot "Balti instituut" (Legendaarne)

11. Suede "Antidepressants" (BMG)

12. DJ Critikal "Virmalise 5a" (Mindnote)

13. Barry Can't Swim "Loner" (Ninja Tune)

14. Ghost "Skeletá" (Loma Vista)

15. Alonette "Compass" (ise välja antud)

16. Paradise Lost "Ascension" (Nuclear Blast)

17. Eik "Lõputu festival" (Tiks)

18. Pridian "Venetian Dark" (Century Media)

19. Turnstile "Never Enough" (Roadrunner)

20. Cardi B "Am I The Drama?" (Atlantic)

Kristjan Karron

1. Crippling Alcoholism "Camgirl" (Portrayal of Guilt)

2. Coroner "Dissonance Theory" (Century Media)

3. Mclusky "The world is still here and so are we" (Ipecac)

4. Swans "Birthing" (Young God/Mute Artists)

5. Shelton San "Wilderness Follows" (ise välja antud)

6. Anna von Hausswolff "Iconoclasts" (Year0001)

7. Slow Crush "Thirst" (Pure Noise)

8. Oneohtrix Point Never "Tranquilizer" (Ridge Valley/Warp)

9. The Young Gods "Appear Disappear" (ise välja antud)

10. Blue Youth "Defeatist" (Grind Central)

11. Whirr "Raw Blue" (ise välja antud)

12. Baan "Neumann" (ise välja antud)

13. Masters of Reality "The Archer" (Artone/Mascot)

14. Sumac & Moor Mother "The Film" (Thrill Jockey)

15. Sleigh Bells "Bunky Becky Birthday Boy" (Mom+Pop)

16. Shiner "Believeyoume" (Spartan)

17. Deftones "Private music" (Reprise)

18. Psychedelic Porn Crumpets "Carpe Diem, Moonman" (What Reality?)

19. Deafhaven "Lonely People With Power" (Roadrunner)

20. Chat Pile and Hayden Pedigo "In The Earth Again" (Computer Studens/Modulor)

Kristo Rajasaare

1. Billy Nomates "Metalhorse" (Invada)

2. Masters of Reality "The Archer" (Artone/Mascot)

3. Rose City Band "Sol Y Sombra" (Thrill Jockey)

4. Matt Berry "Heard Noises" (Witchazel)

5. Charif Megarbane "Hawalat" (Habibi Funk)

6. Aboubakar Traoré & Balima "Sababu" (Zephyrus)

7. Babe Rainbow "Slipper imp and shakaerator" (P(doom))

8. Adrian Quesada "Boleros Psicodélicos II" (ATO)

9. Salif Keita "So Kono" (No Format!)

10. Kokoroko "Tuff Times Never Last" (Brownswood)

11. Amadou & Mariam "L'amour à la folie" (Because Music)

12. Sessa "Pequena Vertigem de Amor" (Mexican Summer)

13. Nusantara Beat "Nusantara Beat" (Glitterbeat)

14. Songhoy Blues "Héritage" (Transgressive)

15. Ganavya "Nilam" (Leiter)

16. Noura Mint Seymali "Yenbett" (Glitterbeat)

17. Sinem "Köşk" (Fun In The Church)

18. Andy Bell "Pinball wanderer" (Sonic Cathedral)

19. Ale Hop & Titi Bakorta "Mapambazuko" (Nyege Nyege Tapes)

20. Bryan Ferry & Amelia Barratt "Loose Talk" (Dene Jesmond)

Liisi Voolaid

1. Haim "I quit" (Polydor)

2. Royel Otis "Hickey" (Ourness/Capitol)

3. Parcels "Loved" (Because)

4. Bad Bunny "Debí Tirar Más Fotos" (Rimas)

5. Turnstile "Never Enough" (Roadrunner)

6. Night Tapes "Portals//polarities" (Nettwerk)

7. Tame Impala "Deadbeat" (Columbia)

8. Olivia Dean "The Art of Loving" (Capitol/Polydor)

9. Anna Kaneelina "Tired" (Made In Baltics)

10. Erki Pärnoja "Rumba+" (Playground)

11. Q "10 songs" (Columbia)

12. Winston Surfshirt "Winston" (Sweat It Out)

13. Leisure "Welcome to the Mood" (Nettwerk)

14. Jenevieve "Crysalis" (Interscope)

15. Bricknasty "Blacks Law" (FAMM)

16. Amber Mark "Pretty Idea" (Big Family/Interscope)

17. Amie Blu "When all is said and done" (0207/Universal)

18. Clipse "Let God Sort Em Out" (Roc Nation)

19. Evig Ferie "Restplass (En Mixtape) Vol. 2" (Rett Ut)

20. Blood Orange "Essex Honey" (RCA/Domino)

Luke ja Madleen Teetsov-Faulkner

1.–20. Skoone "Inimeste inimene" (Degenerate Underground)

1.–20. Misha Panfilov Septet "Skyways" (Funk Night)

1.–20. Plixid "Plixid" (Viis)

1.–20. New York "Push" (ise välja antud)

1.–20. Volodja Brodsky "Raindrops" (Miraaž)

1.–20. Anysia Kym & Tony Seltzer "Purity" (10k)

1.–20. Displaced "Pulsing Black" (Idnty.co)

1.–20. John Glacier "Like A Ribbon" (Young)

1.–20. Valentina Magaletti & Fanny Chiarello "Gym Douce" (Permanent Draft)

1.–20. Lifeguard "Ripped and Torn" (Matador)

1.–20. The Lovely Eggs "Bin Juice" (ise välja antud)

1.–20. Alpha Maid "Is this a queue" (AD 93)

1.–20. Olan Monk "Songs for Nothing" (AD 93)

1.–20. Oko DJ "As Above, So Below" (Stroom)

1.–20. Napoleon Da Legend & Dub Sonata "Soul vs. Math" (Legendary/Higher Than Most)

1.–20. Dj.Mc "I'm So Cold" (Accidental Meetings)

1.–20. Moin "Belly Up" (AD 93)

1.–20. Trabant "Trabant II" (Purge.xxx)

1.–20. DJ Haram "Beside Myself" (Hyperdub)

1.–20. Battle Elf "10" (Birdman)

Margus Haav

1. DJ Koze "Music Can Hear Us" (Pampa)

2. John Glacier "Like A Ribbon" (Young)

3. Oklou "Choke Enough" (True Panther/Because Music)

4. Kaido Kirikmäe "Tuli tuha all" (ise välja antud)

5. Rosalía "Lux" (Columbia)

6. Pulp "More" (Rough Trade)

7. The Weeknd "Hurry Up Tomorrow" (XO/Republic)

8. Kazzey "Mirage" (Naball)

9. Kokoroko "Tuff Times Never Last" (Brownswood)

10. Duo Ruut – "Ilmateade"

11. Anaiis "Devotion & The Black Divine" (Dream Sequence)

12. CocoRosie "Little Death Wishes" (Joyful Noise)

13. Skoone "Inimeste inimene" (Degenerate Underground)

14. Joe Armon-Jones "All The Quiet (Part II)" (Aquarii)

15. Nourished by Time "The Passionate Ones" (XL)

16. Mariin K. "Rose Skin" (Seksound)

17. Barker "Stochastic Drift" (Smalltown Supersound)

18. Popidiot "Sweet Marmelade" (Seksound)

19. These New Puritans "Crooked Wing" (Domino)

20. Blood Orange "Essex Honey" (RCA/Domino)

Mark Alexander Ummelas

1. The Bug & Ghost Dubs "Implosion" (Pressure)

2. Beau Wanzer & Rezzett "Borez" (The Trilogy Tapes)

3. Om Unit "Acid Dub Studies III" (ise välja antud)

4. Skee Mask "Stressmanagement" (Ilian Tape)

5. Plixid "Plixid" (Viis)

6. Auntie "Teamwork" (Angel 6)

7. Zuli "Care" (Subtext/Multiverse)

8. Aphex Twin "Music From The Merch Desk (2016-2023)" (Warp)

9. G Jones & Eprom "Disk Utility" (Illusory)

10. Midori "Gangsta EP" (ise välja antud)

11. Low End Activist "Airdrop III" (Peak Oil)

12. Ceephax Acid Crew "Slam Zone" (Waltzer)

13. Muslimgauze "AR 71 12"" (ise välja antud)

14. Tim Reaper "Sfs" (ise välja antud)

15. Gogdog "(Raadiku tänava elanike originaalköha)" (ise välja antud)

16. Echo Lucida "Devoid of Reactions" (Plaster Fe)

17. Skoone "Inimeste inimene" (Degenerate Underground)

18. Roma Vjazemski "Handlebar" (Berceuse Heroique)

19. Blawan "SickElixir" (XL)

20. Edward Skeletrix "Museum Music" (ise välja antud)

Mark Stukis

1. James K "Friend" (AD 93)

2. Barker "Stochastic Drift" (Smalltown Supersound)

3. Dovs "Psychic Geography" (Balmat)

4. Djrum "Under Tangled Silence" (Houndstooth)

5. Andrea "Living Room" (Ilian Tape)

6. Erika de Casier "Lifetime" (ise välja antud)

7. Chaos In The CBD "A Deeper Life" (In Dust We Trust)

8. Efdemin "Poly" (Ostgut Ton)

9. K-Lone "Sorry i thought you were someone else" (Incienso)

10. Space Dimension Controller "Six Beginnings" (Test Pressing)

Marta Püssa

1.–20. Bad Bunny "Debí Tirar Más Fotos" (Rimas)

1.–20. FKA Twigs "Eusexua" (Young/Atlantic)

1.–20. Panda Bear "Sinister Grift" (Domino)

1.–20. The Boondocks "Silver Buzz" (Kurvad uudised)

1.–20. Self Esteem "A Complicated Woman" (Polydor)

1.–20. Eik "Lõputu festival" (Tiks)

1.–20. Mariin k. "Rose Skin" (Seksound)

1.–20. Turnstile "Never Enough" (Roadrunner)

1.–20. Addisson Rae "Addison" (Columbia)

1.–20. Little Simz "Lotus" (AWAL)

1.–20. Nourished by Time "The Passionate Ones" (XL)

1.–20. Deftones "Private music" (Reprise)

1.–20. CMAT "Euro-Country" (AWAL)

1.–20. Hayley Williams "Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party" (Post Atlantic)

1.–20. Jade "That's Showbiz Baby" (Sony)

1.–20. Night Tapes "Portals//polarities" (Nettwerk)

1.–20. Geese "Getting Killed" (Partisan/Play It Again Sam)

1.–20. The Last Dinner Party "From the Pyre" (Universal)

1.–20. Lily Allen "West End Girl" (BMG)

1.–20. Rosalía "Lux" (Columbia)

Neit-Eerik Nestor

1. Addisson Rae "Addison" (Columbia)

2. PinkPantheress "Fancy That" (Warner)

3. Margiiela "Ilus päev surra" (Legendaarne)

4. Amaarae "Black Star" (Interscope)

5. Playboi Carti "Music" (AWGE/Interscope)

6. Oklou "Choke Enough" (True Panther/Because Music)

7. FKA Twigs "Eusexua" (Young/Atlantic)

8. EsDeeKid "Rebel" (XV/Lizzy)

9. Shanti Celeste "Romance" (Method 808/Peach Discs)

10. Quadeca "Vanisher, Horizon Scraper" (X8)

11. The Weeknd "Hurry Up Tomorrow" (XO/Republic)

12. Lucy Bedroque "Unmusique" (Deadair)

13. Mariin k. "Rose Skin" (Seksound)

14. YHWH Nailgun "45 Pounds" (AD 93)

15. Bad Bunny "Debí Tirar Más Fotos" (Rimas)

16. Che "Rest In Bass" (10K)

17. Bb trickz "Lechita" (Sony)

18. Nourished by Time "The Passionate Ones" (XL)

19. Kitty Florentine "Balance" (ise välja antud)

20. Lily Allen "West End Girl" (BMG)

Oliver Berg

1. Kaschalot "Anemoia" (ise välja antud)

2. Roma Vjazemski "Handlebar" (Berceuse Heroique)

3. Max Cooper "On Being" (Manners McDade/Mesh)

4. Frankie and the Witch Fingers "Trash Classic" (Greenway/RAS)

5. Herbert & Momoko Gill "Clay" (Strut)

6. Lauri Lest "Undercurrents" (ise välja antud)

7. Sophia Kennedy "Squeeze Me" (City Slang)

8. Barker "Stochastic Drift" (Smalltown Supersound)

9. JakoJako "Tết 41" (Mute Artists)

10. Rando Arand "Child of the Internet" (ise välja antud)

11. Floral Image "Gone Down Meadowland" (Fuzz Club)

12. Sprints "All That Is Over" (City Slang)

13. Rival Consoles "Landscape from Memory" (Erased Tapes)

14. Destroyer "Dan's Boogie" (Merge)

15. Shelton San "Wilderness Follows" (ise välja antud)

16. The Boondocks "Silver Buzz" (Kurvad uudised/Playground)

17. Ty Segall "Possession" (Drag City)

18. Argo Vals "Lavendel" (ise välja antud)

19. My Baby "Echo" (SO)

20. Mariin K. "Rose Skin" (Seksound)

Oliver Lomp

1. YSY A "Saturación Pop" (Sponsor Dios)

2. Ethel Cain "Perverts" (ise välja antud)

3. Rosalía "Lux" (Columbia)

4. Deftones "Private music" (Reprise)

5. Baxter Dury "Allbarone" (Heavenly)

6. Central Cee "Can't Rush Greatness" (Columbia)

7. Maribou State "Hallucinating Love" (Ninja Tune)

8. Wolf Alice "The Clearing" (RCA/Columbia)

9. Mike "Showbiz!" (10k)

10. Cardiacs "LSD" (The Alphabet Business Concern)

11. Decius "Decius Vol. II (Splendour & Obedience)" (Leaf)

12. Oneohtrix Point Never "Tranquilizer" (Ridge Valley/Warp)

13. Biig Piig "11:11" (SME UK)

14. Lambrini Girls "Who Let The Dogs Out" (City Slang)

15. Rochelle Jordan "Through The Wall" (Empire)

16. Duki "5202" (Dale Play/SSJ)

17. Ascencion "Paradise Lost" (Nuclear Blast)

18. Meisterjaan "Meeleheina valvur" (Õunaviks)

19. Florence + The Machine "Everybody Scream" (Polydor)

20. Anna von Hausswolff "Iconoclasts" (Year0001)

Sander Varusk

1. Pulp "More" (Rough Trade)

2. Suede "Antidepressants" (BMG)

3. Samplelov "The Look of Adoration" (ise välja antud)

4. Tan Cologne "Unknown Beyond" (Labrador)

5. Anika "Abyss" (Sacred Bones)

6. Wet Leg "Moisturizer" (Domino)

7. Alex E.T. "Color Of Strange" (Curation)

8. De La Soul "Cabin In The Sky" (Mass Appeal)

9. Sault "Acts Of Faith" (Forever Living Originals)

10. Matt Berry "Heard Noises" (Witchazel/Acid Jazz)

11. Boldy James & Nicholas Craven "Criminally Attached" (ise välja antud)

12. Brother Ali "Satisfied Soul" (Mello)

13. Pink Chameleons "Harmony" (Soliti/Playground)

14. Jetstream Pony "Bowerbirds and Blue Things" (Spinout Nuggets/Shelflife)

15. Mariin K. "Rose Skin" (Seksound)

16. Pachyman "Another Place" (ATO)

17. K. Solar "Zig Zag Zig" (MotherSun)

18. Baxter Dury "Allbarone" (Heavenly)

19. Misha Panfilov Septet "Skyways" (Funk Night)

20. Brown Spirits "Cosmic Seeds" (Soul Jazz)

Sandra Suits

1. Dijon "Baby" (R&R/Warner)

2. Kitty Florentine "Balance" (ise välja antud)

3. Keiyaa "Hooke's law" (XL)

4. Duo Ruut "Ilmateade" (ise välja antud)

5. Abbiana "Existential Fever" (ise välja antud)

6. Sudan Archives "The BPM" (Stones Throw)

7. Anna Kaneelina "Tired" (Made In Baltics)

8. Kali Uchis "Sincerely," (Universal)

9. Nublu ja Vaiko Eplik "Supersuure hoolega." (ise välja antud)

10. Avara "A softer place to land" (ise välja antud)

11. Erinevad esitajad "Groove of ESSR III" (Funk Embassy)

12. Larry June, 2 Chainz & The Alchemist "Life Is Beautiful" (Empire)

13. Blood Orange "Essex Honey" (RCA/Domino)

14. Nourished by Time "The Passionate Ones" (XL)

15. Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist "Alfredo 2" (ESGN/ALC)

16. Margiiela "Ilus päev surra" (Legendaarne)

17. Roma Vjazemski "Handlebar"

18. Burial "Comafields / Imaginery Festival" (Hyperdub)

19. Reti "Blue Hour" (Funk Embassy)

20. Summer Walker "Finally Over It" (Interscope)

Siim Boikov

1. Sadu "Probleemid paradiisis" (ise välja antud)

2. Ivonna "Öö tuleb vahele" (ise välja antud)

3. Chip Wickham "The Eternal Now" (Gondwana)

4. Penelope Trappes "A Requiem" (One Little Independent)

5. Epifolium caterva "Setomaa värvid" (ise välja antud)

6.–20. Armand Hammer, The Alchemist, Billy Woods & Elucid "Mercy" (Backwoodz Studioz)

6.–20. Heleenyum "Lady" (ise välja antud)

6.–20. Cate Le Bon "Michelangelo Dying" (Mexican Summer)

6.–20. Cecilia "Sull & Feim" (ise välja antud)

6.–20. Cymande "Renascence" (Cymande/BMG)

6.–20. DJ Critikal "Virmalise 5a" (Mindnote)

6.–20. Echo Lucida "Devoid of Reactions" (Plaster Fe)

6.–20. Eik "Lõputu Festival" (Tiks)

6.–20. Erik Er "Veel!" (ise välja antud)

6.–20. Lucrecia Dalt "A Danger to Ourselves" (RVNG)

6.–20. Maris Pihlap "Kes sa siis oled?" (ise välja antud)

6.–20. Nublu, Vaiko Eplik "Supersuure hoolega"

6.–20. Park Jiha "All Living Things" (Glitterbeat)

6.–20. Surekoer "Beatape" (Superbandiit)

6.–20. Triibupasta "Õlleavaja" (Kurvad uudised)

Taaniel Malleus

1. Safe Mind "Cutting The Stone" (Nude Club)

2. Nick León "A Tropical Entropy" (TraTraTrax)

3. Smerz "Big City Life" (Escho)

4. Addisson Rae "Addison" (Columbia)

5. Automatic "Is it Now" (Stones Throw)

6. Lorde "Virgin" (Universal)

7. Mechatok "Wide Awake" (Young)

8. Two Shell "Iicons" (Young)

9. PinkPantheress "Fancy That" (Warner)

10. Oklou "Choke Enough" (True Panther/Because Music)

11. Bassvictim "Basspunk2" (ise välja antud)

12. Carli "Sea of Love" (Studio Barnhus)

13. Henzo "Poems We Write For Ourselves" (Sneaker Social Club)

14. Deki Alem "Forget in Mass" (Amuse)

15. Sextile "Yes Please" (Sacred Bones)

16. 3l3d3p "General!" (ise välja antud)

17. Steffi & Virginia "Patterns Of Vibration" (Dekmantel)

18. The Hellp "Riviera" (Anemoia/Atlantic)

19. Oli XL "Lick The Lens – Pt.1" (Warp)

20. Soulwax "All Systems Are Lying" (Because)

Taavet Mark Kirja

1. Armand Hammer, The Alchemist, Billy Woods & Elucid "Mercy" (Backwoodz Studioz)

2. Blood Orange "Essex Honey" (RCA/Domino)

3. Nourished by Time "The Passionate Ones" (XL)

4. Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist "Alfredo 2" (ESGN/ALC)

5. Lindstrøm "Sirius Syntoms" (Feedelity)

6. Ora the Molecule "Dance Therapy" (Hyperion)

7. Betcover!! "勇気"(ise välja antud)

8. Westside Gunn "Heels Have Eyes 2" (Griselda)

9. Yazz Ahmed "A Paradise In The Hold" (Night Time)

10. Mike "Showbiz!" (10k)

11. Little Simz "Lotus" (AWAL)

12. Aesop Rock "Black Hole Superette" (Rhymesayers)

13. Lausse The Cat "The Mocking Stars" (Velvet Blues)

14. McKinley Dixon "Magic, Alive!" (City Slang)

15. Awaiting Kvng "Kvngs Flips" (ise välja antud)

16. Paul Stephan, BexBlu & Awaiting Kvng "Protect The Silence" (Always Moving)

17. Backxwash "Only Dust Remains" (Ugly Hag)

18. Mary Halvorson "About Ghosts" (NoneSuch)

19. Boldy James & Your Boy Posca "Magnolia Leflore" (Near Mint)

20. Knucks "A Fine African Man" (No Days Off)

Taavi-Peeter Liiv

1. Geese "Getting Killed" (Partisan/Play It Again Sam)

2. Panda Bear "Sinister Grift" (Domino)

3. Cass McCombs "Interior Live Oak" (Domino)

4. Viagra Boys "Viagr aboys" (Shrimptech)

5. Rosalía "Lux" (Columbia)

6. These New Puritans "Crooked Wing" (Domino)

7. Kara-Lis Coverdale "A Series of Actions in a Sphere of Forever" (Smalltown Supersound)

8. Big Thief "Double Infinity" (4AD)

9. Squid "Cowards" (Warp)

10. Men I Trust "Equus Asinus" (ise välja antud)

11. Ty Segall "Possession" (Drag City)

12. Deftones "Private music" (Reprise)

13. Oneohtrix Point Never "Tranquilizer" (Ridge Valley/Warp)

14. Whitney "Small Talk" (ise välja antud)

15. Nublu & Vaiko Eplik "Supersuure hoolega." (ise välja antud)

16. Stereolab "Instant Holograms On Metal Film" (Warp)

17. Youth Lagoon "Rarely Do I Dream" (Fat Possum)

18. Eddie Chacon "Lay Low" (Stones Throw)

19. Smerz "Big City Life" (Escho)

20. Sam Fender "People Watching" (Polydor)

Tanel Matsalu

1. Meisterjaan "Meeleheina valvur" (Õunaviks)

2. Tiiu Kiik "Ole mu ♡ südames" (ise välja antud)

3. Valu "III" (ise välja antud)

4. Volodja Brodsky "Raindrops" (Miraaž)

5. Penza Penza "Hang Loose! / Got Dem Ol' Surfer Bloos..." (Funk Night)

6. Misha Panfilov "To Blue From Grey in May" (Ultraääni)

7. Smackos & Dim Garden "The Art of DX7" (Legowelt)

8. L/F/D/M "Acid Trax & Salad" (Clan Destine)

9. Lunastaja "Sireenide Kutse" (Arhailised Helid)

10. Tame Impala "Deadbeat" (Columbia)

11. Misha Panfilov Septet "Skyways" (Funk Night)

12. Legowelt "Synths Below Sea Level" (Legowelt)

13. Hieroglyphic Being "The Sound Of Something Ending" (Mathematics)

14. Ratkiller "Antifinity" (Glitch Please)

15. Day of the Triangle "Udulaamad" (ise välja antud)

16. Hot Dog Cart "Moonlight Bites" (High Mage)

17. Magic Man "Dawn of the Prehistoric Gods" (ise välja antud)

18. DJ Bandit "Lightsaver" (ise välja antud)

19. Neuronphase "My Dear" (ise välja antud)

20. Kaido Kirikmäe "Tuli tuha all" (ise välja antud)

Tarmo Sikk

1. Rosalía "Lux" (Columbia)

2. Tame Impala "Deadbeat" (Columbia)

3. Men I Trust "Equus Asinus" (ise välja antud)

4. Baxter Dury "Allbarone" (Heavenly)

5. Sten-Olle "Kehv Keha" (ise välja antud)

6. Joy Crookes "Juniper" (Insanity/Speakerbox)

7. Ela Minus "Día" (Domino)

8. Lola Young "I'm Only F**cking Myself" (Island)

9. Benefits "Constant Noise" (Invada)

10. Wolf Alice "The Clearing" (RCA/Columbia)

11. Little Simz "Lotus" (AWAL)

12. Markus Lehtsalu "Korduma Kippuv Küsimus" (ise välja antud)

13. The Neighbourhood "(((((Ultrasound)))))" (Warner)

14. FKA Twigs "Eusexua" (Young/Atlantic)

15. Olivia Dean "The Art of Loving" (Capitol/Polydor)

16. Royel Otis "Hickey" (Ourness/Capitol)

17. Parcels "Loved" (Because)

18. Indigo De Souza "Precipice" (Loma Vista)

19. Maribou State "Hallucinating Love" (Ninja Tune)

20. Pulp "More" (Rough Trade)

Tauno Maarpuu

1. John Maus "Later Than You Think" (Young)

2. Ariel Pink "With You Every Night" (LAC)

3. Roma Vjazemski "Handlebar" (Berceuse Heroique)

4. Night Tapes "Portals//polarities" (Nettwerk)

5. Junga "Coloration" (ise välja antud)

6. Jukka Nousiainen Trio "Jukka Nousiainen Trio" (Jukan Musiikki)

7. Mr Maze "Pikad paberid" (ise välja antud)

8. New York "Push" (ise välja antud)

9. Valu "III" (ise välja antud)

10. Maria Faust "Sacrum Facere: Marches Rewound and Rewritten" (Stunt)

11. Kara-Lis Coverdale "From Where You Came" (Smalltown Supersound)

12. Ratkiller "Antifinity" (Glitch Please)

13. Skoone "Inimeste inimene" (Degenerate Underground)

14. Heinali & Andriana-Yaroslava Saienko "Гільдеґарда (Hildegard)" (Unsound)

15. Misha Panfilov "To Blue From Grey in May" (Ultraääni)

16. Sanam "Sametou Sawtan" (Constellation)

17. Anna Kalk "Different Times" (Neuklang)

18. Band of Weeds "New Pangaea" (Superpang)

19. Man Rei "Paper Garden" (ise välja antud)

20. Other Eyes "Themes from Nowhere" (ise välja antud)

Tauno Vahter

1. Suede "Antidepressants" (BMG)

2. Sudan Archives "The BPM" (Stones Throw)

3. CMAT "Euro-Country" (AWAL)

4. Pulp "More" (Rough Trade)

5. Rosalía "Lux" (Columbia)

6. The Last Dinner Party "From the Pyre" (Universal)

7. Jens Lekman "Songs for Other People´s Weddings" (Secretly Canadian)

8. Aya Nakamura "Destinée" (Warner)

9. Sophie Ellis-Bextor "Perimenopop" (Decca)

10. Wet Leg "Moisturizer" (Domino)

11. BC Camplight "A Sober Conversation" (Bella Union)

12. The Tubs "Cottown Crown" (Trouble In Mind)

13. Sasami "Blood on the Silver Screen" (Domino)

14. Oklou "Choke Enough" (True Panther/Because Music)

15. Tame Impala "Deadbeat" (Columbia)

16. Gims "Le nord se souvient : L'odyssée" (Géante Rouge)

17. Jovanotti "Il corpo umano Vol. 1" (Island)

18. Barker "Stochastic Drift" (Smalltown Supersound)

19. Feine Sahne Fischfilet "Wir kommen in Frieden" (Warner)

20. Antony Szmierek "Service Station At The End of the Universe" (Mushroom/Virgin)

Tiit Kusnets

1.–20. Ansis Bētiņš & Artūrs Čukurs "Slavic Folk Songs" (Xkatedral)

1.–20. C'mon Tigre "Instrumental Ensemble / Soundtrack for Imaginary Movie Vol. 1" (C'mon Tigre/Believe)

1.–20. Ida Deulund "Sibo" (Initiated)

1.–20. Electrio "Stabat Mater" (Fresh Ribes)

1.–20. Epifolium caterva "Setomaa värvid" (ise välja antud)

1.–20. Erinevad esitajad "Elu on alles uus" (Allikaäärne)

1.–20. Gina Été "Prosopagnosia" (Backseat)

1.–20. Maria Faust and The Economics "Rahamaa" (Eesti Draamateater)

1.–20. The Good Ones "Rwanda Sings With Strings" (Glitterbeat)

1.–20. Cerys Hafana "Angel" (Tak:til)

1.–20. Half Asleep "The Minute Hours / Les Heures Secondes" (Humpty Dumpty)

1.–20. Arve Henriksen & Robert Jürjendal "Haihara" (Smalltown Supersound)

1.–20. Anna Kalk "Different Times" (Neuklang)

1.–20. Keelepeksjad "Kalev tuli koju" (ise välja antud)

1.–20. The Great Learning Orchestra "Seleted Recordings from "Grapefruit" by Yoko Ono" (Karlrecords)

1.–20. Arvo Pärt, Vox Clamantis & Jaan-Eik Tulve "Pärt: And I Heard A Voice..." (ECM)

1.–20. Sadu "Probleemid paradiisis" (ise välja antud)

1.–20. ZÖJ "Give Water to Birds" (Gelareh Pour)

1.–20. Jaak Tuksam & Ain Agan "Tassa tuulõkõnõ puhk" (ise välja antud)

1.–20. The Young Mothers "Better If You Let It" (Sonic Transmission)

Timo Tiivas

1. Nihilistic Easyrider "Deluxe Edition" (Run For Cover)

2. Horse Vision "Another Life" (Many Hats)

3. Good Flying Birds "Talulah's Tape" (Carpark)

4. PinkPantheress "Fancy That" (Warner)

5. Rocket "R is for Rocket" (Transgressive)

6. Safe Mind "Cutting The Stone" (Nude Club)

7. The Hellp "LL Revisited" (Anemoia/Atlantic)

8. Bar Italia "Some Like It Hot" (Matador)

9. Väike PD "Tagasi Objektile" (Legendaarne)

10. Cruelster "Make Them Wonder Why" (Convulse)

11. Gøk2 "Therapy Doesn't Work" (ise välja antud)

12. Big Fun "Deep Jock" (Guttertech Worldwide)

13. Romeos "Romeos II" (ise välja antud)

14. After "After EP" (Ultraworld)

15. Plixid "Plixid" (Viis)

16. Rooster "Rooster Slipped" (ise välja antud)

17. Ear "The Most Dear and The Future" (ise välja antud)

18. New York "Push" (ise välja antud)

19. Winter "Adult Romantix" (Winspear)

20. The Dare "Freakquencies: Volume 1" (Republic)

Tõnu Karjatse



1. Brian Eno & Beatie Wolfe "Luminal" (Verve)

2. Lambrini Girls "Who Let The Dogs Out" (City Slang)

3. Yasmine Hamdan "I Remember I Forget" (Hamdanistan/Kwaidan)

4. Jenny Hval "Iris Silver Mist" (4AD)

5. Klein "Sleep With a Cane" (Parkwuud)

6. Tongo Eisen-Martin "Travelling Shoes" (Brtright)

7. Annahstasia "Tether" (Drink sum wtr)

8. Lyyti "Pidän sulle paikkaa" (ise välja antud)

9. Ni Hao!!! "ニー!!×マダムロス"(Lessthantv)

10. Leenalchi "Heungboga" (Hike)

11. John Foxx "Wherever You Are" (Metamatic)

12. Swans "Birthing" (Young God/Mute Artists)

13. Gaia Banfi "La Maccaia" (Trovarobato)

14. Porridge Radio "The Machine Starts to Sing" (Secretly Canadian)

15. Ichiko Aoba "Luminescent Creatures" (Hermine)

16. Elektrokohle "Kalt Wie Du Bist" (ise välja antud)

17. FKA Twigs "Eusexua" (Young/Atlantic)

18. Linda May Han Oh "Strange Heavens" (Biophilia)

19. Sander Saarmets "Bleu Précieux" (Glitch Please)

20. Kara-Lis Coverdale "A Series of Actions in a Sphere of Forever"

Villem Sarapuu

1. Erika de Casier "Lifetime" (ise välja antud)

2. Cate Le Bon "Michelangelo Dying" (Mexican Summer)

3. Anika "Abyss" (Sacred Bones)

4. Dean Blunt & Elias Rønnenfelt "Lucre" (World)

5. Angel Investor "I Can't Smell The Roses Underground" (Jane)

6. Bambara "Birthmarks" (Bella Union)

7. RIP Swirl & Ydegirl "Emo Regulation" (In Real Life)

8. Chat Pile & Hayden Pedigo "In The Earth Again" (Computer Studens/Modulor)

9. Elias Rønnenfelt "Speak Daggers" (Escho)

10. Smerz "Big City Life" (Escho)

11. Sharp Pins "Balloon Balloon Balloon" (Perennial)

12. Sex Week "Upper Mezzanine" (Grand Jury)

13. Hatchie "Liquorice" (Secretly Canadian)

14. Joanne Robertson "Blurrr" (AD 93)

15. Plattenbau "Cursed" (Dedstrange)

16. Men I Trust "Equus Caballus" (ise välja antud)

17. Tan Cologne "Unknown Beyond" (Labrador)

18. Acopia "Blush Response" (Scenic Route)

19. Monde UFO "Flamingo Tower" (Fire)

20. Yung Lean "Jonatan" (AWAL)